Leistikow: Beth Goetz will be Iowa's interim athletic director. What happens next?

Beth Goetz, a 48-year-old former all-American soccer player who is seen as a rising star among college administrators, will become the interim athletics director at the University of Iowa effective Aug. 1.

The no-brainer move was announced Thursday morning by university president Barbara Wilson, in the wake of Gary Barta’s bombshell last week that he would be retiring after 17 years in charge of Hawkeye athletics.

"Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa but also at the national level in college athletics," Wilson said in a statement. "I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university, and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff and fans."

Maybe most notably, Wilson said a national search for Barta's replacement will not begin until early 2024. That means Goetz will have a long run with the interim tag. She definitely becomes the front-runner for the job from the inside track. She has served as interim AD at Minnesota during a difficult period, has been the chief operating officer for athletics at UConn, and was a successful four-year athletics director at Ball State before taking the deputy director/chief operating officer post at Iowa on Sept. 7, 2022.

For those wondering, the president's office ultimately chooses the athletics director, and it must be approved by the Board of Regents. If Wilson wants to maintain some sense of stability while also introducing a fresh leader to the department − there are no female ADs in the 14-team Big Ten Conference − then Goetz would satisfy both desires.

Given Goetz’s respected pedigree, Wilson has no need to rush into a permanent decision. At the same time, Iowa should expect a heavy amount of interest once the job is posted.

Among some interesting names at the Group of Five level are current ADs Mike Buddie of Army, Terry Mohajir of Central Florida, John Cunningham of Cincinnati, Brian White of Florida Atlantic and Troy Dannen of Tulane (the former eight-year AD at Northern Iowa). Given the opportunities that Iowa’s job will present – including tens of millions of dollars in new cash flow with the recent $7 billion media-rights deal and a chance to hire a head football coach once Kirk Ferentz, who will turn 68 on Aug. 1, walks away – expect some sitting Power Five ADs to express interest in the plum position as well.

Meantime, here are some things that should be on Goetz’s to-do list as she gets set to assume the interim job in two months:

No. 1: Improve the relationship with Iowa’s NIL Collective

The Iowa SWARM Collective has accomplished a lot since it came into existence less than a year ago. Its foundational strength helped attract offseason transfer-portal acquisitions in football such as Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Michigan tight end Erick All, Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson and Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown. That success is more remarkable considering the lack of cooperation that’s been offered by the sitting athletics director.

Asked to characterize his organization’s relationship with Barta, SWARM CEO Brad Heinrichs told the Register, “I would say we cheer hard for the same team, and because of that we are very cordial when we happen to run into each other. But Gary has never called me in the last year to ask what he can do to help us, nor has he offered any ideas to help us out up to this point.”

Considering how name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and player acquisition are increasingly tied together in college athletics, establishing good terms with the collective that directly impacts the quality of rosters for football and men’s and women’s basketball should be a no-brainer for Goetz. One of the first things she can immediately change is to dedicate staffing resources inside athletics (as many Power Five universities already have) to help Iowa’s NIL collectives.

One of Heinrichs’ frustrations is that UI Foundation fund-raisers don’t get credit if a donor’s money goes to the SWARM instead of directly to the university. So, fund-raisers are more inclined to view view SWARM as an adversary, not an ally. That sticking point could be easily remedied by Goetz, too.

The current job description for a Power Five AD is a lot different now than it was even two years ago. Goetz has an instant opportunity to work together with SWARM, not against it.

No. 2: Keep momentum going with current facility projects

One of Barta’s strengths was fund-raising and finishing high-dollar facilities; continuing that trend will be a priority for Goetz, and it sounds like she is well on her way in this department.

The new $31.5 million Iowa wrestling facility adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena continues to charge ahead with a target completion of summer 2024. Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands told the Register in a text message that Goetz "has been awesome, instrumental" during her time at Iowa and that, "She will carry the day with our best donors."

Another facility upgrade that still needs Board of Regents approval is the recently announced $20 million renovation of Duane Banks Field, the longtime home for Iowa baseball. Outlined in the plans is expanding capacity to 3,000 (including stadium chair seating and increased leg room), a new press box and improved fan amenities (including restrooms and concessions).

Considering the Hawkeyes’ baseball program is about to compete its first NCAA Tournament in six years, interest in Rick Heller’s program is booming. Making sure the stadium (which already has the funding) gets off to a good start is a simple but important step for Goetz. How she prioritizes baseball, a non-revenue sport, in her early days in office will send a message.

No. 3: Start making an early short list of possible football coaches

Unlike Barta (who started at Iowa on Aug. 1, 2006), Iowa’s next athletics director will almost certainly be tasked to hire a head football coach. Kirk Ferentz (hired Dec. 2, 1998, to succeed Hayden Fry) is still signed through the 2029 season at $7 million per year. But while there is no known immediate urgency, Goetz needs to be ready in case Ferentz decides to walk away as early as next season, at age 68.

There is no more important job for an AD than making sure the money-making football program is successful. And that starts at the top, with hiring the right head coach.

Goetz's track record in hiring a Power Five football coach is limited. During her stint as Minnesota’s interim AD, head coach Jerry Kill’s repeated seizures forced him to step away in middle of the 2015 season. She named Tracy Claeys interim coach and two weeks later promoted him to full-time coach with a three-year, $4.5 million contract. Claeys led Minnesota to a 9-4 record in 2016 but was abruptly fired by newly hired Minnesota AD Mark Coyle after Claeys voiced support for a player boycott in the Gophers’ bowl game.

While Goetz probably gets an “incomplete” for that hire, she knows as well as anyone that football openings can spring up at any time. She needs to make sure Iowa is well-positioned to make a strong hire if and when the time comes that Ferentz is no longer the longest-tenured coach in college football.

