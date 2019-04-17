LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — We want answers from the Iowa football program, and we want them now.

We want to know who the starting quarterback will be Sept. 5, 2020, when the Hawkeyes host Northern Iowa — a week or so before Nate Stanley takes warm-up throws before his first NFL regular-season game.

More urgently, we want to know who is on track to back up third-year starter Stanley this Aug. 31, in case anything goes haywire against Miami of Ohio.

Is redshirt sophomore Peyton Mansell, in his third year in the program, throwing darts and scrambling out of trouble during spring practices?

Is tall redshirt freshman Spencer Petras, already in his second spring, thriving as a pro-style gunslinger from the pocket?

Is freshman Alex Padilla, who is here taking reps as Iowa’s No. 4 QB instead of getting ready for his senior prom in Colorado, showing signs that he can compete one day for a starting job?

Well, we didn't get those answers during a press conference Tuesday with Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe. No juicy details about a competition at football’s most visible position.

Instead, the interaction with Iowa media at the Hansen Football Performance Center became an unexpected, informative 30-minute seminar. We learned the many things O’Keefe and the Iowa offensive staff need to see before trusting a quarterback to go under center (yes, still under center) for meaningful snaps for the Hawkeyes.

Now in session: QB Play 101, Spring semester, with Professor O’Keefe.

The introductory remarks centered on his star pupil.

“He can change plays. He can get himself out of trouble. He can get a receiver somewhere he wants him to be. He can fix more stuff,” O’Keefe, 65, said of Stanley. “And really, our jobs at the quarterback position, that’s what we need to do. We need to make things right.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football holds outdoor spring practice
 Fullscreen

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert line up for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) and Nico Ragaini (89) relax between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, faces off against Daviyon Nixon (54) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) runs a drill with the defense during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa players huddle up around strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls out a play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, drops back to pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (29) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Dalles Jacobus (66) Levi Duwa (67) and Daviyon Nixon (54) watch a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (1) talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson (12) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) gets ready for a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras drops back while center Jeff Jenkins (75) blocks during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, talks with offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley waits to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Luke Empen (55) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Matt Fagan (54) warms up during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks between stations during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) runs a drill against Dalles Jacobus (66) while Kelvin Bell, far left, watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) runs a drill against D.J. Johnson, left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Brady Ross smiles during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace calls out instructions during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace works with D.J. Johnson (12) and Matt Hankins (8) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Drew Cook, right, warms up with a boot on his right foot during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches players run drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) rests between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) runs a drill against running back Shadrick Byrd (29) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with former Iowa and San Diego Chargers placekicker Nate Kaeding during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Mike Timm (19) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, left, calls out instructions with running backs coach Derrick Foster during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Trey Winters (78) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) and Cole Banwart (61) get ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, right, runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger gets ready to run a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) runs between drills during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods watches play during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, calls out instructions with special teams coordinator LeVar Woods during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker John Carlson (39) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa longsnapper Austin Spiewak (84) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, back, punches at a ball while running a drill with Spencer Petras during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) Cedrick Lattimore (95) and A.J. Epenesa (94) cool off from a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive coordinator Kelvin Bell calls out instructions to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore is pictured during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Noah Shannon (99) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Levi Duwa, right, runs a drill against Noah Shannon (99) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, throws a ball while Peyton Mansell (2) watches during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, far right, talks with Iowa defensive tackle walk-on Spencer Daufeldt and his father Matt Daufeldt with broadcaster Zach Mackey, far left, during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Bryce Schulte (48) catches a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a ball during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa tight end Noah Feldman (86) runs a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) calls out to teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland throws a pass to wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles after catching a pass during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receiver Henry Marchese (13) stands with teammates during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) watches a drill during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) runs a drill while Peyton Mansell (2) and Nate Stanley (4) watch during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls out towards the offensive line during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    To demonstrate that point and the progress Stanley has made in two years as a starter (in which he’s compiled 52 touchdown passes against 16 interceptions), O’Keefe broke down some game-changing plays during Iowa’s 27-22 Outback Bowl win against Mississippi State.

    First, Stanley’s 75-yard scoring pass to Nick Easley in the second quarter when the offense was sputtering badly. That was a broken coverage, sure, but Stanley had to read it — and deliver a spot-on deep throw. O’Keefe said that wasn’t something Stanley could’ve done earlier in his career.

     “The way it unfolded, the way that the coverage broke down, we had never given Nate a rep like that. Ever,” O’Keefe said. “But he was able to reset his feet and make a perfect throw. He made that right.”

    Touchdown No. 2 to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, which gave Iowa another jolt and a 17-6 lead, was a beauty of a throw against the nation’s No. 1 defense on an out pattern near the goal line.

    "(Marsette) got walled off from where he was trying to go and then broke outside. But he didn’t fool Nate,” O’Keefe said. “Nate again was able to reset and push the ball out to where no one else could get it, and it resulted in a touchdown.”

    O’Keefe truly called that part of his lesson, "Make it Right 2.0."

    To close the Stanley discussion, O’Keefe pointed to his quarterback’s rare choice to scramble out of trouble. After a play-action pass call on fourth-and-1 was well-covered — with Iowa trailing 19-17 in the fourth quarter — Stanley shuffled his way forward for three yards.

    Iowa grabbed the lead for good on the next play, an 8-yard pass from Stanley to Easley.

    In summation: Stanley has shown he is the leader of the room, the leader of the team.

    “The other guys,” O’Keefe continued, “we’re trying to teach them command of the offense.”

    And that’s what Iowa coaches are looking for out of Mansell and Petras; and eventually Padilla and 2020 commitment Deuce Hogan.

    They want someone who can direct traffic and perform proper crisis management while holding a pigskin. They need a fast-thinking football handyman. 

    That’s why the staff made the decision recently to scale back Stanley’s practice reps and put the backups in charge of the No. 1 offense vs. Iowa's No. 1 defense.

    What were the coaches looking for?

    Quick and precise feet. Plans change in a hurry when the pass rush is coming or a primary receiver is covered.

    “You can’t just stand there and be a big stick,” O’Keefe said.

    Timing with receivers. It’s not all about making the big throw to the sideline; it’s about beating the defender.

    “If it’s the primary read most of the time, we’d like to have the ball out of our hands and about a third of the way there by the time the receiver comes out of his cut,” O’Keefe said. “… If it’s 50 percent of the way there when he comes out of his cut, it’s almost impossible to defend.”

    But that’s only in zone coverage. Beating man coverage takes a different approach.

    Then there’s arm strength. For O'Keefe, under-thrown deep balls are a red flag.

    There’s the speed of the release. That pass rush is still coming.

    Decision-making is important, but are the decisions more often good or bad?

    By the time Professor O’Keefe was done explaining it all, it was easier to understand ... that playing quarterback at Iowa is more complex than most of us realize.

    That’s why it doesn’t matter today that Mansell has more agility in the pocket. Or that Petras might have the bigger arm. Or that Padilla is a distant fourth.

    There’s time for all these guys to figure this out.

    And the coaches — Kirk Ferentz on down — are willing to let it all play out. A decision likely won’t be made until late August about this year’s top backup.

    And then there will be another year of competition after that to determine the Hawkeyes’ quarterback of the future.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

