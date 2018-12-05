CLOSE

Chad Leistikow and Danny Lawhon talk about the Hawkeyes' upcoming trip to the Outback Bowl. Kelsey Kremer, kkremer@dmreg.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The other day, Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was articulating his decision-making process for whether he’ll make the jump to the NFL sooner or later.

He needed to gather a lot more information, he said.

Well, more information is flowing in.

And Hockenson’s NFL Draft stock probably can't get much higher than it is now.

Hockenson on Wednesday was officially named college football’s top tight end as the winner of the John Mackey Award. A redshirt sophomore, Hockenson is the first underclassman in the Mackey’s 19-year history to win the award.

Wow.

This has been quite a climb for the native of Chariton, Iowa. Just 2½ years ago, he arrived on the Iowa campus as a rangy, 225-pound wide receiver. Now, he’s a 6-foot-5, 250-pound force.

His impressive ability to block the run gave him every-down snaps over teammate Noah Fant, a preseason AP all-American tight end who has already declared for the NFL Draft.

CLOSE

Iowa tight end T. J. Hockenson was encouraged to study a pair of NFL stars this summer. And, yes, he does hear from former Hawkeye George Kittle often Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

But it was Hockenson’s hands and big-play ability that really shined this year. Entering the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl — in which Hockenson plans to play — he leads the Hawkeyes with 46 catches and 717 receiving yards. He won the Mackey over finalists Albert Okwuegbunam of Missouri and Kaden Smith of Stanford.

Seven of Hockenson's receptions this season covered 30-plus yards, hardly the hallmark of a prototypical in-line tight end. His 54-yard touchdown catch at Indiana showcased that he’s got decent wheels, too.

And when the game was on the line against Nebraska, in the final minute of a 28-all deadlock? Iowa turned to Hockenson, with Nate Stanley firing a 10-yard pass on fourth-and-8 to set up Miguel Recinos’ walk-off field goal.

Hockenson’s first-down point might be the most memorable image of the Hawkeyes’ 2018 season.

It also symbolizes how his football arrow is pointing forward — maybe into the NFL.

Hockenson has a passion for the game that will translate very well at the next level. I would compare it to the zest we saw from George Kittle, now shining as a second-year pro with the San Francisco 49ers, at Iowa. Surely NFL talent evaluators see that comparison, too, and realize that Hockenson is about as sure a bet as it gets at tight end.

Would Hockenson be the NFL Scouting Combine star that Kittle was or Fant will be? Probably not.

“Playing this game is something that, if you’re a real football player, motivates you. Just the love of the game, being able to play it,” Hockenson said Sunday night. “I think more so than money, (the NFL motivation) is going to play with the best players in the world, really pushing yourself to the limits and seeing what you can do at the next level.”

Hockenson has until mid-January to make a decision. Already, a mock draft produced by The Athletic classifies Hockenson and Fant as late first-rounders for the 2019 draft.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down following a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) evades Nebraska's Tre Neal (14) on a 25-yard reception during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down after catching a 10-yard pass during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates after catching a first down pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Nebraska's Tyrin Ferguson (43) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception while being covered by Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern defensive back Cameron Ruiz (18) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts after a play during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) jumps over a defender during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson (33) after making a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is brought down by Maryland linebacker Tre Watson on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson carries the ball against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16.
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana defensive back Juwan Burgess (1) tries to tackle Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) as he rushes the ball up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Dameon Willis Jr. (43) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson tries to catch the ball against Minnesota's defensive back Chris Williamson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 48-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes for a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Chris Williamson (6) in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (left) celebrates with tight end Noah Fant (right) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) catches a touchdown pass against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jacob Huff (2) in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a reception during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) celebrates after his touchdown with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa taught end T.J. Hockenson hurdles Northern Iowa defensive back Suni Lane in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, left, and Noah Fant, right, pose for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gestures for a first down during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) gets tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) attempts to catch a tipped pass during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White hits Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson fights for extra yards during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got
Buy Photo
Iowa coaches like T.J. Hockenson (38), and they got him involved frequently during their spring game Friday night. Brian Powers, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) scored two touchdowns against Ohio State on Nov. 4, and the redshirt sophomore tight end could be poised for bigger things in 2018. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a touchdown reception against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) can't come up with a pass during their football game against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 17-10 to take home the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during
Buy Photo
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson celebrates his touchdown during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled by Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 17-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs the ball after pulling in a catch against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson runs down field for a 24-yard gain during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Hawkeye tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) poses for a portrait Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, during Iowa football media day in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38)
Buy Photo
Iowa redshirt freshman tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) is tackled just before the end zone during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    He’s ready now. He could be even more ready in 2020, for sure — maybe sure-fire, first-round ready. If he stayed, his development would continue under position coach Brian Ferentz — who once coached Rob Gronkowski with the New England Patriots.

    He is the second Hawkeye to win the Mackey, of course. Dallas Clark was the other, in 2002.

    All Clark did was become the one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL. A late first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2003, Clark would enjoy an 11-year NFL career (mostly with Peyton Manning slinging him footballs) and racked up 505 catches for 5,665 yards and 53 touchdowns.

    To suggest Hockenson could duplicate that type of career seems crazy.

    Then again, it would have been equally crazy (even just three months ago) to predict this small-town Iowan would win the 2018 Mackey Award.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE