IOWA CITY, Ia. — In a column last week, I promised to report back on several of the young Iowa football players we all wanted to learn more about at the Hawkeyes’ final spring practice Friday.

So … let’s get to it.

Nico Ragaini, for one night, lived up to his spring hype.

Granted, arguably Iowa’s top three cornerbacks were out with short-term injuries — Matt Hankins, Michael Ojemudia and Julius Brents. But, Ragaini couldn’t be covered. The redshirt freshman unofficially caught eight passes for 96 yards in 11-on-11 scrimmage action, easily taking the prize as the offensive star of the night.

Quarterback Nate Stanley became the latest Hawkeye to provide glowing reviews on Ragaini. He said the 6-foot, 192-pounder is quicker than the productive Nick Easley — who caught 103 balls for the Hawkeyes over the past two seasons in the same position, slot receiver.

Ragaini even snared one pass with one hand, and fittingly finished the night with a 32-yard touchdown grab from walk-on quarterback Ryan Schmidt.

By the way, Ragaini high-pointed the ball over the coverage of redshirt freshman safety Dallas Craddieth (another youngster I wanted to watch) on that play. Craddieth seems buried in the rotation for now.

In my opinion, the defensive star of the night was redshirt freshman cornerback D.J. Johnson. Iowa’s leading contender at its “cash” position in a 4-2-5 alignment has an aggressive approach to his craft.

While head coach Kirk Ferentz noted that Johnson (who seems to play bigger than his listed 5-10, 183) has “given up some plays, too, just for the record” — the youngster from Indianapolis had an impressive interception (and runback) off a pass from Alex Padilla.

Johnson was seemingly given more reps than any defender, indicating that Iowa coaches see a lot of upside in a player that held offers from LSU and Notre Dame out of high school.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz provides a big-picture take after the final spring practice of 2019. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Not to be short-changed, sophomore Riley Moss had an interception, too. It’s easy to discount the Ankeny product after a rough game against Purdue last season, but he’s a gritty player with top-end speed who seems to be only getting better.

On the fourth snap (out of roughly 75) for the night, A.J. Epenesa tagged Peyton Mansell for a sack. This would become a theme. Epenesa (6-5, 280) is still a defensive-end monster. What a good deal for Iowa.

Chauncey Golston was fantastic, too, but he was operating against backup Levi Paulsen at right tackle — Tristan Wirfs was dealing with a minor injury. By the way, Landan Paulsen and Cole Banwart were the starting guards.

Ferentz said the race to be Stanley’s backup is still tight between Mansell and Spencer Petras, but I thought Mansell looked more comfortable on Friday. While he’s a little too quick to tuck and run, Mansell throws a nice ball. I had him 5-for-6 for 41 yards, compared with Petras’ 3-for-13 for 22 yards. And I wouldn’t totally count out Padilla; while the true freshman’s head is spinning, he’s got an accurate arm and puts zip on the ball.

Ferentz identified Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young as the top two running backs, but it was nice to see some wiggle from Ivory Kelly-Martin (who’s been hurt) with eight touches for 40 yards. I also was initially impressed by freshman Shadrick Byrd (nine carries, 30 yards), who showed elusiveness and caught a touchdown pass from Petras.

It feels like running back is headed for a by-committee approach in the fall.

The most jaw-dropping admission of the night from Ferentz was about redshirt freshman center Tyler Linderbaum.

“It’s going to be tough to beat him out,” the head coach said, a rousing endorsement of the Solon product who transitioned from the defensive line in December.

And then consider this quote from left tackle Alaric Jackson on Linderbaum: “He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s a very smart kid. He can take us to the next level.”

Iowa left tackle Alaric Jackson (6-7, 320) is growing in confidence as his career continues. He was second-team all-Big Ten as a sophomore. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Cornerback Terry Roberts (5-10, 176) got some run with the No. 1 unit with the corners hurt and showed a combination of speed and physicality. He made a real nice solo tackle on the much-larger Young (5-11, 223).

True freshman Daraun McKinney (5-10, 185) had an interception, too. This Phil Parker find is worth watching.

Jayden McDonald finished the spring with a flurry, according to Ferentz. The redshirt freshman from Georgia (6-0, 227) worked as an extra defensive end that gives Iowa a 3-4 look and at inside linebacker. Ferentz threw a reference out to “feisty” walk-on Joe Evans of Ames, too, as a linebacker serving as an edge defender. Worth noting.

Maybe it was one day, but I’m real encouraged by Nate Wieting as a tight end. No, he’s not going to be T.J. Hockenson. But he was a friendly target for Nate Stanley and feels like he’s got a little bit of Henry Krieger Coble to him. Stanley looks sharp, by the way.

Keith Duncan had the better kicking day than Caleb Shudak. That battle is a “coin toss,” Ferentz said. I wouldn’t be surprised if Duncan handles placements and Shudak kickoffs.

Ryan Gersonde had the better punting day, but graduate transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton is arriving in June.

Linebacker is going to be the most interesting position battle come August. It was hard to say anyone stood out. If I had to handicap the two inside positions, I'd say Djimon Colbert has the highest likelihood to start. Parker was liberally sending blitzes at Iowa's quarterbacks and run plays, with Seth Benson getting the payoff on one.

“Phil was calling the plays before they were run tonight,” Ferentz said. “You look at each other long enough (in practice), and it gets that way.”

Daviyon Nixon (one sack) and Noah Shannon (one tackle for loss) were decent but didn’t stand out. Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff are still the top defensive tackles.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes hold final spring 2019 football practice
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates in the end zone after catching a pass on the final play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates in the end zone after catching a pass on the final play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players run out of the indoor practice facility before the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run out of the indoor practice facility before the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball to quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) snaps the ball to quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play in the huddle during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play in the huddle during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith, right, talks with Amani Jones during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith, right, talks with Amani Jones during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs walks on the field with a taped up left ear during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs walks on the field with a taped up left ear during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Amani Jones, left, talks with wide receiver Brandon Smith during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Amani Jones, left, talks with wide receiver Brandon Smith during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon runs a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon runs a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) rest between drills during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) rest between drills during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Ryan Gersonde is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson blocks defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson blocks defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shields his eyes from the sun during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) attempts to get a pass away while defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) brings pressure during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) attempts to get a pass away while defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) brings pressure during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney (14) returns an intercepted pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney (14) returns an intercepted pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass as Levi Paulsen (66) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass as Levi Paulsen (66) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, from left, Tyler Linderbaum (65) and Landan Paulsen, second from right, block during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cole Banwart, from left, Tyler Linderbaum (65) and Landan Paulsen, second from right, block during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent looks up field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent looks up field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a punt return during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a punt return during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (23) stiff arms linebacker Jayden McDonald (25) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (23) stiff arms linebacker Jayden McDonald (25) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) punts a ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) punts a ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) looks up the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) looks up the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) rushes during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) rushes during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) passes during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) passes during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson run a up field after getting an interception during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson run a up field after getting an interception during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) drops back to pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) drops back to pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini scrambles to recover a near-goal-line fumble forced by defensive back Terry Roberts (16) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini scrambles to recover a near-goal-line fumble forced by defensive back Terry Roberts (16) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) gets helped off the field by staff after getting tangled up on a contested ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) gets helped off the field by staff after getting tangled up on a contested ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker calls out to players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker calls out to players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) gets embraced by teammates after a play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) gets embraced by teammates after a play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) catches a pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Joe Ludwig (45) catches a pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks, from left, Ryan Schmidt (17) Alex Padilla (8), Spencer Petras and Nate Stanley (4) sport mustaches during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks, from left, Ryan Schmidt (17) Alex Padilla (8), Spencer Petras and Nate Stanley (4) sport mustaches during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley smiles after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley smiles after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) high-fives teammate Brandon Smith (12) after his touchdown catch during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) high-fives teammate Brandon Smith (12) after his touchdown catch during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks pose for a photo after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks pose for a photo after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) is greeted by his brother, Kevyn K.G. Nixon, 7, after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) is greeted by his brother, Kevyn K.G. Nixon, 7, after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets embraced by teammates Nico Ragaini (89) and quarterback Peyton Mansell after catching a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets embraced by teammates Nico Ragaini (89) and quarterback Peyton Mansell after catching a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell, second from left, high-fives teammate Brandon Smith (12) after he caught a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell, second from left, high-fives teammate Brandon Smith (12) after he caught a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes line up as the sun beings to set during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes line up as the sun beings to set during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) catches an interception during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) catches an interception during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) gets embraced by fellow quarterbacks Spencer Petras (7) and Peyton Mansell (2) after throwing a touchdown pass on the final play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) gets embraced by fellow quarterbacks Spencer Petras (7) and Peyton Mansell (2) after throwing a touchdown pass on the final play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) joke around during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) joke around during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes get ready during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes get ready during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) takes a photo of the quarterbacks with freshly shaven mustaches after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) takes a photo of the quarterbacks with freshly shaven mustaches after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks out to the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks out to the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) walks out to the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dallas Craddieth (15) walks out to the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs, right, walks out to the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs, right, walks out to the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) smiles during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle runs a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle runs a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) runs a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) runs a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Dalles Jacobus (66) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Dalles Jacobus (66) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) catches a pass while running a drill during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Ben Subbert (81) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Ben Subbert (81) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) punts during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods huddles up with players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods huddles up with players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play in the huddle to teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Nico Ragaini (89) and Ihmir Smith-Marstte (6) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley calls a play in the huddle to teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) Nico Ragaini (89) and Ihmir Smith-Marstte (6) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball as offensive linemen Landan Paulsen and Alaric Jackson get set during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball as offensive linemen Landan Paulsen and Alaric Jackson get set during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe looks on during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe looks on during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley walks up to the huddle during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley walks up to the huddle during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive linemen Cedrick Lattimore (95) and Chauncey Golston (57) line up during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive linemen Cedrick Lattimore (95) and Chauncey Golston (57) line up during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) lines up with Mekhi Sargent during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) lines up with Mekhi Sargent during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) runs a route during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) runs a route during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney (14) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney (14) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) breaks through the line towards quarterback Alex Padilla (8) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) breaks through the line towards quarterback Alex Padilla (8) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) gets ready during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) gets ready during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek calls out to players during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) blocks defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) blocks defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) runs up field on a punt return during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) runs up field on a punt return during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) makes a diving catch during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) makes a diving catch during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) gets tackled by Geno Stone (9) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) gets tackled by Geno Stone (9) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak attempts a field goal during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak attempts a field goal during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (23) gets tackled by linebacker Jayden McDonald (25) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Shadrick Byrd (23) gets tackled by linebacker Jayden McDonald (25) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) watches his punt during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Ryan Gersonde (2) watches his punt during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) tries to field a punt during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) tries to field a punt during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) returns a punt as defensive back Terry Roberts (16) closes in during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) returns a punt as defensive back Terry Roberts (16) closes in during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) gestures to teammates Spencer Petras (7) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) gestures to teammates Spencer Petras (7) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs a route during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs a route during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) lines up during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) lines up during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with holder Ryan Gersonde (2) after a made field goal during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with holder Ryan Gersonde (2) after a made field goal during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) comes up off the turf during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) comes up off the turf during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) defends wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) defends wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) huddles up with teammates during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) huddles up with teammates during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to break past offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) towards quarterback Peyton Mansell during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to break past offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) towards quarterback Peyton Mansell during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell calls a play as center Tyler Linderbaum and teammates listen in during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell calls a play as center Tyler Linderbaum and teammates listen in during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) breaks past center Tyler Linderbaum during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) breaks past center Tyler Linderbaum during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) throws a pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive players celebrate following a play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive players celebrate following a play during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa staff film play from a scissor lift during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa staff film play from a scissor lift during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) rolls out to pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) rolls out to pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) drops back to pass as defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) breaks through the line during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) drops back to pass as defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) breaks through the line during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) runs onto the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) runs onto the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) walks back to the huddle as linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts to a stop during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) walks back to the huddle as linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts to a stop during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) walks up to the line during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb (79) walks up to the line during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Wilie O'Hara (51) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Wilie O'Hara (51) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates in the endzone after catching a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates in the endzone after catching a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, second from left, talks with offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, second from left, talks with offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) pulls in a touchdown pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) attempts to return a punt during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) attempts to return a punt during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Turner Pallissard (40) runs up the sideline during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Turner Pallissard (40) runs up the sideline during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jayden McDonald (25) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Jayden McDonald (25) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, from left, Brady Reiff, A.J. Epenesa, Cedrick Lattimore and Kristian Welch stand on the sideline behind linebackers coach Seth Wallace during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, from left, Brady Reiff, A.J. Epenesa, Cedrick Lattimore and Kristian Welch stand on the sideline behind linebackers coach Seth Wallace during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch, left, stands with head coach Kirk Ferentz next to wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) as he gets helped by staff after getting tangled up on a contested ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch, left, stands with head coach Kirk Ferentz next to wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) as he gets helped by staff after getting tangled up on a contested ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs onto the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (16) runs onto the field during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) drops back to pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) drops back to pass during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) gets helped off the field by staff after getting tangled up on a contested ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett (82) gets helped off the field by staff after getting tangled up on a contested ball during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks against defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks against defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins (75) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins (75) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) is pictured during the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon's brother, Kevyn K.G. Nixon, 7, wears his helmet after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon's brother, Kevyn K.G. Nixon, 7, wears his helmet after the final spring football practice, Friday, April 26, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
