CLOSE In 20 years at Iowa, Phil Parker has coached defensive backs for 19 ... including guys like Bob Sanders, Micah Hyde and Desmond King. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Like clockwork, Iowa football TV broadcasts are accompanied by some mention or graphic of the Hawkeye program’s unusual head-coaching stability.

And it’s true, that Kirk Ferentz’s 20-plus years at the helm are an anomaly in today’s impatient college football world of hot takes and revolving hot seats.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH FERENTZ:Another evolution entering Decade 3 in charge

But perhaps an even more remarkable story of stability lies underneath that weekly Hawkeye narrative.

In an era of million-dollar coordinators, it’s almost shocking that Phil Parker hasn’t been poached from Iowa’s coaching staff. Here’s a defensive coordinator who annually cobbles together two- and three-star recruits alongside walk-ons to form a stingy, physical defense that cranks out NFL-ready prospects.

But despite some significant outside overtures, Parker has put his head down. And stayed put.

Like Ferentz, the mastermind of one of the country’s top defenses is entering his 21st consecutive season in Iowa City.

“I’m very happy at what I do,” Parker, 55, says during an interview this week with the Des Moines Register. “I don’t need anything else.”

Parker is a quirky, intense, loyal lieutenant who might be the most important figure in the program entering the 2019 season. His original plans were thrown into an upheaval with Ferentz's decision to swipe up-and-coming defensive tackle Tyler Linderbaum to the offensive side, and he was surprised he lost his two best defensive players, Amani Hooker and Anthony Nelson, early to the NFL.

Yet, there’s a calm sense around the program that there’s really nothing to worry about. The prevailing thinking?

Phil will figure it out.

Buy Photo Phil Parker is entering his 21st season on Iowa's football staff and is coming off his best as defensive coordinator. Parker, 55, directed the nation's seventh-ranked defense in 2018. (Photo: Brian Powers/The Register)

Under Parker, Iowa's 2018 defense allowed the program's fewest yards per game (293.6) since 2009.

That total was seventh in the FBS. Talent helps those stats along, and it's needed.

But the true DNA of Parker’s successful defenses — which has finished in the top 20 nationally in points allowed in five of his seven seasons as coordinator, including a Big Ten-best 11th last fall — is 11 guys processing a lot of information and using it to work in harmony.

So, it should be no surprise that, during the football season, Parker’s daily routine involves ample thinking time. Oh, and 5 a.m. bike rides.

Before sunrise, Parker would hop on his bicycle and wheel to a nearby elementary school and meet up with defensive line coach Reese Morgan. Sometimes, linebackers coach Seth Wallace would join them. From there, they would pick varying trails and roads — roughly 5 or 6 miles — and ride together to the Iowa football offices.

“Always a good way to start the day,” Parker says. “You get that start and keep going.”

Yes, that means a ride home in the dark, too. Parker sometimes doesn’t leave the office until after 10 p.m. After the night-game loss to Wisconsin, Parker pedaled past congested post-game traffic on Dubuque Street to get home.

“It clears your mind a little bit,” he says.

The bike rides afford pedal-to-the-metal coaches to discuss football schemes and personnel without walls and a white board. Although the talk of a switch to a 4-2-5 defense was discussed for a few years, perhaps this transition (after that Wisconsin loss) was burgeoned by a bike ride.

Now, with nine games under his belt in the 4-2-5 defense, which replaces a 4-3 by putting a fifth defensive back on the field in place of an outside linebacker, Parker feels comfortable with the plan going forward.

What Parker found: With Hooker playing that role in what Iowa calls its “Cash” personnel, the run defense actually got better. Takeaways shot up.

And he also discovered it was easier for him to call a game.

Iowa still hasn’t given an official name to the position Hooker mastered. “Cash” linebacker, “star” linebacker, slot corner, nickel back — all those terms are accurate and acceptable.

During a humorous exchange, I contended that "cash" sounds the coolest and would look good on a depth chart. These type of details aren't the ones Parker wastes time thinking about. To him, football is 11 X's vs. 11 O's.

“You can call it 'cash;' whatever you want to call it. I just know it was Hooker last year,” Parker says with a laugh. “I don’t get caught up in the names.”

Let’s go with "cash."

Speaking of cash, Parker is gaining quite the reputation in the NFL.

Parker doubles as Iowa's defensive backs coach. He played that position under a defensive coordinator named Nick Saban at Michigan State. And at Iowa, he’s directly coached the DBs in 19 of 20 years (the exception being in 2012, his first year in taking over for Norm Parker as coordinator).

One thing he learned during that forgettable 4-8 season was that he hated calling the defense from the press box.

“It’s like you’re watching at home on TV,” he says.

So, in 2013 he moved back to the field during games so he could be "more interactive" with the players — and reclaimed control of the defensive backs room from Darrell Wilson, who took a job at Rutgers.

Smart move.

“I’m always going to be somewhere in the room coaching. That’s where I like to be,” he says. “When I have an ability to sit in there with the kids and coach them … that’s what I like the best.”

With an acute eye for hidden talent and a passionate drive to teach, Parker has given Iowa a credible stake in the unofficial derby to be college football’s “DBU” — Defensive Back University. Four Hawkeyes have been named Big Ten defensive back of the year since Parker became coordinator — Micah Hyde in 2012, Desmond King in 2015, Josh Jackson in 2017 and Hooker this past season.

All four were lightly recruited high-school prospects. Yet Hyde and King are already Pro Bowl players in the NFL. Jackson became a consensus all-American and second-round pick in April. Hooker has the tools to be an instant NFL contributor, too.

It’s no wonder Ferentz, 63, recently called Parker “as good a defensive backs coach as I’ve ever been around.”

In our interview, Parker divulged the (ambitious) ingredient to his coaching style — getting the players to think like he does. That's how Hyde, King, Jackson and Hooker discovered on-field greatness.

“The more you can see, the slower the game gets for you. And the faster you can play. That’s what all of them picked up on,” Parker says. “But it takes time and commitment to get into the film room and start studying opponents, to see what they’re trying to do to you.”

Iowa has forced 41 interceptions over the past two seasons, five more than any other team in college football (Boston College is next, with 36). The approach is working.

CLOSE Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker was dealt several offseason blows, losing three expected 2019 staples in Nelson, Hooker and Tyler Linderbaum. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

So, about keeping that going next season ...

Even though Ferentz has been hesitant to publicly commit to the change, Iowa will use a 4-2-5 defense as its base going forward — except against teams such as Wisconsin and Michigan that use fullbacks.

Parker sees either senior Michael Ojemudia, junior Matt Hankins or freshman D.J. Johnson becoming that critical "cash" linebacker in 2019. The program has become flush with defensive backs eager to become the next King or Jackson, but Parker’s looking for someone with elite football instincts.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of savvy. Because you’re going to bring it on some blitzes. He’s got to be able to time it up,” he says. “I thought Hooker did a good job of timing some of those.”

Middle linebacker will be a great position battle to watch in the spring. Kristian Welch, Amani Jones, Nick Niemann and Dillon Doyle are all in the mix, Parker says.

And, by the way, Parker is responsible for presiding over the most decorated program recruit in more than a decade. A.J. Epenesa will be a junior in 2019 and fully unleashed after being a second-teamer for Iowa but a first-team all-Big Ten selection at defensive end.

Beyond Epenesa and Chauncey Golston, though, there’s a serious depth problem on the defensive line. Parker knows that, and — once again — he seems calm about finding a solution.

When you know how to teach the game, it's probably easier to relax.

“The 2015 (Rose Bowl) team, there was really no big names there. But they all played together,” he says. “We’ve got time. It’s still February."

Parker's still got at least 10 or 15 good years of coaching left.

It’s entirely possible that, someday, a heavyweight program will swoop into Iowa City and make Parker an offer he can’t refuse. But so far, that hasn’t happened.

Although we discussed significant Power Five opportunities he’s received, nothing has yet torn him away from Iowa City — where he was first hired by Ferentz at age 35.

“I don’t like to tell too many people about Iowa City,” he jokes. “Because it’s going to get crowded.”

Can't have those bike trails being overloaded at 5 a.m.

“The point is, you’ve got to be happy where you’re at,” Parker continues, in seriousness. “Too many people are worried about the next job, instead of taking care of the job they’re at.”

As our 45-minute conversation winds down, what really hit home was how lucky Iowa is to have a Phil Parker in the program.

For 20 years, he’s been a model employee. He’s making excellent money now — his base pay should be pushing $800,000 annually after an expected 10 percent raise because of Iowa's national top-25 finish. But he’s earned it, by grinding ahead.

When one of his linemen gets swiped because the head coach thinks he’ll be a dominant center, Parker doesn’t complain.

“It’s best for the team,” he says.

Parker devotes long hours to Hawkeye football because, as he puts it, this isn't work to him. He finds joy in knowing that his children, Tyler and Paige, never had to change school systems.

And he has a knack for turning young players that big programs didn’t want into college all-Americans and NFL millionaires.

“I just try to do the best job I can do here,” he says, “and if that’s not good enough, I guess I’ll have to go somewhere else.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.