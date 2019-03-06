CLOSE

Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan was the lead recruiter on Chariton native T.J. Hockenson, who this year won the John Mackey Award as a sophomore. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It was the winter of 2001, and Reese Morgan was speeding in his rental car down a South Dakota highway. He needed to see a high school football prospect, but he was running late.

Then, the red-and-blue lights showed up in his rear-view mirror. He knew he was deservedly busted.

The officer noticed Morgan was dressed in Iowa football clothing and, intrigued, asked why he was in such a hurry.

“I’m going to recruit a guy,” Morgan replied.

“Who are you recruiting?”

“I don’t know if you’d know him. His name’s Chad Greenway.”

“Chad Greenway? Follow me.”

The officer not only provided Morgan a high-speed escort into Mitchell, South Dakota, where Greenway would be playing a basketball game that night, but he also led him to the back door of The Corn Palace — where someone was waiting to direct Morgan to a seat next to Greenway’s family.

The rest, of course, is history.

Morgan not only found Greenway, who played nine-man football, in a South Dakota outpost. He brought him to Iowa, where Greenway would become a Hawkeye linebacker legend, a first-round NFL draft pick and a longtime fixture with the Minnesota Vikings.

Talk to anyone who knows Reese Morgan, and there’s always a story.

And today, the story is a big one.

Morgan has decided to walk away from a legendary coaching career. Retiring, a few months shy of his 69th birthday. He spent 26 years as one of the greatest high school coaches in Iowa history, the last 19 as a model Hawkeye assistant under Kirk Ferentz.

The decision was something he and his wife, Jo, had discussed for a while. But he made it official by informing Ferentz on Tuesday night.

He said it won't be easy to walk away, but he knew it was time.

“It’s the greatest profession. It really, really is," Morgan said. "The feelings you get in a locker room after something special, money can’t buy. A corporate president can’t do that. It’s really special and unique.”

Morgan wore many hats at Iowa. He has been the recruiting coordinator and coached tight ends, offensive line and (most recently) defensive line. But there are two other things that he'll be remembered for the most.

One, his knack for uncovering talent gems.

Photos of legendary Iowa Hawkeyes, prep football coach Reese Morgan
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Darian Cooper with defensive line coach Reese
Buy Photo
Iowa's Darian Cooper with defensive line coach Reese Morgan during the Iowa vs. Purdue game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Reese Morgan, shown in this 2013 photo, spent the past 19 years as an assistant coach with Iowa. His connections around the state are legendary.
Buy Photo
Reese Morgan, shown in this 2013 photo, spent the past 19 years as an assistant coach with Iowa. His connections around the state are legendary. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan, left, and recruiting coordinator and assistant defensive line coach Kelvin Bell make their way to Kinnick Stadium before their game against No. 4 Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kelvin Bell, right, and Reese Morgan are both defensive
Buy Photo
Kelvin Bell, right, and Reese Morgan are both defensive line coaches at Iowa. Bell is in his second year as the Hawkeyes' recruiting coordinator. Morgan helped lead the recruitment of 2019 commit Tyler Endres. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan works with players
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan works with players prior to their game against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Reese Morgan has been vital piece of Iowa’s football
Buy Photo
Reese Morgan has been vital piece of Iowa’s football staff for nearly two decades. “He has a rare ability to see things in prospects others miss,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan calls to players
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Reese Morgan calls to players during the Hawkeyes' open spring game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2015. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach
Buy Photo
From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach Chris Doyle, assistant coach Reese Morgan, Bob Scherff (father), Cindy Scherff (mother), Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2008: assistants Reese Morgan, left and Erik Campbell, right, join coach Kirk Ferentz in welcoming Jewel Hampton to the sideline after his 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Purdue.
Buy Photo
From 2008: assistants Reese Morgan, left and Erik Campbell, right, join coach Kirk Ferentz in welcoming Jewel Hampton to the sideline after his 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Purdue. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2008: Iowa graduate assistant Dan Clark, left, watches offensive line coach Reese Morgan direct a drill during practice.
Buy Photo
From 2008: Iowa graduate assistant Dan Clark, left, watches offensive line coach Reese Morgan direct a drill during practice. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Greenway story became an early example of Morgan going places where only he was seemingly willing to go. As Ferentz once put it, Morgan possessed "a rare ability to see things in prospects that others miss. When he’s high on a guy, it gets my attention.”

    Ferentz didn’t always listen, like the time Morgan was advocating for a running back from Clinton named David Johnson. But he learned that Morgan was usually right.

    You know some of the names.

    Brandon Scherff, a former high school quarterback in Denison who became an Outland Trophy-winning left tackle at Iowa.

    Drew Ott, an eight-man football player from a Nebraska farm who became a dominant defensive end.

    Josey Jewell, who was headed to Division III Luther College until Morgan convinced Ferentz to take a chance on a future consensus all-American linebacker.

    And T.J. Hockenson, a skinny receiver who Morgan believed — after interviewing custodians and teachers at Chariton High School about his character — had all the tools to become a dynamic tight end.

    "You enjoy the fact that you’re going different places, meeting new people," Morgan said. "Sometimes, going to the same places, meeting the same people — recruiting is about relationships."

    And that leads us to the second — and most important — thing about Morgan: His meaningful impact on everyone he's met along the way.

    Always genuine, always caring, always sincere — Morgan was the epitome of a father-figure, who would often teach life lessons first and football technique second.

    Morgan confesses he's "not a technology guy," and he doesn't do email. But if he jumped on social media, he would've seen widespread praise pouring out for him on Twitter.

    “Words can’t describe the impact this man had/has on my life,” wrote Casey Kreiter, a former walk-on at Iowa who was recruited by Morgan — and now is a Pro Bowl long snapper for the Denver Broncos. “Would not be the man and athlete I am today without coach’s support and guidance.”

    Morgan said he's touched every time he gets an invitation to a wedding or someone he's impacted names a child after him.

    "That’s pretty profound," he said. "We all get into this thing because we want to teach, we want to help, we want to mentor, and we want to make a difference in the lives of other people.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan, who has been on Ferentz's staff since 2000, discusses his boss' approach on the way to a school-record 144 wins. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    The football loss will be hard to quantify for the Hawkeyes. Morgan got Iowa in the door and often to the front of the line in recruiting, especially in rural Iowa communities.

    But the gain from those who know Morgan, that is what so many are talking about today.

    His warm smile was always accompanied by a hearty handshake that sent the message of, "I care."

    I had planned to produce a deeper story on Morgan last spring, knowing the impact he’s made on thousands of athletes. But life happened … and it didn’t get written. One of the people that caught wind of my plan at the time was Marshal Yanda.

    You may have heard of him — he’s only the most dominant guard in the NFL. An all-pro with the Baltimore Ravens dropped what he was doing to sing Reese Morgan's praises to a reporter he'd never met.

    “He preached to us never to become complacent,” Yanda wrote. “Always to stay humble and hungry. I was a very raw player when I came to Iowa. ... Coach Morgan was a big part of me becoming the player and person I am today."

    ► Support local journalismSubscribe to the Des Moines Register.

    Morgan is next headed to Arizona with his wife to visit family. He legitimately hasn't thought about what he'll do without football.

    “I have no plan. I have no hobbies," he said. "I’ll probably do some odd jobs with our daughter down in Arizona, get to know the guy at Lowe’s or Home Depot a little better.”

    For starters, he can respond to the text messages and voice mails he's already received. ("I know how to text now," he said.)

    He's been coaching since 1972.

    No doubt, there are a lot of people whose lives he's touched that would love to hear from this coaching legend again.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE