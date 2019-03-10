CLOSE

Cut down the nets: With a rousing 90-76 win against Maryland on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes became Big Ten champions. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometime last year, the Iowa women’s basketball players got together and landed on a word that would define this season. They even had bracelets made.

Unbreakable.

“Whether we win or we lose,” Iowa center Megan Gustafson explained this weekend at the Big Ten Conference tournament, “we’re always going to be together as a family, working together as one unit.

“No matter what comes at us, we can always come together.”

In their biggest game of the season, the Hawkeyes’ one-word mantra was put to the test.

And when it mattered most, they passed.

Unbreakable here in Indy. Unbeatable, too.

The net has been cut, with 19th-year coach Lisa Bluder snipping the final string. It's official: With a rousing 90-76 win against Maryland on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes are Big Ten champions.

"This is what I wanted, coming to Iowa — I wanted a Big Ten championship," Gustafson said, her smile bigger than ever with a piece of net nestled inside her freshly adorned Big Ten championship baseball cap. "I couldn’t be more proud of how our team played."

If voters were watching, this was a national player-of-the-year worthy performance from Gustafson. The senior delivered what she called the best game of her life. With adversity hitting all four of her fellow starters, she proved to be the pillar of strength for the Hawkeyes. Her season-high 45 points carried Iowa to the program’s first Big Ten tourney title in 18 years — and first conference championship in any women's sport since 2008.

► More: Megan Gustafson repeats as Big Ten player of the year

CLOSE

Iowa senior Megan Gustafson scored 45 points against the marquee program in the Big Ten to win a conference title. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Hungry for its first Big Ten Tournament title since Bluder's first year as Iowa coach (2001), Iowa arrived ready to raise a banner in a wildly entertaining first half.

The Hawkeyes sizzled with a relentless 15-0 first-quarter run, and their lead inflated to as many as 14 points early in the second quarter. But along the way to a 51-45 halftime lead, adversity struck.

Kathleen Doyle picked up two fouls in the first quarter. Makenzie Meyer had two by early in the second. Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis left briefly with injuries. Then, after Stewart came back, she picked up a second foul.

Notice the one starter who wasn’t unexpectedly knocked from the game?

Photos: Iowa women beat Maryland for first Big Ten Championship win sinc...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) and head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stewart (21) and head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates the championship victory after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate their championship by holding up the trophy after the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with the trophy following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with the trophy following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates following an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament against the Maryland in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Channise Lewis (3) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Channise Lewis (3) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins guard Blair Watson (22) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins guard Blair Watson (22) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her team during a timeout in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her team during a timeout in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins forward Stephanie Jones (24) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins forward Stephanie Jones (24) in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Sara Vujacic (32) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tania Davis (11) dribbles the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Sara Vujacic (32) defends in the second half in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) gets pushed out-of-bounds by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) gets pushed out-of-bounds by Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) shoots over Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) shoots over Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder yells to her team as they played against the Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder yells to her team as they played against the Iowa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference women's tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, left, shoots in front of Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle, left, shoots in front of Maryland guard Blair Watson, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots in front of Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) shoots in front of Maryland guard Channise Lewis (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Iowa defeated Maryland 90-76. Michael Conroy / AP
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts to a made three point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kathleen Doyle (22) reacts to a made three point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) reacts to an and one play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Megan Gustafson reacts after scoring two of her 26 first-half points in Sunday's Big Ten title game against Maryland.
Megan Gustafson reacts after scoring two of her 26 first-half points in Sunday's Big Ten title game against Maryland. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) takes hard contact in a battle with Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) and Iowa's Amanda Ollinger (43) during the Big Ten women's championship game.
Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) takes hard contact in a battle with Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) and Iowa's Amanda Ollinger (43) during the Big Ten women's championship game. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Gustafson, the nation’s leading scorer for the second straight year, was practically unstoppable, with 26 first-half points despite taking a beating from Maryland’s interior players. In fact, Terrapins coach Brenda Frese gave center Olivia Owens hearty congratulations after she used five fouls in six minutes against Gustafson.

    "Our coaches do a great job of coming up with a great offense," said Doyle, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. "And obviously, Megan's pretty much automatic."

    But nothing the Big Ten regular-season champion Terrapins did could stop No. 10.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes center Megan Gustafson
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts up a shot as she is defended by a duo of Hoosier players, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
    Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes puts up a shot as she is defended by a duo of Hoosier players, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
    Fullscreen
    A fan shows her allegiance to the Hawkeyes and Megan Gustafson, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
    A fan shows her allegiance to the Hawkeyes and Megan Gustafson, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
    Fullscreen
    Linsey Marchese of the Indiana Hoosiers and Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes tangle up under the basket, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61.
    Linsey Marchese of the Indiana Hoosiers and Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes tangle up under the basket, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. Iowa won 70-61. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Grace Berger of the Indiana Hoosiers, first half action, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019.
    Megan Gustafson of the Iowa Hawkeyes blocks a shot by Grace Berger of the Indiana Hoosiers, first half action, Indiana vs. Iowa, Women's Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Friday, March 8, 2019. RobertScheer, Robert Scheer/IndyStar
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) runs up court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson does a post game interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) stand at center court after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) speaks to the crowd with Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) and Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) hugs her sister Emily after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) laughs while members of the pep band yelled out "Megan Gustafson is a saint!" after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa seniors Megan Gustafson, Hannah Stewart, and Tania Davis laugh on the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, hugs Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while going in for a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans while heading to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans while heading to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound past Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound past Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa seniors Hannah Stewart, top left, and Megan Gustafson, second from left, huddle with Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa seniors Hannah Stewart, top left, and Megan Gustafson, second from left, huddle with Hawkeyes teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Northwestern on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans as she heads to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) waves to fans as she heads to the bench on senior day during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson embraces fellow seniors Iowa forward Hannah Stewart and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson embraces fellow seniors Iowa forward Hannah Stewart and Iowa guard Tania Davis (11) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends while Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) defends while Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound against Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after making a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) and Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Northwestern's Abbie Wolf (21) and Northwestern's Abi Scheid (44) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Gustafson scored 31 points as Iowa won 86-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Gustafson scored 31 points as Iowa won 86-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets congratulations from teammates Paula Valino Ramos, second from left, and Kate Martin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets congratulations from teammates Paula Valino Ramos, second from left, and Kate Martin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa Hawkeyes Makenzie Meyer (from left) Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle, Hannah Stewart celebrate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while huddling with teammates Hannah Stewart (21) and Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles while huddling with teammates Hannah Stewart (21) and Kathleen Doyle (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Maryland forward Stephanie Jones (24) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) jump for the opening tip during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) and Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) jump for the opening tip during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Maryland forward Shakira Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Maryland forward Shakira Austin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a free throw during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 86-73.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is embraced by teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Maryland on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 86-73. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer (3) center Megan Gustafson (10) and forward Hannah Stewart (21) celebrate heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Maryland forward Shakira Austin (1) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) signs a pair of shoes for a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) signs a pair of shoes for a fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) takes photos with fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) takes photos with fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, pulls down a rebound past Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson, left, pulls down a rebound past Illinois forward Ali Andrews (50) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State forward Sidney Cooks (10) gets defended by Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Michigan State forward Sidney Cooks (10) gets defended by Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan State forward Victoria Gaines (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop while Michigan State forward Victoria Gaines (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Michigan State center Jenna Allen (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while Michigan State center Jenna Allen (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson celebrates with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson celebrates with teammates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) passes to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) passes to a teammate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a shot past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) makes a shot past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop past Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) reacts after getting called for a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Purdue forward Ae'Rianna Harris during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocks Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) blocks Purdue guard Karissa McLaughlin (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is embraced by Megan Gustafson, left, while Kathleen Doyle, right, celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) is embraced by Megan Gustafson, left, while Kathleen Doyle, right, celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Michigan State Spartans, 86-71. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) talks with Iowa forward Amanda Ollinger (43) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Monika Czinano after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Monika Czinano after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson, center, smiles while looking up at the scoreboard while lining up with teammates teammates Hannah Stewart, left, and Amanda Ollinger, right after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson, center, smiles while looking up at the scoreboard while lining up with teammates teammates Hannah Stewart, left, and Amanda Ollinger, right after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates on the bench with Alexis Sevillian (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates on the bench with Alexis Sevillian (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Illinois forward Sarah Shewan (31) drives to the basket while Iowa center Megan Gustafson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Illinois' Cierra Rice, left, Alex Wittinger (35) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the basket while Illinois' Cierra Rice, left, Alex Wittinger (35) and Jaelyne Kirkpatrick (23) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is defended by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is defended by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots over Nebraska's Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Iowa won 74-58. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots over Nebraska's Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Iowa won 74-58. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by Nebraska's Hannah Whitish (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by Nebraska's Hannah Whitish (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is guarded by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) is guarded by Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) throws against Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) throws against Nebraska's Kate Cain (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives for a loose ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates Logan Cook, right, and Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with teammates Logan Cook, right, and Zion Sanders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, embraces Iowa forward Hannah Stewart after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Rutgers' Scarlet Knights, 72-66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) pumps up the crowd heading into a timeout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) makes a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) chases down a loose ball after colliding with Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) chases down a loose ball after colliding with Michigan forward Hailey Brown (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Makenzie Meyer (3) as Tania Davis (right) dances after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 75-61.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) embraces Makenzie Meyer (3) as Tania Davis (right) dances after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines, 75-61. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her basket lands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her basket lands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) comes down with a rebound past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) comes down with a rebound past Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) defends during the first quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ashtyn Veerbeek (13) defends during the first quarter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, drives against Michigan State's Jenna Allen during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, drives against Michigan State's Jenna Allen during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) puts up a shot against Michigan State's Jenna Allen (33) and Nia Hollie (12) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) puts up a shot against Michigan State's Jenna Allen (33) and Nia Hollie (12) during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots against Michigan State's Sidney Cooks during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, right, shoots against Michigan State's Sidney Cooks during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound against Michigan State's Nia Hollie during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) pulls down a rebound against Michigan State's Nia Hollie during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 84-70. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis, AP
    Fullscreen
    Drake's MonicaÊBurich (31) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) both come down with a rebound during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat Drake 91-82.
    Buy Photo
    Drake's MonicaÊBurich (31) and Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) both come down with a rebound during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Iowa would go on to defeat Drake 91-82. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) passes during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) passes during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Drake takes a 45-43 lead into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while being defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket while being defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa forward Taylor Hagen (34) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa forward Taylor Hagen (34) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) drives to the hoop during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by Northern Iowa center Cynthia Wolf (30) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa's Tania Davis (11) celebrate their 91-82 win over Drake during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa's Tania Davis (11) celebrate their 91-82 win over Drake during their basketball game on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Des Moines. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) head to the bench during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) and Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) head to the bench during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Monika Czinano (left) talks with Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Monika Czinano (left) talks with Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) is handed a ball acknowledging her 1,000 career rebounds by Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder before a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Gustafson broke the Iowa rebounding record on Wednesday Dec. 5 against the Iowa State Cyclones.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) is handed a ball acknowledging her 1,000 career rebounds by Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder before a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Gustafson broke the Iowa rebounding record on Wednesday Dec. 5 against the Iowa State Cyclones. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) defends Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton (21) during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) gets defended by IUPUI's Macee Williams (50) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa State forward Meredith Burkhall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) claps after a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 73-70. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes after grabbing a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) passes after grabbing a rebound during a Cy-Hawk series NCAA women's basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) cheers on her teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) cheers on her teammates during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates with Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her shot lands after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) watches as her shot lands after drawing a foul during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint while being defended by Robert Morris' Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (14) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket in the paint while being defended by Robert Morris' Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu (14) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to pass during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) looks for a shot as Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) looks for a shot as Notre Dame's Jessica Shepard (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket over Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a basket over Robert Morris' Nade'ge Pluviose (32) during a NCAA women's basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to shoot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) looks to shoot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) shoots during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) attempts a shot during a women's NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates after a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) at the end of the first half during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) high-fives Iowa forward Hannah Stewart (21) at the end of the first half during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) takes a shot during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) takes a shot during a women's basketball exhibition basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson poses for a photo during the NCAA college basketball team's media day Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson poses for a photo during the NCAA college basketball team's media day Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) poses for a portrait during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) talks with reporters during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) talks with reporters during Hawkeye women's basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    After a stellar junior year, Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten preseason player of the year Monday. The Hawkeyes were also picked second in the preseason poll.
    After a stellar junior year, Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten preseason player of the year Monday. The Hawkeyes were also picked second in the preseason poll. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson goes for a layup during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson goes for a layup during a women's basketball summer scrimmage on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) answers
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) answers questions from reporters before practice Friday, March 16, 2018 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against associate head coach Jan Jensen during practice Friday, March 16, 2018 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against
    Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) works against associate head coach Jan Jensen during practice Friday, March 16, 2018 at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com) Brian Ray, hawkeyesports.com
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season
    Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season as one of the best players in women's college basketball, but an emphatic NCAA Tournament showing could make this junior season even sweeter. Getty Images
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season
    Megan Gustafson has already proven herself this season as one of the best players in women's college basketball, but an emphatic NCAA Tournament showing could make this junior season even sweeter. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates in front of Iowa State forward Bride Kennedy-Hopoate, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Ames, Iowa. Judging by her stats, Iowa junior center Megan Gustafson might be the best player in America. Unfortunately for Gustafson and the Hawkeyes, not many people see it that way. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) celebrates in front of Iowa State forward Bride Kennedy-Hopoate, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Ames, Iowa. Judging by her stats, Iowa junior center Megan Gustafson might be the best player in America. Unfortunately for Gustafson and the Hawkeyes, not many people see it that way. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six
    Buy Photo
    Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 12, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six
    Buy Photo
    Megan Gustafson reacts as the Hawkeyes receive a six seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 12, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (right) had a record-setting
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (right) had a record-setting day at the Big Ten women's basketball tournament Friday. Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY-Sports
    Fullscreen
    Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden
    Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Gadiva Hubbard (34) knocks the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) in the first half during the third round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Marc Lebryk, Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward
    Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Megan Gustafson (10) dives to recover a loose ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard/forward Destiny Pitts (3) in the second half during the third round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Minnesota defeated Iowa 90 to 89. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Marc Lebryk, Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) tries
    Northwestern forward Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah (14) tries to pass the ball against Iowa forward Megan Gustafson. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and foul
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Scoring through double teams and contact, as shown
    Buy Photo
    Scoring through double teams and contact, as shown here against Penn State on Feb. 8, has been a regularity for Iowa junior Megan Gustafson on her way to a mind-boggling statistical season. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates as Chase Coley draws
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates as Chase Coley draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as Kathleen Doyle draws
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts as Kathleen Doyle draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson catches her breath during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson catches her breath during the Hawkeyes' game against Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson shoots during Sunday's loss to Nebraska.
    Megan Gustafson shoots during Sunday's loss to Nebraska. Courtesy of Iowa athletics
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson races down court during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson races down court during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson looks for her shot in Thursday's win
    Megan Gustafson looks for her shot in Thursday's win over Ohio State. Courtesy of Iowa Athletics
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and a foul
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates a basket and a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off Michigan defenders
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off Michigan defenders during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a loose ball during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a loose ball during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    171129 04 Iowa vs Florida State womens basketball ds
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 13 Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Bride Kennedy-Hopoate (12) and Kristin Scott (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson (10) grabs a rebound next to Iowa State's Bride Kennedy-Hopoate (12) and Kristin Scott (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Northern Iowa's Megan Maahs tries to get to the basket
    Northern Iowa's Megan Maahs tries to get to the basket around Iowa's Megan Gustafson during game action at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Brandon Pollock, The Courier via Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 13 Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder congratulates Megan Gustafson
    Buy Photo
    Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder congratulates Megan Gustafson for her 1,000 career points before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Megan Gustafson during Iowa Women's Basketball media
    Buy Photo
    Megan Gustafson during Iowa Women's Basketball media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights through Washington State
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights through Washington State defenders during their WNIT Elite Eight game at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs a rebound during the Hawkeyes' WNIT third round game against Colorado at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' WNIT third round game against Colorado at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates the Hawkeyes' WNIT
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates the Hawkeyes' WNIT second round win over South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' WNIT second round game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off South Dakota defenders
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off South Dakota defenders during their WNIT second round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, March 18, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Dominique McBryde and Ae’Rianna Harris bottle up Megan
    Dominique McBryde and Ae’Rianna Harris bottle up Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
    Fullscreen
    Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan
    Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
    Fullscreen
    Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan
    Bridget Perry tries to strip the ball away from Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
    Fullscreen
    Bridget Perry with a drive along the baseline against
    Bridget Perry with a drive along the baseline against Megan Gustafson of Iowa Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Mackey Arena. Purdue pulled away from Iowa in the second half to win 72-52. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts after committing a foul
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson reacts after committing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks to shoot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks to shoot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson celebrates after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off defenders during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson fights off defenders during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs an offensive rebound during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson grabs an offensive rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul from Illinois'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson draws a foul from Illinois' Courtney Joens during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Robert Morris at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, from right, Ally Disterhoft
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson, from right, Ally Disterhoft and Kathleen Doyle celebrate the Hawkeyes' 88-76 win over Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Notre Dame at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State in the first round of the WNIT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State in the first round of the WNIT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State in the first round of the WNIT at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) shoots in front of
    Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) shoots in front of Iowa Megan Gustafson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2016. Iowa defeated Michigan 97-85. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Michael Conroy, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) shoots over Michigan center Hallie Thome (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2016. Iowa defeated Michigan 97-85. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) gets back on defense
    Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) gets back on defense after scoring against the Michigan Wolverines during the Women's Big 10 Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 2, 2016. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by
    Iowa Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson (10) blocks a shot by Michigan Wolverines guard Katelynn Flaherty (3) during the Women's Big 10 Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 2, 2016. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 28. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Ally Disterhoft gets help from Megan Gustafson
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Ally Disterhoft gets help from Megan Gustafson after drawing a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson pulls up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson tries to pull in a rebound during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives past Penn State's Ashanti
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives past Penn State's Ashanti Thomas during their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson looks for an open teammate during the Hawkeyes' game against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Ashley Morrissette drives past Megan Gustafson of Iowa
    Ashley Morrissette drives past Megan Gustafson of Iowa for a score Sunday, January 24, 2016, at Mackey Arena. Purdue defeated Iowa 90-73. John Terhune/Journal & Courier
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Jasmine Hines (4) pulls down a rebound
    Michigan State's Jasmine Hines (4) pulls down a rebound against Iowa's Megan Gustafson (10) Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 80-73. Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes aim at the basket during
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes aim at the basket during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a deep breath before shooting
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw during the Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson goes up for a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Drake at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes'
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson takes a shot during the Hawkeyes' game against Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has adjusted well on and
    Buy Photo
    Iowa forward Megan Gustafson has adjusted well on and off the court during her first season in Iowa City. Rachel Jessen/For the Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during the Hawkeyes' game against Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    IOW 0617 GTL 05
    Buy Photo
    Incoming Iowa freshman Megan Gustafson takes the ball down court during her team's Game Time League game at the North Liberty Community Center on Wednesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Incoming Iowa freshman Megan Gustafson drives to the
    Buy Photo
    Incoming Iowa freshman Megan Gustafson drives to the hoop during her team's Game Time League game at the North Liberty Community Center on Wednesday. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier tries to knock the ball
    Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier tries to knock the ball away from South Shore's Megan Gustafson during their WIAA Division 5 semifinal, Thursday, March 12, 2015, at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Dan Powers/Gannett Wisconsin Media
    Fullscreen
    Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier steals the ball from
    Assumption's Autumn Linzmeier steals the ball from South Shore's Megan Gustafson in their WIAA Division 5 state semifinal matchup at the Resch Center in Green Bay, March 12, 2015. Jim Matthews/Gannett Wisconsin Media
    Fullscreen
    Assumption's Olivia Skibba defends South Shore's Megan
    Assumption's Olivia Skibba defends South Shore's Megan Gustafson as she goes up for a shot in their WIAA Division 5 semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay, March 12, 2015. Jim Matthews/Gannett Wisconsin Media
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Gustafson spun for buckets. Powered inside repeatedly for two. Hit quick-release jump shots. Even caught one crazy pass along the baseline and inexplicably scored two off the glass.

      When Maryland roared back to pull even at 53-53, Gustafson had the answer. Her lay-in pushed Iowa back in front to stay midway through the third quarter.

      She finished 17 of 24 from the floor, 11 of 14 from the line and hauled down 10 rebounds for her 85th career double-double. It was an epic performance. And of course, she was named the tournament's MVP after scoring 95 points and grabbing 39 rebounds in three days.

      The best game of her life?

      "Yep," she said without hesitation after hitting the 2,700-point mark in her incredible career. "Just everything surrounding it ... just the emotions that come with it, it's been pretty special."

      Stewart (eight points, nine rebounds) also was named to the all-tournament team. Fittingly, the two seniors got together after the final horn sounded.

      They didn't know what to say. So they just jumped up and down. Gustafson was in tears as confetti and streamers fell from the rafters.

      "I was just crying, to be honest. I couldn’t really get much words," Gustafson said. "I came to Hannah and said, ‘We did it. We finally did it.’

      "It's really been a dream come true."

      Up next for the 26-6 Hawkeyes: the NCAA Tournament. They’ll host first- and second-round games in Iowa City, most likely as a No. 2 seed. They were pegged as the last No. 2 by the NCAA before this tournament, and with a perfect showing here will be well-positioned for a shot at the Sweet 16 in a few weeks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

      But that talk can wait. It's still more than a week until Selection Monday.

      This day was first what this unbreakable Hawkeye family was pointing toward. A season of emotional wins — a thriller against Iowa State, a 14-4 Big Ten record — all led to Indy.

      In Friday's quarterfinal, Indiana pulled ahead in the final minutes before Davis buried a big 3-pointer to help the Hawkeyes advance.

      In Saturday's semis, Rutgers charged back from 20 points down to narrow the deficit to three late. Again, Iowa found a way.

      And Sunday brought another physical fight against the marquee program in the conference. And Iowa stood alone as champion.

      "Three games in three days is a lot. It’s been a grind. I feel old," Stewart said, laughing. "I feel like my bones hurt every time I fall.”

      ► Support local journalism like thisSubscribe to the Des Moines Register

      Iowa's lead was 59-58 until Doyle and Gustafson combined for a 10-2 run to finish the third quarter. After Davis' big 3 started the fourth, it was suddenly 72-60 — and a countdown to the celebration.

      Doyle jubilantly dribbled out the final seconds and flung the basketball into the air.

      The Hawkeyes' resilient performance was complete. It was party time.

      “They went on runs today, but we stayed together as a group," Doyle said. "Everyone stayed composed. And we were unbreakable. We got the championship. We cut down the nets. Unbreakable — it fits us perfectly.”

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE