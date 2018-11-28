Gary Dolphin: Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game.
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks.
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way."
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way."
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida.
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida.
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks.
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks.
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he's comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on.
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he's comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on.
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013.
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013.
Gary Dolphin
Gary Dolphin
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982.
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982.
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993.
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993.
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena.
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena.
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif.
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
    Everyone seems to have an opinion on the comments that Iowa basketball radio broadcasters Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen made Tuesday night while thinking they were off the air.

    No big deal, some say. They were saying what a lot of fans were already thinking.

    Real big deal, others contend. Don’t ever attack a college athlete, whether it was meant to be heard or not.

    University of Iowa officials were involved in meetings over the issue Wednesday — with Dolphin and his employer, Learfield Communications — with obvious urgency to determine whether any disciplinary action should take place. No. 15 Iowa (6-0) opens its Big Ten Conference season Friday against Wisconsin.

    TRANSCRIPT: Listen to and read the Gary Dolphin-Bobby Hansen exchange

    The decision announced Wednesday evening was a two-game suspension for Dolphin.

    Let’s start with the perspective of Dolphin and Hansen.

    The pair is in its 22nd consecutive season of calling Hawkeye basketball games together. They’ve worked with Tom Davis, Steve Alford, Todd Lickliter and are now in Year 9 with Fran McCaffery as head coach.

    Dolphin made the majority of Tuesday's "hot mic" comments, which drew a university statement shortly after the conclusion of Iowa’s 69-68 win against Pittsburgh.

    “How do we not get anybody like that?” Dolphin said, pointing out Pittsburgh guards who had been making Iowa’s defense look silly in the first half. “It's just year after year after year. Go get a quality piece like that. Just get one! They've got three or four.”

    Hansen essentially responded in agreement. "Go get a key piece like that."

    The comment that has drawn the most attention was Dolphin later saying, “We get (guard) Maishe Dailey. … Dribbles into a double-team with his head down. God.”

    Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will play the rest of this season with nine scholarship players. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Both thought they were off the air. Somebody at Learfield in Jefferson City, Missouri, failed to turn off their mics. It was meant to be a private conversation, not one heard among tens of thousands.

    Dolphin feels terrible about it. He apologized on air. He apologized when I interviewed him later, saying it was a moment of frustration. For 22 years, he has bled black and gold from behind the microphone. For 22 years, he’s been fair. Sure, he’s been critical — but what fan or observer hasn't been, over the course of some 700 games since Dolphin replaced Jim Zabel in the mid-1990s?

    He tirelessly crisscrosses the state annually to host I-Club functions that feature Iowa’s top, highly paid coaches — not to mention weekly in-season radio shows with McCaffery and football coach Kirk Ferentz. Dolphin told me he is well aware that some blast his play-by-play style, but he presses past the criticism.

    He has a long track record of representing Hawkeye athletics with professionalism.

    Does he deserve anything more than a slap on the wrist?

    Now, let’s look at it from the perspective of the university.

    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) is embraced by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after grabbing a rebound as time expires after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) is embraced by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) after grabbing a rebound as time expires after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket in the paint past Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (4) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) attempts a basket in the paint past Pittsburgh's Jared Wilson-Frame (4) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) leaps for a rebound as time expires during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) leaps for a rebound as time expires during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) is embraced by teammates Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) is embraced by teammates Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) and Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) walks off the court after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Panthers, 69-68. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts after getting called for a charge against Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) tries to hype up the crowd while Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) takes the ball up the court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being defended by Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka (15) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot while being defended by Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka (15) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) grabs a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) celebrates after a dunk as Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) celebrates after a dunk as Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) loses control of a ball as Pittsburgh’s Sidy N’Dir (11) regains possession during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) loses control of a ball as Pittsburgh’s Sidy N’Dir (11) regains possession during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) claps during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) claps during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Trey McGowens (2) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a 3-point basket during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a play during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) looks to pass while being defended by Pittsburgh's Malik Ellison (3) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets held back by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while an official talks to him after getting fouled during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets held back by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while an official talks to him after getting fouled during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks to the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery looks to the bench during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) makes a layup during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrates with Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) after a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives to the hoop past Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir (11) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) holds his head after taking a fall during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (left) holds his head after taking a fall during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Luka Garza (55) attempts a shot during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Maishe Dailey (1) takes the ball up court during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa men's basketball assistant coaches Andrew Francis (from right) Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery and Kirk Speraw look on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa men's basketball assistant coaches Andrew Francis (from right) Sherman Dillard, head coach Fran McCaffery and Kirk Speraw look on during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls out during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel (center) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel (center) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) reacts to a call during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) reacts to a call while heading into a timeout during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis is seen during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) gets fouled by Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson (1) during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa students hold up cardboard cutouts during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa students hold up cardboard cutouts during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) walks off the court with athletic trainer Brad Roy during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) walks off the court with athletic trainer Brad Roy during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) attempt to block Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir's shot at the buzzer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) attempt to block Pittsburgh's Sidy N'Dir's shot at the buzzer during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      This is ultimately McCaffery’s program. The ninth-year coach rigorously defends his players against anyone who he perceives is attacking them. He came out swinging after ESPN’s Dan Dakich outwardly criticized Adam Woodbury’s eye-poking incidents in January 2015. He told his team not to shake hands with North Dakota players after a December 2016 game, saying he was worried about his players’ safety after things got chippy in the late moments.  

      So, if he sees someone taking a swipe at one of his players — even if it wasn’t meant to be heard — you’d better believe he’ll defend them. That extends to McCaffery's staff, too. On Wednesday, assistant coach Sherman Dillard tweeted support of Dailey, saying "he is one fine young man and a more than serviceable player" — an obvious acknowledgment that Dolphin's comments struck a nerve.

      The radio broadcast team travels on the team plane and conducts interviews behind the scenes. If there are any lingering ill feelings, it’s McCaffery’s job to make sure that doesn’t spill into the productivity and performance of his team.

      The university has the final say in who it chooses to broadcast its games. It is well within its rights to make a change, if it so desires.

      One last thought: How many of us have accidentally sent a text message or e-mail to the wrong person?

      Imperfect humans make mistakes. We all make them; some are more consequential than others. And we apologize from the bottom of our hearts.

      And then it comes down to one last thing: forgiveness.

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

