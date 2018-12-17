CLOSE

A few clips from Iowa's Dec. 17 practice, which was open to the media for about 20 minutes, in advance of the Jan. 1 game in Tampa, Florida. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek and Kirk Ferentz were recently on a recruiting trip together in Colorado when the news popped up that Polasek was a top candidate for a head coach opening at North Dakota State.

Awkward moment between the second-year assistant and 20th-year head coach?

“All of a sudden it came across the ticker,” Polasek said. “I said, ‘Coach, I haven’t heard from anybody. Let’s just keep trucking along.’”

Shortly thereafter, North Dakota State — where Polasek was offensive coordinator before jumping to Iowa — promoted a coach from within, and that was that for talk of Polasek returning to Fargo.

The reality of coaching turnover nationwide, though, is the wheels of change are always turning. That’s why Polasek also said Monday, “I’m not on the job hunt. But if somebody calls, you take the phone call.”

Polasek’s name has been linked to possibly becoming the offensive coordinator at Kansas State, where his former boss at NDSU, Chris Klieman, was recently named head coach by former Iowa deputy athletics director Gene Taylor.

All rumors at this point, Polasek said.

“We’re real close friends. But I don’t think he’s gotten very far with any of that,” Polasek said of Klieman. “He’s focused on recruiting and trying to win another national championship (at NDSU). I have not heard from him.”

Given Polasek’s fiscal-year 2019 salary of $355,000 (before bonuses) and expected raise of roughly 10 percent, he’d likely earn between $400,000 and $450,000 next year if he stayed at Iowa. K-State’s previous offensive coordinator earned $440,000 in base pay.

So, a sales pitch (if any) from Kansas State would have to go beyond life-changing money for Polasek. In his two years in Iowa City, he's formed close bonds with a large group of young players that are just starting their college careers.

I’m sure Polasek hates reading about this. But he understands it's part of football's speculation season. And he was forthright and direct with his answers Monday.

CLOSE

Could Alaric Jackson, Tristan Wirfs and Mark Kallenberger play together in 2019? And what about this Outback Bowl opponent on Jan. 1? Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Assuming he returns, Polasek will welcome back both starting tackles.

What a great starting point for Iowa’s 2019 offensive line.

Polasek said left tackle Alaric Jackson, who was named second-team all-Big Ten Conference, had not sought feedback from the NFL’s College Advisory Committee.

“He has not requested any information from the National Football League,” Polasek said, “and he is totally on board with being the best Hawkeye he can be right now.”

Jackson (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) turned out to be a better run blocker in 2018. True sophomore right tackle Tristan Wirfs (6-5, 328) was far more dominant in pass protection.

In one of his most humorous references Monday, Polasek said this about Wirfs: “We’re waiting for him to kind of rip open a Superman suit and run out there. I don’t think he’s quite pushed it through and become the dominant guy he really can (be) in the run game.”

CLOSE

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson's month has been spent receiving his Mackey Award and contemplating the NFL. Hear what he says about each: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Nate Stanley is definitely coming back to school.

Iowa’s starting quarterback had planned to get the NFL feedback, like several of his third-year teammates (namely T.J. Hockenson and Amani Hooker). But after a conversation with Ferentz and quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe, he changed his mind.

“Just decided to focus on what we had going on here,” Stanley said, “and not worry about that at all.”

One of the things Ferentz outlined with Stanley was the drop-off in guaranteed NFL money between first- and second-round picks. 

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley, left, drops
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley, left, drops back to pass as he is pressured by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Khalil Davis during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks over the line of scrimmage before taking a snap during the first quarter against Nebraska.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks over the line of scrimmage before taking a snap during the first quarter against Nebraska. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley passes the ball during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks for a pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after making a touchdown scoring pass during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) slides after rushing for a first down during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with reporters in front of portraits of Iowa Consensus All Americans during an Outback Bowl announcement press conference on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up to pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) tries to get a pass out while Northwestern defensive lineman Jordan Thompson (99) gets his hands up during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) tries to get a pass out while Northwestern defensive lineman Jordan Thompson (99) gets his hands up during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, passes as he is pressured by Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, passes as he is pressured by Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks onto the field before a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass under pressure from the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up a play in the huddle at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) sets up a play in the huddle at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back behind running back Toren Young (28) while playing against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back behind running back Toren Young (28) while playing against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. AJ Mast/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) leaps to defend against it in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass as Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) leaps to defend against it in the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back in the pocket during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) had trouble getting ample time to find his receivers, and as a result he hurried his throws in most situations in a 30-24 loss at Penn State.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) had trouble getting ample time to find his receivers, and as a result he hurried his throws in most situations in a 30-24 loss at Penn State. Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after a 30-24 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walks off the field after a 30-24 to the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is pressured by Penn State's Micah Parson (11) and Cam Brown (6) as he throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Penn State won 30-24. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is pressured by Penn State's Micah Parson (11) and Cam Brown (6) as he throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Penn State won 30-24. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes throws a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before taking the snap from Keegan Render #69 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes before taking the snap from Keegan Render #69 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
Fullscreen
Penn State's Robert Windsor (54) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Robert Windsor (54) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Penn State's John Reid (29) and Antonio Shelton (55) chase down Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's John Reid (29) and Antonio Shelton (55) chase down Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports Matthew OHaren, Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to make a handoff during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to make a handoff during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins on Oct. 20, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to pass during the third quarter on Oct. 20, 2018, against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium.
Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley looks to pass during the third quarter on Oct. 20, 2018, against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out defensive coverage before taking a snap from Iowa center Keegan Render (69) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out defensive coverage before taking a snap from Iowa center Keegan Render (69) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Iowa running back Toren Young (28) blocks Maryland linebacker Nnamdi Egbuaba (31) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Iowa running back Toren Young (28) blocks Maryland linebacker Nnamdi Egbuaba (31) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) scrambles from Maryland linebacker Mbi Tanyi (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) scrambles from Maryland linebacker Mbi Tanyi (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley directs a play against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley directs a play against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley sets his offense during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley sets his offense during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet of a Nile Kinnick statue before an NCAA Big Ten football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet of a Nile Kinnick statue before an NCAA Big Ten football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley was more than willing to air it out in Bloomington, Indiana. The Iowa junior quarterback attempted 12 deep shots among his 33 attempts, and finished with 320 yards passing.
Nate Stanley was more than willing to air it out in Bloomington, Indiana. The Iowa junior quarterback attempted 12 deep shots among his 33 attempts, and finished with 320 yards passing. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley scrambles on his way to throwing a spectacular touchdown pass to Nick Easley during Saturday's 42-16 win at Indiana.
Nate Stanley scrambles on his way to throwing a spectacular touchdown pass to Nick Easley during Saturday's 42-16 win at Indiana. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Fullback Austin Kelly (46), a senior, is surrounded by happy teammates (clockwise from left: Kyle Groeneweg, Nate Stanley and T.J. Hockenson) after he scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. That was Stanley's sixth TD pass of the game.
Fullback Austin Kelly (46), a senior, is surrounded by happy teammates (clockwise from left: Kyle Groeneweg, Nate Stanley and T.J. Hockenson) after he scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. That was Stanley's sixth TD pass of the game. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman James Head Jr. (6) gets a hit on Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman James Head Jr. (6) gets a hit on Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the game against Iowa at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Bobby Goddin/For IndyStar
Fullscreen
Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) tries to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) tries to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) huddles up with his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) huddles up with his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play out to the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play out to the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium .
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium . Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Jesse Johnson, Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey, left, pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3.
Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey, left, pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. Matthew Putney/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Wisconsin defenders close in during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Wisconsin defenders close in during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Members of the Wisconsin defense celebrate after pulling in an interception against Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Members of the Wisconsin defense celebrate after pulling in an interception against Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play to his offense against Wisconsin in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play to his offense against Wisconsin in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley sets up a play during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws down field during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is pictured during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rushes during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the sideline during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures at the line during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley warms up prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley warms up prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State defensive end Matt Leo (89) pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State defensive end Matt Leo (89) pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley jogs on the field before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley jogs on the field before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) The Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks to teammates during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks to teammates during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) protects the pocket during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) while offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) gets set during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) while offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) gets set during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley adjusts his shoulder pads after scrambling for a first down run against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley adjusts his shoulder pads after scrambling for a first down run against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball out to a running back against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball out to a running back against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a throw against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) takes a snap from Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off a ball to Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) dives towards the side line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) dives towards the side line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls to teammates at the line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls to teammates at the line during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley winds back to pass the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley winds back to pass the ball against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
In front of the home crowd in a game that should finish under the lights, quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Toren Young (28) should be part of a crisper offensive performance than they showed in Week 1.
In front of the home crowd in a game that should finish under the lights, quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and running back Toren Young (28) should be part of a crisper offensive performance than they showed in Week 1. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets a block against Anthony Nelson (98) during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) gets a block against Anthony Nelson (98) during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks to the sideline during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley looks to the sideline during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a ball during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a ball during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) passes during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by Boston College defensive end Zach Allen during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick
Buy Photo
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during warmups prior to kickoff against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick
Buy Photo
Nate Stanley makes a pass during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes
Buy Photo
Iowa sophomore quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes the ball during the first half of their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by the Boston
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is sacked by the Boston College defense during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) makes a handoff during the first half of their football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has 22 touchdown passes
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has 22 touchdown passes with just four interceptions this season in his first year as a starter. The Hawkeyes' school record for TDs in a season is 27 by Chuck Long in 1985. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been incredibly efficient
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has been incredibly efficient on first downs lately; it's time to unleash the true sophomore against Ohio State. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hasn't had enough opportunities
Buy Photo
Iowa's Nate Stanley (4) hasn't had enough opportunities to pass on first down. Brian Powers, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley faced 19 blitzes against
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley faced 19 blitzes against Michigan State, but even three-man rushes hurt the Hawkeyes in a 17-10 loss inside Spartan Stadium. Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Despite missing some deep balls this season, Iowa quarterback
Despite missing some deep balls this season, Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown 12 touchdowns vs. one interception through four games. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nate Stanley extends a handoff to Akrum Wadley (25),
Nate Stanley extends a handoff to Akrum Wadley (25), with fullback Drake Kulick (45) and offensive right tackle Tristan Wirfs (not pictured) ahead. When Iowa fullbacks were in Saturday's game against Illinois, the Hawkeyes gained 261 yards. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles out of the pocket during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (17) sack Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) hands the football off to running back Akrum Wadley (25) during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker
Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback
Oct 21, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nathan Stanley (4) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports David Banks, David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Sophomore Nathan Stanley was listed atop Iowa's depth
Buy Photo
Sophomore Nathan Stanley was listed atop Iowa's depth chart at quarterback Monday. But, make no mistake, coach Kirk Ferentz said, he's still battling with junior Tyler Wiegers for the starting job. The two will have the next month to make their cases. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe, right, talks with quarterback
Buy Photo
Quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe, right, talks with quarterback Nathan Stanley, left, during Iowa's open practice on April 7 at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Michael Zamora, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman.
Buy Photo
Nathan Stanley played in seven Iowa football as a freshman. Is the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder ready to take the reins at quarterback this season? That's the most important storyline of spring practices, which begin Wednesday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley made big steps
Buy Photo
Iowa freshman quarterback Nathan Stanley made big steps in his first season, and will compete with Tyler Wiegers and Drew Cook this spring for the starting job in 2017. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley completed his first
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley completed his first career pass Saturday against Iowa State. It was for 2 yards to fellow freshman Noah Fant. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterbacks C.J. Beathard, left, and Nathan Stanley run drills at the indoor practice facility on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nathan Stanley (4) entered Saturday's game with Iowa
Buy Photo
Nathan Stanley (4) entered Saturday's game with Iowa leading, 38-21. The true freshman handed off four times and passed once (incomplete). David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley calls for the snap
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley calls for the snap during the Hawkeyes' game against Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    With a big year, Stanley could work his way into the first-round conversation for the 2020 draft. NFL teams always seek that franchise quarterback.

    “One, financially it wouldn’t make sense for me to leave early, and that was a big piece,” Stanley said. “Two, there’s a lot left to accomplish here. Just excited for another season. Just excited for this bowl prep right now.”

    As I wrote a few weeks ago, Stanley wasn’t seriously an early departure. But this is certainly great news for the 2019 Hawkeyes — to return a captain and one of the team’s best players … at the sport’s most important position.

    CLOSE

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley had a candid conversation with his coach about the NFL. Hear why he decided to pass on that opportunity for now: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Parker Hesse, the de facto team spokesman, likes what he’s seeing this month.

    It’s easy for us on the outside to view December as bowl preparation at a relaxed pace. But for these student-athletes, there’s a heavy dose of strength training plus football practice plus preparing for final exams. And, in Hesse’s case, graduation.

    He grabbed his diploma Friday.

    The fifth-year senior’s take on what he’s seeing between the hustle and bustle, two weeks out from the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against No. 18 Mississippi State?

    “Right now, our approach is really good. And I think our attitude is really good as a team,” Hesse said. “It’s not really a ‘have-to’ feel, which sometimes it can be in heavy-lifting periods like this. So far, since school’s been done we’ve been having a lot of fun.”

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) is introduced during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) tackle Illinois' Ra'Von Bonner (21) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
    Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) tackle Illinois' Ra'Von Bonner (21) in the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) Parker Hesse (40) Jack Hockaday (48) and Anthony Nelson (98) bring down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Jake Gervase (30) Parker Hesse (40) Jack Hockaday (48) and Anthony Nelson (98) bring down Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) looks at Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (18) after taking a knee during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) looks at Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (18) after taking a knee during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (18) passes while Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) Matt Nelson (96) and Sam Brincks (90) attempt to break into the pocket during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (18) passes while Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) Matt Nelson (96) and Sam Brincks (90) attempt to break into the pocket during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Parker Hesse (40) and the Hawkeyes get ready to take the field against Maryland before their 23-0 home win. This week, Iowa will play in front of 106,000-plus fans at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Parker Hesse (40) and the Hawkeyes get ready to take the field against Maryland before their 23-0 home win. This week, Iowa will play in front of 106,000-plus fans at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Parker Hesse #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after making a stop during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Parker Hesse #40 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with Anthony Nelson #98 of the Iowa Hawkeyes after making a stop during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania.outside of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in State College, Pennsylvania. Dustin Satloff
    Fullscreen
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) has given Parker Hesse (40) and Iowa fits over the past two seasons. It'll be up to the defensive ends to keep him contained Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) has given Parker Hesse (40) and Iowa fits over the past two seasons. It'll be up to the defensive ends to keep him contained Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Reese Strickland, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior Parker Hesse waits for the call late in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior Parker Hesse waits for the call late in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa right end Parker Hesse tackles Maryland running back Anthony McFarland for a loss on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa right end Parker Hesse tackles Maryland running back Anthony McFarland for a loss on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse catches Maryland running back Anthony McFarland for a loss on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa's Parker Hesse catches Maryland running back Anthony McFarland for a loss on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and his teammates will have to stuff the run game against a Maryland team that is averaging more than 6.0 yards per carry.
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and his teammates will have to stuff the run game against a Maryland team that is averaging more than 6.0 yards per carry. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end Parker Hesse (40) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end Parker Hesse (40) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Mike Majette (24) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
    Indiana Hoosiers running back Mike Majette (24) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse during the first half of a college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Iowa's Parker Hesse during the first half of a college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse, left, tackles Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. Iowa is No. 4 in the FBS, allowing just 84.0 yards per game. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
    FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse, left, tackles Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City. Iowa is No. 4 in the FBS, allowing just 84.0 yards per game. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop.
    Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) tackle Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen (25) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) tackle Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen (25) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior right end Parker Hesse of Waukon makes his way past friends and relatives and Hawkeye fans as he walks to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior right end Parker Hesse of Waukon makes his way past friends and relatives and Hawkeye fans as he walks to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse speaks during Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse speaks during Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) tackles Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) celebrates after sacking Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) celebrates after sacking Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse waits for the snap against Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) team
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) and Jake Gervase (30) team up to stop Iowa State receiver Allen Lazard on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Parker
    Buy Photo
    Members of the Iowa defense celebrate after Parker Hesse (40) pulled down an interception against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse, right, wraps up Northwestern
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse, right, wraps up Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson last October, one of four sacks he recorded as a sophomore. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse intercepted a pass
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse intercepted a pass and scored in a win at Nebraska in 2015, the biggest road crowd the Hawkeyes have faced since 2013. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa safety Brandon Snyder recovers a fumble as teammates
    Iowa safety Brandon Snyder recovers a fumble as teammates Greg Mabin, left, and Parker Hesse, top, celebrate in the fourth quarter at Rutgers. Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive lineman Keegan Render (69) defensive end Parker Hesse (40) and offensive lineman Ross Reynolds (59) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy after the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 13-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa juniors Parker Hesse, left, and Jake Gervase make
    Buy Photo
    Iowa juniors Parker Hesse, left, and Jake Gervase make their way off the field at Yankee Stadium after helping the Hawkeyes to a 27-20 win over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse high-fives fans after the Hawkeyes' 44-41 OT win over Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse puts pressure on Michigan quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse puts pressure on Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse celebrates on the Kinnick
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse celebrates on the Kinnick Stadium turf with fans after a 14-13 upset of Michigan. Several Hawkeye helmets went missing afterward, but all of them were returned. Michael Zamora, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    If Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse is cradling a football
    Buy Photo
    If Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse is cradling a football heading into the end zone again Saturday -- as he did last season against Nebraska -- it would go a long way toward helping the Hawkeyes upend No. 3 Michigan. Of course, a half-dozen other things would also have to go Iowa's way in order to pull off a monumental upset. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) was injured during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) was injured during this 28-yard fumble return against Miami of Ohio. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Parker Hesse is the most experienced of Iowa's defensive
    Buy Photo
    Parker Hesse is the most experienced of Iowa's defensive end group, making 44 tackles as a freshman a year ago. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    A few years ago, Parker Hesse (40) and Josey Jewell
    Buy Photo
    A few years ago, Parker Hesse (40) and Josey Jewell (43) were high school rivals in Northeast Iowa, but now the college teammates are trying to get the Hawkeye defense to take a step toward the program's 2008-10 levels. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down Maryland quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down Maryland quarterback Perry Hills during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Parker Hesse will make second career start at Northwestern
    Buy Photo
    Parker Hesse will make second career start at Northwestern on Saturday. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse has had a lot of success against Nebraska over his three years as a Hawkeye. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse carries the ball into the end zone after scooping up a Nebraska fumble on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Later the ball would be ruled an incomplete pass, negating Hesse's touchdown. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse sacks Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse sacks Minnesota quarterback Demry Croft during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse reaches for the loose ball after stripping it from Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down North Texas quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down North Texas quarterback Mason Fine during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) runs the ball after an interception during the second half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse tries to sack Wyoming quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse tries to sack Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse puts a hart
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior defensive end Parker Hesse puts a hart hit on Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, right, pushes
    Buy Photo
    Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, right, pushes Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse out of the way during a run on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) returns
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Parker Hesse (40) returns a fumble during the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa linebacker Parker Hesse sacks Purdue quarterback
    Iowa linebacker Parker Hesse sacks Purdue quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November 21, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won the game 40-20. AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down Illinois State quarterback
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Parker Hesse chases down Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State quarterback Sam B. Richardson (12) is sacked by Iowa's Parker Hesse and Nate Meier, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 31-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa State quarterback Sam B. Richardson (12) is sacked by Iowa's Parker Hesse and Nate Meier, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 31-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa freshman defensive end Parker Hesse brings down
    Buy Photo
    Iowa freshman defensive end Parker Hesse brings down Iowa State quarterback Sam Richardson during the Hawkeyes' 31-17 win. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      CLOSE

      Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland is initially asked about freshmen Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini, who saw limited snaps in 2018. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      Freshman Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets a free spin on Jan. 1.

      And it sounds like coaches plan to use the freshman wide receiver, who can play in one more game without burning a year of eligibility. Receivers coach Kelton Copeland said there is no game plan yet (obviously), but Tracy is in the mix.

      Tracy was one of Iowa's most intriguing newcomers after coaches raved about his dynamic athleticism.

      “The hard part for us and me specifically as his position coach is: Who do I take off the field to put him on the field? Who do I take opportunities away from to put on the field?” Copeland said. “And that’s a good problem.”

      Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football Outback Bowl practice
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles before warmups during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles before warmups during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) runs a drill against Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) runs a drill against Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse (40) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell calls out to Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell calls out to Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) high-fives Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) high-fives Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) warms up during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe looks at notes during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe looks at notes during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa placekicker Miguel Recinos (91) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) looks on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) looks on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) exercises on a bike during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) exercises on a bike during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) and Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) look on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) and Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) look on during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) runs a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) gets a drink during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) gets a drink during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek is seen during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) catches a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) catches a pass during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen
      Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) lines up to run a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
      Buy Photo
      Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) lines up to run a drill during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Buy Photo
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions

        Remember how Jake Gervase said he would have 60 to 70 family and close friends in Tampa?

        There’s an update.

        “The official number is up to 85,” Iowa’s fifth-year senior free safety grinned.

        His family’s annual Christmas celebration in Palm Harbor, Florida, blended nicely with Iowa’s Outback invitation. Gervase explained he was able to secure 42 tickets from teammates. His mom called the ticket office and worked it out so that all 85 could sit together in Raymond James Stadium.

        Gervase's supporters will be easy to spot. The group has designed gold T-shirts with black lettering and his No. 30 on the back.

        When Gervase arrives on game day, he may try to spot them from the field.

        “I’m excited. It’ll be really cool,” he said. “Hopefully I make a big play at some point.”

        Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with the Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

        Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase
         Fullscreen

        Posted!

        A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

        Iowa junior safety Jake Gervase (30) reacts after intercepting
        Buy Photo
        Iowa junior safety Jake Gervase (30) reacts after intercepting a Boston College pass in the Eagles' first drive during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon
        Buy Photo
        Iowa's Jake Gervase chases down Minnesota's Shannon Brooks during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        Could this be Iowa's starting safety combo next fall?
        Buy Photo
        Could this be Iowa's starting safety combo next fall? It was at times Friday night: Senior Miles Taylor (19) and junior walk-on Jake Gervase (30). Brian Powers, The Register
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        Iowa's Jake Gervase celebrates the Hawkeyes' 31-15
        Buy Photo
        Iowa's Jake Gervase celebrates the Hawkeyes' 31-15 win over Maryland at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Des Moines Register file photo
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        Iowa's Jake Gervase lets the ball drop at the one yard
        Buy Photo
        Iowa's Jake Gervase lets the ball drop at the one yard line during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Des Moines Register file photo
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen
        Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) intercepts
        Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis. Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
        Fullscreen
        Northwestern's Justin Jackson, left, breaks away from Iowa's Jake Gervase during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young)
        Northwestern's Justin Jackson, left, breaks away from Iowa's Jake Gervase during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Wyoming running back Nico Evans (22) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
        Wyoming running back Nico Evans (22) is tackled by Iowa defensive back Jake Gervase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
        Fullscreen
        Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase celebrates
        Buy Photo
        Iowa junior defensive back Jake Gervase celebrates after upending Wyoming's Nico Evans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
        Buy Photo
        Fullscreen

        Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

          Replay
          Autoplay
          Show Thumbnails
          Show Captions

           

          LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE