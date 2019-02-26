CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery received one technical foul and his son, Connor, had another in a 90-70 loss at Ohio State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just when you thought you could escape for a few hours to watch a basketball game … another log gets thrown on this week’s public-relations fire for Iowa athletics.

Two McCafferys — Iowa coach Fran and freshman guard Connor — were slapped with technical fouls toward the end of the Hawkeyes’ ugly 90-70 loss to Ohio State Tuesday night at Value City Arena.

But what happened after the game even had national talking heads, well, talking.

According to Toledo Blade reporter Kyle Rowland, who covers the Buckeyes, McCaffery was following one of the officials down an arena hallway and repeatedly shouting expletives and calling him a "cheating (expletive)" and a "(expletive) disgrace."

To be absolutely clear, I personally didn’t witness the incident. But I spoke with Rowland afterward, and he walked me through everything he heard and saw. He was 100 percent certain of the words used. He said he was working in the media room and turned around upon hearing shouting in the hallway that connects the locker rooms of the teams and officials.

It’s a hallway tucked away from the public, so it’s unlikely more than a handful of people heard the alleged rant.

Rowland was the only reporter in the room (I was still in the arena media seating, with most others); another Ohio State employee was there, too, and confirmed the shouting, as did a Columbus Dispatch photographer. Rowland got out of his seat and followed the commotion. He saw McCaffery walking briskly and closely behind the official while yelling at him before turning left into the Iowa locker room. The official never turned around.

The story was certainly believable. With only Rowland's tweet available at the time of McCaffery’s postgame press conference, the coach was asked if he said anything to an official after the game.

CLOSE

Iowa forward Tyler Cook discusses the 90-70 loss to Ohio State, late-game technical fouls and the head coach's reputation outside of the state. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

With a hoarse voice, McCaffery responded, “I can’t talk about that” — a typical response the ninth-year Hawkeye coach uses because he is aware he could get fined for publicly criticizing officials.

So that’s what went down in Columbus.

The question: What to make of it?

Well, again, this was not a great time for another off-court story for what’s been a 21-win Hawkeye team on track for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

For nearly five days, Hawkeye fans far and wide have been weighing in on the suspension of radio announcer Gary Dolphin, who used an inappropriate comparison of a black Maryland player to King Kong. The continued silence of athletics director Gary Barta has been especially notable, considering there are so many Dolphin supporters shouting their opinions.

And now this incident, which was completely self-inflicted and unnecessary.

It gets a bad timing award, for sure. Does it warrant something more?

Men's basketball: Ohio State 90, Iowa 70
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) celebrates after a three point basket during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) dribbles around Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) dribbles around Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) shoots a layup during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Ahrens (10) shoots a layup during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (right) drives past Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (left) during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (right) drives past Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (left) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) dive for a loose ball during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) dive for a loose ball during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey (1) passes by Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) battles for the ball with Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) battles for the ball with Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) looses the ball during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Andre Wesson (24) looses the ball during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Tyler Cook (25) past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) is guarded by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) is guarded by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes guard C.J. Jackson (3) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looses the ball during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) looses the ball during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena.
Feb 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half at Value City Arena. Joseph Maiorana/USA Today
Fullscreen
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the first half of the team's game against Ohio State.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the first half of the team's game against Ohio State. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot next to Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot next to Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, blocks a shot by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, blocks a shot by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, works for a loose ball against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70.
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, left, works for a loose ball against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook walks off the court following the team's 90-70 loss to Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook walks off the court following the team's 90-70 loss to Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Kyle Young, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, drives against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, drives against Iowa forward Tyler Cook during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, left, goes up for a shot against Iowa forward Ryan Kriener during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, passes the ball away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, passes the ball away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Iowa guard Maishe Dailey, center, goes up for a shot between Ohio State forward Luther Muhammad, left, and forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Paul Vernon/AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Big Ten Conference office certainly could weigh in. It might not look kindly on a head coach accusing a referee of cheating. An initial request for comment from the Big Ten was not answered.

    But let’s also be clear: College coaches yelling at referees goes on for six straight hours every night on ESPN.

    What's interesting was this came after McCaffery’s first technical foul of the year.

    Since players can’t be fined, the only two Iowa-based reporters to make the trip — myself and The Gazette’s Mike Hlas — asked them about officials and, more importantly, their coach.

    Their takeaways: The officiating was bad, but not an excuse. And to them, their coach did the right thing.

    “He always has our back. He does that to protect us and fight for us,” Iowa forward Tyler Cook said. “As a player, you always appreciate that. Whatever he does, I’m 100 percent with him. And the rest of the guys are, as well.”

    I asked Cook about the tweet that had national pundits talking.

    “I don’t think (McCaffery) cares much about what people are saying, as long as he’s doing his job,” Cook said. “And he does a damn good job.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa guard Connor McCaffery discusses the 90-70 loss to Ohio State and the officiating. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Connor McCaffery said on his technical foul with 4:08 to play that he never swore. He said the official told him a hand-flip gesture got him the T.

    Then Fran got rung up with 3:10 to go in what was already a blowout.

    “I don’t think anyone expects a great whistle on the road in the Big Ten. That’s just a part of the game,” Connor said. “I think moving forward, my Dad getting a ‘T’ in the end, that was probably just a little frustration.”

    Frustration boiled over.

    Fran McCaffery's team had just given up 54 points in the second half to a team that hadn't scored that many in two entire Big Ten games. This was a bad night for the Hawkeyes all around.

    The closest the coach got to weighing in on the officials was after being asked about his son's technical.

    "I’d love to (talk)," he said. "Trust me. I can’t."

    Given what happened with Dolphin last week, the lesson is the same. Words matter. And people are always listening.

    There was a better way for McCaffery to handle his anger. The unfortunate timing made it worse.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    CLOSE

    Maishe Dailey was one of Iowa's bright spots in a 90-70 loss at Ohio State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE