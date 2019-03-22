CLOSE Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to questions following the Hawkeyes' 79-72 win against Cincinnati in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa wasn’t going down in the NCAA Tournament without a fight. And … it didn’t.

The 10th-seeded Hawkeyes delivered a 40-minute fight to the finish in their first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years and knocked out seventh-seeded Cincinnati, 79-72.

What a haymaker.

Down 18-5 out of the gate, the Hawkeyes were playing uphill from the start against a team favored to beat them by five points in Nationwide Arena, where this was most definitely a pro-Cincinnati crowd. (Roughly estimating, I’d say it was 8-to-1 rooting for the Bearcats over the Hawkeyes.)

Jordan Bohannon lunges for two points in the second half of Iowa's NCAA Tournament win. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

But Iowa played with heart, up and down the lineup, all the way to the finish.

Luka Garza was fantastic in his NCAA Tournament debut (20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including his bucket that put Iowa in front for good, 64-62). So was Joe Wieskamp (19 points, five rebounds), who put the Hawkeyes on his back when they needed him in the first half — and then late with two monster 3-pointers, plus a pair of free throws on a 1-and-1 with 36 seconds to go.

And of course, a clutch Iowa win doesn't usually happen without Jordan Bohannon. The junior guard, in his NCAA debut, hit several key 2-pointers down the stretch. But maybe his biggest play was diving to poke a rebound to Tyler Cook, then calling timeout with 37.8 seconds left and Iowa leading by six.

Bohannon finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

This was a big win for the program, the fans and especially the players.

Iowa gets the Tennessee-Colgate winner Sunday for a shot at the Sweet 16 in the South Region.

How about that?

Fran McCaffery did something unusual (for him), maybe out of desperation. And it worked.

He brought Cook back to the floor with 9 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half with two fouls. Iowa's leading scorer sat for five minutes before returning, and had an impact in bringing the Hawkeyes back from a 20-12 deficit. Cook scored four points and didn't commit a foul before sitting the final 3:52.

At that point in the game, Iowa needed 5½ good minutes out of a key piece ... and got them. This was not Cook's greatest night (1-for-9 shooting), but the junior picked up his first NCAA Tournament win.

Connor McCaffery gave Iowa 11 crucial minutes, too.

McCaffery was battling an illness, according to Iowa sports information, prior to the game. He didn’t take part in the lengthy pregame warmups, but did appear just before tip-off for the last-minute lay-up drills and starting lineups.

His presence was needed Friday. He canned a 3-pointer with 11:08 left to push Iowa ahead, 53-52.

He had averaged 18.9 minutes in Iowa’s previous seven games as the top ball handler off the bench.

Before the game, I outlined four “musts” for the Hawkeyes to beat Cincinnati. How’d they do?

No. 1: Win the battle of the boards. Success! Iowa got clobbered on the offensive glass early but won the rebounding battle late. Iowa had 33 rebounds to the Bearcats' 32. Cincinnati was 23-2 when winning this category.

No. 2: Commit nine or fewer turnovers. Failed: Iowa had seven in the first half, 14 for the game. (Oh, well.)

No. 3: Don’t allow a surprise star for Cincinnati. Kind of failed: Justin Jenifer, who had scored eight points or fewer in six of seven games, had 12 points in the first half alone and finished with a career-high 19 points. The senior guard is a starter, but not usually a high scorer.

No. 4: Make 10 3-pointers. Success! Iowa went 11-for-22 from 3-point range, including a remarkable 7-for-11 in the second half. That was probably the biggest stat of the Iowa win.