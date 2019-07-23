CLOSE

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wis., will return to Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 9.

If the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to have a special 2019 football season, they’ll need to find a new way against old rivals.

For all the (justified) optimism surrounding this team, here’s a statistic that packs a splash of cold reality.

Over the past three seasons, in which Iowa’s overall record is a respectable 25-14, Kirk Ferentz is 0-11 against the current coaches at Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

That’s almost hard to believe, considering that Ferentz is 11-0 over three years against Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan and Ohio State.

For the purposes of the tough conversation we’re about to have, let’s narrow the focus to Iowa’s three Big Ten West Division rivals (Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin) that have caused the most recent trouble

If Iowa can’t reverse this stained recent history, it won’t meet its goal of returning to Indianapolis for the first time since 2015.

At the recently completed Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, I interviewed the three West coaches in question: Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald (3-0 against Iowa since 2016, including two wins in Kinnick Stadium as a touchdown-plus underdog), Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (2-0 against Iowa since entering the Big Ten) and Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst (3-0, as you probably know).

This isn't a fun subject. But let's tackle this together.

Northwestern

Recent wins vs. Iowa: 38-31 (Iowa City, 2016); 17-10 in overtime (Evanston, 2017); 14-10 (Iowa City, 2018).

In a nutshell: Iowa couldn’t overcome six sacks and Austin Carr in 2016, then dropped the ball (literally) in overtime in 2017. Last year’s loss became the flashpoint of the Noah Fant snap-count conversation and fan-base frustration.

Fitzgerald says: “When you play the Hawkeyes, you’re going to have to earn it. We’ve been fortunate to have earned it a couple of times.

“I joke that stats are for losers, but trust me, I look at it. Typically, it comes down to turnovers. I think back to last year’s game, a one-score game, and we had the two big turnovers late in the game.”

The one thing Iowa needs to fix: rush defense.

For whatever reason, Iowa’s normally stingy run defense has sprung a leak against the Wildcats.

Check out Northwestern’s remarkably consistent numbers from the last three Iowa box scores: 42 rushes, 198 yards in 2016; 46 rushes, 147 yards in 2017; 46 rushes, 184 yards in 2018.

That's unacceptable for Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who no doubt is aware of this disturbing trend. And he's got until the Oct. 26 matchup in Evanston to fix it.

MORE: Unearthing the secrets to Phil Parker's recruiting finds

Purdue

Recent wins vs. Iowa: 24-15 (Iowa City, 2017); 38-36 (West Lafayette, 2018).

In a nutshell: As you’ll see in the quote to follow, Brohm has effectively identified weak spots in Iowa’s pass coverage and gone after them, again and again. The Boilermakers have also surprisingly bottled up Iowa’s running game; the Hawkeyes have managed a mere 2.7 yards per rush in two years against Brohm.

Brohm says: “We’ve had a little luck on our side both years.

“When you can get a big play or two on them, it helps. They’re great at not giving up big plays. They’re a team that controls the ball, plays with great defense, has a great offensive line and running game. So, if you can find a way to get a lead — which we did by being aggressive — it puts them in a harder position.”

The one thing Iowa needs to fix: big plays.

Almost like clockwork (and to Brohm’s point), Purdue has annually turned deep shots into double-digit leads against Iowa at around the 12-minute mark of the third quarter — 21-9 two years ago, 28-17 after an 82-yard heave to Terry Wright last year.

Iowa gave up the fewest big plays of any team in the Big Ten in 2018, but have struggled to plug the gaps against Brohm and the Boilermakers.

From the archives: Photos of Kinnick Stadium through the years
This undated aerial photo of Iowa Stadium shows players in action nearing the south end zone. Nile Kinnick and the 1939 Hawkeyes team played in Iowa Stadium, which would later be renovated multiple times, and renamed Nile Kinnick Stadium in 1972.
This undated aerial photo of Iowa Stadium shows players in action nearing the south end zone. Nile Kinnick and the 1939 Hawkeyes team played in Iowa Stadium, which would later be renovated multiple times, and renamed Nile Kinnick Stadium in 1972.
Iowa fans cheer during the ANF game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans cheer during the ANF game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
ÒI donÕt think you understand it until you see it through
"I don't think you understand it until you see it through your kids eyes," said Chris Kohn of the fans at Kinnick Stadium waving to the children, including his son Will, in the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City.
The sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, from Melrose Avenue in Iowa City, Iowa.
The sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, from Melrose Avenue in Iowa City, Iowa.
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Spirit Squad run the Iowa flags onto the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The sun sets past the recently painted Tigerhawk water tower during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Melrose Avenue is pictured as the sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Melrose Avenue is pictured as the sun sets behind Kinnick Stadium, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Nile Kinnick of Iowa won the Heisman Trophy in 1939.
Nile Kinnick of Iowa won the Heisman Trophy in 1939.
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A statue of Nile Kinnick is pictured as the sun sets, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Snow falls over the Nile Kinnick statue prior to Iowa's
Snow falls over the Nile Kinnick statue prior to Iowa's football game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium in November 2015.
Fireworks go off before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Fireworks go off before an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Herky waits for the Hawkeye football team to take the field against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Herky waits for the Hawkeye football team to take the field against Ball State on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kinnick Stadium is reflected in a fans sunglasses on
Kinnick Stadium is reflected in a fans sunglasses on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, against Indiana in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Meyer wrestles Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer
Iowa's Alex Meyer wrestles Oklahoma State's Kyle Crutchmer during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015.
New block lettering is pictured on the press box with a Tigerhawk logo as construction continues as updates are completed, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
New block lettering is pictured on the press box with a Tigerhawk logo as construction continues as updates are completed, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans wave to patients in the University Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa
Iowa fans wave to patients at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital during the Hawkeyes' game against No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017.
Nile Kinnick is seen running into a tackler during a game in 1939.
Nile Kinnick is seen running into a tackler during a game in 1939.
Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium will get more breathing
Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium will get more breathing room in the North End Zone.
Fans hold up colored cards during the National Anthem
Fans hold up colored cards during the National Anthem before Iowa faces Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes'
Iowa teammates swarm the field before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes'
A TC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium before the Hawkeyes' game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Iowa wrestlers take the field during the Grapple on
Iowa wrestlers take the field during the Grapple on the Gridiron Iowa vs. Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Nov. 14, 2015.
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Iowa's Garret Jansen, from left, Anthony Nelson, A.J. Epenesa, Matt Nelson and Austin Schulte stand for the national anthem before the Hawkeyes' game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Satuday, Sept. 1, 2018.
A view of the Stead Family Children's Hospital from the field as the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A view of the Stead Family Children's Hospital from the field as the Hawkeyes take on Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field for the opening game of the 2018 season prior to kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team takes the field for the opening game of the 2018 season prior to kickoff against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
A field-level view of the North end zone project at Kinnick Stadium.
A field-level view of the North end zone project at Kinnick Stadium.
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits
Haley Arkfeld, a freshman from Panama sits and waits for her boyfriend as the Hawkeyes warm up for their game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City.
From 2010: Rob Miller of the Iowa sports marketing
From 2010: Rob Miller of the Iowa sports marketing department wheels a large Chuck Long bobblehead statue across the Kinnick Stadium lot before Iowa's season opener against Eastern Illinois.
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes
Iowa fans take a selfie as the student section rushes the field after Iowa beat Ohio State, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the
Iowa fans rush the field at Kinnick Stadium after the Hawkeyes beat Ohio State, 55-24, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The fans in Kinnick Stadium wave to the children in
The fans in Kinnick Stadium wave to the children in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the first quarter of their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold
Iowa fans striped Kinnick Stadium in black and gold on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, against Penn State. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday,
during their football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Iowa would go on to win 31-14. Brian Powers/The Register
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football
The Hawkeyes enter the stadium before their football game against North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North
Players walk through fans before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Hawkeyes fans tore down the goalpost and carried it
Hawkeyes fans tore down the goalpost and carried it into the Kinnick Stadium stands after Iowa beat Iowa State, 12-10, in 1977 as the Cy-Hawk rivalry resumed. Register file photo
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set
Ann Kessler, left, and Aaron Etscheidt, right, set season ticket holder seats before Iowa takes on North Texas at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa fans stand on the top level under the waning moon
Iowa fans stand on the top level under the waning moon on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game
Iowa's offense huddles up during the Hawkeyes' game against Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Wisconsin

    Recent wins vs. Iowa: 17-9 (Iowa City, 2016), 38-14 (Madison, 2017), 28-17 (Iowa City, 2018).

    In a nutshell: Wisconsin was clearly the better team in division-title years of 2016 and 2017, but Iowa let last year’s result slip away by yielding two touchdowns in the final minute. The Iowa-Wisconsin winner usually decides the West, so this year's Nov. 9 matchup should be packed with meaning.

    Chryst says: “You look at (Iowa), and you know it’s going to be a well-fought, tough game. You’ve got to do things to give yourself a chance. The game we didn’t (a 10-6 Iowa win in 2015), we turned the ball over four or five times. When you’re playing against a good opponent, a team you’re evenly matched with, it’s all those little things.”

    The one thing Iowa needs to fix: third downs.

    (And, by extension, time of possession.)

    The Badgers are 20-for-44 (45.4%) vs. Iowa on third downs over the past three years, compared with the Hawkeyes’ woeful 7-for-37 (18.9%). That’s gameplanning, play-calling and execution ... that’s getting to third-and-manageable instead of third-and-long.

    As a result, Wisconsin has hogged the ball for an average of 36 minutes, 54 seconds in the past three meetings against Iowa, compared with the Hawkeyes’ 23:06.

    That discrepancy matters. Iowa’s defense was exposed and tired in last year’s decisive final minutes.

    In conclusion ...

    Iowa players watched Northwestern celebrate a Big Ten West title at Kinnick last year. The woes against Wisconsin are well-documented. Ferentz knows the importance of those two opponents, in particular.

    "The bottom line is they played better than us in all of those games," Ferentz said last week. "... I think we know what it’s going to take to be successful. Now the challenge is: Can we do it? We’re going to have to."

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

