Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody remembers his high school coach and volunteer assistant John Raffensperger, who passed away recently. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Track and field can often be centered around individual glory, with unforgettable images of a single athlete crossing the finish line in first place. But when done right, it can be a beautiful team sport.

That collective joy was on display Sunday afternoon at the Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track. Nearly an hour after their men’s team had won the Big Ten Conference Championships, Iowa athletes were still hugging each other and exchanging smiles, laughs … and even tears.

The Hawkeyes had put forth a stirring 3 hours of performances, moving from 12th place to first place in the Big Ten. A comeback win in the 4x400-meter relay, with anchor leg Mar’yea Harris running a split of 45.47 seconds, added a final 10 points to Iowa’s winning team score of 116. Indiana finished second, at 103.

“Just to see how my teammates felt after I crossed the finish line and got the win,” Harris said, “it was such an amazing feeling to see them all happy.”

Big Ten titles aren't exactly commonplace around here. Since Iowa last won in track in 2011, Hawkeye men's teams have three conference crowns — wrestling in 2015, baseball in 2017 … and now track and field in 2019.

The Hawkeyes deserved to celebrate this one.

“We came in here, knew what we needed to do, and got it done,” said senior Chris Douglas, whose win the 400-meter hurdles in 50.32 seconds — along with a 3-5 finish from teammates Raymonte Dow and Noah Larrison — pushed Iowa into the team lead for the first time.

Iowa scored 41 points alone in two hurdle events, with the Hawkeyes following their coach’s lead.

Hawkeyes track and field director Joey Woody, who grew up in Iowa City, was a world-class hurdler in his day. When he was elevated into that role in 2015, he brought an approach of speed and power to the program that was on full display Sunday.

Iowa got contributions up and down the lineup, which became necessary when top thrower Reno Tuufuli was suspended indefinitely Thursday. And, sure, the Hawkeyes had star power, too.

Harris and Karayme Bartley went 1-2 in the 400 meters, then Harris brought it home in the 4x400.

Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, celebrates with players during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, celebrates with players during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris, center, gets embraced by teammate Wayne Lawrence Jr. after anchoring in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris, center, gets embraced by teammate Wayne Lawrence Jr. after anchoring in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Chris Douglas celebrates after crossing the finish line in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished first, with a time of 50.32, a career best.
Iowa senior Chris Douglas celebrates after crossing the finish line in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished first, with a time of 50.32, a career best. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Karayme Bartley, right, embraces teammate Mar'yea Harris after competing in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Bartley finished second, with a time of 45.80. Harris finished first, with a time of 45.67.
Iowa junior Karayme Bartley, right, embraces teammate Mar'yea Harris after competing in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Bartley finished second, with a time of 45.80. Harris finished first, with a time of 45.67. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris gets embraced by teammates after anchoring the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris gets embraced by teammates after anchoring the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate with the Big Ten Championship during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate with the Big Ten Championship during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Payton Wensel takes a handoff during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Payton Wensel takes a handoff during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Antonise Christian (1) runs towards the finish while competing in the 100 meter dash Wisconsin's Ebony McClendon (2) and Ohio State's Bliss Soleyn (4) during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Christian finished sixth, with a time of 11.81.
Iowa's Antonise Christian (1) runs towards the finish while competing in the 100 meter dash Wisconsin's Ebony McClendon (2) and Ohio State's Bliss Soleyn (4) during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Christian finished sixth, with a time of 11.81. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman James Carter competes in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa freshman James Carter competes in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Briana Guillory competes in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Guillory finished second, with a time of 52.66.
Iowa senior Briana Guillory competes in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Guillory finished second, with a time of 52.66. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Karayme Bartley competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa finished fourth, with a time of 39.59, a season best.
Iowa's Karayme Bartley competes in the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa finished fourth, with a time of 39.59, a season best. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Chris Douglas (7) clears a hurdle next to teammate Anthony Williams (6) while they compete in the 110 meter high hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished fifth, with a time of 13.93. Williams finished third, with a time of 13.81.
Iowa senior Chris Douglas (7) clears a hurdle next to teammate Anthony Williams (6) while they compete in the 110 meter high hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished fifth, with a time of 13.93. Williams finished third, with a time of 13.81. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Karayme Bartley competes in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Bartley finished second, with a time of 45.80.
Iowa junior Karayme Bartley competes in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Bartley finished second, with a time of 45.80. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Karayme Bartley points to teammate Mar'yea Harris (not pictured) after crossing the finish line in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Bartley finished second, with a time of 45.80. Harris finished first, with a time of 45.67.
Iowa junior Karayme Bartley points to teammate Mar'yea Harris (not pictured) after crossing the finish line in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Bartley finished second, with a time of 45.80. Harris finished first, with a time of 45.67. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Antonio Woodard, right, crosses the finish line behind Penn State freshman Justin Ofotan during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Woodward finished seventh, with a time of 10.40. Ofotan finished fifth, with a time of 10.39.
Iowa junior Antonio Woodard, right, crosses the finish line behind Penn State freshman Justin Ofotan during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Woodward finished seventh, with a time of 10.40. Ofotan finished fifth, with a time of 10.39. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman Raymonte Dow competes in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Dow finished third, with a time of 51.37.
Iowa freshman Raymonte Dow competes in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Dow finished third, with a time of 51.37. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Amanda Carty competes in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior Amanda Carty competes in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Daniel Murphy competes in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior Daniel Murphy competes in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman Noah Healy competes in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa freshman Noah Healy competes in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior Megan Schott competes in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa junior Megan Schott competes in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Wayne Lawrence Jr. gives a handoff to teammate Chris Thompson, left, while they compete in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Wayne Lawrence Jr. gives a handoff to teammate Chris Thompson, left, while they compete in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Chris Thompson, right, takes a handoff from teammate Wayne Lawrence Jr. while they compete in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Chris Thompson, right, takes a handoff from teammate Wayne Lawrence Jr. while they compete in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Carter Lilly takes a handoff while competing in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Carter Lilly takes a handoff while competing in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris takes a handoff from teammate Carter Lilly in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris takes a handoff from teammate Carter Lilly in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Aly Weum shouts to a teammate before a handoff during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Aly Weum shouts to a teammate before a handoff during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Tria Simmons gives a handoff during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tria Simmons gives a handoff during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Aly Weum, far right, gives teammate Taylor Arco a high-five during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Aly Weum, far right, gives teammate Taylor Arco a high-five during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Antonise Christian breaks out of the blocks during the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Antonise Christian breaks out of the blocks during the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Carter Lilly, from left, Chris Thompson, Mar'yea Harris and Wayne Lawrence Jr. get interviewed after winning the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Carter Lilly, from left, Chris Thompson, Mar'yea Harris and Wayne Lawrence Jr. get interviewed after winning the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Chris Thompson gets embraced by teammates during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chris Thompson gets embraced by teammates during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, talks with reporters after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, talks with reporters after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate with Big Ten Championship t-shirts during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate with Big Ten Championship t-shirts during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris kisses the Big Ten Championship trophy during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris kisses the Big Ten Championship trophy during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue sophomore Tamar Greene competes in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue sophomore Tamar Greene competes in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Minnesota junior Sammie Houston compete in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota junior Sammie Houston compete in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue sophomore Tamar Greene narrowly avoids a collision on the runway while competing in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue sophomore Tamar Greene narrowly avoids a collision on the runway while competing in triple jump during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan's Desmond Nicholas (4) beats out Penn State's Anton Porter (3) at the finish line of the first heat of the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan's Desmond Nicholas (4) beats out Penn State's Anton Porter (3) at the finish line of the first heat of the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan's Desmond Nicholas crosses the finish line of the first heat of the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan's Desmond Nicholas crosses the finish line of the first heat of the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Collin Hofacker gets ready on the blocks before the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Collin Hofacker gets ready on the blocks before the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Aly Weum anchors in the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Aly Weum anchors in the 4x100 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga competes in discus during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga competes in discus during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga, left, poses for a photo with coach Eric Werskey and teammate Konstadina Spanoudakis after taking first and second in discus during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Laulauga Tausaga, left, poses for a photo with coach Eric Werskey and teammate Konstadina Spanoudakis after taking first and second in discus during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Anthony Williams lunges over the finish line during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Williams finished third, with a time of 13.81.
Iowa's Anthony Williams lunges over the finish line during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Williams finished third, with a time of 13.81. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska's Jasmine Barge (5) hugs Iowa's Jenny Kimbo after competing in the 100 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Barge took first, with a time of 13.25, Kimbo finished second, with a time of 13.38.
Nebraska's Jasmine Barge (5) hugs Iowa's Jenny Kimbo after competing in the 100 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Barge took first, with a time of 13.25, Kimbo finished second, with a time of 13.38. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Tia Simmons clears a hurdle while competing in 100 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Simmons finished sixth, with a time of 13.72.
Iowa senior Tia Simmons clears a hurdle while competing in 100 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Simmons finished sixth, with a time of 13.72. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris compete in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Harris finished first, with a time of 45.67.
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris compete in the 400 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Harris finished first, with a time of 45.67. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Antonio Woodard, far right, prays before the 100 meter dash finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Woodard finished seventh, with a time of 10.40.
Iowa's Antonio Woodard, far right, prays before the 100 meter dash finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Woodard finished seventh, with a time of 10.40. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Nolan Teubel (7) competes in the 800 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Teubel finished fifth, with a time of 1:49.54.
Iowa's Nolan Teubel (7) competes in the 800 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Teubel finished fifth, with a time of 1:49.54. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Nolan Teubel, right, stands next to teammate Tysen VanDraska while he tries to catch his breath after competing in the 800 meter final during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. VanDraska finished sixth, with a time of 1:49.58.
Iowa Nolan Teubel, right, stands next to teammate Tysen VanDraska while he tries to catch his breath after competing in the 800 meter final during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. VanDraska finished sixth, with a time of 1:49.58. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman Raymonte Dow (4) gets ready before competing in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Dow finished third, with a time of 51.37.
Iowa freshman Raymonte Dow (4) gets ready before competing in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Dow finished third, with a time of 51.37. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Chris Douglas celebrates after crossing the finish line in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished first, with a time of 50.32, a career best.
Iowa senior Chris Douglas celebrates after crossing the finish line in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished first, with a time of 50.32, a career best. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior Chris Douglas approaches the final set of hurdles in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished first, with a time of 50.32, a career best.
Iowa senior Chris Douglas approaches the final set of hurdles in the 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Douglas finished first, with a time of 50.32, a career best. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Maryland sophomore Xahria Santiago (4) runs towards the finish line while competing in 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska's Jasmine Barge, left, and Nebraska's Michaela Peskova, right.
Maryland sophomore Xahria Santiago (4) runs towards the finish line while competing in 400 meter hurdles during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nebraska's Jasmine Barge, left, and Nebraska's Michaela Peskova, right. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State senior Nick Gray gets comforted by teammate Tyler Johnson (8) after crossing the finish line in the 200 meter dash during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Gray finished first, with a time of 20.23.
Ohio State senior Nick Gray gets comforted by teammate Tyler Johnson (8) after crossing the finish line in the 200 meter dash during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Gray finished first, with a time of 20.23. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State sophomore Anavia Battle crosses the finish line in the 200 meter dash during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Battle finished first, with a time of 22.73.
Ohio State sophomore Anavia Battle crosses the finish line in the 200 meter dash during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Battle finished first, with a time of 22.73. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Indiana sophomore Ben Veatch, right, runs towards the finish line in the 5,000 meter final against teammate Kyle Mau during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Veatch finished first, with a time of 14:35.45, teammate Kyle Mau finished second, with a time of 14:35.60.
Indiana sophomore Ben Veatch, right, runs towards the finish line in the 5,000 meter final against teammate Kyle Mau during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Veatch finished first, with a time of 14:35.45, teammate Kyle Mau finished second, with a time of 14:35.60. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Indiana sophomore Ben Veatch, right, embraces teammate Kyle Mau after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 5,000 meter final during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Veatch finished first, with a time of 14:35.45, teammate Kyle Mau finished second, with a time of 14:35.60.
Indiana sophomore Ben Veatch, right, embraces teammate Kyle Mau after finishing first and second, respectively, in the 5,000 meter final during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Veatch finished first, with a time of 14:35.45, teammate Kyle Mau finished second, with a time of 14:35.60. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The field of women compete in the 5,000 meter final during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
The field of women compete in the 5,000 meter final during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State sophomore Abby Nichols crosses the finish line in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nichols finished first, with a time of 15:56.52, setting a school record.
Ohio State sophomore Abby Nichols crosses the finish line in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nichols finished first, with a time of 15:56.52, setting a school record. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State sophomore Abby Nichols celebrates after crossing the finish line in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nichols finished first, with a time of 15:56.52, setting a school record.
Ohio State sophomore Abby Nichols celebrates after crossing the finish line in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nichols finished first, with a time of 15:56.52, setting a school record. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Ohio State sophomore Abby Nichols gets embraced by teammates after crossing the finish line in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nichols finished first, with a time of 15:56.52, setting a school record.
Ohio State sophomore Abby Nichols gets embraced by teammates after crossing the finish line in the 5,000 meter finals during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Nichols finished first, with a time of 15:56.52, setting a school record. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris crosses the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36.
Iowa's Mar'yea Harris crosses the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won, with a time of 3:07.36. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Chris Thompson embraces Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chris Thompson embraces Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue's Samara Miller celebrates while crossing the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue finished first, with a time of 3:36.63
Purdue's Samara Miller celebrates while crossing the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue finished first, with a time of 3:36.63 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue's Samara Miller celebrates while crossing the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue finished first, with a time of 3:36.63
Purdue's Samara Miller celebrates while crossing the finish line in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue finished first, with a time of 3:36.63 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue's Samara Miller, right, celebrates with teammate Myia Dorsey after anchoring in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue finished first, with a time of 3:36.63
Purdue's Samara Miller, right, celebrates with teammate Myia Dorsey after anchoring in the 4x400 meter relay during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue finished first, with a time of 3:36.63 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, celebrates with players during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Joey Woody, the University of Iowa director of track and field, celebrates with players during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate after the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes men celebrate during the final day of Big Ten track and field outdoor championships, Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Francis X. Cretzmeyer Track on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    There's a hope that Iowa could make some noise at the NCAA Championships, too. And the program should be strong again next year.

    But getting a Big Ten title was, well … big.

    “We’ve been planning this, the whole last year,” Woody said. “The guys had a vision and a mindset and a drive and a heart. Just all about fighting and loving each other and doing it for the team.”

    Woody hoped the weekend would be a 1-2 punch with his women’s team also bringing home.

    But the Hawkeye women finished in third place, with 93 points. Ohio State won with 126. Still, the third-place finish tied Iowa’s best in women’s program history.

    On the men's side, though, this was something special. Especially for Woody.

    His track coach at City High School and dear friend/mentor John Raffensperger passed away April 22 at age 79. Raffensperger had been a volunteer coach with Woody the past 13 years with the Hawkeyes.

    Woody, who was a pallbearer at Raffensperger’s funeral, began crying Sunday after the Big Ten title was secured. He pointed to a patch on his jacket that said “RAFF,” and the moment hit him.

    “I haven’t cried up to this point through everything. This is the first time I’ve let it loose,” Woody said. “He wanted to be here so bad. That’s what he was fighting for. But he had the best seat in the house.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    Big Ten Championships: Men's results

    Team scores

    1. Iowa, 116; 2. Indiana, 103; 3. Purdue, 96; 4. Nebraska, 76.5; 5. Ohio State, 72; 6. Michigan, 54.5; 7. Michigan State, 53; 8. Minnesota, 51; 9. Penn State, 50; 10. Wisconsin, 49; 11. Rutgers, 37; 12. Illinois, 31; 13. Maryland, 29.

    Sunday’s finals (winners, plus Iowa point-scorers)

    Triple jump — 1. Tamar Greene, Purdue, 53 feet, 0 inches; 8. James Carter, Iowa, 50-1¾.

    Discus — 1. Greg Thompson, Maryland, 189-6.

    4x100 meter relay — 1. Purdue, 39.39; 4. Iowa (Collin Hofacker, Antonio Woodard, Wayne Lawrence Jr., Karayme Bartley), 39.59.

    1,500 — Justine Kiprotich, Michigan State, 3:42.69.

    110 high hurdles — 1. Will Agodu, Michigan State, 13.75; 2. Jaylan McConico, Iowa, 13.78; 3. Anthony Williams, Iowa, 13.81; 5. Chris Douglas, Iowa, 13.93; 6. Josh Braverman, Iowa, 13.96.

    400 — 1. Mar'yea Harris, Iowa, 45.67; 2. Karayme Bartley, Iowa, 45.80.

    100 — 1. Devin Quinn, Illinois, 10.11; 7. Antonio Woodard, Iowa, 10.40.

    800 — 1. Cooper Williams, Indiana, 1:48.69; 4. Matt Manternach, Iowa, 1:49.16; 5. Nolan Teubel, Iowa, 1:49.54; 6. Tysen VanDraska, Iowa, 1:49.58.

    400 hurdles — 1. Chris Douglas, Iowa, 50.32; 3. Raymonte Dow, Iowa, 51.37; 5. Noah Larrison, Iowa, 51.64.

    200 — 1. Nick Gray, Ohio State, 20.23; 3. Antonio Woodard, Iowa, 20.69; 6. Karayme Bartley, Iowa, 20.97.

    5,000 — 1. Ben Veatch, Indiana, 14:35.45.

    4x400 relay — 1. Iowa (Wayne Lawrence Jr., Chris Thompson, Carter Lilly, Mar'yea Harris), 3:07.36.

    Big Ten Championships: Women's results

    Team scores

    1. Ohio State, 126; 2. Indiana, 95; 3. Iowa, 93; 4. Nebraska, 92.5; 5. Minnesota, 90; 6. Penn State, 68; 7. Wisconsin, 60; 8. Michigan State, 49; 9. Purdue, 39; 10. Maryland, 35; 11. Michigan, 31; 12. Rutgers, 20; 13. Illinois, 18.5.

    Sunday’s finals (winners, plus Iowa point-scorers)

    Discus — 1. Laulauga Tausaga, Iowa, 197 feet, 9 inches; 2. Konstadina Spanoudakis, Iowa, 173-8.

    Triple jump — 1. Leah Moran, Indiana, 42-7; 7. Amanda Carty, Iowa, 39-9¾.

    4x100 meter relay — 1. Ohio State, 43.99; 7. Iowa (Antonise Christian, Talia Buss, Amanda Carty, Aly Weum), 45.83.

    1,500 — 1. Danae Rivers, Penn State, 4:17.69.

    100 hurdles — 1. Jasmine Barge, Nebraska, 13.25; 2. Jenny Kimbro, Iowa, 13.38; 6. Tria Simmons, Iowa, 13.72.

    400 — 1. Alexis Holmes, Penn State, 52.17; 2. Briana, Guillory, Iowa, 52.66.

    100 — 1. Anavia Battle, Ohio State, 11.32; 6. Antonise Christian, Iowa, 11.81.

    800 — 1. Danae Rivers, Penn State, 2:04.71.

    400 hurdles — 1. Reanda Richards, Rutgers, 57.68; 5. Jenny Kimbro, Iowa, 58.41. 

    200 — 1. Anavia Battle, Ohio State, 22.73; 2. Briana Guillory, Iowa, 23.31. 

    5,000 — 1. Abby Nichols, Ohio State, 15:56. 

    4x400 relay — 1. Purdue, 3:36.63; 4. Iowa (Jenny Kimbro, Tria Simmons, Payton Wensel, Briana Guillory), 3:38.47.

