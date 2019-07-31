CLOSE

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz would love to know what to expect from this one position in the upcoming season. Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

[Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series.]

The urgency in preparations for Iowa’s 2019 football season is about to get cranked up to 11.

Players report Thursday for the 21st fall camp of the Kirk Ferentz era, with their first practice set for Friday. The four-week push is on before the Aug. 31 season opener against Miami of Ohio.

This is a crucial time for the offense to find a rhythm, for the defense to find cohesion and the coaching staff to find out who they can depend upon to carry the team’s Big Ten Conference title hopes.

There's a feeling that this Hawkeyes team has the pieces to make a championship run in 2019. With the arrival of fall camp and Ferentz about to start his third decade at the Hawkeyes’ helm, it feels appropriate to size up how championship-ready the Hawkeyes are actually built.

As the Big Ten West Division gets stronger, how will Iowa hold up this year? In future years?

Because there’s so much to digest, this question will be answered in three parts. Let's call it a "championship checklist."

Today’s Part 1: The coaching staff.

Keep your eye out in the coming days for Part 2 (the defense) and Part 3 (the offense). As you’ll see, special teams are incorporated in today's report.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with his son Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, left, after an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-7 making Kirk Ferentz the winningest coach in Iowa history. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a Hawkeye football spring practice on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com.
In this University of Iowa photo from Thursday's closed practice, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz oversees his starting first unit. For more photos, visit HawkeyeSports.com. Brian Ray, HawkeyeSports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA football practice on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive line coach Brian Ferentz tries to generate a pass interference call after receiver Damon Bullock was hit by LSU's Craig Loston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register) Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa second-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a big job this week: Trying to put together a plan to bolster quarterback Nate Stanley's confidence while helping keep Purdue's high-powered offense off the field.
Iowa second-year offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a big job this week: Trying to put together a plan to bolster quarterback Nate Stanley's confidence while helping keep Purdue's high-powered offense off the field. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz react with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the Wisconsin game. The Hawkeyes have tweaked their bye-week routine a little bit with hopes of getting an improved showing over past years.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz react with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the Wisconsin game. The Hawkeyes have tweaked their bye-week routine a little bit with hopes of getting an improved showing over past years. Jeffrey Becker, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz high-fives Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley speaks with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a time out against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz steps off the bus and makes his way to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz steps off the bus and makes his way to the stadium prior to kickoff against Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz gestures during the Cy-Hawk NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pats the helmet of running back Toren Young after a big running play against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pats the helmet of running back Toren Young after a big running play against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is seen during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is seen during a Kids Day practice on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Iowa football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Brian Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Brian Ferentz poses for a photo during the Iowa Football media day on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa junior center James Daniels discusses with offensive
Buy Photo
Iowa junior center James Daniels discusses with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz on the sideline against Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks along
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks along the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior tackle Nathan Bazata gets a handshake from
Buy Photo
Iowa senior tackle Nathan Bazata gets a handshake from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the Hawkeyes won, 27-20, over Boston College during the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz fires up his offense after warmups and before kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz directed profanity
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz directed profanity toward a replay official during halftime of the Hawkeyes' 17-10 win against Minnesota. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off
Buy Photo
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks off the field with his players after their Spring Game on Friday, April 21, 2017, in Iowa City. Brian Powers/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with
Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz celebrates with lineman Ike Boettger, right, after an Iowa touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 42-3. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Ike Boettger blocks his mother.
Iowa offensive lineman Ike Boettger blocks his mother. Kris, as other women and position coach Brian Ferentz look on during Saturday's event at Kinnick Stadium. Brian Ray/Hawkeyesports.com
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz directs a drill
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Brian Ferentz directs a drill during spring practice on Saturday, April 11, 2015, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin Blythe gets a high-five from offensive line coach Brian Ferentz during their game against Maryland Saturday, Oct. 31. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach
Buy Photo
From 2015: From left, Iowa Hawkeyes strength coach Chris Doyle, assistant coach Reese Morgan, Bob Scherff (father), Cindy Scherff (mother), Outland Trophy winner Brandon Scherff, assistant coach Brian Ferentz and head coach Kirk Ferentz. Register file photo
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brian Ferentz spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots before coming to work for his father. (Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen&amp;gt;
Brian Ferentz spent four seasons on staff with the New England Patriots before coming to work for his father. (Benjamin Roberts/Iowa City Press-Citizen&gt; DesMoines
Fullscreen
From 2003: Iowa offensive lineman Brian Ferentz laughs with his father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, during the team's media day Aug. 7, 2003, in Iowa City.
From 2003: Iowa offensive lineman Brian Ferentz laughs with his father, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, during the team's media day Aug. 7, 2003, in Iowa City. AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The offensive staff

    A massive overhaul began following a 2016 season in which Iowa had division-title expectations but delivered C-minus results. A group now largely in its third year together needs to take a next step.

    Personnel:Brian Ferentz (third-year offensive coordinator; tight ends), Ken O’Keefe (third year, quarterbacks), Derrick Foster (second year, running backs), Kelton Copeland (third year, receivers), Tim Polasek (third year, offensive line).

    What’s to like: The Brian Ferentz offense has rediscovered the tight end (see: NFL Draft) and been excellent in scoring efficiency (despite ranking 92nd out of 130 FBS teams in total yardage in 2018, the 31.2 points per game ranked 44th and was the program’s highest average since 2002). Foster and Copeland have been major recruiting and culture upgrades over Chris White and Bobby Kennedy (ousted after 2016), helping Iowa gain traction in talent-rich Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Improved pass protection (16 sacks allowed in 2018, best in the Big Ten) has been a highlight under Polasek.

    What needs work: The lack of a consistent rushing offense (104th and 94th in yards per carry in Ferentz’s two years as OC) is the biggest separating factor between Iowa and the top of the Big Ten West. For a program that puts so much emphasis on running the football, recruiting (or developing) a big-time running back has been a shortcoming. Ascending offenses at Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue puts urgency on Iowa to keep up the pace.

    Looking ahead: With four of the five coaches in their 30s, there’s upside, energy and growing stability. It’ll be interesting to see how much longer O’Keefe, who turns 66 on Aug. 18, will continue coaching; he signed a three-year contract to come back to Iowa in 2017. If Brian Ferentz one day succeeds his father as Iowa’s head coach, Polasek would be a natural fit as offensive coordinator (he held that title at North Dakota State).

    CLOSE

    Iowa linebackers coach/assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace sees the potential for good things with Amani Jones in a defensive-end role. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    The defensive staff

    Reese Morgan’s retirement announcement in March made replacing a legendary recruiter and teacher one of the program’s biggest offseason storylines.

    Personnel: Phil Parker (eighth-year defensive coordinator; defensive backs), Seth Wallace (fourth year, linebackers), Kelvin Bell (fourth year, defensive line), Jay Niemann (first year, assistant defensive line).

    What’s to like: Parker and Wallace are passionate, fiery coaches who are leading Iowa’s charge into the 4-2-5 era after 19-plus seasons in a 4-3. Parker’s ability to develop NFL-caliber defensive backs is uncanny. Niemann was a smart hire. The Hawkeyes have become a magnet for takeaways (their 41 interceptions the past two years ranks No. 1 in FBS), and that stems from playing technically sound defense that forces quarterbacks to throw into tight windows. It's a repeatable system that, when executed properly, keeps Iowa competitive with almost anybody.

    What needs work: The next step for a program that has finished in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense five of the last six years is to improve the defensive-tackle position. Bell, a former Hawkeye defensive tackle, has a chance to put his imprint on this position in taking over for Morgan as the leader of the D-line.

    Looking ahead: Wallace, 40, is a rising star in the profession; an FBS program would be wise to hire him as their defensive coordinator. Although he’s been at Iowa for the entire Ferentz era, Parker is only 56 and can lead this defense for years to come.

    The special teams

    LeVar Woods, in his third year as special-teams coordinator and 12th year on staff overall, has had wonderful results in some areas of his new role but needs improvement in others.

    What’s to like: The NCAA’s addition of a 10th full-time assistant coach in 2018 allowed Ferentz to devote Woods solely to special teams, a smart shift. Woods keeps a notebook of ideas for fakes on his nightstand, and that obsession has shown up in some brilliantly successful trick plays. Woods also has embraced the importance of sports psychology, which was credited with Miguel Recinos’ strong place-kicking the past two seasons. Woods also has been creative in directional kickoffs and in 2018 coached the Big Ten return specialist of the year in Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

    What needs work: A program that puts such a premium on field position should never get the punter wrong, but Iowa has been agonizingly bad in that department the past two seasons. Arizona State grad transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton must provide Woods a stop-gap solution.

    Looking ahead: A former Hawkeye and NFL player, Woods loves Iowa and the program. If he continues to develop as special-teams coordinator, he could have further coaching opportunities … if he wants them.

    CLOSE

    Iowa strength and conditioning coach talks about how time can better be spent among teenagers, including Hawkeye football players. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    The support staff

    In its latest media guide, Iowa lists 48 staff members in addition to its 11 full-time coaches. The two most prominent areas we’ll discuss here are two biggies: strength/conditioning and recruiting.

    Notable personnel: Chris Doyle (21st year, strength and conditioning coach), Tyler Barnes (fourth year, director of recruiting), Broderick Binns (fourth year, director of player development), Scott Southmayd (sixth year, director of player personnel), Max Allen (sixth year, director of new media), Paul Federici (16th year, director of operations), Austin Showalter (fifth year, director of analytics).

    What’s to like: It’s not a stretch to say Doyle is the most important figure of the Iowa football program; and yes, that consideration includes Kirk Ferentz. It’s impressive how much advanced technology that Doyle not only uses but develops in the name of, well, development. That’s the bedrock of the Hawkeye program. Doyle is deserving of being the nation’s highest-paid strength coach. On the recruiting front, Iowa has been acquiring a different level of player since the class of 2016 (which will one day be remembered as one of the best ever under Ferentz). Barnes and Southmayd are now essentially leading Iowa’s recruiting efforts, and they put a high premium on finding pure athletes who are culture fits.

    What needs work: Although Iowa’s ability to churn out NFL offensive linemen, tight ends and defensive backs is off the charts, the program still hasn’t consistently mastered landing/developing NFL talent at the two highest-profile skill positions: running back and wide receiver. Iowa State found a David Montgomery; Wisconsin found a Jonathan Taylor. It's not an impossible ask.

    Looking ahead: At only 51, Doyle can do this for a very long time if he so desires. A prerequisite for Iowa's next head coach would be keeping Doyle at the center of the program.

    The head coach

    Kirk Ferentz used the word “healthy” to describe his program in a December interview with the Register, and I agree. The Hawkeyes have won 37 games over the past four seasons and continue to be a consistent factor in the Big Ten West.

    What’s to like: If you care about this kind of thing — and I think most Hawkeye fans do — there’s a real pride that comes from watching Ferentz win games while going about it in a highly ethical way. Ferentz’s embrace of analytics shows he’s willing to adapt and change with the times. Yielding to a 4-2-5 defensive system was a smart move to combat the wide-open nature of today’s game.

    What needs work: Game management still can be puzzling at times. A mentality of punishing opponents, rather than keeping games close, would be a welcome change.

    Looking ahead: The call for one more question came out at Big Ten Media Days, and I spent it by asking Ferentz: “How many more of these are you going to do?” After a few moments of side-stepping the question, he offered, “Who knows? Who knows?” And his time in Chicago was done for the year.

    Final thoughts

    Ferentz seems to be enjoying his life and the challenges of his high-turnover profession, but at some point, the fifth-winningest coach in Big Ten history will move on. Ferentz turns 64 on Thursday and doesn’t have designs on coaching into his 70s. What’s next?

    This season could be an important barometer for the Ferentz legacy — and perhaps set the timetable of his eventual exit. Is Iowa’s prime chance to win the Big Ten West secured or squandered? It seems like the coaching staff, from top to bottom, is in as good a place as it’s been in at least a decade. Maybe ever.

    Now it’s time to get it done on the field, too.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    CLOSE

    Kirk Ferentz talks about a football world, as the head coach, with so many distractions. Joseph Cress, Hawk Central

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE