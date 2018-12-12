CLOSE

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle sees a big benefit for younger players when the Hawkeyes reach a bowl game. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — For the 16th time in 18 years, the Iowa football program is holding December practices in preparation for a bowl game. The importance of an extra month of NCAA-permitted practice time cannot be understated, especially given the Hawkeyes’ developmental approach.

Now is often the time at Iowa when future stars are born.

“There’s been a lot of stories along the way of young guys that have shown up in December with a real serious attitude about improvement,” Iowa 20th-year strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle said Monday, in advance of the Hawkeyes’ Jan. 1 Outback Bowl appearance vs. Mississippi State. “And those are the guys you now see playing for us, and playing really big-time roles.”

Doyle listed guys in recent memory that started opening coaches' eyes during December of their freshmen years.

Josey Jewell. Parker Hesse. Anthony Nelson.

And, absolutely, T.J. Hockenson, who last week became the first underclassman to win the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end.

It was in December of 2016 that Hockenson began to demonstrate he could be something special. Hockenson would go on to be an every-down tight end as a redshirt freshman.

“Hockenson’s a great example. He’s a guy that showed up in December," Doyle said. "Just a guy that kind of grew into his body.”

Iowa uses its early-December workouts to give younger players a lot more coaching than they get during the grind of a regular season. Game preparation will ramp up after players wrap up final exams Friday night.

Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan was the lead recruiter on Chariton native T.J. Hockenson, who this year won the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Reese Morgan (imagine that) did extensive homework before bringing Hockenson to Iowa.

Iowa’s longtime assistant coach and tireless in-state recruiter remembers vividly his recruitment of Hockenson, a lanky record-breaking receiver out of Chariton High School. He saw a lot of athletic parallels between Hockenson and former Hawkeye tight end Brandon Myers, who would go on to an NFL career.

But to make sure Hockenson was the right fit at Iowa, he remembers interviewing custodians, secretaries and guidance counselors at Chariton.

“Nothing about athletic ability,” Morgan recalled. “It’s all about character, about academics, how he interacts with others.”

His research extended to reaching out to former Iowa State basketball player Jake Sullivan, who was befuddled to get a phone call from an Iowa football coach. Sullivan coached Hockenson in basketball with Kingdom Hoops.

“I said, ‘I want to know about Hockenson,’” Morgan recalled. “(Sullivan) said, 'First of all, he’s not a basketball player. But in terms of a young man and character, one of the best I’ve been around.’ And he went on for about 20 minutes, just talked about T.J. and the things he was doing there.”

Morgan now marvels to see what Hockenson has done here in just 2½ years. He led the Hawkeyes in receiving this season (46 catches, 717 yards) and could very well be playing his last college game on Jan. 1, if indeed he elects to follow teammate Noah Fant into the NFL Draft.

Chad Leistikow and Danny Lawhon talk about the Hawkeyes' upcoming trip to the Outback Bowl. Kelsey Kremer, kkremer@dmreg.com

It's a real possibility that juniors Amani Hooker and Anthony Nelson leave school early.

Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace was Hooker’s primary recruiter, so he’s been in contact with Hooker about his upcoming NFL decision, too. Hooker (6 foot, 210 pounds) was named the Big Ten Conference’s defensive back of the year and a second-team Associated Press All-American.

The question is: Does Hooker have an obvious NFL fit that would warrant a high selection worth leaving Iowa early? Hooker's best position is safety, but he's shown an ability to defend as an outside linebacker and slot cornerback, too.

“I’ve spoken with his family. We’ll see how it works out,” Wallace said Monday. “As much as we’d like him to come back, he’s probably going to have a decision to make."

Hooker and Nelson, a fourth-year junior defensive end, are waiting on feedback from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee. Nelson had 9½ sacks this season and is an excellent run defender with elite size (6-7, 271).

Losing either one would be a big loss for the 2019 Hawkeyes. Losing both would be crushing.

If both come back? Well, this defense that led the Big Ten in fewest points allowed could be even saltier.

“He’s a core guy for us,” Morgan said. “He’d be an important person coming back, but it’s a decision he has to make based on the information he gets.”

Iowa assistant Seth Wallace described his position group and the unique circumstances of pulling his starting middle linebacker in Week 1. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Amani Jones deserves widespread warmth from Hawkeye fans.

The junior was supposed to be Iowa’s No. 1 middle linebacker. He won the job in fall camp and is one of the team’s top leaders. But in the first quarter against Northern Illinois, he infamously was pulled after some mental errors and never regained his position — with Jack Hockaday and Kristian Welch holding that spot the rest of the season.

Wallace was blown away by the response he saw from Jones, who was relegated to special teams.

“It was very hard, because Amani is one of our hardest workers. He is a Hawkeye through and through,” Wallace said. “The one thing that speaks to his character was the way that he did handled it. He was an exceptional special-teams player for us. He was unbelievable on the sidelines.”

It would be a fantastic story if Jones could win back the job for his senior year. His work ethic in trying to regain it won’t be in question.

The future at linebacker looks promising (and maybe challenging).

Wallace was very pleased that true freshmen linebackers Dillon Doyle and Seth Benson got game action as special-teamers but will still be able to red-shirt.

“Both of those young men easily could have been on the field for us,” Wallace said.

And he means at linebacker.

It’ll be a fun offseason competition with Welch, Jones, Djimon Colbert, Nick Niemann, Doyle and Benson definitely in the mix. 

Iowa football: Greatest tight ends in Hawkeyes history
 Fullscreen

Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against
Buy Photo
Dallas Clark catches the go-ahead touchodwn pass against Purdue in 2002 with 67 seconds left, a fourth-down catch that propelled Iowa to a 31-28 win. Earlier in that game, Clark raced for a 95-yard touchdown catch up the left sideline. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa tights ends in 1987: Left to right, Hawkeyes Marv Cook, Mike Flagg and Craig Clark. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver George Kittle (46) runs the ball as he breaks away from the North Dakota State defense Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 during the Hawkeyes game against the Bison at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young.
Buy Photo
From 1991: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Alan Cross runs over Purdue's Jimmy Young. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist.
Buy Photo
From 1956: Jim Gibbons, second from left, is tied for third all-time in touchdown catches by Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends with 11. From left, Hawkeyes center Don Suchy, Gibbons, end Frank Gilliam and guard Frank Bloomquist. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl.
Buy Photo
From 1956: Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Jim Gibbons scores the only of the game Nov. 17, 1956 against Ohio State when he catches a touchdown from quarterack Kenny Ploen. Iowa won 6-0 to win the Big Ten and clinch a berth in the Rose Bowl. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Scott Chandler is taken out of bounds by LSU's Jessie Daniels(31) after a 20 reception setting up for a Marques Simmons touchdown in the 4th quarter of the Capital One Bowl, January 1,2005, in Orlando, Fla. Matthew Holst, Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
(Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
(Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports)
Fullscreen
"He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were
"He was able to keep everyone happy, and there were a lot of mouths to feed on those teams," former Colts tight end Dallas Clark said of Peyton Manning. matt detrich
Fullscreen
From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in
Buy Photo
From 1989: Iowa tight end Marv Cook runs upfield in the Hawkeyes' 28-0 loss at Ohio State. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988.
Name this Iowa Hawkeyes football player from 1988. Special to the Register
Fullscreen
This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas
Buy Photo
This 95-yard touchdown reception by tight end Dallas Clark against Purdue was a dazzling display of speed, but his later TD catch on fourth down sent Iowa to a key 2002 victory. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received
Buy Photo
Former Hawkeye and NFL tight end Dallas Clark received the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor trophy during a break in action against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 12: Brandon Myers #83 of the Oakland Raiders tries to avoid the tackle of Champ Bailey #24 of the Denver Broncos during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 12, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. Garrett Ellwood, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Shonn Greene, right, with teammate Brandon Myers celebrating Greene's touchdown against South Carolina in the 2009 Outback Bowl. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2011; Tempe, AZ, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (86) and wide receiver Marvin McNutt (7) celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the 2011 Insight Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports Richard Mackson-US PRESSWIRE, US PRESSWIRE
Fullscreen
Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes
Buy Photo
Iowa senior George Kittle celebrates with the Heroes Trophy after beating Nebraska, 40-10. Kittle had two short TD receptions in the game despite playing through a mid-foot sprain that limited him in the second half of the football season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown.
Buy Photo
m010510orangefirsthalfRW - Orange Bowl - - Big Ten's Iowa vs. ACC's Georgia Tech Jan. 5, 2010. during first half action Tuesday at the 2010 Orange Bowl at Land Shark Stadium in Miami Gardens. Iowa tight end Tony Moeaki breaks a long run in front of Georgia Tech Mario Edwards in the first quarter to set up a Sandeman touchdown. Rodney White/Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first quarter at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD.
Buy Photo
Tight end T.J. Hockenson, left, is Iowa's team leader in receiving yards (287). Tight end Noah Fant, right, is Iowa's leader in receptions (19) and touchdowns (five). The pair has combined for 37 catches for 483 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Hockenson also has a rushing TD. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates a first down with Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson celebrates with teammate Noah Fant after pulling in a catch for a first down against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Northern Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Former Iowa quarterback Brad Banks catches a pass in front of former teammate Tony Jackson during a game of "Razzle Dazzle" at his football camp, Saturday, July 2, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen /Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye
Buy Photo
With the black-and-gold faithful chanting "Hawkeye State! Hawkeye State!" Iowa's Erik Jensen hoists the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State, 40-21, Sept. 13, 2003 in Ames. Rodney White/Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Scott Slutzker, left, takes a drink while fellow tight end Marcus Pollard takes a shower as they seek relief from the heat during drills Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1996, in Anderson, Ind. The Colts face another steamy two weeks at the training camp at Anderson University. AP Photo/Brian Drumm,Anderson Herald Bulletin,
Fullscreen
From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern.
Buy Photo
From 1995: Iowa's Scott Slutzker makes an over-the-shoulder catch on a crucial third down situation against Northwestern. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman.
From 1995: Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonathan Hayes, a former Iowa Hawkeyes star, is brought down by Detroit Linebacker Chris Spielman. Rick Stewart, Getty Images
Fullscreen
From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton.
Buy Photo
From 1997: Iowa's Austin Wheatley hauls in 40-yard pass from Randy Reiners late in first half against UNI's and Ty Talton. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern.
Buy Photo
From 1999: Iowa tight end Austin Wheatley catches a pass from Randy Reiners while Kevin Bentley defends for Northwestern. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    But before we get to that … Iowa has another linebacker priority.

    Jestin Jacobs’ name never came up in interviews Wednesday. And Wallace couldn’t specifically talk about Jacobs anyway, because he’s an unsigned high school prospect. But no doubt Iowa coaches are still trying to lock down Jacobs with the Dec. 19 early signing day coming up.

    Jacobs, an Iowa commitment, was recently offered a scholarship by his home-state team, Ohio State. It could be a recruiting fight to the finish.

    “As long as there’s some common ground there between the program and the young man, you’ve got a chance,” Wallace said, speaking generally. “A week from today, we’ll figure out how this thing settles down.”

    Hopes are high for Daviyon Nixon as a Hawkeye.

    This is a big finals week for Nixon, a talented defensive tackle (6-3, 306) who took an academic redshirt this season. Morgan has raved about Nixon, who stuck with Iowa in the recruiting process despite an Alabama offer.

    Nixon would have three years’ eligibility remaining if he can get his academic house in order.

    “His situation, he’s taken advantage of every opportunity that he’s had. He’s done everything we have asked him to do from a football standpoint,” Morgan said. “He’s a guy that I think has a very, very, very bright future.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

     

