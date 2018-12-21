CLOSE

The Hawkeyes' effort was not in question, according to their coach, in close losses to Wisconsin, Penn State, Purdue and Northwestern. Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — We’re now a few weeks into the start of a third decade of Iowa football under the direction of Kirk Ferentz.

On Dec. 2, 1998, a largely unknown NFL assistant in his early 40s with deep Pennsylvania roots, dark hair and humble character was hired as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.

Twenty years and 17 days later in his office, with numerous footballs behind him commemorating career milestones — including the 144th victory that sent him past Hayden Fry as Iowa’s all-time wins leader and the 150th achieved recently at Illinois — the graying head Hawkeye speaks while fighting through a cold he’s picked up.

“A rite of winter,” he jokes.

The fall that preceded this conversation produced an 8-4 regular season full of missed opportunities for Iowa. The roster was capable, the metrics were excellent and the road was cleared for the Hawkeyes to reach Indianapolis for the Big Ten Conference championship game.

It didn't work out.

From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989.
From 1998: Retired Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, right, was on hand to welcome his former assistant, Kirk Ferentz, as his successor with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz served as Iowa's offensive line coach under Fry from 1981 to 1989. Register file photo
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998. Register file photo
From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced.
From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced. Register file photo
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman.
New Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, answers a question at a press conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 1998. With him are UI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby and UI President Mary Sue Coleman. Register file photo
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998. Register file photo
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz is the Hawkeyes' new football coach. He was introduced to fans and the media in a news conference on Dec. 3, 1998. Register file photo
From 1998: New Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks during a news conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 19998.
From 1998: New Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks during a news conference announcing his appointment on Dec. 3, 19998. Register file photo
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years.
From 1998: Kirk Ferentz surveys the crowd after being introduced as Iowa's new football coach during a news conference Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 1998, in Iowa City. Ferentz, then an assistant coach for the Baltimore Ravens, replaced Hayden Fry who retired after coaching Iowa for the past 20 years. Register file photo
In a column that ran the day after Kirk Ferentz was hired as Iowa football coach, Marc Hansen wrote, simply, that Ferentz deserved a fair shake.
In a column that ran the day after Kirk Ferentz was hired as Iowa football coach, Marc Hansen wrote, simply, that Ferentz deserved a fair shake. Register file photo
    “Yeah, we’d like to have a better record than 8-4,” Ferentz says during a half-hour interview with the Des Moines Register. "But it’s not like I’m staying up late at night just racking my brain about it."

    Signed through the 2025 season, Ferentz sounds congested but undeterred. At 63, he knows the difference between a good eight-win season and a shaky one. He also knows a portion of Iowa’s fan base doesn’t view this 8-4 — with an uphill shot at 9-4 as No. 18 Mississippi State looms in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl — as successfully as he does.

    He firmly believes this program to be in a far better place than it was four years ago.

    The answer from Iowa's 20th-year coach has to do with iPads (sort of) and his go-to beverage (coffee). Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

    Change — past and future — is the primary topic of this December conversation.

    Hawkeye football is known for stability and consistency. Yet Ferentz has demonstrated over the past four years that he's willing to evolve. The changes may not be as drastic as some would like, but they’ve been noticeable and successful.

    It’s been well documented that the Jan. 2, 2015, TaxSlayer Bowl loss to Tennessee served as the final trigger point for change. Picked to win the Big Ten West with a friendly schedule and a stable of major contributors, 2014 Iowa finished 7-6.

    "Even in some of the wins," Ferentz says, "we just didn’t play the way we want to look.”

    The changes to come were both public and discreet.

    Most prominently, C.J. Beathard was announced as the new No. 1 quarterback, signaling a fresh start and prompting the transfer of two-year starter Jake Rudock.

    Team practices were moved from afternoons to mornings, and Thursday (instead of Monday) became the players' NCAA-required day off — a combination that produced earlier urgency on game weeks.

    Starting with recruiting, culture became a top priority in shaping the roster and identifying leaders. Any internal negativity was met with zero tolerance.

    Ferentz personally hired a strategic communications firm to better handle external relations after increasingly testy interactions with media. He and his assistant coaches became more accessible for interviews, altering the program's obstinate "Fort Kinnick" reputation. 

    And although it took another two years, Ferentz overhauled his offensive staff. Since the end of the 2016 season, he’s hired four offensive coaches, named his oldest son (Brian) offensive coordinator and created another coordinator role (manned by LeVar Woods) devoted entirely to special teams.

    Since the post-TaxSlayer changes, Iowa’s four-year record is 36-16 — fifth-best in the 14-team Big Ten and two wins behind Michigan (38-13) and Penn State (38-14) for third.

    In the four prior years, Iowa was 26-25.

    “You’re always looking to change things,” Ferentz says. “But I think for 20 years, there’s been a real consistency in what we deem to be important, in the way we try to operate.”

    MORE OUTBACK BOWL COVERAGE

     

    Ferentz’s most revealing change was more about math than football.

    During the 2015 season, coaches would spend at least an hour every Thursday with a freshly hired outside analytics firm scrutinizing the team's in-game decisions.

    “It’s really stimulating,” Ferentz says. “Sometimes, it blows your mind.”

    Ferentz clearly emerged from those meetings as a more aggressive coach who took calculated risks.

    In Iowa’s first two games of 2015, Iowa tried fake field goals. Although neither worked, they set a tone for a change in philosophy that will continue into decade No. 3 of Ferentz.

    As we talked, a recent NFL game was top of mind for Ferentz.

    The New England Patriots led the Miami Dolphins 30-28, with 21 seconds left on Dec. 9. They faced fourth-and-goal from Miami’s 6-yard line.

    Play it safe and kick the field goal? Or take one shot for a clinching touchdown?

    In this case, the Patriots booted the easy try to go ahead by five points. It backfired, as the Dolphins were able to capitalize on ensuing field position that at least allowed them to reasonably attempt what would be a bizarre, lateral-filled, game-winning touchdown.

    Bad decision? Bad luck? Or both?

    “Those kinds of discussions," Ferentz says, "are kind of endless.”

    Back to Iowa.

    Perhaps Ferentz's most memorable trickery-meets-aggression moment was the fake field goal pass to long snapper Tyler Kluver that helped demoralize Ohio State in the second half of a 55-24 win in 2017.

    This season, Ferentz called another three fake field goals. Two produced touchdowns. 

    And on the last possession of the regular season against Nebraska, Iowa faced a fourth-and-8 in a 28-all game with less than a minute to go. Old Kirk would've punted. New Kirk trusted quarterback Nate Stanley to throw a pass through the steady rain — and it was artfully complete, setting up Miguel Recinos' walk-off field goal.

    The analytics would tell you that's a calculated smart move; not a gamble.

    "If you open your mind, there’s always something you need to consider that you hadn’t thought about before,” Ferentz says. “Certainly, end of the game, end of the half situations, there’s a multitude of things that can happen.”

    Kirk Ferentz talks about discussions his staff has had about the run-pass options on offense that are especially catered to the college game's rules. Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

    Will the Hawkeyes consider joining the world of RPOs?

    Believe it or not, they already did.

    Really New Kirk?

    Not quite.

    “We’ve discussed it and considered it. I think we’re comfortable with what we’re doing right now,” Ferentz says. “We’ll go through it again in the out-of-season.”

    Run-pass options (RPOs) on offense are the craze in football. The rules, especially in college, favor this less-complex style in which offensive linemen can travel up to three yards downfield without being penalized for being illegally downfield on a forward pass. (The limit is one yard in the NFL.) And three yards often becomes five or six because, well, officials don't want to throw flags on every play.

    That’s why Ferentz has been so vocally perturbed about how a complicated rule that penalizes certain types of low blocks is being so tightly officiated.

    “I have an issue with it, in there’s no laxity on the cut block. In fact, we’ve basically eliminated it. We assume everybody’s guilty,” Ferentz says. “Yet everybody’s innocent on the RPO stuff."

    A fundamentally sound, technique-driven program such as Iowa’s relies on being able to chop down defenders inside the tackle box.

    So ... why not transition to the TV-friendly RPO world? Ferentz answers by saying he thinks the personnel he can recruit to Iowa and then develop remains best suited for a pro-style offense. 

    Even so, everyone else except Wisconsin in the Big Ten West has gone to the wide-open stuff.

    Does Ferentz believe Iowa can be a championship team with this approach?

    “I do, absolutely. I think we’ve had fair success, and certainly Wisconsin has,” he says, before adding: “When you’re an outlier, it’s not all bad.”

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up his team at the entrance to their tunnel before taking the field against Northern Illinois, Saturday October 28,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-14.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up his team at the entrance to their tunnel before taking the field against Northern Illinois, Saturday October 28,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-14. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff between the Hawkeyes and Northern Iowa in 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the season opener. Register file photo
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee during the 1st quarter Saturday November 11,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost 24-21.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee during the 1st quarter Saturday November 11,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost 24-21. Matthew Holst/Press-Citizen
    Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee on Nov. 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Head Coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sidelines as Iowa's Adam Shada forces Michigan's Steve Breaston out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Michigan face off Saturday afternoon October 21, 2006 at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
    Iowa's Head Coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sidelines as Iowa's Adam Shada forces Michigan's Steve Breaston out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Michigan face off Saturday afternoon October 21, 2006 at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Hannah van Zutphen-Kann/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz argues with UNI Head coach Mark Farley after a game on Sept. 17, 2005 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz argues with UNI Head coach Mark Farley after a game on Sept. 17, 2005 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee during the Northwestern game, Saturday November 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee during the Northwestern game, Saturday November 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz watches the 4th quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Iowa lost 34-24.
    Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz watches the 4th quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Iowa lost 34-24. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz yells at referees after a call in the 1st quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz yells at referees after a call in the 1st quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee after a touchdown was called back due to an ineligible receiver in the 2nd quarter, of the Alamo Bowl Saturday December 30, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas.
    Iowa's Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee after a touchdown was called back due to an ineligible receiver in the 2nd quarter, of the Alamo Bowl Saturday December 30, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Mike Klinkenborg (40) on the way to the team portrait following the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Mike Klinkenborg (40) on the way to the team portrait following the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions during a press conference at the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions during a press conference at the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, walks down the stairs of Kinnick Stadium with players Jake Christensen, left, and Tom Busch on their way to a team photo during the team's media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007.
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, walks down the stairs of Kinnick Stadium with players Jake Christensen, left, and Tom Busch on their way to a team photo during the team's media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007.
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007.
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a news conference as Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta looks on, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a news conference as Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta looks on, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a post news conference interview, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a post news conference interview, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with cancer survivor Alex Moen, after signing a football for him Wednesday August 29, 2007 at the Kirk Ferentz Football Kick-Off Luncheon, which benefited the UI Children's Hospital, at the University Athletic Club, in Iowa City, Iowa. Moen spoke during the event about his stay at the Children's Hospital following a brain surgery.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with cancer survivor Alex Moen, after signing a football for him Wednesday August 29, 2007 at the Kirk Ferentz Football Kick-Off Luncheon, which benefited the UI Children's Hospital, at the University Athletic Club, in Iowa City, Iowa. Moen spoke during the event about his stay at the Children's Hospital following a brain surgery. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz encourages his team from the sideline during a goalline stand in the second overtime on Sept. 9, 2006, in Syracuse, New York.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz encourages his team from the sideline during a goalline stand in the second overtime on Sept. 9, 2006, in Syracuse, New York. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sidelines during the last few seconds of his team's game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2007, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sidelines during the last few seconds of his team's game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2007, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee while a call was under review during the 1st half, Saturday September 1, 2007, at Soldier Field, in Chicago.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee while a call was under review during the 1st half, Saturday September 1, 2007, at Soldier Field, in Chicago. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    PC photo by Dan Williamson. 9-22-07. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wisc.
    PC photo by Dan Williamson. 9-22-07. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wisc. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, stands with the team as they wait to run onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium for their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, stands with the team as they wait to run onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium for their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz yells instructions to his players during the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz yells instructions to his players during the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters' questions during a news conference following his team's 17-13 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters' questions during a news conference following his team's 17-13 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz surveys the stadium before the team takes the field against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz surveys the stadium before the team takes the field against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Penn State coach Joe Paterno, left, shakes hands with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands after their game on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7.
    Penn State coach Joe Paterno, left, shakes hands with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands after their game on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz screams at an official in the third quarter, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz screams at an official in the third quarter, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up with his players before taking the field against Illinois, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up with his players before taking the field against Illinois, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second quarter of the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 20, 2007.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second quarter of the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 20, 2007. Hannah van Zutphen-Kann/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz rips off his headphones while yelling at a referee in the second quarter, Saturday October 27, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz rips off his headphones while yelling at a referee in the second quarter, Saturday October 27, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Hawkeyes were called for pass interference during the third quarter of their game against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2007, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won the game 28-17.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Hawkeyes were called for pass interference during the third quarter of their game against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2007, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won the game 28-17. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for a call after a flag was thrown in the second quarter, Saturday November 10, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for a call after a flag was thrown in the second quarter, Saturday November 10, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at an officials in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at an officials in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts to an officials call in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts to an officials call in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches on during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches on during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits to sit down for the team portrait at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits to sit down for the team portrait at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions following a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions following a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
    Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with the officials before the annual Kid's Day Scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2008.
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with the officials before the annual Kid's Day Scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Maine coaches after the game, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Maine coaches after the game, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3. Matthew Holst
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits with his team before taking the field against Maine, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits with his team before taking the field against Maine, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz argues with line judge Walt Coleman about a penalty called against Iowa during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz argues with line judge Walt Coleman about a penalty called against Iowa during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls for a timeout during the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls for a timeout during the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz hugs Pittsburgh offensive line coach Tony Wise after the game, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz hugs Pittsburgh offensive line coach Tony Wise after the game, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Kirk Ferentz stands in the tunnel with his team before taking the field against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Kirk Ferentz stands in the tunnel with his team before taking the field against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz blows a bubble while watching from the sidelines in the first quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz blows a bubble while watching from the sidelines in the first quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official over a disputed call in the fourth quarter, Saturday Sept. 27, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official over a disputed call in the fourth quarter, Saturday Sept. 27, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Erik Campbell yell instructions to the team during at time out in the third quarter of their game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13.
    Iowa coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Erik Campbell yell instructions to the team during at time out in the third quarter of their game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Michigan State's Todd Boleski pushes Iowa's Jewel Hampton out of bounds during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Michigan State's Todd Boleski pushes Iowa's Jewel Hampton out of bounds during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Iowa tight end Brandon Myers makes catches a pass in front of Michigan State defender Otis Wiley during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Iowa tight end Brandon Myers makes catches a pass in front of Michigan State defender Otis Wiley during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his players before taking the field to face Indiana, Saturday Oct.. 11, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Bloomington, Ind.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his players before taking the field to face Indiana, Saturday Oct.. 11, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Bloomington, Ind. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz disputes a ruling during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, at Kinnick Staidum, in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz disputes a ruling during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, at Kinnick Staidum, in Iowa City. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, enters the courtroom before a hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City.
    Judge Patrick Grady, left, swears in University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz during a pretrial hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City.
    University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz testifies during a pretrial hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz tries to fire up his players after Illinois scored in the first quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz tries to fire up his players after Illinois scored in the first quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline after an Illinois touchdown in the fourth quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. Iowa lost 27-24.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline after an Illinois touchdown in the fourth quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. Iowa lost 27-24. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Security helps Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz off the
    Security helps Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz off the field after the game against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2008, in Iowa City. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sideline in the second quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sideline in the second quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski congratulate Mitch King after forcing a fumble in the third quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 22-17.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski congratulate Mitch King after forcing a fumble in the third quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 22-17. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009.
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009.
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009.
    Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during practice at the Kenyon Practice Field in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 25, 2009.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during practice at the Kenyon Practice Field in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks by players stretching during an open practice at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Saturday, April 18, 2009.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks by players stretching during an open practice at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Saturday, April 18, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks up the stairs leaving the field after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks up the stairs leaving the field after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz check the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes game against the Wolverines on Saturday, November 5, 2011 in Iowa City.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz check the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes game against the Wolverines on Saturday, November 5, 2011 in Iowa City. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his squad during an open practice to the media at Kinnick Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2012.
    Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his squad during an open practice to the media at Kinnick Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2012. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Kirk Ferentz
    Kirk Ferentz Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012.
    Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012.
    Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley, left, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spek prior to the game on Sept. 15, 2012, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley, left, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spek prior to the game on Sept. 15, 2012, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. HAWKCENTRAL.COM FILE PHOTO
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the media during the Big Ten Football Media Say on Monday at Hilton Chicago.
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the media during the Big Ten Football Media Say on Monday at Hilton Chicago. USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during the Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago, Monday, July 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during the Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago, Monday, July 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) PAUL BEATY, AP
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with coaches during team's spring game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA on Saturday afternoon, April 26, 2014.
    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with coaches during team's spring game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA on Saturday afternoon, April 26, 2014. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the big screen to watch a replay against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the big screen to watch a replay against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
      The Big Ten landscape triggers more change and an uneasy future.

      Another change happened after Hawkeyes' fourth game this season: to mostly depart from the 4-3 base defense that Ferentz used for his first 19-plus years to embrace a base 4-2-5, which replaces a linebacker with a speedier defensive back.

      Its implementation is due to the transforming Big Ten West. Nebraska, Purdue and even Minnesota are embracing spread offenses under new coaches. Splashy new training facilities are have been — or are being — added at Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern and Illinois. Not to mention Big 12 Conference rival Iowa State. 

      “You could almost make an argument for every program around us. They’re continuing to get better,” Ferentz says. “So that means we'd better be getting better, too.”

      That means beating the teams you play the most frequently, another emphasis coming out of a 2014 season that saw Iowa go 0-4 in trophy games — against Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

      Since? Iowa is 13-3 in those games, an impressive accomplishment in a four-year span that probably doesn't get enough credit.

      But on the flip side, Iowa owns a 0-6 record against Wisconsin and Northwestern — winners of the last three West Division crowns — since its Rose Bowl season of 2015.

      Of Iowa’s four tight losses this season, Ferentz relents that the 14-10 home defeat to Northwestern on Nov. 10 burns him the most.

      “The things they did well that game are really illustrative of what you have to do to get to Indianapolis,” Ferentz says. “They ran the ball better than we did. They protected the ball better than we did. And probably played tougher defense than we did.”

      Kirk Ferentz breaks down his thoughts on the state of the Hawkeye football program as he wraps up his 20th season as head coach. Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

      Wrapping up: Where does the program go from here?

      The final game of Ferentz’s 20th season will be a challenge. The Hawkeyes are the biggest underdog they’ve been all season, with Mississippi State favored by a touchdown.

      A win, no doubt, would serve as validation for a team that Ferentz has consistently believed in. This really could’ve been a 10-win season, or better. Iowa’s points per game (31.5) would be the program's most since 2002. The points against (17.4) would be the fewest since 2010. The differential (plus-14.1) would be third-best in the Ferentz era.

      “Records are meaningful. Bill Parcells says, ‘You are what your record says you are.’ But I do believe it goes deeper than that,” Ferentz said. “I think it’s really more about what the season looked like and what the play looked like. We lost four games this year, but I can’t say enough about the way this team prepared, the way they’ve worked together, the way they’ve cared about each other.”

      As the interview wraps up, we get to the last topic: the state of the program.

      Ferentz’s response: “Healthy.”

      He is, too, minus that temporary cough. Nothing a little warm Tampa weather can't cure. And he doesn’t plan on slowing down.

      The Hawkeyes and Ferentz are charging — and changing — into their third decade together.

      “I really enjoy this. It’s stimulating,” Ferentz says. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

