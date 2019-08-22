CLOSE Iowa's defensive coordinator addresses the safety position, the linebackers and more during an interview 11 days out from the season opener. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

Prior to the 2017 season in which he was named the Big Ten Conference’s defensive back of the year, Josh Jackson had one career start at Iowa.

Prior to Amani Hooker earning the same prestigious honor in 2018, he had started just six times.

Welcome to the Hawkeye football defensive backfield, in which stars can seemingly be discovered overnight.

So, what — or more specifically, who — does Phil Parker have up his sleeve for 2019?

“You just go out there and say, ‘I’ve got to be the best on my team first.’ That’s Stage 1,” said Parker, who’s produced four Big Ten defensive backs of the year in his seven as defensive coordinator. (All-pros Micah Hyde in 2012, and Desmond King in 2015, were the others.) “And then as they grow and become more comfortable and plays well and prepares well … they could be the one.”

Michael Ojemudia picks off a pass intended for Ihmir Smith-Marsette during Iowa's Kids Day at Kinnick scrimmage.

Producing yet another secondary star might be more expected now than not. Who might we be talking about on the awards shows this December or next?

There’s certainly no shortage of candidates., but they are largely unproven. Iowa enters the about-to-start season with a young-but-robust secondary.

Let’s go around the horn and take inventory and see what we find.

Matt Hankins, starting right cornerback

I asked Hankins on media day if he could be the Hawkeyes’ next lockdown corner (like King and Jackson were). He paused, started to grin and bit his lip as if to let his actions speak instead of words. Somewhat humorously, he began to nod. Finally, he briefly verbalized a response.

“I’d like to think so,” Hankins said. “I think I could.”

If you made me pick one guy poised for a breakout, I’d go Hankins. Yes, the guy with zero career interceptions. Minus the ball skills (which we just haven’t seen yet), Hankins reminds me of Jackson, a fellow Texan — rangy (6 feet, 185 pounds), athletic and physical when needed. I thought he was fantastic against Iowa State (and Hakeem Butler) last fall before missing five games because of an injury.

Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, left, joined defensive backs Geno Stone (9), Michael Ojemudia and Matt Hankins during Iowa's media day.

Geno Stone, starting strong safety

Ball skills? Stone has them. Stone tied for the team lead with four interceptions in 2018, despite starting just eight times. His emergence gave coaches the midseason confidence that they could switch to a 4-2-5 defense (allowing Hooker to move from strong safety to the cash, or slot corner, position).

Because safety is thinner than corner, Stone (5-10, 210) might be the most indispensable player on Iowa’s defense outside of A.J. Epenesa. He brings a physical side to stopping the run and seemingly always has his eyes on the ball. He’s aware of Parker’s challenge to be the best defensive back on the team.

He wants to be that guy.

“I think we’re all on the same level right now. The season will show who emerges the most,” Stone said. “We’re just trying to play together right now and all be on the same page, so we can have a great secondary again.”

Michael Ojemudia, starting left cornerback

The lone fifth-year senior in the secondary has had rough patches in his Iowa career to date — Michigan State and Purdue in 2017, Wisconsin in 2018 come to mind. But coaches believe he’s taken a big jump, and they trust him. He was one of three Iowa player representatives at Big Ten media days last month.

He moved in with Hankins and Stone this summer, strengthening their secondary bond. With 10 career starts, Ojemudia (6-1, 200) has experience and versatility to slide to the cash position — or maybe even safety, in a pinch. He’s had a good fall camp, perhaps signaling a breakout year to come.

“I’ve been just really focused on doing my business. Showing up. Doing the little things right,” he said in Chicago. “… Players emerging onto the stage usually happens in the offseason.”

D.J. Johnson, starting cash

Sometimes, the unknown can be an exciting proposition. Johnson was a highly regarded recruit out of Indianapolis in the 2018 class, holding offers from LSU and Notre Dame. But he chose Iowa, he said, because of its family atmosphere.

Now a redshirt freshman, he’s ready to play big for the Hawkeye family. Johnson missed the first half of last season with a hamstring injury. When he returned, Johnson was surprised to learn that he would be the backup to Hooker at the newly created cash position in Iowa’s 4-2-5. And now, the No. 1 role is his, entering the Aug. 31 opener against Miami of Ohio.

“Amani got it off the ground,” Johnson said, “and I’m looking to pick it up where he left off.”

Listening to Johnson talk, he certainly carries the swagger you want in a cornerback. Parker asks his cash to play the run, cover speedy receivers and get home on the blitz. It’s an ultra-important position; one that Hooker mastered and one that offers Johnson (5-10, 183) a chance to make a rookie mark. He’s not worried about being 27 pounds lighter than Hooker was.

“A lot of big guys will come at me. I won’t try to take them on, I’ll just use my feet to get around them and make the tackle,” Johnson said. “It won’t be a problem at all.”

Julius Brents, backup cornerback

Another Indy product who was highly recruited, Brents got thrown into the fire as a true freshman at Minnesota and played admirably. Late-season injuries sent him to the sidelines, but now he's back.

The most rangy of Iowa's corners (6-3, 203) also said with a smile that he's got the best hands in the secondary. We could see him gain more footing as a sophomore as a nickel back, like Jackson did, before exploding onto the scene as a junior.

"We all have that next-man-in mentality; everybody just comes in and continues to work," Brents said. "Hopefully one of us will be that next Amani Hooker or Josh Jackson.”

Riley Moss, backup cornerback

He arrived at Iowa last summer hoping to earn a scholarship. By early October, the Ankeny Centennial product was intercepting two passes in his starting debut at Minnesota. Moss is both smooth and quick — he ran the fastest time in Iowa high school history in the 110-meter hurdles (13.85 seconds). Like Brents, he is a a natural corner who is battling to be next-man-in behind Hankins and Ojemudia.

Rooming with Jake Gervase in last year's preseason camp helped Moss (6-1, 191) quickly learn Parker's defense. You'll see him on the field a lot in 2019.

“The competition really helps drive us. It gets everyone better, I think," Moss said. "But at the end of the day, the best is going to play."

There are others worth mentioning, too. The winner of the free-safety battle between sophomores Kaevon Merriweather and Jack Koerner will have on-field opportunities to splash. Among true freshmen, Dane Belton might open the season as a backup to Stone at strong safety.

For now, we wait to see which players emerge as Parker's next stars. Hopefully for Iowa's sake, there are a lot of them.

“We're not rebuilding," Stone said. "Just reloading."

