IOWA CITY, Ia. — A young man who might not play his first snap of Iowa football until the fall of 2020 was one of the premier attractions Friday at the Hawkeyes’ annual media day.

Whatever happens with the Oliver Martin eligibility-waiver petition probably won’t make or break the Hawkeyes’ season. But his story nonetheless is a fascinating one and carries much symbolism about this Iowa team.

There's excitement about Martin, the former Iowa City West star and top 50 recruit, according to 247Sports. Bringing a wide receiver onto campus that was running atop the depth chart just a few months ago at Michigan is a big deal.

And there’s excitement about what this offense can do, not only in 2019 and going forward. Martin’s presence on media day represented that, too.

To see Martin, a chiseled 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, happily donning a No. 5 Hawkeye uniform is positive imagery for Iowa football. This hardly feels like a stale program in Year 21 under Kirk Ferentz; it's one that is attractive to players even from a more storied Big Ten school.

“It feels like a good fit being back,” Martin said as he stood in front of countless reporters wanting to hear his side of the transfer story. “Overall, I’m very happy being here. I think it’s a good thing to be here.”

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin is waiting to hear whether he'll be granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Michigan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Martin was careful with his words and politely declined his rationale for leaving Michigan, while possibly losing a year of college eligibility in the process.

“I appreciate your interest on the topic,” he said, “but I just don’t really want to go into the details.”

In fact, he went out of his way to fondly speak of his days at Michigan. This was hardly the sound of a young man who hated his experience under Jim Harbaugh; it sounded like a guy who needed a fresh start.

When he told Michigan coaches he wanted to transfer, they implored him to stay.

“That made the decision even harder for me; talking to the coaches and having them express how they feel about me and how they envisioned me fitting into the offense over the rest of my career there,” he said. “… But at the end of the day, I thought this was where I’d best fit. And that’s why I came here. 

“I’m thankful that I went to Michigan. I had a lot of great experiences there,” Martin continued. “I have a lot of great friends that I’ve made there; lifelong friends.”

Iowa football: Photos of receiver Oliver Martin through the years
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. Julio Cortez, AP
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start.
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start. Tim Fuller,USA TODAY Sports
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez, AP
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state pick in 2015-16. Ended his career with 239 receptions, the most in Iowa high school football history, as well as 3,449 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions. Was the state’s top-rated prospect in 2017 and played in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Michael Zamora/Register file photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday,
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top of the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar Rapids Washington defender Nov. 11, 2016, in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane (6) high five fans in the stands Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, after defeating Cedar Rapids Washington in their 4A state semifinal game at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday,
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley after being presented with his U.S. Army All-American jersey at school on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, during the 4A quarterfinals between Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after tagging out Davenport Central's Bobby Magnus during their substate final on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. West High won, 7-1. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half in the Trojans' game against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. David Scrivner Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit in baseball. He holds offers from Iowa and Illinois. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Pleasant Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner Greene on a hook and ladder play during the Trojans' Class 4A second round playoff game against Linn-Mar in Marion on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0.
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0. Justin Torner / For the Press-Citizen
    So about his waiver-petition with the NCAA for immediate eligibility …

    Ferentz revealed that the paperwork wasn’t even filed until recently (“within the last two weeks,” he said), so the NCAA is hardly dragging its feet on the matter. The UI’s compliance office was slow to put this together; the Martin family has an attorney, too, which added an extra layer to the process.

    But while he didn't provide details of his case, Martin seemed confident about it as he tried to remain patient.

    “Every once in a while, I (wish) I would have had a decision made by now,” he said. “I think everything on our end was done correctly and as best we could; so I’m happy with that.”

    All this talk about immediate eligibility … but could a guy that's been here only two months be able to provide an instant impact?

    The coaches say, yes, absolutely.

    Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football media day
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Toren Young, Mekhi Sargent, and Ivory Kelly-Martin stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Toren Young, Mekhi Sargent, and Ivory Kelly-Martin stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tristan Wirfs stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Drew Cook stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Alaric Jackson stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nico Ragaini stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nico Ragaini stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Nico Ragaini stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyrone Tracy, Jr. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Quarterbacks Peyton Mansell, Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Quarterbacks Peyton Mansell, Nate Stanley and Spencer Petras stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Nate Stanley stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Wide receiver Oliver Martin stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Tyler Linderbaum stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Caleb Shudak stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Cedrick Lattimore stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    John Milani stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Hankins, Devonte Young, Geno Stone, Kaevon Merriweather, and Michael Ojemudia pose for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Dillon Doyle stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Joe Evans stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa stand for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    A.J. Epenesa stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Michael Sleep-Dalton stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Zach VanValkenburg stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Matt Fagan stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Matt Fagan stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. n stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
    Daviyon Nixon stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. n stands for a photo during Hawkeye football media day Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
    Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
    Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
      Martin has been learning all three wide-receiver positions in a crash course to get ready for the season, in case he’s ruled eligible. He said he’s getting the most reps at the “Z” position — the same one that Ihmir Smith-Marsette plays. (Brandon Smith is No. 1 at the “X,” and Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are the top slot receivers.)

      He’s a smart kid; one who started a game and caught 11 balls for Michigan as a redshirt freshman a year ago. Even if he’s not 100% acclimated for the Aug. 31 opener against Miami of Ohio — he certainly would improve his comfort level as the season goes on.

      But with three weeks until the opener, the clock is ticking. And that creates a brewing dilemma for Iowa’s coaches. Pretty soon, they’ll have to streamline the practice reps for guys that are definitely playing in Week 1. That’s why, for everyone involved, a swift NCAA decision would be helpful either way.

      “How do you balance that?" offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz asked. "You have to get him ready to play football. You have to get him up to speed and get him ready to go with us to the best of his ability, to the best of our ability, without sacrificing reps for guys that we know are going to play.”

      Martin said he’s made a few big plays in practice so far and that he’s been met with open arms. It helped that a pair of high-school teammates, Dillon Doyle and John Milani, were here to begin the transition. He made an instant connection with Ragaini, too.

      He's been an excellent culture fit. He works hard, studies the playbook. He sure seems like an easy guy to root for. 

      Meantime, we wait.

      “He's earned their respect; he's doing a good job. And if he can get eligibility, I certainly think he'll help our football team this year,” Kirk Ferentz said. “If he doesn't, then we'll bank this year, use it as a learning year and look forward to having him (play) next season."

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

      Photos: Behind the scenes look at 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes football media day
      Iowa players including Cole Banwart (61) and Tyler Linderbaum (65) walk out to meet with reporters and photogaphers during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa players including Cole Banwart (61) and Tyler Linderbaum (65) walk out to meet with reporters and photogaphers during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the defense play a game to keep themselves entertained during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the defense play a game to keep themselves entertained during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen show off their beards during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen show off their beards during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, jokes around with offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and Landan Paulsen (68) during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, jokes around with offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and Landan Paulsen (68) during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa players walk out to meet with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa players walk out to meet with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      An Iowa flag hangs above to banners from the 2019 Outback and 2017 Pinstripe bowls during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      An Iowa flag hangs above to banners from the 2019 Outback and 2017 Pinstripe bowls during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen poses for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive back John Milani cools off inside a shed while sitting in a golf cart during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive back John Milani cools off inside a shed while sitting in a golf cart during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive backs Geno Stone (9) and Michael Ojemudia joke around with Cedrick Lattimore, far left, with teammate Matt Hankins during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade of a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade of a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton runs with a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton runs with a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) jokes around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) carries a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) carries a ball during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade behind a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Members of the defense cool off in the shade behind a scissor lift during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) does an interview during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) does an interview during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, far left, and Levi Paulsen interview teammate Dalles Jacobus, center, during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive linemen Landan Paulsen, far left, and Levi Paulsen interview teammate Dalles Jacobus, center, during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) tosses a ball around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa linebacker Joe Evans (13) tosses a ball around with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa attempts a rugby-style pass during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa attempts a rugby-style pass during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa tight end Drew Cook talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa tight end Drew Cook talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley tosses a ball around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, poses for a photo with teammates Peyton Mansell, left, and Spencer Petras during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, poses for a photo with teammates Peyton Mansell, left, and Spencer Petras during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa runningbacks Ivory Kelly-Martin, from left, Toren Young, and Mekhi Sargent pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa runningbacks Ivory Kelly-Martin, from left, Toren Young, and Mekhi Sargent pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive linemen Levi Paulsen, left, and Landan Paulsen joke around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive linemen Levi Paulsen, left, and Landan Paulsen joke around during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger smiles while talking with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger smiles while talking with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, and Tristan Wirfs swap positions while posing for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper, left, and Spencer Petras pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper, left, and Spencer Petras pose for a photo during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talk with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs talk with teammates during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) speaks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) speaks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon smiles while speaking with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon smiles while speaking with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
      Reporters interview Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
      Reporters interview Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
