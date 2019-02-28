CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says he didn't want to speak with official in front of others and that he does regret the words he used. Listen: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Fran McCaffery, no doubt, deserved the two-game suspension he received from Iowa athletics director Gary Barta this week. And the $10,000 university-imposed fine he'll personally pay for violation of the Big Ten Conference's sportsmanship policy.

A meant-to-be-private lashing at official Steve McJunkins became a publicly embarrassing tirade for the Hawkeye basketball coach and the program. An appropriate and stern message had to be sent, and it was.

While I spent Wednesday primarily focused on the most important issue surrounding the eventual reinstatement of radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin, the McCaffery topic is a big one, too.

A day after an 18-minute news conference with Barta and McCaffery, here are some thoughts.

Absolutely, college basketball officiating can be tough to watch.

One night, everything’s a foul. The next, anything goes. From one TV timeout to another, the way the game is called by three officials changes. As a fan of the game, the inconsistency can be maddening. As a player, I know it is, too.

Imagine being a coach, with your professional livelihood on the line — and you’re at the mercy of at least 40 to 50 judgment calls a game, 31 nights per winter. On many of these calls, well-meaning officials are out of position to know what happened. There comes a point when it’s difficult to stay composed.

So, the coaching game within the game becomes how they "work" the officials. The titans of the sport are masters at this — Tom Izzo and Mike Krzyzewski, for example. And if a game is perceived to be swayed by how coaches can influence officials, that's worth talking about.

When two bellowing coaches are in your ear for 40 straight minutes a night — usually with little repercussions — it’s no wonder calls are missed. If distracted driving is akin to drunk driving, distracted officiating can mean bad officiating.

What I’d like to see: A hard-line stance by the NCAA to stop allowing coaches to get in officials’ ears during the game or even dead balls. During timeouts, those conversations can occur. If anything — one word — is said from coach to official outside of a timeout, it should be an automatic technical foul. Automatic.

Let all coaching take place between the coaches and players during the action.

And let the referees focus on their jobs.

CLOSE

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery doesn't think his pointed accusation at an official was uncommon or a distraction to his team. Hear him explain why: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Swearing is sadly commonplace and mostly accepted in college sports. But the biggest line McCaffery crossed was calling McJunkins a cheater.

Did he mean it? Yeah, maybe, McCaffery said. But also, not really.

“I shouldn’t have said it. But I wasn’t really feeling good about what took place in that moment. At all,” McCaffery said. “The official in question has been a guy of integrity in the past. For that reason, I shouldn’t have said it.”

Some folks have latched onto a narrative that when McJunkins is officiating an Iowa game, the Hawkeyes lose. I crunched recent numbers to see if it was a legit claim.

Here’s what I found: Iowa is 6-9 over the past three seasons when McJunkins is on the crew. That record falls to 2-8 in Big Ten play, including 1-3 this season. (The win was at Penn State; the losses were vs. Wisconsin, at Minnesota and at Ohio State.)

In those 15 games, though, Iowa has been called for 45 fewer fouls — 257 to 302 — than their opponents. That suggests poor play, not biased officiating, is the real reason for the losses.

It will be interesting — given the national attention this has drawn — to see if McJunkins officiates any Iowa games from here on out; not just this season. After McCaffery’s disdain over a 2013 Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan State, official Ted Valentine wasn’t assigned to Iowa games for years.

Also in the news today: The Gary Dolphin conversation we should be willing to have

Should it matter that McCaffery meant his tirade to be private?

He thinks there is a difference, that he chose to lash out after he left the viewing area of 14,000-plus fans at Value City Arena.

He also thinks this won’t affect his relationship with Big Ten officials.

Even if you don’t buy that, here is his perspective.

“I think if you look at every coach, there’s been issues with officials during the season. This is not an isolated incident with one coach,” McCaffery said. “We all express our opinions. Sometimes it’s on the spot, sometimes it’s before, sometimes it’s later. That’s just how it is.”

While the incident was out of line from my perspective, that answer does make some sense from his.

On multiple occasions, Barta expressed '100 percent' support for McCaffery.

Maybe some cringed a bit when he said that, in light of Tuesday night. But as an athletics director, anything less than 100 would have been seen both publicly and internally as a coach on thinner ice than the day before.

“One of the reasons I was excited to hire him is exactly because of that passion,” Barta said, doubling down on that full support. “We’ve talked about, I don’t ever want you to lose that. I don’t ever want you to change that. There are certain things, and I won’t go into detail, where I want you to get better. And he wants to get better.”

When I asked whether he thought McCaffery needed anger-management treatment, he didn’t say yes. But he didn’t say no.

“(UI President) Bruce Harreld’s going to constantly tell me what I need to look at and get better at every year; I’m going to keep doing the same in conversations with Fran,” Barta said. “And we’re not going to talk about those publicly. But at the end of the day, I know Fran does a great job. I trust the work he is doing.”

Download the free HawkCentral app for more coverage of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

63 photos: The many faces of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery poses for a portrait during the men's basketball media day in Iowa City on Wednesday, October 7, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a game
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2015. Tork Mason/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts watching
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts watching game action against Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at KeyArena. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team during the first half against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 24, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head
Jan 24, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 83-71. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to an
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to an official during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 73-49. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to action
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to action on the court against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at State Farm Center. Iowa beat Illinois 77 to 65. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery yells out from the sidelines of an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery yells out from the sidelines of an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Siena head coach Fran McCaffery showed his displeasure after a technical foul was called on the Siena bench in first half action against UNI in men's basketball game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Saturday night Dec. 12th.
Buy Photo
Siena head coach Fran McCaffery showed his displeasure after a technical foul was called on the Siena bench in first half action against UNI in men's basketball game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Saturday night Dec. 12th. Bill Neibergall / The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery greets shares a laugh with his sons Connor, McCaffery, 11, right, and Patrick McCaffery, 10, center, after a press conference introducing McCaffery, Monday, March 29, 2010, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
New Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery greets shares a laugh with his sons Connor, McCaffery, 11, right, and Patrick McCaffery, 10, center, after a press conference introducing McCaffery, Monday, March 29, 2010, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls instructions to the Hawkeyes from courtside Sunday, November 7, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls instructions to the Hawkeyes from courtside Sunday, November 7, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Bill Adams / The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the Hawkeyes contest against South Dakota State in their season opener on Sunday, November 14, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the Hawkeyes contest against South Dakota State in their season opener on Sunday, November 14, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Press-Citizen / Benjamin Roberts
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was not happy after a technical foul was called on the Iowa bench in second half of mens' basketball game against owa State at Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night, Dec. 10th.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was not happy after a technical foul was called on the Iowa bench in second half of mens' basketball game against owa State at Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night, Dec. 10th. Bill Niebergall / The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during the Hawkeyes game against Augustana on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during the Hawkeyes game against Augustana on Sunday, November 3, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on as his team plays Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on as his team plays Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to one of his players during their game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to one of his players during their game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled instructions to #5 Anthony Clemmons in first half action against Drake in the second basketball game of the Big 4 played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday Dec. 7, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled instructions to #5 Anthony Clemmons in first half action against Drake in the second basketball game of the Big 4 played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday Dec. 7, 2013. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery questions a call with a game official against Iowa State on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Buy Photo
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery questions a call with a game official against Iowa State on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has a couple words for guard Josh Oglesby during the Hawkeyes game against Nebraska on Tuesday, December 31, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has a couple words for guard Josh Oglesby during the Hawkeyes game against Nebraska on Tuesday, December 31, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team play Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team play Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery disputes a foul call following a timeout during the Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, February 22, 2014.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery disputes a foul call following a timeout during the Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, February 22, 2014. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at his team as they trail Iowa State in the first half during their game at Hilton Coliseum Friday night.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at his team as they trail Iowa State in the first half during their game at Hilton Coliseum Friday night. Justin Hayworth/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watched in team in first half action against Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watched in team in first half action against Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery punched the air as he was upset with about three minutes left in loss to Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery punched the air as he was upset with about three minutes left in loss to Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shows his displeasure with the Iowa starting five during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shows his displeasure with the Iowa starting five during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Press Citizen
Fullscreen
A rarity: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with the officiating staff during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012.
A rarity: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with the officiating staff during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Press Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team during the Hawkeyes' game against UT-Pan American at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team during the Hawkeyes' game against UT-Pan American at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a traveling call during the Hawkeyes' game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a traveling call during the Hawkeyes' game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
des.s1208iowambb - Iowa coach Fran McCaffery instructs his players from the sidelines during an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
des.s1208iowambb - Iowa coach Fran McCaffery instructs his players from the sidelines during an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with his team during the Hawkeyes game against in-state rival Iowa State in Iowa City on Friday, December 6, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with his team during the Hawkeyes game against in-state rival Iowa State in Iowa City on Friday, December 6, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts as Zach McCabe is called for a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts as Zach McCabe is called for a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeye game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeye game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a foul after Iowa's Eric May got tangled with Indiana State's Manny Arop during their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a foul after Iowa's Eric May got tangled with Indiana State's Manny Arop during their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with Indiana State head coach, and former Iowa assistant coach, Greg Lansing prior to their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with Indiana State head coach, and former Iowa assistant coach, Greg Lansing prior to their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shouts at Anthony Clemmons during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shouts at Anthony Clemmons during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery kicks the officiating table during the Hawkeyes' first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery kicks the officiating table during the Hawkeyes' first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to his players during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to his players during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, and assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, left, and Sherman Dillard, right, call to players during their second-round NIT game against Stony Brook at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, and assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, left, and Sherman Dillard, right, call to players during their second-round NIT game against Stony Brook at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to his team during the first half of an NIT semifinal basketball game against Maryland Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in New York.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to his team during the first half of an NIT semifinal basketball game against Maryland Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in New York. Frank Franklin AP
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery yells to his players during the second half of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery yells to his players during the second half of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery, right, and his wife Magaret, talk with former Iowa football player and NFL player Tim Dwight(back to camera) during introductions at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Charity Golf Classic featuring Iowa Division I coaches and their wives at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines Monday Aug. 20, 2012.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery, right, and his wife Magaret, talk with former Iowa football player and NFL player Tim Dwight(back to camera) during introductions at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Charity Golf Classic featuring Iowa Division I coaches and their wives at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines Monday Aug. 20, 2012. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a non foul call involving Devyn Marble during the Hawkeyes 65-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Saturday, December 31, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a non foul call involving Devyn Marble during the Hawkeyes 65-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Saturday, December 31, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Purdue in Iowa CIty on Wednesday, February 27, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa's head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Purdue in Iowa CIty on Wednesday, February 27, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's hed coach Fran McCaffery carries his son Jonathan as he walks off the court after defeating Michigan 75-59, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's hed coach Fran McCaffery carries his son Jonathan as he walks off the court after defeating Michigan 75-59, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE