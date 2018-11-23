CLOSE

Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts to the final moments of Iowa's 31-28 win at Kinnick Stadium.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Nebraska is tired of getting pushed around by the Iowa football team.

That was made clear in a pregame skirmish among some players, in-game smack talk and eye-opening postgame comments from Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost.

Let’s go backwards, because the final score is the bigger story: Iowa 31, Nebraska 28 on Miguel Recinos’ 41-yard field goal through the driving rain as time expired.

One of the reasons the Hawkeyes got there was because of a physical running game that churned out a season-high 266 rushing yards. Afterward, Frost — who finished 4-8 in his first year as Nebraska’s coach — delivered some cold, hard facts as he saw them.

“What disturbs me is right now is that Iowa is a bigger, stronger football team. That’s right now,” Frost said. “I never thought I would see or hear that or say that about a Nebraska football team.

“Give their guys credit, they’ve had three, four years in Iowa’s strength and conditioning program. We’ve had one year. They leaned on us quite a bit, especially in the first half.

“I’m looking forward to the day we get that fixed.”

That’s a compliment to 20 years of Chris Doyle heading up Iowa’s strength and conditioning department.

But it's clear Frost and Nebraska are determined to bring the fight to Iowa and the rest of the Big Ten Conference. This was hardly the 40-10 and 56-14 Iowa routs of the two previous Black Friday matchups.

Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa
Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by the Iowa defense during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by the Iowa defense during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Blank Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
The Iowa defense brings down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Iowa defense brings down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    About the stuff between the players ...

    From the Iowa point of view, some Cornhuskers encroached on their side of the field in pregame warmups, blocking Hawkeye players as they tried to loosen up. It wasn’t a big deal, and it cooled quickly. But it certainly was unusual and noticed.

    “That’s not our culture. We’re not going to talk a bunch of crap before the game, to the media,” Iowa senior safety Jake Gervase said. “We’re not going to mess around during pregame warmups trying to get us riled up, trying to get us to do something stupid.”

    Added junior defensive back Amani Hooker: “We didn’t let it get to us at all. Obviously, they were trying to get in our head.”

    During the game, Iowa tight end Noah Fant (an Omaha native) and Nebraska safety Aaron Williams (a senior) were called for matching unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after a second-quarter hubbub.

    “I highly disagree with the flag that was thrown on me,” Fant said afterward. “I was holding him off. He was trying to throw punches at me. Those guys thought that was their best tactic."

    Hey, it's all good. It didn't cross the competitive line at any point.

    These were two teams that fought for 60 minutes to the finish. It felt like a rivalry game, and that's an overall good thing.

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz decided to go for a first down on fourth-and-8 in the final minute, which led to Miguel Recinos' winning field goal. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Iowa gave away nine points on special teams. Ultimately, it didn't turn a win into a defeat. But those early Christmas gifts to Nebraska didn't help.

    At the end of the first half, Barret Pickering’s 51-yard field goal into the wind fell short — and it looked like Iowa would take a 21-10 halftime lead. But Riley Moss was ruled offside, and Pickering’s 46-yard retry was good. Make it 21-13.

    A three-point swing.

    Late in the third quarter with the Hawkeyes ahead 28-13, Iowa tried a fake field goal instead of taking a Recinos 21-yard chip shot. And for once, a fake didn’t work — with Colten Rastetter’s flip to T.J. Hockenson coming up less than a yard shy of the first down.

    A three-point swing.

    Then Recinos, with a chance to put Iowa up 11 midway through the fourth quarter, pushed his 37-yard attempt wide right.

    A three-point swing.

    Nebraska turned both missed field-goal opportunities into long touchdown drives, to boot.

    The missed fake was the one that drew the most scrutiny. Frost was stunned that Iowa didn't decide to take an 18-point lead 

    "Maybe we got greedy, but we were playing to win," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "... They did a good job of defending it. Credit goes to them on that one."

    The usual suspects delivered Friday. The pass-rush dominance being exhibited by A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson is starting to get statistically significant.

    Their three combined sacks Saturday — Epenesa had one, Nelson two — give them  9½ apiece for the season. That marks the most by any Hawkeye since Adrian Clayborn (who also wore No. 94) racked up 11½ in 2009. And with a bowl game ahead, that number is within reach.

    Maybe more notably, Iowa’s 34 sacks this season are now the most by an Iowa defense in 15 years. The Hawkeyes jumped past the 2009 unit (which had 31) to tie the 2003 team’s 34 sacks. The most sacks by any team in the Kirk Ferentz era was 40 in 2002.

    Conversely, Iowa quarterbacks have been sacked only 13 times this season.

    Adrian Martinez is going to be (and, frankly, already is) a good one.

    That’s not exactly a new take in Week 12, but seeing the true freshman Nebraska quarterback in person underscores the level of talent he has. Martinez made Iowa’s defense look silly at times as he evaded oncoming tacklers.

    He also showed his zippy arm on a 28-yard touchdown pass to running back Maurice Washington that cut it to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. His scrambling ability was especially potent on the drive that tied the score at 28-all late in the fourth quarter.

    Martinez is going to get even better with Frost, an offensive-minded coach, that should have the Big Ten West on notice. He accounted for 336 of Nebraska's 400 yards of total offense.

    Photos: Tailgating for Iowa vs. Nebraska
    The C & K Express Tailgate of Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The C & K Express Tailgate of Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Cathedral Tailgate, of Wapello, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Cathedral Tailgate, of Wapello, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Zach Henningsen, left, and Evan Walsh, of Iowa City and eastern Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Zach Henningsen, left, and Evan Walsh, of Iowa City and eastern Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Melrose and George Tailgate, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Melrose and George Tailgate, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Pete Peraud's 1145 Melrose Tailgate, of Coralville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Pete Peraud's 1145 Melrose Tailgate, of Coralville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Joel, left, Janna, and Jackson Waters, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Joel, left, Janna, and Jackson Waters, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The German family, of Des Moines and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The German family, of Des Moines and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Beals family, of Sioux City, Indianapolis and Iowa City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Beals family, of Sioux City, Indianapolis and Iowa City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Melrose Avenue Players Club, of Waterloo, San Antonio and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Melrose Avenue Players Club, of Waterloo, San Antonio and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Kurt and Bernese Sorenson, left, with Lisa and Bud Wrage, of Gladbrook, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Kurt and Bernese Sorenson, left, with Lisa and Bud Wrage, of Gladbrook, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Nims Tailgate, of Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Nims Tailgate, of Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Elgins Tailgate, of Lincoln, Omaha and Earlville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Elgins Tailgate, of Lincoln, Omaha and Earlville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Wedge Tailgate, of North Liberty and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Wedge Tailgate, of North Liberty and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The 1122 Melrose Tailgate, of Boone, Grinnell and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The 1122 Melrose Tailgate, of Boone, Grinnell and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Runamuk Tailgate, of Holiday Lake, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Runamuk Tailgate, of Holiday Lake, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Eric Lyons, left, and Seith Monahan, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Eric Lyons, left, and Seith Monahan, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Julee, left, and Heath Reed, of Davenport, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Julee, left, and Heath Reed, of Davenport, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Blaha family, of Bellevue, Omaha and Dallas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Blaha family, of Bellevue, Omaha and Dallas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Casey, left, Jodi, Jamie and Cyle Carlson, of St. Louis and Sanborn, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Casey, left, Jodi, Jamie and Cyle Carlson, of St. Louis and Sanborn, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Quin Wolfe, left, Dade Davis, Andrew Davis and Matt Svec, of Swisher and Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Quin Wolfe, left, Dade Davis, Andrew Davis and Matt Svec, of Swisher and Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Morrissey and Davis Tailgate, of Norwalk, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Morrissey and Davis Tailgate, of Norwalk, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Duff family, of Mason City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Duff family, of Mason City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Fifth Wheel Tailgate, of Anamosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Fifth Wheel Tailgate, of Anamosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Seth Wych, left, Steve Aman, Russ Basalyga, and Jason Basalyga, of Sioux City and Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Seth Wych, left, Steve Aman, Russ Basalyga, and Jason Basalyga, of Sioux City and Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Matt Lewis, left, Brett Else, and Nate Norton, of Oskaloosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Matt Lewis, left, Brett Else, and Nate Norton, of Oskaloosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Patrick, left, and Kurt Macavoy, of Denver, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Patrick, left, and Kurt Macavoy, of Denver, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Alexandra Leblanc, Ted Leblanc, Amanda and Kenney Drikx, of Central Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Alexandra Leblanc, Ted Leblanc, Amanda and Kenney Drikx, of Central Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Obe Tailgate, of Indiana and Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Obe Tailgate, of Indiana and Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Brownlee Tailgate, of Council Bluffs and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Brownlee Tailgate, of Council Bluffs and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Akes and Pains Tailgate, of the Quad Cities, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Akes and Pains Tailgate, of the Quad Cities, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Isaac Davis, left, Nic Dohrn, Brandon Dohrn, and Jeromie Taylor, of Iowa City and Grand Haven, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Isaac Davis, left, Nic Dohrn, Brandon Dohrn, and Jeromie Taylor, of Iowa City and Grand Haven, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Sonia, left, and Andrea Taylor, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Sonia, left, and Andrea Taylor, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Chad Geiken, left, Elizabeth O'Connell and Jennifer Gibbs, of Waterloo, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Chad Geiken, left, Elizabeth O'Connell and Jennifer Gibbs, of Waterloo, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Eldon River Barbecue Tailgate, of Eldon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Eldon River Barbecue Tailgate, of Eldon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Carr family, of Washington, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Carr family, of Washington, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Andy, left, and Tara Quirk, with Julie and Russ Tucker, of Grand Junction, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Andy, left, and Tara Quirk, with Julie and Russ Tucker, of Grand Junction, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Jacob Engstrom, left, with Mandy, Tyler and Kevin Willey, of Grimes, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Jacob Engstrom, left, with Mandy, Tyler and Kevin Willey, of Grimes, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Mike Bisenius, left, and Sarah Mccormick, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Mike Bisenius, left, and Sarah Mccormick, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Amy, left, Katy, Meredith, and Jim Bisenius, of Omaha and Sioux City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Amy, left, Katy, Meredith, and Jim Bisenius, of Omaha and Sioux City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Lydia, left, Tom and Dylan Bisenius, of Chicago, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Lydia, left, Tom and Dylan Bisenius, of Chicago, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Wibel, Mcdermott and Pitlik families, of South Dakota and Mount Vernon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Wibel, Mcdermott and Pitlik families, of South Dakota and Mount Vernon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Odgaard Tailgate, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Odgaard Tailgate, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
      How about a little credit for Iowa's wide receivers?

      The most amazing catch of the game was Brandon Smith's 21-yarder up the right sideline, in which he seemed to steal a jump ball from Nebraska's Lamar Jackson in the third quarter. Smith earlier caught a 15-yard beauty from Nate Stanley for the game's first points.

      But maybe the most important catch, aside from Hockenson's 10-yarder to set up Recinos' winning kick, was a 6-yard snag by Nick Easley on fourth-and-3 late in the first half. With Iowa leading 14-10, the conversion ultimately led to a Mekhi Sargent touchdown 45 seconds before halftime. Easley ran a crisp route, made a solid catch, and made sure to get the first down.

      Iowa's tight ends get a lot of love, but this receivers group has really improved over the course of the season. Easley's up to 44 catches for the season, and Smith has 25.

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

