CLOSE

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley says he'll likely be back for his senior season, and offers his thoughts on Noah Fant's early departure. Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — A year ago, T.J. Hockenson was a wide-eyed, red-shirt freshman playing his first snaps of college football at his dream school.

This week, he’ll find out whether or not he’s won the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end.

Later this month, he’ll probably decide whether or not he’s going to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

As Ron Burgundy famously said: Boy, that escalated quickly.

“It feels like a video game,” the Iowa Hawkeyes’ leading pass-catcher said Sunday, acknowledging his football circumstances — that we’re talking about an NFL decision right now — hardly seem real. “I’m just trying to take in the moment."

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes Outback Bowl press conference
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (center) and Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (left) during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (center) and Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (left) during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker, left, during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta talk with assistant athletic director Steve Roe (far left) before an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta talk with assistant athletic director Steve Roe (far left) before an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta talks with reporters during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Trophies are displayed inside a case in the lobby including the 1900, 1921, 1922 and 1956 Big Ten Conference Championships, 2009 and 2004 Outback Bowl, 2010 Insight Bowl and 2005 Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Hockenson has already made one football decision: He’s going to play in Iowa’s Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Mississippi State — unlike his tight-end running mate. Iowa junior Noah Fant announced Friday he was leaving the team to focus on his pro career.

    Fant’s freakish athleticism have him projected by pundits as a first-round pick. Second at worst.

    Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) doesn’t have Fant’s 42-inch vertical jump or track speed. But there’s a reason the third-year sophomore was Iowa’s every-down tight end this year.

    He's got pancake blocks on his film. He's got maybe the best hands on the team. And yeah, he can run. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently named Fant the No. 1 draft-eligible tight end; he had Hockenson No. 5.

    Hockenson will ask for feedback from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee — just like a lot of Hawkeye underclassmen like Amani Hooker, Anthony Nelson and Nate Stanley will. That information usually comes back in late December.

    CLOSE

    Iowa tight end T. J. Hockenson was encouraged to study a pair of NFL stars this summer. And, yes, he does hear from former Hawkeye George Kittle often Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    They can give you a first-round grade; a second-round grade; or a stay-in-school recommendation. Their recommendations are typically spot-on.

    “I’m trying to take in as much information as I can,” Hockenson said, “then make a decision from there.”

    I asked him Sunday: If you win the Mackey Award (and he should), how do you improve from that?

    “There’s a lot of things I can improve on,” the Big Ten Conference’s tight end of the year responded.

    And he would love to do that improving at Iowa for his final two years of eligibility. He’s certainly got a great set of teachers here in Kirk and Brian Ferentz, for starters.

    But …

    The NFL, if it’s within reach, that’s tough to pass up — especially for a football guy like Hockenson.

    He loves the game intensely.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
    Fullscreen
    Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
    Buy Photo
    Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
    Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
    Buy Photo
    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
    Buy Photo
    Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
    Buy Photo
    Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      That much is apparent when you watch the passion with which he plays; when you listen to the way he talks. His best interviews this year were probably after losses, because you could tell how much they pained him … how much they motivated him.

      And now the NFL could be dangling a carrot in front of this fierce competitor.

      If he stuck around for another year, at least, his draft stock probably would go up. But he doesn’t sound like someone who cares whether he's drafted in the second round or the fourth. 

      Look at George Kittle. A fifth-round tight end out of Iowa in 2017 is tearing up the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.

      “I have two more years of eligibility but at the same time, money’s not an issue,” Hockenson said in perhaps his most revealing comments Sunday. “It’s not something I’m chasing. It’s just more the talent level (of the NFL) and trying to push yourself to the limits. I think that’s what any competitor would tell you to do, is see what you can do as a player.”

      Sure, it would take a massive bite out of the 2019 Hawkeye roster if Hockenson joins Fant in going pro. He said he might know his decision before the Outback Bowl, but likely would keep it to himself until afterward.

      Skipping the bowl game was never a consideration.

      “I owe everything to this football program,” Hockenson said.

      Photos: Game-winning kick seals win for Hawkeyes over Nebraska
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Dominique Dafney carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (left) and Dominique Dafney carry the Heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos and Matt Hankins celebrate after Recinos made the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) stiff arms Nebraska safety Antonio Reed (25) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is embraced by his parents Paula and Rene` on senior day before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celelbrates with Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) and Iowa defensive back Amani Hooker (27) after intercepting a ball during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa students hold up a banner saying "defrosted" after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) walks off the field after kicking a game-winning field goal a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) breaks past a defender as Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) gestures in the background during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) dives to avoid tackles from Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (left) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (right) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) gets to Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives on his own fumbled punt return during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      A Nebraska fan holds a sign saying "Frost is our X factor," during the fourth quarter after a successful two point conversion during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Referees break up Iowa's Logan Klemp and Nebraska's 25 during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Toren Young runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa players celebrate after winning the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Jack Hockaday tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's kicker Miguel Recinos celebrates after making the game winning kick during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) kicks a game winning field goal during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flies over the stadium during the national anthem before kickoff during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flies over the stadium during the national anthem before kickoff during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with a Fox Sports reporter after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa Hawkeyes take the field during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) celebrates a stop during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) tackles Nebraska's Bryan Reimers (83) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) looks up during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after a rush during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walk on the sideline during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) rushes Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) Amani Hooker (27) and Michael Ojemudia (11) during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska's David Ozigbo is brought down by Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) Amani Hooker (27) and Michael Ojemudia (11) during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the scoreboard during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs the ball into the end-zone for a touchdown during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) gets tackled during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) talks with officials while they call offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is embraced by teammates and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (right) after a touchdown during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) makes a jumping catch during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa and Nebraska students pose with the Corn Bowl before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is seen before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on to the field for warm-ups during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Studnets cheer for the camera before the start of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse and Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley walk into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska players look out at the stadium after unloading from their bus before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end Noah Fant walks into the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska players high-five fans while entering the stadium before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Sam Brincks (90) embraces his mother Jodi on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) raises his helmet while being introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Nick Easley (84) embraces his parents Allison Lemke and John Easley on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) embraces his parents Diane and Mike Ferguson on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase (30) embraces his parents Sheila and Steve Gervase on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Kyle Groeneweg (14) embraces his parents Pam and Bill Groeneweg on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) embraces his parents Marcia and Perry Hesse on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa linebacker Jack Hockaday (48) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa fullback Austin Kelly (46) embraces his mother Kristyn Kelly during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa linebacker Aaron Mends (31) embraces his mother Anne during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Julie Palmer, Matt Nelson's mother, stretches out her arms to embrace her son on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) embraces his mother Julie Palmer on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) embraces his parents Karen and Terry Render on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) embraces his mother Leslie Brightwell during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska players run out onto the field before the national anthem during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flys over the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      The Hawkeyes celebrate after wining the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs into the end-zone during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz laughs on the field during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa and Nebraska fans wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter of the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Michael Ojemudia picks up an interception during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) Parker Hesse (40) Jack Hockaday (48) and Anthony Nelson (98) bring down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) Parker Hesse (40) Jack Hockaday (48) and Anthony Nelson (98) bring down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs with the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa's Toren Young tries to keep possession of the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flies over the stadium during the national anthem before kickoff during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      A C-17 from the 87th Air Base Wing flies over the stadium during the national anthem before kickoff during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) carry the heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) carry the heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) carry the heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) and Iowa offensive lineman Dalton Ferguson (76) carry the heroes trophy after a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        Knowing this could be the end of the line of his Hawkeye career, Hockenson wants to prepare intensely for the game — to give as much as he can to the program he loves.

        If he were to return in 2019, he would be the face of the program, even ahead of Stanley. He would probably start the year atop 2020 NFL Draft lists at tight end. He’d get another crack at winning a Big Ten championship, a program goal that slipped away in too many close losses this season. He’d be able to finish his degree.

        But no Hawkeye fan should blame him if the Outback Bowl is his Hawkeye finish line.

        With his work ethic and his tenacious play, he's earned this decision.

        Now he has about one month to make it.

        “There’s so many factors. And I don’t have half the information I’ll need to make a decision,” Hockenson said. “Like I said, I love this university and I love the people here. I’d love to stay for the remainder of my eligibility. That’d be a lot of fun. We’ll see what happens.”

        Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

         

        LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE