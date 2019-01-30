CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team shooting only eight free throws against the Spartans among other questions after an 82-67 loss.

It’s a myth that all of Fran McCaffery’s Iowa teams fade down the stretch of a basketball season.

Only some of them do.

Therein lies the justified concern and curiosity among Hawkeye fans about whether the 2018-19 team will join the dubious history of McCaffery-era teams that started with a flash and ended with a fizzle.

They feel like they’ve seen this movie before.

The McCaffery Era, now in Year 9, has been difficult to quantify. It’s far better than the Todd Lickliter years, that’s for certain. The program has even reached extreme, albeit temporary, heights.

LEISTIKOW: 5 simple changes Fran McCaffery can make to get Iowa basketball back on track

63 photos: The many faces of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery poses for a portrait
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery poses for a portrait during the men's basketball media day in Iowa City on Wednesday, October 7, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a game
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2015. Tork Mason/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts watching
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts watching game action against Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at KeyArena. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team during the first half against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head
Jan 24, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 83-71. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to an
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to an official during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 73-49. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to action
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to action on the court against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at State Farm Center. Iowa beat Illinois 77 to 65. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery yells out from the sidelines of an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery yells out from the sidelines of an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Siena head coach Fran McCaffery showed his displeasure after a technical foul was called on the Siena bench in first half action against UNI in men's basketball game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Saturday night Dec. 12th.
Siena head coach Fran McCaffery showed his displeasure after a technical foul was called on the Siena bench in first half action against UNI in men's basketball game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Saturday night Dec. 12th. Bill Neibergall / The Register
New Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery greets shares a laugh with his sons Connor, McCaffery, 11, right, and Patrick McCaffery, 10, center, after a press conference introducing McCaffery, Monday, March 29, 2010, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
New Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery greets shares a laugh with his sons Connor, McCaffery, 11, right, and Patrick McCaffery, 10, center, after a press conference introducing McCaffery, Monday, March 29, 2010, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls instructions to the Hawkeyes from courtside Sunday, November 7, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls instructions to the Hawkeyes from courtside Sunday, November 7, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Bill Adams / The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the Hawkeyes contest against South Dakota State in their season opener on Sunday, November 14, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the Hawkeyes contest against South Dakota State in their season opener on Sunday, November 14, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Press-Citizen / Benjamin Roberts
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was not happy after a technical foul was called on the Iowa bench in second half of mens' basketball game against owa State at Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night, Dec. 10th.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was not happy after a technical foul was called on the Iowa bench in second half of mens' basketball game against owa State at Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night, Dec. 10th. Bill Niebergall / The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during the Hawkeyes game against Augustana on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during the Hawkeyes game against Augustana on Sunday, November 3, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on as his team plays Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on as his team plays Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to one of his players during their game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to one of his players during their game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled instructions to #5 Anthony Clemmons in first half action against Drake in the second basketball game of the Big 4 played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday Dec. 7, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled instructions to #5 Anthony Clemmons in first half action against Drake in the second basketball game of the Big 4 played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday Dec. 7, 2013. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery questions a call with a game official against Iowa State on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery questions a call with a game official against Iowa State on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has a couple words for guard Josh Oglesby during the Hawkeyes game against Nebraska on Tuesday, December 31, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has a couple words for guard Josh Oglesby during the Hawkeyes game against Nebraska on Tuesday, December 31, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team play Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team play Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery disputes a foul call following a timeout during the Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, February 22, 2014.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery disputes a foul call following a timeout during the Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, February 22, 2014. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at his team as they trail Iowa State in the first half during their game at Hilton Coliseum Friday night.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at his team as they trail Iowa State in the first half during their game at Hilton Coliseum Friday night. Justin Hayworth/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watched in team in first half action against Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watched in team in first half action against Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery punched the air as he was upset with about three minutes left in loss to Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery punched the air as he was upset with about three minutes left in loss to Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shows his displeasure with the Iowa starting five during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shows his displeasure with the Iowa starting five during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Press Citizen
A rarity: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with the officiating staff during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012.
A rarity: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with the officiating staff during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Press Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team during the Hawkeyes' game against UT-Pan American at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team during the Hawkeyes' game against UT-Pan American at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a traveling call during the Hawkeyes' game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a traveling call during the Hawkeyes' game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
des.s1208iowambb - Iowa coach Fran McCaffery instructs his players from the sidelines during an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa.
des.s1208iowambb - Iowa coach Fran McCaffery instructs his players from the sidelines during an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with his team during the Hawkeyes game against in-state rival Iowa State in Iowa City on Friday, December 6, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with his team during the Hawkeyes game against in-state rival Iowa State in Iowa City on Friday, December 6, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts as Zach McCabe is called for a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts as Zach McCabe is called for a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeye game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeye game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a foul after Iowa's Eric May got tangled with Indiana State's Manny Arop during their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a foul after Iowa's Eric May got tangled with Indiana State's Manny Arop during their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with Indiana State head coach, and former Iowa assistant coach, Greg Lansing prior to their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with Indiana State head coach, and former Iowa assistant coach, Greg Lansing prior to their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shouts at Anthony Clemmons during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shouts at Anthony Clemmons during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery kicks the officiating table during the Hawkeyes' first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery kicks the officiating table during the Hawkeyes' first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to his players during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to his players during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, and assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, left, and Sherman Dillard, right, call to players during their second-round NIT game against Stony Brook at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22, 2013.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, and assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, left, and Sherman Dillard, right, call to players during their second-round NIT game against Stony Brook at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to his team during the first half of an NIT semifinal basketball game against Maryland Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in New York.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to his team during the first half of an NIT semifinal basketball game against Maryland Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in New York. Frank Franklin AP
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery yells to his players during the second half of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery yells to his players during the second half of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
University of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery, right, and his wife Magaret, talk with former Iowa football player and NFL player Tim Dwight(back to camera) during introductions at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Charity Golf Classic featuring Iowa Division I coaches and their wives at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines Monday Aug. 20, 2012.
University of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery, right, and his wife Magaret, talk with former Iowa football player and NFL player Tim Dwight(back to camera) during introductions at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Charity Golf Classic featuring Iowa Division I coaches and their wives at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines Monday Aug. 20, 2012. Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a non foul call involving Devyn Marble during the Hawkeyes 65-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Saturday, December 31, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a non foul call involving Devyn Marble during the Hawkeyes 65-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Saturday, December 31, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Purdue in Iowa CIty on Wednesday, February 27, 2013.
Iowa's head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Purdue in Iowa CIty on Wednesday, February 27, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's hed coach Fran McCaffery carries his son Jonathan as he walks off the court after defeating Michigan 75-59, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's hed coach Fran McCaffery carries his son Jonathan as he walks off the court after defeating Michigan 75-59, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    The 2013-14 Hawkeyes were a top-10-team in January, and still a top-15 team deep into February.

    The 2015-16 team swept Purdue and Michigan State and reached No. 3 in the national rankings after a 10-1 Big Ten Conference start.

    Yet both of those teams experienced inexplicable free falls.

    Seven losses in the last eight games of 2014. Six losses out of eight entering the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

    With so much scarring disappointment, though, it’s easy to forget that some of McCaffery’s most better Iowa teams gained steam down the stretch, too.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook, center, drives to the basket over Savannah State's Zaquavian Smith, left, and Romani Hansen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Western Carolina junior forward Carlos Dotson (4) shoots a layup against Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) in the second half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
    Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook (25) drives against Western Carolina freshman forward D.J. Myers (5) in the first half at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) and UNI's IsaiahÂ Brown (24) watch the ball fall in during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat UNI 77-54.
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) shoots during their basketball game at the Hy-Vee Classic on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa takes a 39-18 lead over UNI into halftime.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) passes during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series men's basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Michigan State forward Nick Ward defends against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during first half action Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
    Dec 3, 2018; East Lansing, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) has his shoot blocked by Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward (44) during the first half of a game at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during a NCAA men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the trophy after his team defeated Connecticut in the NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
    Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 16, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives around Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the basket past Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) and guard Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate a dunk by Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) The Associated Press
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball past Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks forward Kenny Wooten (14) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden.
    Nov 15, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) attempts a free throw during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) stares down Green Bay guard Cody Schwartz (33 during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) drives to the hoop during an NCAA men's basketball game in the 2K Empire Classic on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (25) dunks during men's basketball exhibition game on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
    Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye
    Iowa's Tyler Cook during media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates a dunk during the Hawkeyes' game against Seton Hall at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile
    Iowa's Tyler Cook, center, and Cordell Pemsl smile for the camera as they watch the women's WNIT first round game against Missouri State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 file photo, Iowa forward Tyler Cook drives past Southern University forward Jared Sam, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. No one was less surprised that Tyler Cook decided to come back to Iowa than coach Fran McCaffery. The biggest question now for the Hawkeyes is whether Cook’s return will be enough to get them back on track after a disastrous season. Cook, who will be a junior next winter, announced on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played
    We will know by next week whether Tyler Cook has played his last game as a Hawkeye. The deadline for him to return to Iowa is May 30 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
    Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during
    Iowa's Tyler Cook celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward Luka Garza, second from right, and forward Nicholas Baer, right, stop Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) from scoring a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten conference tournament, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Michael Finke (43) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2)
    Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Greg Eboigbodin (11) defend against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) during second half of a first game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) drives against Illinois Fighting Illini forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the first half of a first round game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
    Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook
    Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh and Iowa's Tyler Cook fight for the ball during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Josh Newkirk (2) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
    Feb 14, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) controls the ball as Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews (1) defends in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook shoots a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past
    Iowa's Tyler Cook, right, drives to the basket past Nebraska's Isaiah Roby, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Nebraska won 98-84. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's
    Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) goes to the basket against Nebraska's Isaac Copeland (14) and Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Nati Harnik/AP
    Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the
    Purdue guard Nojel Eastern, left, tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 87-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks over Michigan's Isaiah Livers during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots while being defended by Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Illinois. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal
    Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) tries to steal the ball from Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
    Dec 22, 2017; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35) and forward Tyler Cook (5) celebrate the win against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James
    Iowa's Tyler Cook and Northern Illinois' Lacey James fight for a rebound during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Southern Utah at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa forward Tyler Cook (5) dunks the ball ahead of Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. Cook scored 23 points as Iowa won 90-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) pulls a rebound away from Iowa State Cyclones forward Solomon Young (33) during a game in Ames Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers
    Dec 4, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Collin Hartman (30) drives to the basket while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) defends in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Ruszkowski, Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) reacts after a call as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) looks during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
    Nov 28, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) and forward Jack Nunge (2) defend the shot attempt by Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Grambling State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (5) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) at the Kohl Center. Iowa defeated Wisconsin 69-67. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon
    All-Big Ten Freshman team honorees Jordan Bohannon (3) and Tyler Cook (5) are going to be catalysts in keeping the Hawkeyes humming on the court this season as sophomores. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes'
    Iowa's Tyler Cook dunks the ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Chicago State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      In fact, as I broke down McCaffery’s Big Ten track record at Iowa (73-81 overall), his teams have actually been better in the second half than the first. Iowa was 32-40 in the first halves of the schedules in McCaffery’s first eight years, and 36-36 in the second.

      The 2012-13 Hawkeyes were a strong defensive team that suffered a slew of heartbreaking losses. But they captured six of their last eight Big Ten games and gained widespread fan optimism with a run to the NIT championship game.

      McCaffery’s 2014-15 team, riding Aaron White’s magnificent play down the stretch, went from a middling 15-10 to winning its final six regular-season games, then delivered a 31-point rout in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

      And in 2016-17, the freshman years of current juniors Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook, the Hawkeyes picked off Maryland and Wisconsin on the road as part of a four-game win streak to end the regular season. That spurt only offered an NIT bid, but hope for the years ahead came alongside it.

      It’s worth noting, though, that of McCaffery’s four teams that have finished with an above-.500 second-half Big Ten record, only one reached the NCAA Tournament.

      And that brings us to this Iowa team. What will come of the 16-3 start that included the program’s first undefeated nonconference season (11-0) in 32 years?

      READ HAWKEYE NEWS FOR FREE: Download the Hawk Central app on iPhone,Android  and follow us on Facebook
      Photos: Hawkeye Basketball media day
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Riley Till poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Riley Till poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Nicolas Hobbs poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses with his brother Iowa forward Michael Baer during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses with his brother Iowa forward Michael Baer during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Nicholas Baer poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Austin Ash poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Austin Ash poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Austin Ash poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Austin Ash poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Jack Nunge poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Maishe Dailey poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Maishe Dailey poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa Juniors Ryan Kriener, Isaiah Moss, Cordell Pemsl, Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon, and Maishe Dailey pose for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Connor McCaffery poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Isaiah Moss poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Maishe Dailey poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Maishe Dailey poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard C.J. Fredrick poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Ryan Kriener poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Ryan Kriener poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Ryan Kriener poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Ryan Kriener poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018.
      Iowa forward Tyler Cook poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        We’re at the halfway point of the Big Ten slate, with No. 25 Iowa (16-5 overall after consecutive losses to Michigan State and Minnesota) at 5-5 in the first year of 20-game conference schedules.

        If you just landed here from Mars, you’d look at this Iowa résumé and probably think, “Hmmm. Pretty good team.” Indeed, it’s a solid position. If the NCAA NET rankings are to be trusted, Iowa (at No. 27 through Tuesday’s games) would be tracking toward a No. 7 seed at the NCAA Tournament.

        BRACKET ANALYSIS: Where can the Hawkeyes go from here in final 10 games?

        On Twitter, I posted a question asking your favorite McCaffery-era team. The dozens of answers were wide-ranging and, thus, quite revealing — that maybe, for many fans, there hasn't been a special one yet.

        With that in mind, this Hawkeye team has a chance to break the mold, and be remembered as something special. That’s not to say Iowa must reach the Final Four to be deemed a resounding success. But the first Saturday appearance in the Big Ten Tournament under McCaffery would be nice; as would the program’s first Sweet 16 berth in 20 years.

        Basically, it would be a welcomed step forward to see the third McCaffery team to start 16-4 become the first to finish with a flurry. With overall solid play in their first 21 games — and a respectable first half of a rugged Big Ten schedule — the Hawkeyes are well-positioned to do something special.

        Friday night, there's a perfect opportunity to make a splash. Fifth-ranked Michigan (20-1, 9-1) is coming to play in what's already a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After that, Iowa has a trip to Indiana (which had lost six straight entering Wednesday) followed by a the friendliest four-game stretch on this year's Big Ten schedule (vs. Northwestern, at Rutgers, vs. Maryland, vs. Indiana).

        These Hawkeyes don’t have to be bound by history.

        But the next six weeks will tell us whether they’ll repeat it.

        Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

        Iowa forward Nicholas Baer talks about the defensive woes that led to Sunday's loss at Minnesota

        Iowa’s Big Ten finishes by year under Fran McCaffery

        2010-11 — 4-14 (10th): 1-8 first half, 3-6 second half. Ended regular season with upset of No. 6 Purdue.

        2011-12 — 8-10 (7th): 3-6 first half, 5-4 second half. Highlight for NIT team was a season sweep of Wisconsin.

        2012-13 — 9-9 (6th): 3-6 first half, 6-3 second half. Won six of last eight in a year filled with close losses.

        2013-14 — 9-9 (6th): 6-3 first half, 3-6 second half. Reached a top-10 ranking and 8-4 Big Ten mark, but unraveled.

        2014-15 — 12-6 (T-3rd): 5-4 first half, 7-2 second half. Won final six regular-season games, gave McCaffery his first of two NCAA wins at Iowa.

        2015-16 — 12-6 (T-3rd): 8-1 first half, 4-5 second half. Got to No. 3 national ranking and 10-1 in the Big Ten before losing five of six.

        2016-17 — 10-8 (T-5th): 4-5 first half, 6-3 second half. Four-game win streak to end the regular season, fell just short of NCAA bid.

        2017-18 — 4-14 (T-11th): 2-7 first half, 2-7 second half. Experienced a six-game losing streak from Feb. 3-21.

