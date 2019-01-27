CLOSE

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder thanks the fans after beating Purdue, 72-58, but also commends Hannah Stewart (21 points) and Megan Gustafson (25).

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Usually known for her incredible scoring prowess, Megan Gustafson’s two most memorable plays Sunday afternoon were a crafty pass and a volleyball spike.

Symbolically, both highlights from Iowa’s national player-of-the-year candidate sent a message: The Hawkeyes are hardly a one-woman team, and — with a feisty performance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — showed why they’re contenders for a Big Ten Conference championship.

Lisa Bluder’s 15th-ranked Hawkeyes put the hammer down to finish a 72-58 victory against Purdue, the last team to beat Iowa, before a season-high 9,319 roaring home fans.

And with that, the Hawkeyes hit the halfway mark of Big Ten play right in the thick of their first conference title in 11 years. At 16-4 overall and 7-2 in league play, they’re tied for second place with No. 10 Maryland and sit one game behind No. 18 Rutgers (8-1) — the team Iowa beat here with a stirring Wednesday night performance.

Yes, it was a good week.

“I do feel like we’ve positioned ourselves,” Bluder said, almost amazed that the Big Ten season is halfway over. “The second half is a little harder for us, because we have five road games and only four home games. But great teams win on the road. We’ve got to be able to do that.”

But first, they had to get things done against the Boilermakers.

It was tense for a while, with Purdue overcoming a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to pull even at 47-47. Plus, Iowa was experiencing what Bluder called an “off night” for Gustafson. For the all-American, a game with 25 points and 11 rebounds on 10-for-20 shooting qualifies. (Those are actually all below her season averages.)

“Isn’t that sad we have to hold the standards like that up to somebody?” Bluder joked afterward.

So it made sense that others had to step up for Iowa to come through.

And nobody else did it better than Hannah Stewart, Gustafson’s fellow senior in the post who racked up a career-high 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting.

“Taking what was there, not trying to force anything,” Stewart said. “I wasn’t very happy with my offensive performance against Rutgers.”

Stewart was surly after her four-point game against the Scarlet Knights, so she found herself in the gym — by herself — putting up extra shots over the past few days.

And, when the game was on the line Sunday, Gustafson found her.

The 6-foot-3 center, subjected to multiple (and physical) defenders all afternoon, scored 12 of her 25 points in the critical fourth quarter. But it was with Iowa hanging onto a precarious 62-57 lead that she dropped a beauty of a back-door pass to Stewart — who banked home the wide-open lay-up with 2:01 to play.

That bucket set her new career high and all but sealed a rewarding Hawkeye win.

“I spun a couple times, and I knew she was there,” Gustafson said. “It’s something we practice every single day. I’m pretty used to double- and triple-teams.”

And about that volleyball spike a minute later?

With the game in hand, Purdue’s Karissa McLaughlin drove the lane, and Gustafson — who this week was also named one of 15 candidates for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year — palmed the shot attempt and slammed the ball to the hardwood floor.

Her defiant swat was followed by a sheepish grin, more in line with her personality, along the baseline.

“I just wanted to put a little extra on that,” she would say afterward.

Iowa's all-American center missed six straight shots at one point and scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter of a 72-58 win vs. Purdue.

Indeed, the Hawkeyes were frustrated by their loss at Purdue on Jan. 10. There was a phantom foul call on Gustafson that day in West Lafayette, and she fouled out for just the fifth time in her immaculate career.

But Gustafson and the determined Hawkeyes haven’t lost since. Though they have the Big Ten’s best player by a mile, they also enter the back half of conference play playing terrific team basketball. They lead the country in assists, adding 24 more to that total Sunday (led by Kathleen Doyle’s nine and Tania Davis’ seven) versus just eight turnovers.

Why not Iowa?

It’s already beaten league-leading Rutgers. And while Maryland is stocked with all-American talent, the Terrapins come here on Feb. 17 for the only meeting with Iowa.

Like Bluder said, the Hawkeyes are well-positioned — even when Gustafson (insert laugh here) has an off night.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) claps while celebrating with Hawkeye teammates along with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder (gray) and associate Jan Jansen (red) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Purdue, 72-58.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) claps while celebrating with Hawkeye teammates along with Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder (gray) and associate Jan Jansen (red) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Purdue, 72-58. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a shot past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a shot past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) high-fives Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Purdue, 72-58.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) high-fives Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Purdue, 72-58. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is embraced by Megan Gustafson, left, while Kathleen Doyle, right, celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is embraced by Megan Gustafson, left, while Kathleen Doyle, right, celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the hoop for a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) drives to the hoop for a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle drives to the hoop past Purdue guard Kayana Traylor (23) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle drives to the hoop past Purdue guard Kayana Traylor (23) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) gets fouled by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) gets fouled by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) celebrates with Tamara Farquhar after blocking a shot during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) celebrates with Tamara Farquhar after blocking a shot during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) makes a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, gets defended by Purdue guard Dominique Oden (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, gets defended by Purdue guard Dominique Oden (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, gets defended by Purdue guard Dominique Oden (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis, left, gets defended by Purdue guard Dominique Oden (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger, center, chases down a loose ball against Purdue center Fatou Diagne during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger, center, chases down a loose ball against Purdue center Fatou Diagne during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph C
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) drives to the basket past Purdue's Cassidy Hardin (5) and Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) drives to the basket past Purdue's Cassidy Hardin (5) and Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets her shot blocked by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets her shot blocked by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates after making a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) celebrates after making a layup during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocks Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocks Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) laughs after Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocked a shot during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) laughs after Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocked a shot during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) celebrates on the bench with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) celebrates on the bench with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder calls out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks the baseline while associates Jan Jensen and Jenni Fitzgerald call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks the baseline while associates Jan Jensen and Jenni Fitzgerald call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans watch the final minute of play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans watch the final minute of play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) settles in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) settles in on defense during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) passes to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) passes to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) runs back on defense after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo (1) runs back on defense after making a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up "3" signs after deep basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up "3" signs after deep basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue guard Dominique Oden (11) talks with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue guard Dominique Oden (11) talks with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle (22) defends Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin grabs a rebound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) gets defended by Purdue center Fatou Diagne (45) and forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Monika Czinano (25) gets defended by Purdue center Fatou Diagne (45) and forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) passes out to a teammate while being defended by Purdue forward Nyagoa Gony (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Alexis Sevillian (5) passes out to a teammate while being defended by Purdue forward Nyagoa Gony (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks on as her free-throw falls through the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) looks on as her free-throw falls through the basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart right talks with associate coach Jan Jensen after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa forward Hannah Stewart right talks with associate coach Jan Jensen after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
