IOWA CITY, Ia. — Kirk Ferentz insisted he wasn’t having flashbacks Friday to Iowa’s 2014 home meltdown against Nebraska, in which his team inexplicably blew a 17-point second-half lead.

But he did admit that jarring Black Friday overtime loss of four years ago shaped his gutsy decision-making this time around at Kinnick Stadium. A loss like that, Ferentz said, caused him to "look at the world a little differently."

So, on fourth-and-8 from Nebraska’s 37-yard line with 42 seconds remaining in a 28-all game — when just about anyone you ask thought Iowa would be punting the ball away — Ferentz made one of the boldest decisions of his 20 seasons at Iowa.

He went for it.

“I figured they were punting,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.

Iowa center Keegan Render was standing on the field, having no idea what the play call would be out of a timeout.

► Leistikow:'Bigger, stronger' Hawkeyes survive chippy battle with Huskers

When Iowa safety Jake Gervase saw quarterback Nate Stanley come onto the field, he figured it would be a pooch punt and was getting ready to go back on the field.

That’s what I thought was happening.

But to everyone's surprise, Stanley dropped back and slung a pass through the cold, wet rain toward tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Iowa 31, Nebraska 28
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Dominique Dafney carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Dominique Dafney carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by the Iowa defense during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by the Iowa defense during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
The Iowa defense brings down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
The Iowa defense brings down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    The throw?

    “It was perfect,” Hockenson grinned.

    The Mackey Award finalist cradled the ball like it was the most prized catch of his college career. It was a gain of 10 yards. No flags. Hockenson smiled and pointed downfield to signal Iowa's most important first down of 2018.

    And two plays later, kicker Miguel Recinos — a former walk-on and fifth-year senior, on Senior Day, no less — split the uprights for a 41-yard field goal from the right hash mark to deliver a 31-28 Hawkeyes win to remember.

    What a day.

    What a call.

    What execution.

    ► More:What we learned from the Hawkeyes' thrilling win over Nebraska

    Misfire on any level of the fourth-down play, and Nebraska’s sizzling fourth-quarter offense gets the ball back at the 37-yard line — and the best-case scenario for Iowa would have been overtime.

    Flashback 2014, anyone?

    “I give coach Ferentz credit,” Frost said. “If they gave us the ball right back there with 40 seconds left, I liked our chances of hitting a couple plays and giving us an opportunity for the field goal.”

    Ferentz liked his chances, too ... and no doubt didn't want to give Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez a chance to pull some more of his freshman magic.

    “We had a play we felt good about,” Ferentz said.

    Stanley was sent out there to size up Nebraska’s defense.

    If he got the right look, the play was a go. If he didn't, Iowa would've called timeout and punted.

    ► More: Seniors Render, Reynolds help Hawkeye rushing attack pound Cornhuskers

    As Stanley lined up — in shotgun formation, with one running back on each side of him — he looked to his right, where Hockenson was lined up in the slot. He saw a Nebraska blitz coming and safety Antonio Reed playing well off the line of scrimmage.

    It was a go, all right.

    “We had seen that they had done that before,” Stanley said. “They came out and did what we thought.”

    Nebraska rushed seven, leaving Hockenson with only Reed to beat.

    CLOSE

    Iowa's QB said he thought the team would punt on the key fourth-quarter fourth down that the Hawkeyes wound up converting on to help win the game. Matthew Bain, Sports writer

    Hockenson did more than run a crisp route. He made eye contact with Reed, hoping to get him to play a little looser in coverage.

    “The safety was out like 15 yards. I was just hoping he wouldn’t come down,” Hockenson said. “I was just trying to stare him down and see if he would back-pedal. He did a little bit.”

    That was enough for Stanley to tuck the ball into Hockenson’s belly before Reed could arrive. It’s a play called by offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that Iowa had practiced several times this week and, Hockenson said, about 100 times over the past year.

    “Brian had the trust in me to make a play,” Hockenson said, “and he had the trust in Stanley.”

    The reason Iowa fell short of its goal to win a Big Ten Conference championship was an inability to make plays in the clutch.

    This time, they came through.

    Beating a 4-8 Nebraska team ultimately doesn’t mask the disappointments against Wisconsin, Penn State, Purdue and Northwestern. But it's an 8-4 regular season, with a chance for a ninth win (maybe in San Diego?), and a regular-season finish to feel good about.

    CLOSE

    Iowa center Keegan Render celebrated his 23rd birthday in style Friday. Could his day have gotten any better? Hear his answer: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    "It was a team win. We fought the full 60," Gervase said. "It felt good to finally finish a close game.

    "It's huge. We knew coming into it we would get their best shot. ... 8-4 is a huge difference (from) 7-5. And hopefully we get a good bowl game here in the next month or so."

    Even if Ferentz wasn't, I sure was thinking about Black Friday 2014 as this game wore on. That overtime home loss triggered a tumultuous December that led up to the miserable TaxSlayer Bowl.

    Now, there are more positives than negatives when reflecting on the 2018 Hawkeyes.

    Four years ago, I have no doubt Ferentz would've punted on fourth-and-8.

    Friday, he played for the win — instead of playing not to lose.

    And, ultimately, his players made him look good.

    "There's so much precision, so much detail that goes into a play like that," Ferentz said. "... Then sometimes you get (the defensive look), sometimes you don't. We got it, pulled the trigger. Those guys did a great job. That's the difference between winning and losing."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    Photos: Tailgating for Iowa vs. Nebraska
    The C & K Express Tailgate of Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The C & K Express Tailgate of Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Cathedral Tailgate, of Wapello, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Cathedral Tailgate, of Wapello, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Zach Henningsen, left, and Evan Walsh, of Iowa City and eastern Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Zach Henningsen, left, and Evan Walsh, of Iowa City and eastern Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Melrose and George Tailgate, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Melrose and George Tailgate, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Pete Peraud's 1145 Melrose Tailgate, of Coralville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Pete Peraud's 1145 Melrose Tailgate, of Coralville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Joel, left, Janna, and Jackson Waters, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Joel, left, Janna, and Jackson Waters, of Marshalltown, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The German family, of Des Moines and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The German family, of Des Moines and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Beals family, of Sioux City, Indianapolis and Iowa City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Beals family, of Sioux City, Indianapolis and Iowa City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Melrose Avenue Players Club, of Waterloo, San Antonio and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Melrose Avenue Players Club, of Waterloo, San Antonio and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Kurt and Bernese Sorenson, left, with Lisa and Bud Wrage, of Gladbrook, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Kurt and Bernese Sorenson, left, with Lisa and Bud Wrage, of Gladbrook, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Nims Tailgate, of Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Nims Tailgate, of Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Elgins Tailgate, of Lincoln, Omaha and Earlville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Elgins Tailgate, of Lincoln, Omaha and Earlville, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Wedge Tailgate, of North Liberty and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Wedge Tailgate, of North Liberty and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The 1122 Melrose Tailgate, of Boone, Grinnell and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The 1122 Melrose Tailgate, of Boone, Grinnell and Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Runamuk Tailgate, of Holiday Lake, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Runamuk Tailgate, of Holiday Lake, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Eric Lyons, left, and Seith Monahan, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Eric Lyons, left, and Seith Monahan, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Julee, left, and Heath Reed, of Davenport, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Julee, left, and Heath Reed, of Davenport, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Blaha family, of Bellevue, Omaha and Dallas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Blaha family, of Bellevue, Omaha and Dallas, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Casey, left, Jodi, Jamie and Cyle Carlson, of St. Louis and Sanborn, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Casey, left, Jodi, Jamie and Cyle Carlson, of St. Louis and Sanborn, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Quin Wolfe, left, Dade Davis, Andrew Davis and Matt Svec, of Swisher and Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Quin Wolfe, left, Dade Davis, Andrew Davis and Matt Svec, of Swisher and Cedar Rapids, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Morrissey and Davis Tailgate, of Norwalk, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Morrissey and Davis Tailgate, of Norwalk, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Duff family, of Mason City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Duff family, of Mason City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Fifth Wheel Tailgate, of Anamosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Fifth Wheel Tailgate, of Anamosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Seth Wych, left, Steve Aman, Russ Basalyga, and Jason Basalyga, of Sioux City and Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Seth Wych, left, Steve Aman, Russ Basalyga, and Jason Basalyga, of Sioux City and Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Matt Lewis, left, Brett Else, and Nate Norton, of Oskaloosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Matt Lewis, left, Brett Else, and Nate Norton, of Oskaloosa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Patrick, left, and Kurt Macavoy, of Denver, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Patrick, left, and Kurt Macavoy, of Denver, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Alexandra Leblanc, Ted Leblanc, Amanda and Kenney Drikx, of Central Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Alexandra Leblanc, Ted Leblanc, Amanda and Kenney Drikx, of Central Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Obe Tailgate, of Indiana and Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Obe Tailgate, of Indiana and Iowa, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Brownlee Tailgate, of Council Bluffs and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Brownlee Tailgate, of Council Bluffs and Omaha, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Akes and Pains Tailgate, of the Quad Cities, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Akes and Pains Tailgate, of the Quad Cities, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Isaac Davis, left, Nic Dohrn, Brandon Dohrn, and Jeromie Taylor, of Iowa City and Grand Haven, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Isaac Davis, left, Nic Dohrn, Brandon Dohrn, and Jeromie Taylor, of Iowa City and Grand Haven, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Sonia, left, and Andrea Taylor, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Sonia, left, and Andrea Taylor, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Chad Geiken, left, Elizabeth O'Connell and Jennifer Gibbs, of Waterloo, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Chad Geiken, left, Elizabeth O'Connell and Jennifer Gibbs, of Waterloo, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Eldon River Barbecue Tailgate, of Eldon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Eldon River Barbecue Tailgate, of Eldon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Carr family, of Washington, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Carr family, of Washington, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Andy, left, and Tara Quirk, with Julie and Russ Tucker, of Grand Junction, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Andy, left, and Tara Quirk, with Julie and Russ Tucker, of Grand Junction, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Jacob Engstrom, left, with Mandy, Tyler and Kevin Willey, of Grimes, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Jacob Engstrom, left, with Mandy, Tyler and Kevin Willey, of Grimes, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Mike Bisenius, left, and Sarah Mccormick, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Mike Bisenius, left, and Sarah Mccormick, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Amy, left, Katy, Meredith, and Jim Bisenius, of Omaha and Sioux City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Amy, left, Katy, Meredith, and Jim Bisenius, of Omaha and Sioux City, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    Lydia, left, Tom and Dylan Bisenius, of Chicago, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    Lydia, left, Tom and Dylan Bisenius, of Chicago, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Wibel, Mcdermott and Pitlik families, of South Dakota and Mount Vernon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Wibel, Mcdermott and Pitlik families, of South Dakota and Mount Vernon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
    The Odgaard Tailgate, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City.
    The Odgaard Tailgate, of Des Moines, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, while tailgating before the Iowa game against Nebraska in Iowa City. Alyson Kuennen/For the Press-Citizen
