Gary Dolphin: Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game.
From 1997: Ed Podolak, left, works with new Iowa football play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin before a Hawkeye spring football game. Register file photo
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin of Dubuque was named play-by-play radio announcer for University of Iowa football and men's basketball games Friday. Behind him is Roger Gardner, vice president of Learfield Communications, which owns the games' broadcast rights. Register file photo
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks.
From 1996: Gary Dolphin listens as University of Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby, right, responds to a question during a news conference after Dolphin was named the new radio play-by-play announcer for the university and Learfield Communications, Inc. In background are Jim Zabel (left) and Bob Brooks. Register file photo
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way."
From 1997: Gary Dolphin listens to color commentator Ed Podolak during Dolphin's first game as the exclusive radio voice of Iowa football. "I'm pretty well drained," he said after calling Iowa's 66-0 rout of Northern Iowa. "I'm ecstatic to get the first one out of the way." Register file photo
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin.
From 1999: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz holds his son, Steve, on his lap during the coach's weekly call-in show at Carlos O'Kelly's in Iowa City. At left is Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin. Register file photo
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida.
From 2008: Iowa's Shonn Greene laughs while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Florida. Register file photo
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Matt Kroul thanks the fans while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla. Register file photo
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla.
From 2008: Iowa's Mitch King talks about South Carolina players while talking with Gary Dolphin during the Hawkeye Huddle in Tampa, Fla. Register file photo
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak.
From 1997: Jim Zabel was in an unfamiliar position as an observer at Kinnick Stadium. At left is his replacement, Gary Dolphin, and analyst Ed Podolak. Register file photo
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks. Register file photo
From 1996: Longtime Hawkeye broadcasters, clockwise from top left, Jim Zabel, Gary Dolphin, Ron Gonder and Bob Brooks. Register file photo Register file photo
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he’s comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on.
From 2013: Iowa radio analyst Ed Podolak, left, with broadcaster Gary Dolphin, right, says he’s comfortable being removed from the game without the pressure on. Register file photo
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013.
From 2013: Ed Podolak, left, talks with Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin prior to kickoff against Wisconsin in 2013. Register file photo
Gary Dolphin
Gary Dolphin Register file photo
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982.
From 1997: It was Jim Zabel, background, who asked Ed Podolak, left, to become a commentator for Iowa football in 1982. Register file photo
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993.
From 2013: Mike Street, right, talked with radio announcer Gary Dolphin, left, just before the Chris Street 20th anniversary game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa vs. Wisconsin, on Saturday night Jan. 19th, 2013. Chris was a Iowa star basketball player who died Jan. 19, 1993. Register file photo
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena.
From 2015: Iowa Hawkeye broadcasters Ed Podolak, left, and Gary Dolphin watch the Iowa men's basketball team extend a lead against Michigan State from a watch party on Dec. 29, 2015, at Lucky Strike Live in Los Angeles. The Hawkeyes football team will be playing in Friday's Rose Bowl, against Stanford, in Pasadena. Register file photo
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif.
University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta holds his cell phone with the flashlight lit, illustrating the new trend at the start of the fourth quarter during Iowa Hawkeye football games. Barta, joined by president Bruce Herreld, center, and Gary Dolphin, spoke during the Hawkeye Huddle at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. Register file photo
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Iowa Hawkeye radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin speaks with the parents of Hawkeyes defensive end Parker Hesse during the Hawkeye Huddle on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Register file photo
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak, radio announcers for the University of Iowa football team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015. Register file photo
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015.
Gary Dolphin and Bobby Hansen, radio announcers for the University of Iowa basketball team pose for a photo during the annual Polk County I-Club golf fundraiser at Wakonda Club in Des Moines on Monday, June 13, 2015. Register file photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with Gary Dolphin during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley talks with Gary Dolphin during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Bobby Hansen, left, and Gary Dolphin flip through notes
Bobby Hansen, left, and Gary Dolphin flip through notes after the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes'
Gary Dolphin, right, and Bobby Hansen call the Hawkeyes' game against Stetson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Register file photo
An illustration of Hawkeye football radio announcers
An illustration of Hawkeye football radio announcers Ed Podolak and Gary Dolphin as they enter their 20th season in the booth together. Mark Marturello, The Register
Gary Dolphin speaks to guests, friends and family members of Norm Parker at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Gary Dolphin speaks to guests, friends and family members of Norm Parker at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Former head football coach Hayden Fry talks with radio personality Gary Dolphin in 2009 in Iowa City.
Former head football coach Hayden Fry talks with radio personality Gary Dolphin in 2009 in Iowa City. Matthew Holst / Press-Citizen
    Gary Dolphin says he didn’t mean anything derogatory when he called a black Maryland basketball player “King Kong” during a postgame radio broadcast Tuesday night.

    But “Dolph” also knows as much as anyone that words matter.

    Especially when communicating effectively and appropriately is your primary job.

    And as a result of his latest on-air mistake, Dolphin — the Hawkeyes’ play-by-play radio voice for football and men’s basketball for 22 years — has been suspended “indefinitely” (including the rest of the basketball season), according to Learfield Sports Properties. The University of Iowa said it supports the suspension.

    The exchange between Dolphin and Bobby Hansen certainly didn’t come across as mean-spirited toward star center Bruno Fernando.

    “Twelve (Maryland) 3s on 22 made baskets. That’s some pretty good long-range shooting,” Dolphin said, recapping Tuesday's 66-65 Iowa loss. “And then Fernando was King Kong at the end of the game.”

    Hansen replied in agreement, “Yeah, he was” — then went on to rave about 6-foot-11 Fernando’s rebounding prowess. It was his tip-in shot with 7.8 seconds that lifted Maryland to the one-point win in a feverish finish at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

    More than 48 hours passed between the comment and Friday afternoon’s announcement of the disciplinary action.

    So, this wasn’t an instant national firestorm. In fact, most of us would have never heard the clip had the harsh discipline not been handed down. But obviously, comparing a black player — even if it was completely ignorant — to a gorilla is inappropriate. When Howard Cosell called a black running back in the 1970s "a little monkey," it was inappropriate.

    You may not be offended by the comments. But it doesn't mean others aren't.

    And "inappropriate" is the exact word Learfield, which owns the rights to Hawkeye broadcasts, used to describe Dolphin’s remark.

    It’s dangerous for any of us to try to definitively say what’s inside someone else’s heart.

    But I will say this: Knowing Dolphin on both a personal and professional level, I believe him to be a good-hearted, kind, giving man who has dedicated more than two decades of his life to promoting the good in Hawkeye sports.

    But the reality is, this was his second careless on-air remark about a player this basketball season. The dust had barely settled from the two-game suspension Dolphin was dealt after his negative comments about Iowa's recruiting and the ability of backup guard Maishe Dailey aired during a Nov. 27 game against Pittsburgh.

    Dolphin, in a statement Friday, said he would use the time away from the mic “as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias.”

    I think if the Dailey comments hadn’t happened, all parties would have agreed that this “King Kong” incident was worth a sincere apology and maybe a short suspension.

     

    Given this was Dolphin’s second strike in a few months, though, there’s no doubt he’ll have to regain a lot of trust — from athletics director Gary Barta, coach Fran McCaffery and athletes — if he’s going to call another basketball game at Iowa.

    It’s my understanding that Dolphin will be back behind the mic for football season. But the “indefinitely” part certainly leaves Learfield and the university some wiggle room if they choose to go another direction. 

    I tried to reach out to Dolphin for this column, and at the time of publication he hadn’t gotten back to me. So I don’t know where he stands on his future, but I can tell you he loves the Hawkeyes to death.

    From my seat, Iowa would do well to keep Dolphin on a path to calling football games in the fall, as usual, with Ed Podolak. And I think both parties, at this point, would be best served to go their separate ways in basketball.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

