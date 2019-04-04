CLOSE

A collection of short video clips from various drills at an April 4 practice in Iowa City. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — After Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace finished his portion of Tuesday’s spring-football news conference, he walked toward a door leading to his office. But before leaving the room, he turned and playfully shouted back to the dozen or so gathered reporters.

“You guys enjoy the 3-4! I know you’ll write about it.”

It was a humorous last word, because Wallace knows how these things have gone between the media and Hawkeye coaches in the Kirk Ferentz era. It’s an annual tradition that reporters ask about a possible switch from Iowa's long-standing 4-3 base defense (with four down linemen and three linebackers) to a 3-4 (three linemen with their hand on the ground). The 3-4 has been adopted in recent years by Big Ten West rivals Wisconsin and Nebraska.

It’s another annual tradition that Ferentz and his top defensive assistants have answered the question with a hard pass.

But in 2018, the needle of defensive change moved.

A mid-season transition to a 4-2-5 base defense (with two linebackers and five defensive backs) offered confidence that another tweak could work in 2019.

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins (75) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Jeff Jenkins (75) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    In the 4-2-5, in which safety Geno Stone entered the starting lineup in place of outside linebacker Nick Niemann, takeaways shot up. Iowa intercepted two balls in four games before the switch; 18 in nine games after it. While scoring defense slipped (going from 13.0 points allowed per game with the 4-3 to 19.9 with the 4-2-5), coaches viewed the change as a success.

    “It was good for us,” Wallace said, affirming that the 4-2-5 is part of Iowa’s defensive DNA. “We’re going to continue to use it.”

    And up next: Perhaps a touch of 3-4.

    Tuesday’s biggest personnel news, the transition of linebacker Amani Jones to defensive end (or "edge defender"), fostered excitement from both Wallace and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell that a 3-4 look could work at Iowa.

    The important word in that sentence? Could.

    Spring practices give coaches the best chunk of the calendar to experiment. The spring of 2018 was where the 4-2-5 concept got its first work. But coaches weren't comfortable implementing it until the 28-17 home loss to Wisconsin — in which Niemann was beaten for the go-ahead touchdown by wide receiver A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds remaining — exposed the 4-3.

    The key to implementing immediate change was Hooker, who was talented and smart enough to man Iowa's new "cash" position. The 4-3, the staple of Norm Parker’s defenses starting in Year 1 of the Ferentz era in 1999, had officially given way to the 4-2-5 in Year 20.

    The time and personnel was right for a change.

    The time feels right again for more.

    “For the longest time, we were stuck in that 4-3, and this is how it looks and this is who (the players) are,” said Wallace, who doubles as Iowa’s assistant defensive coordinator under Phil Parker. “And now we’re finding where a decision that we made last year made it a little bit easier to make a decision right now with Amani Jones.”

    Iowa linebackers coach/assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace sees the potential for good things with Amani Jones in a defensive-end role. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Jones, at 5-foot-11 and 242-pounds, is a bowling ball of hard-tackling energy. But there's a reason teams don't deploy 242-pound linemen with their hand on the ground; they'll get mauled by 320-pound tackles. If Jones (or someone else, like Niemann or Kristian Welch) takes the place of a traditional defensive end, he'll still be in a typical two-point linebacker stance — except he'll be at the line of scrimmage. Hence, the 3-4 look — which could even become a 3-3-5.

    (Is this Iowa?)

    As Hooker was the right guy to trigger change in 2018, Jones could be that guy to add an extra layer of complexity in 2019. Good for the coaches to try something bold; to try to gain what they call an Iowa edge.

    Here's an example what change might look like.

    "We may just want to rush three and drop eight,” Bell explained. “(Jones) gives us that flexibility. Now we have a second-level defender that understands crossing routes and matching guys out of the backfield, instead of that fourth rusher.”

    Bell added this tantalizing caveat.

    “He’s shown the ability in the first four practices,” Bell said, “(that) he’s pretty good at rushing the passer, too.”

    This experiment might flop. But Wallace and Bell seem confident it'll work, that the 3-4 looks can be folded into Iowa’s traditional 4-3 concepts.

    “It’s still defense,” Bell said, “(filling) gaps, and things of that nature.”

    Added Wallace: “There’s a way schematically that we’ve done things for 21 years that you don’t want to allow it to fray.”

    The way Iowa coaches are thinking about this 3-4 look is to implement it against heavier packages, which seems counter-intuitive — to pull a defensive end for a linebacker. But if that linebacker can play better against the run while being able to defend the short passing game ... well, that's the idea.

    Personnel-wise, it makes sense because linebacker is far deeper than defensive line, with all four 2018 starters having departed.

    Another bonus if the 3-4 becomes viable: Hawkeye opponents will have to spend valuable practice time preparing for it — and maybe arrive on Saturdays not knowing which defensive approach Iowa has cooked up.

    We know from watching Iowa’s offense largely struggle over the last five years against Wisconsin’s 3-4 that it can be an effective defense when done well.

    Spring is the time to get it right.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

     

