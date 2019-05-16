CLOSE

"Our game has changed," McCaffery said about how agents, ethics and early-entry NBA players has altered the landscape of college basketball. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Fran McCaffery isn’t on social media. And he’s grateful he isn’t.

Still, the 10th-year Iowa basketball coach hears what is said about his team. Particularly the negative stuff toward (that sometimes tags) his players. He was particularly disturbed that despite a 23-win season — in which his team came within an eyelash of the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years — there was relentless doses of vitriol among a certain segment of Hawkeye followers.

If you’re active on Twitter, you’ve surely seen it.

I’ve sure seen it.

If I tweeted something about Jordan Bohannon, someone would inevitably pipe up and complain that he wasn’t playing satisfactory defense.

The social-media treatment of leading scorer/rebounder Tyler Cook was over-the-top negative, and that trend has continued since the Hawkeyes’ season ended with an overtime loss to Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

If you had a nickel for every tweet contending that Cook — only one of the most explosive players ever to wear a Hawkeye uniform — will never be an NBA player … you could probably buy a few carts of groceries and still have enough left for a tank of gas.

And when you’re the head coach with one son on the team — and a second on the way — you can imagine how the negativity can be amplified over any loss or any setback.

“In the old days, people would say stuff to the person they’re standing next to,” McCaffery said this week in an exclusive interview with the Des Moines Register. “Now they post it. Now they attack people directly.

"It’s upsetting. When I say they, my boys (Connor and Patrick) — but (also) my guys. The guys on the team. And it’s sad. It’s disgraceful."

McCaffery isn't a guy who backs down. He'll fight for his players against all-comers, sometimes taking it to the extreme — like he did when berating an official in a hallway after a game at Ohio State, a tirade that resulted in a two-game suspension.

“People say stuff about me, it really doesn’t bother me. I don’t care. I know people say, ‘Oh, sure.’ But it really doesn’t," McCaffery said. "Because once you sign up for this profession, it’s coming.

"What bothers me is when you have an amateur athlete, especially a young kid who’s growing and trying to figure it out, and you see him get viciously attacked."

This unusually newsy offseason has only added to the unrest.

A longtime, loyal assistant coach departed. So did three junior players. Talented freshman Joe Wieskamp added a slightly bit of uncertainty by testing the NBA Draft process. There hadn’t yet been a big recruiting win; only close losses.

In a 32-minute interview, McCaffery spoke in depth about some of the program’s pressing issues in addition to what he sees the latest troubling trends in college basketball. His answers were compelling, and I didn’t want to cut him short, so I broke the interview into two parts.

The first part comes today, with a focus on the recent past.

CLOSE

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Fran McCaffery says he's open to taking a transfer and that recruiting is going well. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

TOPIC 1: Why did Isaiah Moss leave?

To the fans I trust, this was by far the most concerning offseason development. Most plugged-in folks realized Cook wanted to go pro after Year 3 no matter what. It wasn’t a surprise to see Ohio native Maishe Dailey transfer to Akron.

But Moss? It didn’t quite add up for outsiders. Moss was a 96-game starter and 39% career 3-point shooter, and his role theoretically should've expanded. Yet his father told an Illinois fan website that his son desired a better fit to help him reach the next level.

After our interview Wednesday, Moss tweeted that he had committed to Arkansas — a team that is rebooting with a new coach.

McCaffery: “I really, really like Isaiah Moss. I have a great relationship with him. Tremendous respect for him. Been a really good player for us for a long time. I hope it works out for him. I really do.

“He will make shots. He is a great locker-room presence. Every one of his teammates loves him. He’s going to play hard. He’s not going to be in trouble, ever. He’s a really good person. Wherever he goes, he’s going to give them what he’s got.

“Fourth-leading scorer (actually fifth, at 9.2 points a game). Fourth on the team in shots (276). Fourth on the team in minutes (24.1 a game). I’m just assuming, he wants to be first or second on the team in shots. First or second on the team in minutes. I’m sure that’s what he’s looking for, and I hope that’s what he finds.”

TOPIC 2: Why did Andrew Francis leave?

Francis had worked under McCaffery for 12 years — three at Siena, nine at Iowa. He was considered Iowa’s most relentless recruiter and an ally to players when tough times struck.

But last month, he accepted an assistant coaching position at California of the Pacific-12 Conference.

It’s important to note that McCaffery had enjoyed rare stability among his assistants — having never lost one in nine years among Francis, Kirk Speraw and Sherman Dillard.

While this is hardly a crisis, it was at least worth asking why Francis would desire a fresh start elsewhere. This was the first time McCaffery has answered questions on the matter.

McCaffery: “I think he felt like he wanted a change. He started his career at Villanova, came with me to Siena, came with me here. He’s spent his career on the East Coast, in the Midwest. I think he feels like now he’s on the West Coast, it really provides him with a broad-based resume to get a head-coaching job. I would’ve thought he’d been a head coach by now. He’s been close on a few.

“Hopefully getting some West Coast experience will help.

“He’s one of the great ones.”

TOPIC 3: Has McCaffery targeted a defensive guru to replace Francis?

Iowa’s adjusted offense (according to KenPom.com) is elite. It was No. 15 out of 353 Division I teams in the country last season. That’s the top 5%. One spot behind Kentucky, one ahead of Villanova.

McCaffery is a highly regarded offensive coach who likes to play at a fast pace. His teams have won three NCAA Tournament games in the past five seasons.

Yet Iowa’s adjusted defense last season was 111th nationally; last in the Big Ten Conference. Given Michigan's success under now-departed John Beilein after he recruited a defensive guru to his staff (Luke Yaklich) and seeing defensive-minded teams Virginia and Texas Tech make the NCAA title game … why not go that direction with a new assistant?

Or maybe an assistant focused on recruiting?

McCaffery, who will turn 60 later this month, said he instead preferred to find a well-rounded coach. He was expecting to name a Francis replacement next week.

McCaffery: “I look for somebody who’s good in every area. You’ve got to be able to coach as it relates to breaking teams down. Scouting. Relationships with players. Relationships in recruiting. To be able to speak to alumni groups. You’ve got to be able to do it all. The reason for that is, I’m not able to be in this office every day. Whatever comes through that door, any one of my guys has to be able to handle it.

“The other thing is, professionally, I want that person — whoever it is — to have an opportunity to be a head coach. If you only specialize in one thing, you can’t ever be a head coach. A lot of guys over the years have been utilized in that way. Well, he’s my recruiter. He’s my defensive guy. He’s my administrative guy. Those guys move over one chair, and they’re in over their head.

“Nobody ever did that to me. So I’m not going to do that to them.”

TOPIC 4: What about the futures of Cook and Wieskamp?

McCaffery said there’s a zero percent chance Cook will be back. He was confident that Wieskamp would be.

After our interview, McCaffery was headed to Chicago to support Cook's appearance at the NBA Scouting Combine. It came as no surprise to McCaffery that Cook was ready to move on.

McCaffery: “Tyler Cook is a really bright young man. … He’s done what he needs to do academically (and is close to getting his degree). And he wants to be a professional basketball player.

“Maybe it’s in the G League. Maybe it’s on an NBA roster. Maybe it’s overseas, making really good money. Either way, he’s got ... a 12-year window, maybe 13 years, to make money.”

63 photos: The many faces of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery poses for a portrait
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery poses for a portrait during the men's basketball media day in Iowa City on Wednesday, October 7, 2015. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a game
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells during a game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2015. Tork Mason/For the Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts watching
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts watching game action against Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at KeyArena. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to his team during the first half against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jan 24, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head
Jan 24, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 83-71. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to an
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery speaks to an official during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa won 73-49. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to action
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to action on the court against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at State Farm Center. Iowa beat Illinois 77 to 65. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery yells out from the sidelines of an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery yells out from the sidelines of an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Siena head coach Fran McCaffery showed his displeasure after a technical foul was called on the Siena bench in first half action against UNI in men's basketball game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Saturday night Dec. 12th.
Buy Photo
Siena head coach Fran McCaffery showed his displeasure after a technical foul was called on the Siena bench in first half action against UNI in men's basketball game at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Saturday night Dec. 12th. Bill Neibergall / The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
New Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery greets shares a laugh with his sons Connor, McCaffery, 11, right, and Patrick McCaffery, 10, center, after a press conference introducing McCaffery, Monday, March 29, 2010, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
New Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery greets shares a laugh with his sons Connor, McCaffery, 11, right, and Patrick McCaffery, 10, center, after a press conference introducing McCaffery, Monday, March 29, 2010, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls instructions to the Hawkeyes from courtside Sunday, November 7, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery calls instructions to the Hawkeyes from courtside Sunday, November 7, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Bill Adams / The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the Hawkeyes contest against South Dakota State in their season opener on Sunday, November 14, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the Hawkeyes contest against South Dakota State in their season opener on Sunday, November 14, 2010 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Press-Citizen / Benjamin Roberts
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was not happy after a technical foul was called on the Iowa bench in second half of mens' basketball game against owa State at Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night, Dec. 10th.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery was not happy after a technical foul was called on the Iowa bench in second half of mens' basketball game against owa State at Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday night, Dec. 10th. Bill Niebergall / The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during the Hawkeyes game against Augustana on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a foul call during the Hawkeyes game against Augustana on Sunday, November 3, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on as his team plays Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery looks on as his team plays Nebraska-Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to one of his players during their game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to one of his players during their game against Maryland-Eastern Shore at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled instructions to #5 Anthony Clemmons in first half action against Drake in the second basketball game of the Big 4 played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday Dec. 7, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled instructions to #5 Anthony Clemmons in first half action against Drake in the second basketball game of the Big 4 played at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday Dec. 7, 2013. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery questions a call with a game official against Iowa State on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Buy Photo
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery questions a call with a game official against Iowa State on Friday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has a couple words for guard Josh Oglesby during the Hawkeyes game against Nebraska on Tuesday, December 31, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery has a couple words for guard Josh Oglesby during the Hawkeyes game against Nebraska on Tuesday, December 31, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team play Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team play Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery disputes a foul call following a timeout during the Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, February 22, 2014.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery disputes a foul call following a timeout during the Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, February 22, 2014. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at his team as they trail Iowa State in the first half during their game at Hilton Coliseum Friday night.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yells at his team as they trail Iowa State in the first half during their game at Hilton Coliseum Friday night. Justin Hayworth/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watched in team in first half action against Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watched in team in first half action against Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery punched the air as he was upset with about three minutes left in loss to Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery punched the air as he was upset with about three minutes left in loss to Nebraska in men's basketball game played at the Carver - Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday night, Jan. 26th, 2012. Bill Neibergall/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call, in the second half against Nebraska, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shows his displeasure with the Iowa starting five during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shows his displeasure with the Iowa starting five during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Press Citizen
Fullscreen
A rarity: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with the officiating staff during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012.
A rarity: Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with the officiating staff during Iowa's contest against Penn State on Saturday, February 4, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Press Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team during the Hawkeyes' game against UT-Pan American at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team during the Hawkeyes' game against UT-Pan American at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 9, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a traveling call during the Hawkeyes' game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a traveling call during the Hawkeyes' game against South Dakota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
des.s1208iowambb - Iowa coach Fran McCaffery instructs his players from the sidelines during an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
des.s1208iowambb - Iowa coach Fran McCaffery instructs his players from the sidelines during an NCAA men's college basketball game between Iowa State and the University of Iowa on Friday, Dec. 7, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with his team during the Hawkeyes game against in-state rival Iowa State in Iowa City on Friday, December 6, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery talks with his team during the Hawkeyes game against in-state rival Iowa State in Iowa City on Friday, December 6, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts as Zach McCabe is called for a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts as Zach McCabe is called for a foul during the Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches his team face Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2012. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeye game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeye game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Minnesota on Sunday, February 17, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a foul after Iowa's Eric May got tangled with Indiana State's Manny Arop during their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls for a foul after Iowa's Eric May got tangled with Indiana State's Manny Arop during their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with Indiana State head coach, and former Iowa assistant coach, Greg Lansing prior to their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery jokes with Indiana State head coach, and former Iowa assistant coach, Greg Lansing prior to their first-round NIT game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shouts at Anthony Clemmons during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery shouts at Anthony Clemmons during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery kicks the officiating table during the Hawkeyes' first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery kicks the officiating table during the Hawkeyes' first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to his players during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls to his players during their first-round NIT game against Indiana State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, and assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, left, and Sherman Dillard, right, call to players during their second-round NIT game against Stony Brook at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, center, and assistant coaches Kirk Speraw, left, and Sherman Dillard, right, call to players during their second-round NIT game against Stony Brook at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, March 22, 2013. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to his team during the first half of an NIT semifinal basketball game against Maryland Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in New York.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery calls out to his team during the first half of an NIT semifinal basketball game against Maryland Tuesday, April 2, 2013, in New York. Frank Franklin AP
Fullscreen
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery yells to his players during the second half of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery yells to his players during the second half of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery, right, and his wife Magaret, talk with former Iowa football player and NFL player Tim Dwight(back to camera) during introductions at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Charity Golf Classic featuring Iowa Division I coaches and their wives at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines Monday Aug. 20, 2012.
Buy Photo
University of Iowa men's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery, right, and his wife Magaret, talk with former Iowa football player and NFL player Tim Dwight(back to camera) during introductions at the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer Charity Golf Classic featuring Iowa Division I coaches and their wives at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines Monday Aug. 20, 2012. Rodney White/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day.
Buy Photo
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery speaks to members of the media on Thursday at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City during the University of Iowa men's basketball media day. Bryon Houlgrave The Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a non foul call involving Devyn Marble during the Hawkeyes 65-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Saturday, December 31, 2012.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a non foul call involving Devyn Marble during the Hawkeyes 65-69 loss to the Hoosiers in Iowa City on Saturday, December 31, 2012. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Purdue in Iowa CIty on Wednesday, February 27, 2013.
Buy Photo
Iowa's head coach Fran McCaffery gets fired up during the Hawkeyes game against Purdue in Iowa CIty on Wednesday, February 27, 2013. Benjamin Roberts / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's hed coach Fran McCaffery carries his son Jonathan as he walks off the court after defeating Michigan 75-59, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's hed coach Fran McCaffery carries his son Jonathan as he walks off the court after defeating Michigan 75-59, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa. Press-Citizen/ Matthew Holst
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    TOPIC 5: Final thoughts from a 23-12 season?

    There’s a reason I opened this column with the pointed stuff about social media. It was a jarring experience as a columnist covering the team, to see so much negativity amid a plus-nine turnaround in wins (from 14-19 in 2017-18). Even if it was a minority of fans, it was an effectively vocal minority.

    And, as I spoke with McCaffery, it became obvious that from the top down, the Hawkeyes went through the 2018-19 season with an us-against-the-world mentality.

    “(Bohannon and Cook), they’re some of our best players,” McCaffery said. “But they get some of the brunt of the negativity. I think in a lot of ways you sort of develop this band-of-brothers mentality in the locker room.”

    Look for Part 2 of the McCaffery interview in the coming days, in which the future of Hawkeye (and college) basketball is addressed.

    But for now, I'll leave you with his answer about the Iowa team that's been the closest of his nine to reaching that elusive Sweet 16.

    McCaffery: "Going through that journey, the ups and downs. We always talk about family. Well, that’s kind of what family is. We’re traveling together, eating together, staying in hotels together, competing together. We’re dealing with success and failure together. Adversity together. That’s what it is.

    "I wish people could have been in the locker room after that (Tennessee) game. It was without a doubt the most emotional locker room I’ve ever been in. Players were not afraid to tell each other how much they loved each other. Players, coaches crying.

    "It’s never going to be great all the time. But we accomplished some amazing things coming off a disappointing season. I’m very proud of what we accomplished."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE