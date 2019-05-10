CLOSE

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was asked about how much the Hawkeyes used two tight-end sets (aka Hockenson/Fant) in 2018, and he responds. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A day is coming when Iowa will name a new head football coach. It happens so infrequently — once in the past 40 years — that it’s easy to overlook.

That’s not to say Kirk Ferentz, who will turn 64 before Iowa’s Aug. 31 season opener against Miami of Ohio, is nearing the end of his run as college football’s longest-tenured active coach.

But an end is coming.

One more year? Three years? Five?

Ferentz has indicated he doesn’t want to coach past 70, which he would be when his current contract (through the 2025 season) ends. But he works out tirelessly and watches what he eats and, aside from a little genetic arthritis in his hip, remains healthy and hungry.

"In his mind, I don’t think he sees an end," his wife, Mary Ferentz, said in a recent interview with the Register while promoting the annual Iowa Ladies Football Academy, which takes place June 8 in Iowa City. “And I’m kind of like, 'You’re 63. In four years, you’re going to be 67. In seven years, you’re going to be 70.'

"No, he doesn’t have a plan. And it’s not that I have a plan, either. It’s just … we have to face the facts. We’re 63.

"There comes a time when you have to let the younger generation take over."

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up his team at the entrance to their tunnel before taking the field against Northern Illinois, Saturday October 28,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-14.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up his team at the entrance to their tunnel before taking the field against Northern Illinois, Saturday October 28,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-14. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff between the Hawkeyes and Northern Iowa in 2009 in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the season opener. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee during the 1st quarter Saturday November 11,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost 24-21.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee during the 1st quarter Saturday November 11,2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa lost 24-21. Matthew Holst/Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee on Nov. 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee on Nov. 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Head Coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sidelines as Iowa's Adam Shada forces Michigan's Steve Breaston out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Michigan face off Saturday afternoon October 21, 2006 at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Head Coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sidelines as Iowa's Adam Shada forces Michigan's Steve Breaston out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the Iowa versus Michigan face off Saturday afternoon October 21, 2006 at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Hannah van Zutphen-Kann/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
-
- -
Fullscreen
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz argues with UNI Head coach Mark Farley after a game on Sept. 17, 2005 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz argues with UNI Head coach Mark Farley after a game on Sept. 17, 2005 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee during the Northwestern game, Saturday November 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee during the Northwestern game, Saturday November 4, 2006 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz watches the 4th quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Iowa lost 34-24.
Buy Photo
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz watches the 4th quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Iowa lost 34-24. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz yells at referees after a call in the 1st quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz yells at referees after a call in the 1st quarter, Saturday November 18,2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee after a touchdown was called back due to an ineligible receiver in the 2nd quarter, of the Alamo Bowl Saturday December 30, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz yells at a referee after a touchdown was called back due to an ineligible receiver in the 2nd quarter, of the Alamo Bowl Saturday December 30, 2006 in San Antonio, Texas. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Mike Klinkenborg (40) on the way to the team portrait following the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Mike Klinkenborg (40) on the way to the team portrait following the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions during a press conference at the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions during a press conference at the University of Iowa Football Media Day Monday, August 6, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, walks down the stairs of Kinnick Stadium with players Jake Christensen, left, and Tom Busch on their way to a team photo during the team's media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, walks down the stairs of Kinnick Stadium with players Jake Christensen, left, and Tom Busch on their way to a team photo during the team's media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a reporter during the team's media day at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a news conference as Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta looks on, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a news conference as Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta looks on, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a post news conference interview, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz speaks to reporters during a post news conference interview, Friday August 24, 2007 at the Hayden Fry Football Complex, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with cancer survivor Alex Moen, after signing a football for him Wednesday August 29, 2007 at the Kirk Ferentz Football Kick-Off Luncheon, which benefited the UI Children's Hospital, at the University Athletic Club, in Iowa City, Iowa. Moen spoke during the event about his stay at the Children's Hospital following a brain surgery.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with cancer survivor Alex Moen, after signing a football for him Wednesday August 29, 2007 at the Kirk Ferentz Football Kick-Off Luncheon, which benefited the UI Children's Hospital, at the University Athletic Club, in Iowa City, Iowa. Moen spoke during the event about his stay at the Children's Hospital following a brain surgery. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz encourages his team from the sideline during a goalline stand in the second overtime on Sept. 9, 2006, in Syracuse, New York.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz encourages his team from the sideline during a goalline stand in the second overtime on Sept. 9, 2006, in Syracuse, New York. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sidelines during the last few seconds of his team's game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2007, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sidelines during the last few seconds of his team's game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2007, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee while a call was under review during the 1st half, Saturday September 1, 2007, at Soldier Field, in Chicago.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with a referee while a call was under review during the 1st half, Saturday September 1, 2007, at Soldier Field, in Chicago. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
PC photo by Dan Williamson. 9-22-07. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wisc.
Buy Photo
PC photo by Dan Williamson. 9-22-07. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wisc. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, left, argues with an official after a controversial ruling during the second quarter of their game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, stands with the team as they wait to run onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium for their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, stands with the team as they wait to run onto the field at Camp Randall Stadium for their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz yells instructions to his players during the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz yells instructions to his players during the second quarter of their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won the game, 17-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters' questions during a news conference following his team's 17-13 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters' questions during a news conference following his team's 17-13 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2007, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz surveys the stadium before the team takes the field against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz surveys the stadium before the team takes the field against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Penn State coach Joe Paterno, left, shakes hands with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands after their game on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7.
Buy Photo
Penn State coach Joe Paterno, left, shakes hands with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands after their game on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Iowa lost the game 27-7. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz screams at an official in the third quarter, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz screams at an official in the third quarter, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up with his players before taking the field against Illinois, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz lines up with his players before taking the field against Illinois, Saturday October 13, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second quarter of the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 20, 2007.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second quarter of the game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 20, 2007. Hannah van Zutphen-Kann/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz rips off his headphones while yelling at a referee in the second quarter, Saturday October 27, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz rips off his headphones while yelling at a referee in the second quarter, Saturday October 27, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Hawkeyes were called for pass interference during the third quarter of their game against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2007, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won the game 28-17.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Hawkeyes were called for pass interference during the third quarter of their game against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2007, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won the game 28-17. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for a call after a flag was thrown in the second quarter, Saturday November 10, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits for a call after a flag was thrown in the second quarter, Saturday November 10, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at an officials in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells at an officials in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts to an officials call in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts to an officials call in the third quarter, Saturday November 17, 2007, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches on during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches on during the Hawkeye's Spring Game, Saturday April 19, 2008 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits to sit down for the team portrait at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits to sit down for the team portrait at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
Buy Photo
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions following a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers reporters questions following a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
Buy Photo
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
Buy Photo
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
Buy Photo
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008.
Buy Photo
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at a press conference at Kinnick Stadium on Football Media Day in Iowa City, Monday, August 4, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press conference at the team's media day, Monday, August 4, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a practice open to the media, Thursday, August 7, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with the officials before the annual Kid's Day Scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2008.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with the officials before the annual Kid's Day Scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2008. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Maine coaches after the game, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Maine coaches after the game, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3. Matthew Holst
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits with his team before taking the field against Maine, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz waits with his team before taking the field against Maine, Saturday Aug. 30, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 46-3. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz argues with line judge Walt Coleman about a penalty called against Iowa during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz argues with line judge Walt Coleman about a penalty called against Iowa during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls for a timeout during the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz calls for a timeout during the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz hugs Pittsburgh offensive line coach Tony Wise after the game, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz hugs Pittsburgh offensive line coach Tony Wise after the game, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirk Ferentz stands in the tunnel with his team before taking the field against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Buy Photo
Kirk Ferentz stands in the tunnel with his team before taking the field against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz blows a bubble while watching from the sidelines in the first quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz blows a bubble while watching from the sidelines in the first quarter against Pittsburgh, Saturday Sept. 20, 2008, at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official over a disputed call in the fourth quarter, Saturday Sept. 27, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official over a disputed call in the fourth quarter, Saturday Sept. 27, 2008, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Erik Campbell yell instructions to the team during at time out in the third quarter of their game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13.
Buy Photo
Iowa coaches Kirk Ferentz, left, and Erik Campbell yell instructions to the team during at time out in the third quarter of their game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Michigan State's Todd Boleski pushes Iowa's Jewel Hampton out of bounds during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Michigan State's Todd Boleski pushes Iowa's Jewel Hampton out of bounds during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Iowa tight end Brandon Myers makes catches a pass in front of Michigan State defender Otis Wiley during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, watches from the sidelines as Iowa tight end Brandon Myers makes catches a pass in front of Michigan State defender Otis Wiley during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2008, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won the game 16-13. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his players before taking the field to face Indiana, Saturday Oct.. 11, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Bloomington, Ind.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands with his players before taking the field to face Indiana, Saturday Oct.. 11, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Bloomington, Ind. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz disputes a ruling during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, at Kinnick Staidum, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz disputes a ruling during the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, at Kinnick Staidum, in Iowa City. Dan Williamson/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, enters the courtroom before a hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City.
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, left, enters the courtroom before a hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City. Brian Ray
Fullscreen
Judge Patrick Grady, left, swears in University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz during a pretrial hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City.
Judge Patrick Grady, left, swears in University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz during a pretrial hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City. Brian Ray
Fullscreen
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz testifies during a pretrial hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City.
University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz testifies during a pretrial hearing for former Iowa football players Abe Satterfield and Cedric Everson on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2008, at the Johnson County District Courthouse in Iowa City. Brian Ray
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz tries to fire up his players after Illinois scored in the first quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz tries to fire up his players after Illinois scored in the first quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline after an Illinois touchdown in the fourth quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. Iowa lost 27-24.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watches from the sideline after an Illinois touchdown in the fourth quarter, Saturday Nov. 1, 2008, at Memorial Stadium, in Champaign, Ill. Iowa lost 27-24. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues with an official about a pass interference call in the second quarter against Penn State, Saturday Nov. 8, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-23. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Security helps Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz off the
Buy Photo
Security helps Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz off the field after the game against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2008, in Iowa City. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sideline in the second quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells from the sideline in the second quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski congratulate Mitch King after forcing a fumble in the third quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 22-17.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski congratulate Mitch King after forcing a fumble in the third quarter against Purdue, Saturday Nov. 15, 2008, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 22-17. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009.
Buy Photo
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a press-conference at the Jacobson Building in Iowa City on Wednesday, March. 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during practice at the Kenyon Practice Field in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 25, 2009.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his players during practice at the Kenyon Practice Field in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks by players stretching during an open practice at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Saturday, April 18, 2009.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks by players stretching during an open practice at the Kenyon Football Practice Facility on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Saturday, April 18, 2009. John Richard/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks with defensive coordinator Norm Parker after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks up the stairs leaving the field after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks up the stairs leaving the field after Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz answers questions during Iowa Media Day, Friday, August 7, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. Matthew Holst/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz check the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes game against the Wolverines on Saturday, November 5, 2011 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz check the scoreboard during the Hawkeyes game against the Wolverines on Saturday, November 5, 2011 in Iowa City. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his squad during an open practice to the media at Kinnick Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2012.
Buy Photo
Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his squad during an open practice to the media at Kinnick Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2012. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Iowa football media day on Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirk Ferentz
Buy Photo
Kirk Ferentz Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012.
Buy Photo
Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012.
Buy Photo
Head coach Kirk Ferentz during Hawkeye Football open practice day at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, August 18, 2012. Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley, left, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spek prior to the game on Sept. 15, 2012, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley, left, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz spek prior to the game on Sept. 15, 2012, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. HAWKCENTRAL.COM FILE PHOTO
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the media during the Big Ten Football Media Say on Monday at Hilton Chicago.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the media during the Big Ten Football Media Say on Monday at Hilton Chicago. USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during the Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago, Monday, July 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during the Big Ten Football Media Day in Chicago, Monday, July 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) PAUL BEATY, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with coaches during team's spring game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA on Saturday afternoon, April 26, 2014.
Buy Photo
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with coaches during team's spring game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA on Saturday afternoon, April 26, 2014. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the big screen to watch a replay against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz looks up at the big screen to watch a replay against LSU in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Whenever that day does come, of course, the next question is inevitable.

    Who then should become Iowa’s football coach?

    And when that question is asked, the other obvious one tags along.

    Should it be Brian Ferentz?

    Bring that one up to Hawkeye fans, and each seems to have a different answer. A few would sign up today, no further questions asked. Some would say, no way — we’re ready for someone with a new last name.

    Mostly, though, the reasonable fans I've asked essentially come to the same conclusion.

    It depends.

    This week, Iowa’s third-year offensive coordinator — and eighth-year assistant — appeared on our Des Moines radio show. And given how much speculation there is about his coaching future, I figured we should first ask: Do you desire to be a head coach?

    Naturally, Brian Ferentz said, he’s thought about what it would be like. You would, too, in his situation. Here’s a Power Five offensive coordinator who has studied and learned the game under two legendary coaches: his father and the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

    His answer was long, compelling and telling.

    Here’s the meat of it.

    “I’ve got to tell you, I’m not really at the point in my life where I’m really worried about, 'Hey, I want to be a head coach.' Or, 'I want to do this,'" Ferentz said. “I come to work every day, and I just want to do my job as well as I can. I feel like if you do that, perhaps you have some opportunities. But every opportunity is not a good opportunity, either.

    “What I value is the fact that I get a chance to go to work every day with people that I respect, with people that I admire, with the same culture and the same vision and the same goals. That’s a really fulfilling experience. If you find that, you’d be really foolish to start looking for other things. I very much enjoy the job I have.”

    Then came the most revealing quote.

    “As far as being a head coach, shoot, who knows? I don’t know what the future holds,” he said. “As far as being the head coach at Iowa, I just think that’s silly.

    "I haven’t done much of anything.”

    Now, it’s true that while Brian Ferentz can deliver some his father’s self-deprecating humor, he’s also become more self-aware over the years. And I believe he's sincere when essentially admitting he’s not yet proven enough to be the Hawkeyes’ next coach.

    Fans need to remember that. Those who contend Brian Ferentz (still just 36 years old) isn't ready, he agrees with you.

    And he doesn’t need to be ... yet.

    His father is firmly entrenched at the top, able to trumpet 37 wins over the past four seasons and a school-record 152 over 20.

    But, as an exercise in thinking this through, what would it take for Brian Ferentz to not only become Iowa's next head coach but be widely accepted as such?

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
    In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa second-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a big job this week: Trying to put together a plan to bolster quarterback Nate Stanley's confidence while helping keep Purdue's high-powered offense off the field.
    Iowa second-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a big job this week: Trying to put together a plan to bolster quarterback Nate Stanley's confidence while helping keep Purdue's high-powered offense off the field. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz react with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the Wisconsin game. The Hawkeyes have tweaked their bye-week routine a little bit with hopes of getting an improved showing over past years.
    Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz react with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the Wisconsin game. The Hawkeyes have tweaked their bye-week routine a little bit with hopes of getting an improved showing over past years. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz steps off the bus and makes his way to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz steps off the bus and makes his way to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pats the helmet of running back Toren Young after a big running play against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pats the helmet of running back Toren Young after a big running play against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is seen during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is seen during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Brian Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Brian Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa junior center James Daniels discusses with offensive
    Buy Photo
    Iowa junior center James Daniels discusses with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on the sideline against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks along
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks along the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa senior tackle Nathan Bazata gets a handshake from
    Buy Photo
    Iowa senior tackle Nathan Bazata gets a handshake from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the Hawkeyes won, 27-20, over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz directed profanity
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz directed profanity toward a replay official during halftime of the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win against Minnesota. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off
    Buy Photo
    Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off the field with his players after their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with lineman Ike Boettger, right, after an Iowa touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 42-3. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    Fullscreen
    Iowa offensive lineman Ike Boettger blocks his mother.
    Iowa offensive lineman Ike Boettger blocks his mother. Kris, as other women and position coach Brian Ferentz look on during Saturday's event at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Ray/Hawkeyesports.com
    Fullscreen
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz directs a drill
    Buy Photo
    Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz directs a drill during spring practice on Saturday, April 11, 2015, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive
    Buy Photo
    Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive line coach Brian Ferentz during their game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach
    Buy Photo
    From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach Chris Doyle, assistant coach Reese Morgan, Bob Scherff (father), Cindy Scherff (mother), Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz. Register file photo
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Brian Ferentz spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots before coming to work for his father. (Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen&amp;gt;
    Brian Ferentz spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots before coming to work for his father. (Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen&gt; DesMoines
    Fullscreen
    From 2003: Iowa offensive lineman Brian Ferentz laughs with his father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, during the team's media day Aug. 7, 2003, in Iowa City.
    From 2003: Iowa offensive lineman Brian Ferentz laughs with his father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, during the team's media day Aug. 7, 2003, in Iowa City. AP
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      There are obvious reasons it makes sense. A former Hawkeye who has spent half his life in Iowa City, Ferentz embodies many good things about 20 years of Iowa football under Kirk Ferentz.

      Off the field, a respected program operating without fear of NCAA probation. On it, a "tough, smart, physical" mantra that has led to annual bowl trips and periodic runs at national relevance (five AP Top 10 finishes in the last 17 seasons).

      Yet there are boxes that would probably need to be checked for maximum satisfaction from the fan base.

      Like Iowa’s athletics director (presumably Gary Barta) being willing to put forth a national search whenever the opening comes about.

      Like Brian’s continued willingness to push the envelope, which includes being divergent from his father in some ways.

      Like the program coming off a series of strong seasons (think 10-3 range, not 7-6).

      But all that said, it really comes back to one primary qualifier.

      That Iowa’s offense under Brian Ferentz becomes a consistently potent force. One that's capable of winning Big Ten Conference championships. One that's more of a driver than a passenger along for the ride. Do that, and the rest of the questions will naturally be fulfilled.

      There are positive trend lines with the offense. Iowa averaged 31.2 points per game last season, the highest in the program since 2002. Yet Iowa has ranked 117th and 92nd in FBS total offense in Ferentz's first two seasons as offensive coordinator. 

      There’s a lot more work to be done.

      And Brian Ferentz knows that, too.

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

      Iowa Ladies Football Academy

      What: The ninth annual event allows women of all ages to spend a behind-the-scenes day in the life of Iowa football, including tours of the facilities, drill work and interactions with Hawkeye players and sessions with the coaching staff, including Kirk Ferentz. 

      When, where: Saturday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Iowa Football Performance Center.

      Cost: A $50 registration fee (which includes lunch and T-shirt) plus a minimum $500 donation to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital is required.

      Cause: The LFA has raised more than $2.1 million for the UI children's hospital. The first million went toward construction of the building that overlooks Kinnick Stadium. The second million went toward pediatric research. Mary Ferentz, the chairperson of the hospital, said the next million will go toward an endowment for full-time, child life therapy positions.

      Honorary patient captain: Jackie Montour of Carlisle.

      To register: Visit IowaLadiesFootballAcademy.com.

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE