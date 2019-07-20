CLOSE

At Big Ten Media Days, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz fielded a lot of questions about his phenom defensive end.

CHICAGO — There was one Iowa football player who got far more attention than any other at the recently completed Big Ten Media Days.

And he wasn’t even there.

A.J. Epenesa and his seemingly unlimited potential was a hot topic for regional and national media that had a chance to ask 21st-year Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz a few questions Friday at the Hilton Chicago, which perhaps fittingly is situated about a mile north of Soldier Field.

Iowa’s junior defensive-end phenom has first-round NFL Draft potential. And that last word — potential — was where Ferentz pointed the conversation. Not the NFL part.

“He’s got phenomenal ability and he’s got a great attitude and done a lot of good things on the field,” Ferentz said in one of his many carefully worded Epenesa answers. “But he still has a lot of room for improvement. When he really figures out how to use all those skills he has, it’s going to be a lot of fun for him.”

Ferentz’s longstanding approach of tamping down the hype on his young(ish) players is no surprise to those of us who have followed the team for a long time. It was just last summer when he took a similar approach with tight end Noah Fant, who (like Epenesa now) was entering his third year of college with countless preseason accolades.

Like Epenesa this year, Fant was left in Iowa City for 2018 Big Ten Media Days.

Asked why Epenesa wasn’t included in Iowa’s three-player lineup (of Nate Stanley, Toren Young and Michael Ojemudia), Ferentz was quick to say it was “nothing personal,” and that he could’ve picked any of about nine players to join him in Chicago.

Why not let the humble personality and impressive character of a potential top-10 draft pick shine in Chicago’s bright lights? Especially in his home state of Illinois entering what is more than likely his last year as a Hawkeye?

Epenesa would’ve been one of the stars of the week, a hulking billboard for Hawkeye football and a model program representative. In my eyes, it was a missed opportunity to leave him home.

But, like it or not, Ferentz often takes an alternative approach to his best players. He likes to let notoriety unfold naturally. Maybe that’s why instead he brought a backup running back and cornerback who has yet to start a full season.

An answer Ferentz gave about Stanley potentially breaking some passing records at Iowa more transparently reflected how he thinks. Rather than pump up the fact that Stanley has a good chance to surpass Chuck Long’s seemingly untouchable mark of 74 career touchdown passes, the coach who is No. 5 in Big Ten Conference history with 152 wins instead focused on the areas in which his senior quarterback could improve.

“It’s kind of like the Brad Banks story (in 2002),” Ferentz said. “Nobody knew who Brad was in August, and by the end of the year, we all knew. To me, it’s better when you let things happen.”

Remember that quote.

“It’s better when you let things happen.”

Because there’s no doubt Epenesa will be unleashed this fall. Things will happen. And we'll all be watching.

Even as a part-time backup defensive end his first two years, Epenesa amassed 15 sacks.

The player Ferentz compared him to, Adrian Clayborn, had four in his first two years at Iowa before an 11½-sack breakout season in 2009. Epenesa’s 10½ sacks last fall were the most by a Hawkeye since then.

Statistically and physically, Epenesa is far ahead of where Clayborn — one of the best pass-rushers of the Ferentz era — was at this point in his Iowa career. That's exciting.

“I’m not saying he’s Adrian Clayborn, but Adrian did some things … you just can’t teach a guy to do,” Ferentz said of a guy who also wore No. 94 and became a first-round NFL Draft pick. “And A.J.’s got some of that explosiveness; his ability to transition with the pass rush to keep an offensive lineman off balance a little bit.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a force to fumble the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) causing a fumble during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Iowa recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) The Associated Press
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates with the team after their victory over Mississippi State at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22. Rodney White/The Register
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) forces Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) to fumble to ball during the second quarter in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks and forces a fumble on Mississippi State's quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half at the Outback Bowl Tues., Jan. 1, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Iowa takes a 17-6 lead over Miss. St. into halftime. POOL/Rodney White/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) The Associated Press
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (98) attempt to block a field goal from Nebraska placekicker Barret Pickeringfield (32) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during a Big Ten Conference NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Anthony Nelson celebrate after Nelson sacked Nebraska's quarterback during the senior day match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. Holly Hart/AP
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) blocks the punt from Illinois Fighting Illini punter Blake Hayes (14) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 17, 2018; Champaign, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse/USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) attempts to get past a block during a Big Ten Conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in school history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City.
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson juked his way around Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, for a key eight-yard gain on third-and-7 during a 14-10 Wildcats win in Iowa City. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets held by a lineman while running after Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill (11) during an NCAA Big Ten conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making a tackle against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, Bryon Houlgrave
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, pressures Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa's dominant defensive line will be a major challenge for Minnesota freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad on Saturday, in the latest edition of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy game. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) The Associated Press
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts to a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop.
Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive end Parker Hesse celebrate a defensive stop. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa tackles Northern Iowa running back Trevor Allen on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right end A.J. Epenesa catches Northern Iowa quarterback Colton Howell on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) gets sacked by Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets his hand on the ball as Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers throws a pass on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Northern Illinois quarterback Marcus Childers during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa stands for the national anthem during the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018. David Scrivner/For the Press-Citizen
Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa State running back David Montgomery (32) gets stopped by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson, right, embrace after an Iowa fumble recovery during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 13-3. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) Matthew Putney, AP
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick
A.J. Epenesa runs a drill during open practice at Kinnick Stadium Friday, April 20, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game Sept. 23 in Iowa City. David Scrivner, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa
Iowa's Manny Rugamba (5) jumps on Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94) after he sacked Purdue's Elijah Sindelar (2) during the first half of their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes take a 9-7 lead into halftime Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes
Iowa freshman A.J. Epenesa (94) leads the Hawkeyes in celebration after Iowa beat Boston College, 27-20, during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa signs autographs during the open practice on Kids Day on Aug. 12. The highly touted freshman defensive end will play in the season opener against Wyoming, defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. Probably extensively. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa
Special to the Register/Epenesa family A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed to the Hawkeyes. A.J. Epenesa (99), pictured with his family and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, committed Sunday to the Hawkeyes in January. Special to the Register/Epenesa
Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to
Iowa football defensive end A.J. Epenesa holds on to the ball during a spring football practice on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at the Iowa football performance center in Iowa City. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa runs drills as the team prepares for the Pinstripe Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa puts pressure on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa tackles Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar during their game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Des Moines Register file photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets around Illinois tackle Vederian Lowe on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming
Iowa freshman defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
    Ferentz’s answer, naturally, finished with a call for improvement.

    "Adrian had a real knack for that, and I think we’ve seen the same from A.J.," he said. “And again, I’m really confident his best football is in front of him. Because he’s still really learning to use what he has."

    There's a perception, fed by Iowa's coaches, that Epenesa struggles against the run. That narrative is showing up on NFL scouting pages, too. Ferentz was asked about Epenesa's run-stopping ability and, again, was calling for improvement.

    He mentioned that Epenesa needed to be "aware of what he's doing. Developing a fuller understanding of how one thing affects another, that type of deal. It’s something all players go through."

    One of Ferentz's last interviews in Chicago before heading home was with the Big Ten Network crew on live TV. They also asked several questions about the lone Hawkeye to be named to the league's 10-player watch list.

    "My message to him will be just don’t try to do too much. Just be you and play the kind of football you can play," Ferentz said, "and everything else will fall into place."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

