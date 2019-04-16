CLOSE

Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith, of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, took extra satisfaction from the Hawkeyes' 27-22 win vs. Mississippi State. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — For all the talk of replacing NFL-bound tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson this spring, we probably haven’t spent enough time discussing Iowa's succession plan for Nick Easley.

Easley was an ultra-productive slot receiver in his two-year career with the Hawkeyes. The former walk-on from Newton racked up 103 catches and scored nine touchdowns. He was a weight-room fanatic who ran fantastic routes. He was the Outback Bowl MVP. He’ll likely be in an NFL camp this spring.

Yet Iowa is quickly acclimating two red-shirt freshmen to the mix in Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. And if a Hawkeye starting safety is to be believed, Ragaini (6 feet, 192 pounds) is picking up where Easley left off.

“He makes a lot of quick moves on you,” Geno Stone said Tuesday.

Like Easley?

“He’s harder to guard than Easley. I would say that,” Stone said, doubling down on his assertion. “Easley, he had good quick steps and everything. But Nico is harder to guard.”

Iowa first-string “X” receiver Brandon Smith backed his junior classmate. Smith pointed to Ragaini and Tracy (5-11, 200) as having impressive spring sessions, with 10 practices down and five to go.

“To me, they’ve had the best spring. I’ve seen the most growth out of them,” Smith said.

So, that's pretty high praise. Surely their position coach would tamp that down. Right?

Wrong.

Wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland was gushing about the early returns — he did stress the word "early," as should we — of Ragaini and Tracy when he met with the media about two hours later.

Let's start with Tracy this time.

“This kid, he’s phenomenal," Copeland said. "I don’t use that word a lot.”

The Indianapolis product's electric play-making ability has shown up in his first spring, as Copeland noted that Tracy is making "wow" catches in practice. But more impressive is Tracy's passion for understanding film and Brian Ferentz's offense. Iowa is asking Tracy to play all three receiver positions (X, Z and F — which is the slot) and even running back, occasionally. 

“Yes, he has ability. But this kid wants to be great," Copeland said. "He doesn’t want to be just good. He wants to be great.”

Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland says, "I'm a true believer that players are a refection of their coach." Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Copleand said Tracy and Ragaini are always the first to arrive to wide-receiver meetings. They're hungry.

And don't forget, this is Ragaini's second spring. He enrolled last January from East Haven, Connecticut. So he's hardly new. And now that he's in a more featured role, the results have been encouraging.

Let's have Copeland take it from here.

“He has a complete skill set," Copeland said. "He has … exceptional ball skills. He can track balls that even a good receiver may struggle with. He has very confident hands. I wouldn’t label him a blazer, as far as top-end speed, but he’s fast. He plays fast, more importantly.”

It's worth remembering: Tracy (four games) and Ragaini (three) got experience last fall but preserved four years of eligibility.

Copeland couldn't stress enough how much the NCAA's new red-shirt rule helped both athletes. He wished he had been able to red-shirt Smith, who caught three passes as a freshman in 2017.

"To get four games of true experience out of the way … now when it’s for real, they can go out and relax and be who they are," Copeland said. "And just go out and play.”

We'll hopefully get a better idea on the impact of this young duo on April 26, when Iowa opens its final practice to media members and family. But if they're as good as advertised, Iowa's receiving position is in good hands.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football holds outdoor spring practice
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    To be clear, Copeland wasn't heaping praise on everyone.

    A week ago, offensive line coach Tim Polasek used his media platform to call out Mark Kallenberger for being too inconsistent in practice. This week, Copeland gave similar treatment to junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette — who, with 41 career catches, is by far Iowa's top returning receiver.

    “He hasn’t excelled quite as much as I hoped," Copeland said, noting an up-and-down spring. "The good news is, we have five more (spring-practice) opportunities.”

    A year ago, Copeland challenged Smith (an impressive 6-2, 218) to "play how you look."

    The challenge for 2019? "Consistency. Being that dominant, that explosive physical player that he can be.”

    Smith hears that and knows he has the physical tools to be Nate Stanley's go-to receiver.

    “You’ve got to be real physical and attack the ball," Smith said. "When the ball’s coming to you, you’ve got to make the play. I take pride in being the 'X' receiver, because you’ve got to be one of the most dominant receivers on the field.”

    You probably want to know about red-shirt freshman Calvin Lockett.

    And here's the scoop: He missed most of August camp and the first month of the regular season with a soft-tissue injury. So the rangy Largo, Florida native (6-2, 182) is finally getting meaningful reps for the first time.

    "He’s just now coming along physically, to the point where you’re starting to see some good things out of him," Copeland reported. "In fact, today he had a phenomenal catch.”

    Iowa backup quarterback Peyton Mansell discusses his preparation behind starter Nate Stanley. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Backup quarterback Peyton Mansell discussed one of the toughest moments of his young career.

    Remember the ill-fated fake punt at Penn State? The one where Mansell and starting quarterback Nate Stanley were on the field at the same time?

    For the first time, Mansell discussed that fourth-and-10 play in which he took a shotgun snap and was looking up the left sideline toward Hockenson. But Mansell elected to keep the football and was tackled for no gain.

    “It was supposed to go to T.J., and I probably could have thrown it,” Mansell said. “But I just wasn’t in love with how it looked.”

    If Hockenson wasn’t open, Mansell’s instructions were to punt. But he said he was worried about it getting blocked. So Iowa handed the ball back to Penn State at its 42-yard line with 37 seconds left in the first half, and the Nittany Lions turned that momentum into a tying field goal (at 17-all) before halftime.

    “Probably the lowest part of my career so far,” Mansell said. “(Then-staff member) Declan Doyle did a good job of (saying), ‘Dude, you’re just one play away from going in.’ Especially after Nate hurt his thumb. I had a bad play, but I’m still one shot away from going in.”

    Look for more coverage on Iowa's quarterback position in the coming days.

    With all this receiver talk, don't forget the fifth-year senior tight end.

    Nate Wieting has been a sometimes-injured, blocking-first tight end for the past three seasons. Although he's averaged one reception per season, he insists he's a capable receiver, too. Stone attested to that, saying Wieting's skill set is akin to Hockenson's, while speedier Shaun Beyer plays more like Noah Fant.

    "With T.J. and Noah, those guys were incredible route-runners, so that’s who you’re wanting to get the ball to," Wieting said. "And now with those guys gone, there are opportunities for playing time in different situations, big third-down situations.”

    Spring is a time for optimism. And there was plenty of that Tuesday.

     

