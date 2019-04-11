CLOSE

Red-shirt freshman Tyler Linderbaum of Solon moved to center during Iowa's bowl preparation after working his first season at defensive line. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — In early December, Kirk Ferentz exerted his authority as Iowa’s head football decision-maker to make a move that would, in one way another, shape the entire 2019 season.

As Iowa prepared for the Outback Bowl, Ferentz felt the time was right to take perhaps his most promising defensive tackle (a position of significant 2019 need) and turn him into an offensive lineman. The idea and the hope was that this player could learn fast enough to become the Hawkeyes’ starting center.

Was it bold? Absolutely.

Was it a gamble? Four months later, it sure doesn’t seem like it.

Tyler Linderbaum, halfway through his first set of spring football practices with the Hawkeyes, is making rapid progress.

Ask around the Hansen Football Performance Center, and the reviews on Linderbaum’s acclimation to his new position are consistent. And glowing.

Take this, from the listed No. 1 center.

“He’s learning the offense fast,” said Cole Banwart, who has taken almost every rep this spring as the No. 1 right guard. “I can’t express how well he has been doing with the transition from defense to offense, especially going to center.”

Here's what Iowa's outgoing center, who is in Iowa City preparing for the NFL Draft, had to say.

“He’s obviously a strong guy, and he’s a lot quicker than a lot of people give him credit for, too. That’s a big thing at center,” Keegan Render said. “You’re low on a lot of blocks. He’s got the quickness to get in front of them, and he’s got the power to finish them.”

And the take from Linderbaum’s new position coach?

“He’s a tempo-changer,” said Tim Polasek, pounding his right fist into his left hand as he spoke Tuesday. “Now, he’s got a long way to go. But we’ve been impressed.

"None of this has been a surprise.”

Perhaps the least-surprised person to hear all of this? The sage offensive-line guru who knew what he was doing.

Ferentz hasn’t deployed a starting freshman center since Rafael Eubanks in 2006, but he clearly saw the qualities he looks for in that crucial position with Linderbaum. The tenacity, the toughness, the pure football passion reside in the lone U.S. Army All-American in Iowa's recruiting class of 2018.

In fact, Ferentz in December said he wished he had five Linderbaums on the team: two to play defensive tackle, and three to lock down the interior of Iowa’s offensive line.

“Tyler Linderbaum is kind of what you’re looking for from a recruiting standpoint, from a competitor standpoint, from a toughness standpoint," Polasek said.

He reported that Linderbaum — who is up to a sturdy 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, a prototypical size for a college center focused on agility — has been persistent in asking for extra quizzes to improve the mental side of his game, too.

All of this sounds encouraging, as Iowa tries to develop high-end interior linemen to operate inside third-year starting bookend tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs.

But it’s obviously early in the transition. Iowa normally grooms centers for at least a few seasons before unleashing them. Austin Blythe cut his teeth as a redshirt freshman guard before being elevated to center. Even James Daniels, a four-star natural center with immense talent and smarts, spent 19½ months on campus learning how Iowa plays offensive line before getting his first start at center.

Linderbaum hasn’t snapped the ball once against an opposing college defense. Coaches might get to the Aug. 31 opener and decide he's not ready. For now, he’s only seen the somewhat-friendly fire of Hawkeye practices.

Although laudatory of what Linderbaum’s accomplished in four months, Polasek wasn’t getting carried away with saying his young pupil, who turned 19 on Sunday, has arrived. Nor should we.

“We’ll know a heck of a lot more once we can get through another scrimmage,” Polasek said, “a couple more blitz periods.”

Why such a priority on moving Linderbaum along quickly?

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football holds outdoor spring practice
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    To quote Ferentz from his December press conference outlining the reason for change: “What I kept coming back to is, I think we really had a little bit of a void at the center position.”

    Banwart (6-4, 300) provides a safe, experienced option going into 2019. The redshirt junior has taken practice reps for three years at center now (behind Daniels and Render), but he's only started at right guard in games.

    The Hawkeyes’ best-case scenario is that Linderbaum flourishes at center and Banwart locks down right guard, leaving just one spot to fill at left guard (a position where Ferentz isn't opposed to rotating bodies in an effort to bolster depth). 

    Iowa has another four months to figure out what to do on the opening Saturday against Miami of Ohio. If Linderbaum is the starter, it doesn't mean coaches think he's going to be perfect from Day 1. 

    In fact, they might be prone to put him out there, because they know he can handle whatever comes his way.

    On that note, Render delivered some fitting final thoughts.

    “I warned him, you get out there on your first third-and-long, things are going to be flying, people are going to be moving. So you’ve got to be ready," Render said. "He’s just a guy that keeps going to work, you know? He might get beat one play, he might get embarrassed.

    "He’s got the mentality that I’m going to show up and put my nose to the grindstone and just keep going."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

     

