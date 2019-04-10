CLOSE

Iowa junior tight end Shaun Beyer is No. 1 on the depth chart but still seeking his first career catch.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — The Shaun Beyer story could be a good one to tell someday.

And this is how it could go ... 

The guy who grew up 20 miles away wanting to play football for his dream school …

The guy who didn’t catch a pass in his first three years of college …

The guy who suffered a significant knee injury just as he was turning a corner …

The guy whose career was first known for a crushing special-teams miscue …

THAT guy became Iowa’s next great tight end.

Given the Hawkeyes' recent history at this position and what we know about Beyer’s size, athleticism and character behind the scenes, the story could be told someday soon.

To suggest that outcome as a possibility isn’t anointing Beyer whatsoever. The smiling redhead from Cedar Rapids Kennedy is the first to tell you he has a lot to prove.

And he’s had a lot to overcome, in the past 6½ months alone.

Let’s start with that Wisconsin night game, Sept. 22 in Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes were finally outplaying their Big Ten Conference divisional nemesis in a throwdown that matched West title favorites.

Iowa was leading the Badgers 10-7 midway through the third quarter.

Then …

Beyer did everything he was taught to do as part of Iowa’s punt-return team. He saw return man Kyle Groeneweg make a move for the football, which served as his green light to find a Badger to block.

He didn’t hear the call of “Peter” — the signal for him to "get the hell away" from a rolling football, as Kirk Ferentz would later say.

“There might have been one,” Beyer said. “But I didn’t hear it.”

So, he kept blocking, and Groeneweg let the ball bounce to the turf. And Beyer inadvertently slid his foot against the football, making it live for either team to recover.

Wisconsin pounced at Iowa’s 10-yard line and punched in a game-changing touchdown in what became a 28-17 Badgers win.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz knows that the Hawkeyes gift-wrapped too many points for Wisconsin in a gut-wrenching loss at Kinnick Stadium.

Beyer’s name had become associated with his first big play as a Hawkeye, but in an unfortunate way.

“Obviously, it was a big hit, mentally. It was a communication error … but you’ve got to learn from it,” Beyer said this week, his first time speaking with media about that moment. “Everyone around here was just so supportive of me, asking how I was doing.

“It was tough, because I felt like I had let my teammates down.”

But Beyer bounced back. About a month later, he was playing his best football. And even with T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant ahead of him, Beyer felt he was inching closer to meaningful game reps at tight end.

Then …

During a late-October, non-contact practice ahead of the Iowa-Purdue game, Beyer injured his knee.

“I don’t think we were going live. I caught a flat ball and went to turn upfield,” Beyer said. “Something popped, and I went down.”

He ended up having surgery to repair his meniscus. Another setback, this time physically and mentally.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football holds outdoor spring practice
 Fullscreen

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins (75) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins (75) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Jeff Jenkins (75) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Jeff Jenkins (75) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz encouraged Beyer to be patient and take the recovery one day at a time, telling him he had the same surgery as a player.

    And on Tuesday, Beyer was a full practice participant for the first time since the injury.

    Back on the field and, as you can imagine, hungry as ever.

    And Iowa needs the redshirt junior.

    With Fant and Hockenson off to the NFL as early entrants, the depth chart at tight end has opened for someone with his skill set to emerge. Beyer, with zero catches in 14 career games, is on the No. 1 line this spring.

    At 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, Beyer's junior-year size is almost identical to Fant's.

    And although Fant has off-the-charts speed — his 4.50-second 40-yard dash stole headlines at the NFL Scouting Combine — Beyer, a former track star, is nearly as fast.

    "He was usually my partner for speed drills and stuff," Beyer said. "I could keep up, but he’d usually pull away a little bit if it got further than 20 yards."

    Although Beyer doesn’t have the game reps to lean on, neither did Hockenson before he caught 24 balls as a redshirt freshman in 2017. A season later, he was the Mackey Award winner as college football’s tight end ... and a projected first-round NFL Draft pick.

    Don’t forget, it was Fant — not Hockenson — who had all the preseason hype in 2018.

    It was a year ago this week that I published a column titled: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa’s “other” tight end, on the path to big things.

    The article outlines how Hockenson showed up as a skinny-but-talented in-state prospect and added 25 pounds of body mass before earning his way onto the field. 

    Ring a bell? Beyer showed up at Iowa around 200 pounds. So did George Kittle, who in 2018 set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end.

    Those things are reminders that the Hawkeye program has a reputation of building up guys behind the scenes.

    Could Beyer the next Hockenson, the next Fant?

    “I don’t know. I guess we’ll have to see,” he said. “I know a lot of people are comparing me to Noah, size-wise and speed and what-not. But I really like the way T.J. plays and attacks. I’d really like to be a mix of both.”

    That'd be quite a story.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

