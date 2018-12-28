CLOSE

Aspiring doctor and fifth-year senior defensive lineman Matt Nelson explains his passion for medicine while juggling Power Five football. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

TAMPA, Fla. — At most, there are three or four years’ worth of fall Saturdays on which college football fans are able to capture a brief window into the lives of their favorite team's players. For the most part, we see a name on a jersey, a helmet and — occasionally — a facial expression.

And that’s the extent of it.

But what about the other 350-plus non-game days of the year?

And what about the 18 to 20 years of non-game days preceding college notoriety?

The story of Matt Nelson is one that can’t be told from four years of fall Saturdays.

Nelson, a towering defensive tackle, will play his final football game as an Iowa Hawkeye in Tuesday's Outback Bowl here on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

After this? At a strong and sturdy 6-feet-8 and 295 pounds, he might go on to play professional football. But whether he attains the NFL or not, his life path suggests the majority of his adult years will be as a medical doctor — perhaps one day performing sports surgery on your son or daughter.

In today’s college football, being an athlete is a full-time job. In Nelson’s case, he has also managed to be a crucial Hawkeye player for three straight years. That he simultaneously thrived in an extremely challenging and competitive academic field is nothing short of amazing.

PHOTOS: Iowa Hawkeyes prepare for the 2019 Outback Bowl
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) rides a tricycle during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) rides a tricycle during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rides a tricycle on the ice during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rides a tricycle on the ice during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) celebrates after making a goal during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) gets a push from tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) during a contest against Mississippi State in the first intermission of the Tampa Bay Lightning game Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Amalie Arena. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
In this photo provided by the University of Iowa at Thursday's closed practice, tight end T.J. Hockenson is shown at the University of Tampa's Pepin Stadium. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
In this photo provided by the University of Iowa at Thursday's closed practice, tight end T.J. Hockenson is shown at the University of Tampa's Pepin Stadium. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) during the team's first Outback Bowl Practice in Florida Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Tampa University. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Whatever life path we take is often shaped by our childhood.

    Very early in his life, Nelson stood out. But not yet because of his intellect.

    He measured 22½ inches and nearly 10 pounds at birth. When his mother, Julie Palmer, would take him to a grocery store, she would get glares if Matt was misbehaving. Onlookers wondered: How could a 5-year-old act that way?

    He’s not 5, his mother would tell them. He’s 2.

    As time passed, Nelson would constantly ask questions.

    “He was an inquisitive kid," Palmer says today, "who told really bad knock-knock jokes."

    How does this contraption work?

    Why does the body do this when that happens?

    “I always liked taking things apart, trying to put them together," Nelson says now. "In school, science was always my favorite subject. Human anatomy was always really interesting to me.”

    A big event that shaped Nelson’s life was his parents’ divorce, a sudden split that happened around Thanksgiving of his fifth-grade year. His mother moved Nelson and his three brothers into a house near what used to be Cedar Rapids Regis High School. At that time, the boys had little awareness that their mom was struggling financially.

    Her parents who lived in Marion — father Lowell Palmer, a Korean War veteran, and mother Mary — stepped up.

    They furnished the boys with four bunk beds, bringing excitement to their new surroundings. When Julie Palmer's old Buick broke down, Lowell indefinitely loaned her his new truck. He would perform cost-saving, handy-man tasks. The grandparents were a fixture at athletic events.

    "They were always there,” Julie Palmer says. “And that’s what the boys needed. They just needed to know someone else was there."

    More than anything, though, Lowell became a trusted source of joy and a crucial male role model for Nelson during a significant (and difficult) period of growth.

    Nelson fondly recalls with detail being covered in snow after a day of sledding with his grandpa.

    “He was a really special man,” Nelson says. “He really impacted my life beyond measure.”

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Matt Nelson
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) is introduced on senior day during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (18) passes while Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) Matt Nelson (96) and Sam Brincks (90) attempt to break into the pocket during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Northwestern's Clayton Thorson (18) passes while Iowa's Parker Hesse (40) Matt Nelson (96) and Sam Brincks (90) attempt to break into the pocket during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) runs out
    Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) runs out of reach of Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Minneapolis. Stacy Bengs/AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson, here hitting Stanford's
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson, here hitting Stanford's Bryce Love in the Rose Bowl, got more playing time toward the end of the 2015 season when Nate Meier was banged up. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) looks to pass as Iowa's Matt Nelson (96) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) looks to pass as Iowa's Matt Nelson (96) applies pressure during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) Chris Knight, AP
    Fullscreen
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) has his pass knocked down by Iowa's Matt Nelson (96) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
    Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) has his pass knocked down by Iowa's Matt Nelson (96) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) Chris Knight, AP
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) while Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) stands by during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
    FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) celebrates after sacking Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) while Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) stands by during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa right tackle Matt Nelson sacks Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa left tackle Matt Nelson tackles Boston College
    Buy Photo
    Iowa left tackle Matt Nelson tackles Boston College running back AJ Dillon during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Anthony Nelson (98) and Matt Nelson (96) team
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Anthony Nelson (98) and Matt Nelson (96) team up to stop Boston College running back AJ Dillon during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) is congratulated
    Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Amani Hooker (27) is congratulated by defensive end Matt Nelson (96) after returning an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Nathan Bazata, left, and Matt Nelson tackle
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Nathan Bazata, left, and Matt Nelson tackle North Texas' Jeffery Wilson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Matt Nelson, wrapping up a Nebraska ballcarrier last
    Buy Photo
    Matt Nelson, wrapping up a Nebraska ballcarrier last fall, is sitting out of spring practices for Iowa with a right foot injury. He is being looked at as somebody who could play both defensive end and defensive tackle. Des Moines Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Nebraska's Tre Bryant gets tackled by Iowa's Matt Nelson
    Buy Photo
    Nebraska's Tre Bryant gets tackled by Iowa's Matt Nelson during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Matt Nelson led a young trio of Iowa defensive ends
    Buy Photo
    Matt Nelson led a young trio of Iowa defensive ends with 42 tackles this year, and you'll be seeing his No. 96 for two more seasons. But will he move inside to defensive tackle? Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Matt Nelson tackles Nebraska's Tre Bryant during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Matt Nelson tackles Nebraska's Tre Bryant during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Matt Nelson tackles Nebraska's Tre Bryant during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Matt Nelson tackles Nebraska's Tre Bryant during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson has been a mainstay
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson has been a mainstay all season, and now must try to contain elusive Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) runs out of reach of Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
    Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks (23) runs out of reach of Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning (7) is sacked by Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa State quarterback Joel Lanning (7) is sacked by Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Parker Hesse, flanked by fellow Iowa defensive ends
    Buy Photo
    Parker Hesse, flanked by fellow Iowa defensive ends Matt Nelson (left) and Anthony Nelson, is ready to see how much pressure they can apply to opposing quarterbacks. They'll get their first chance next Saturday, against Miami of Ohio. Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson hits Stanford Bryce
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson hits Stanford Bryce Love on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson hits Stanford Bryce
    Buy Photo
    Iowa defensive end Matt Nelson hits Stanford Bryce Love on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Notice that he used past tense.

      About 60,000 Americans per year are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. About 10 million people worldwide are living with the disease, which has no known cure.

      Lowell Palmer used to be one of them.

      When Julie Palmer told her boys that their grandfather had Parkinson’s Disease, Nelson — the second-oldest — instantly began doing his own research, trying to grasp what would cause his grandpa's personality and capacity to deteriorate. Facial expressions are one of the things that Parkinson's attacks, which made it difficult for Lowell to show affection for his grandchildren. (There were 15 in all.)

      “You could see he wasn’t there,” Nelson says. “To see a man that used to be in the military and such a proud man that would always work with his hands … and to be confined to a chair, was just really sad to see.”

      Lowell Palmer died while Nelson, then a high school sophomore, was at a basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

      His death would seal Nelson's ambition to become a doctor.

      "He kind of put it over the edge," Nelson says, "of, 'OK, this is what I want to do.'”

      Football wasn’t the original plan. Now, it’s opening doors.

      Nelson was a rising Division I basketball prospect while at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, so much so that he didn’t plan to play football going into his junior year.

      But on a whim, he called his mother to ask if she could turn in his forms — and get him a physical — even though he was two days past the deadline. She made it happen, and Nelson stunned his high school coach, Duane Schulte, by showing up for the first day of practice.

      “He played football,” Julie Palmer says, “and suddenly things clicked for him.”

      Nelson realized his personality fit football’s team concept more than basketball. With his unique combination of size, athleticism and smarts, he quickly became a sought-after Division I football prospect.

      His final three college choices were befitting of someone of his academic acumen: Notre Dame, Stanford and Iowa.

      Nelson made his decision after attending a Hawkeyes practice with his mother, at which fear caused him to become nauseous.

      He asked, “Mom, am I good enough to play at Iowa?”

      “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, sweetheart, yes you are good enough to play at Iowa. We wouldn’t be here (otherwise),'" she recalls telling him. "And then he looked at me and said, ‘OK, I made my decision.’”

      CLOSE

      Saying defensive tackle Matt Nelson is "the most selfless person on the team," Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan lauds his fifth-year senior. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

      Good luck finding another 6-foot-8 defensive tackle.

      They are about as rare as high-level college football players who qualify for medical school.

      Nelson isn't there yet. But as fate would have it, college football pushed him further down a medical path. He’s endured multiple surgeries while playing here — including three in the span of one year.

      Before a knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, he made an odd request of team doctor Brian Wolf.

      Can you keep me awake so I can watch my own surgery?

      “He said no,” Nelson says. “I asked a few times, and he was pretty persistent.”

      Wolf says dryly that’s “not routine.” He didn’t want to OK the type of spinal injection often given to women in childbirth. Wolf instead agreed to record the surgery and, in a comical image, handed a DVD of the footage to Nelson's confused mother afterward.

      “There has to be something good that comes out of three surgeries," she would tell her son.

      There was.

      A player who spends a lot of time in the trainer's room has more opportunity to ask questions of the medical professionals.

      He's also had to be well-educated on the football field. After starting all 13 of Iowa’s games and recording six sacks as a red-shirt sophomore defensive end, Nelson was asked by Iowa coaches to transition to defensive tackle. It was an unorthodox move for someone his size. (Defensive tackles must keep a strong, low base to avoid being blocked backwards by large offensive linemen.)

      But Nelson was willing to do it. All for the team.

      As assistant coach Reese Morgan recalls, Nelson was injured on one of his first reps at his new position.

      When he recovered, Nelson went right back to defensive tackle. No questions asked. No ego.

      Whatever position he plays, Nelson has been one of the Hawkeyes' most reliable players and trusted leaders. He's started every game this season for an Iowa defense that led the Big Ten Conference in fewest points allowed.

      Morgan gets emotional upon hearing a question about Nelson's impact.

      Long pause.

      "He’s a remarkable kid," Morgan says, "in so many ways. He is probably the most selfless person on the team. He has no ego. He has fun. He’s got a great sense of humor. He’s smart. He’s hard-working. He’s tough. He’s been through a lot of adversity with the injuries … and he’s come back every time.”

      And he’s somehow continued to stay the course academically.

      Going into Nelson’s final regular-season game of a five-year college football career, Iowa students are on Thanksgiving break. So, Nelson finally relents and does something he rarely does.

      He socializes.

      Teammate Parker Hesse has Nelson and other friends over for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. That was the NFL's game of the year, an entertaining 54-51 Rams victory.

      Nelson’s night as Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff lit up the scoreboard?

      “Just out of nowhere, he pulls his laptop out and applies to some med school somewhere,” Hesse says. “We’re like, ‘What are you doing? Put your laptop away. We don’t even have school this week.’

      “So yeah, that’s Matt.”

      The fun can wait, Nelson says in all seriousness.

      “It’s a lot of late nights. There will be mornings (at practice) I’ll be really, really tired. Obviously not performing optimally,” Nelson says. “But it’s the things you have to do to continue to be pre-med.”

      He didn’t want his Medical College Entrance Test scores published, but let’s just say ... they were exemplary.

      It's hard to imagine UI turning down Nelson.

      Here’s a double major in Biology and Human Physiology with excellent test scores, upstanding character, the highest of recommendation letters (including from Wolf) ... the epitome of a Hawkeye student-athlete.

      Wolf, who played basketball at Loyola of Chicago in his day, doesn’t think most people comprehend the demands placed upon today's student-athlete. Twice as time-consuming as what he experienced, he says.

      Plus, he sees doctor qualities in Nelson, who — shocker — desires to be an orthopedic surgeon someday.

      As we said, life experiences shape one’s career.

      “He’s always been very mature,” Wolf says. “He’s always been very even-keeled, which will help him down the road … in terms of making decisions and being analytical and not necessarily being over-emotional.”

      Of course, a medical career can wait.

      Nelson still wants to give the NFL his best shot. If he gets into Iowa's medical school, he would have two years to enroll. That gives him a fair bit of time to get into a pro camp and maybe make an NFL roster. At his size and with this skill set and diligent reputation, he’ll certainly get his foot in the door.

      "I’ve got until March or so to hear back from (medical schools). Pro day is around that time as well," Nelson says. "Hopefully I’ll get a good idea of futures in both at the same time. Until then, it’s kind of a waiting game."

      The safe guess is football — be it a career of months or years — then medicine.

      Morgan, who knows more about Nelson’s character than just about anybody, shares his fitting, final thoughts.

      “He’s going to be a doctor," he says. "And if I have anything wrong, I hope Matt Nelson is the guy that’s going to try to repair it. He will be flawless in what he does.”

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE