CLOSE

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thinks there could be some flexibility in how he uses freshmen Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

I didn’t think I’d be writing a column about Oliver Martin in the first week of June 2019. But here we are …

The former wide receiver sensation from Iowa City West has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. He’s leaving Michigan. From what I’m told, this isn’t a young man testing the waters. He’s done after two years in Ann Arbor.

So, what happens next?

The prevailing and understandably natural thought is that Martin is destined to come home to Iowa City. Sit out one year, then play two for the Hawkeyes.

A lot of thoughts are racing through my head. I’m certain even more are racing through Oliver’s. Let’s tackle a variety of angles.

Photos: Wide receiver Oliver Martin enters NCAA transfer portal
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown on a pass from quarterback Shea Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown on a pass from quarterback Shea Patterson during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start.
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start. Tim Fuller,USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Oliver Martin (80) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Oliver Martin (80) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Deron Harrell (8) during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state
Buy Photo
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state pick in 2015-16. Ended his career with 239 receptions, the most in Iowa high school football history, as well as 3,449 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions. Was the state’s top-rated prospect in 2017 and played in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Michael Zamora/Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin.
Buy Photo
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High senior and Michigan football commit Oliver
Buy Photo
West High senior and Michigan football commit Oliver Martin poses for a photo with his family on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oliver Martin is a four-star wide receiver from Iowa
Buy Photo
Oliver Martin is a four-star wide receiver from Iowa City West. Michael Zamora, Des Moines Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oliver Martin is listed at 6-feet-1 and 190 pounds.
Oliver Martin is listed at 6-feet-1 and 190 pounds. Reese Strickland, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar Rapids Washington defender Nov. 11, 2016, in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane (6) high five fans in the stands Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, after defeating Cedar Rapids Washington in their 4A state semifinal game at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
636149020610398323-iow-1116-oliver-martin-02
636149020610398323-iow-1116-oliver-martin-02
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Oliver Martin, West High
Buy Photo
Oliver Martin, West High Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown with his tammates Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, during their 4A state semifinal game against Cedar Rapids Washington at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Ottumwa on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin breaks a tackle as he runs
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin breaks a tackle as he runs down field during the Trojans' game against Linn-Mar in Marion on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Ottumwa on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin works on plays during practice
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin works on plays during practice on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin works on plays during practice
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin works on plays during practice on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
City High's Zach Jones tackles West High's Oliver Martin
Buy Photo
City High's Zach Jones tackles West High's Oliver Martin during their game at West High on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West Trojans Oliver Martin catches a touchdown
Buy Photo
Iowa City West Trojans Oliver Martin catches a touchdown pass on Friday night against the Southeast Polk Rams. Reese Strickland/For the Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday,
Buy Photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July
Buy Photo
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, during the 4A quarterfinals between Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after tagging out Davenport Central's Bobby Magnus during their substate final on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. West High won, 7-1. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Despite a flurry of interest from schools to play college
Buy Photo
Despite a flurry of interest from schools to play college football, West High's Oliver Martin says he still might play baseball in college. Iowa City Press-Citizen File Photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High senior receiver Oliver Martin holds 10-plus
Buy Photo
West High senior receiver Oliver Martin holds 10-plus collegiate offers for football and two for baseball, becoming one of the nation's top prospects. Iowa City Press-Citizen File Photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
West High's Oliver Martin runs in for a 35-yard touchdown
Buy Photo
West High's Oliver Martin runs in for a 35-yard touchdown during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Kingston Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    If you read nothing else in this column, read this.

    This is a time to give Martin and his family some space and consideration.

    In today’s social media era, it’s easy for a few poorly worded hot takes to reflect an entire fan base. Before firing off commentary, please first try to put yourself in Martin’s shoes and how your words might be received.

    (No, most of us weren’t coveted by the likes of Michigan and Notre Dame in the recruiting process. But try.) 

    Understand that Martin is still just 20 years old. Understand that he’s still finding his way. That he believes his entry into transfer portal offers him a path to a fresh football start.

    By the way, I’m working on a story for Sunday’s Register about a former Iowa high school star who transferred from a Big Ten school with two years of remaining eligibility — and it worked out beautifully. A change of scenery and finding a better fit can often recharge a player’s internal fire and bring out the best in him.

    There is no good reason to trash or pester Martin. Be supportive of a young man who desires to make the best decision for his future.

    Why do we care so much about Martin?

    I thought about this a lot Wednesday night, after the news broke. There’s legit buzz about the mere possibility that Martin, who has 11 career college catches, will wear a Hawkeye uniform.

    He’s an in-state kid. He’s an in-town kid. A kid whose recruiting profile exploded. Every time a major school offered Martin, stories were written about it. Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and UCLA wanted him, too. Martin’s recruitment almost became a reality show, in which even a nationally recognized coach jumped into a swimming pool with him as a recruiting stunt.  

    And just because Martin hails from our state … a lot of us felt like he should want to be a Hawkeye. But he didn't.

    I think there’s another lingering factor, too.

    Wide receiver is THE position at Iowa that has been traditionally finicky. (If only the Hawkeyes had an elite receiver in 2015 ...)

    Under Kirk Ferentz, the program has churned out great offensive linemen, great tight ends, great defensive linemen, great defensive backs … even a Doak Walker Award winner at running back and a Heisman Trophy runner-up at quarterback.

    But receiver? The only Ferentz-era wideout who has caught an NFL pass is Kevin Kasper, and that was 16 years ago. And Kasper was a walk-on who pre-dated Ferentz's Iowa arrival.

    The best in-state receivers usually flee for out-of-state programs. That's an unfortunate fact.

    I think a lot of Hawkeye fans felt like Martin would change the narrative. After all, he’s an Iowa City guy. From the school that Reese Morgan once coached. A teammate of the son of Chris Doyle. And (at one point) a top-100 national recruit.

    The state's No. 1 guy.

    But once Jim Harbaugh swooped in and convinced Martin to wear maize and blue, it felt like Roy Williams and Raef LaFrentz all over again.

    If Martin does choose Iowa, how would he fit?

    For the record, I do think Iowa has the best shot of any FBS program to land Martin’s services. And the Hawkeyes would be crazy to turn him down.

    He played in every game for the Wolverines last fall. He’s added 15 pounds (up to 200) to his 6-foot-1 frame since setting state records at West High. There’s no doubt he could upgrade Iowa's wide-receivers room.

    He would have to sit out one season, unless he could somehow earn a waiver to be immediately eligible. (Hey, you never know these days.)

    With a full year to learn Brian Ferentz’s offense, he would enter the spring of 2020 as a tantalizing potential star.

    Yes, Iowa would presumably have two senior wide receivers in Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, not to mention up-and-coming sophomores Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. But Martin should, at minimum, be well-positioned for a starting (and starring) role in 2021.

    This is my only my theory, so take it for what it's worth.

    I see Iowa as transitioning into a pass-first offense under Brian Ferentz.

    Yes, I know the narrative is that Iowa is the archaic program that still uses a fullback, still huddles up and still is determined to run the football.

    But I'm looking at an ascending wide-receivers room under Kelton Copeland. You know the tight ends will always be a force in Iowa City. And the stable of backup quarterbacks is already encouraging for the future (with Peyton Mansell, Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla on campus and Deuce Hogan on the way).

    Adding Martin would have the potential to inject fuel and speed into Iowa's (theoretical) offensive evolution. So, yeah ... Oliver Martin has once again become a hot recruiting topic.

    And the Hawkeyes have a wonderful second chance to land him.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE