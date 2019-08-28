CLOSE

Brian Powers, bpowers@dmreg.com

In the initial stages after Oliver Martin’s transfer from Michigan to Iowa in early June, I pegged his chances at obtaining immediate eligibility at 30%. And, admittedly, that felt a tad optimistic.

Even Martin was braced for the fact that, more likely than not, he would lose an entire year of eligibility. And he was willing to pay that price to be a Hawkeye.

But on Wednesday morning, the perceived longshot officially came through. The NCAA-Big Ten approval parlay hit. The golden ticket cashed.

Martin is free to play for the Hawkeyes, starting Saturday night against Miami of Ohio.

What a way to start the new season.

There doesn’t seem to be a rhyme or reason to what the NCAA approves and doesn’t, but hey — Kirk Ferentz finally got one to go his way.

If you’re in the Hawkeyes’ camp, this is news worth celebrating. A blue-chip recruit that got away has not only come home, but he’s also got three years of eligibility remaining.

Martin could be suiting up for the Hawkeyes for three years of gamedays to come — in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Iowa football: Photos of receiver Oliver Martin through the years
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day.
Oliver Martin was a popular interview in his first public appearance in a Hawkeye uniform, at the team's media day. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) catches a pass during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) stands with teammates during a Hawkeyes football Kids Day scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) talks with reporters during Hawkeyes football media day, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa outdoor practice facility in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J.
Michigan receiver Oliver Martin celebrates his touchdown during the second half against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Julio Cortez, AP
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin runs after a catch in the first half against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.
Iowa football and Oliver Martin are now in the waiting process to determine whether he'll receive an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility. Julio Cortez, AP
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start.
Oliver Martin (80) made 11 catches for 125 yards with one touchdown during his redshirt freshman season at Michigan. He played in all 13 games, with one start. Tim Fuller,USA TODAY Sports
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin, right, runs with the ball as Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton (11) wraps him up for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan's Nick Eubanks, left, tries to block on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez, AP
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state
Oliver Martin, WR, Iowa City West: A two-time all-state pick in 2015-16. Ended his career with 239 receptions, the most in Iowa high school football history, as well as 3,449 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions. Was the state’s top-rated prospect in 2017 and played in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Michael Zamora/Register file photo
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday,
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top of the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) pushes off a Cedar Rapids Washington defender Nov. 11, 2016, in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin (8) and Devontae Lane (6) high five fans in the stands Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, after defeating Cedar Rapids Washington in their 4A state semifinal game at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. Michael Zamora/The Register
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday,
West High's Oliver Martin poses for a photo on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents
West High's Oliver Martin is introduced with his parents during senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye
West High's Oliver Martin chats with former Hawkeye receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley after being presented with his U.S. Army All-American jersey at school on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July
IC West's Oliver Martin (3) at bat on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, during the 4A quarterfinals between Iowa City West and Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Principal Park, Des Moines, IA. Merle Laswell/For the Register
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after
West High's Oliver Martin throws to first base after tagging out Davenport Central's Bobby Magnus during their substate final on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. West High won, 7-1. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards
West High's Oliver Martin returns a kick for 57 yards in the final seconds of the first half in the Trojans' game against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. David Scrivner Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit
West High's Oliver Martin is also a formidable recruit in baseball. He holds offers from Iowa and Illinois. Iowa City Press-Citizen file photo
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the
West High's Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Pleasant Valley on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner
West High's Oliver Martin tosses the ball back to Conner Greene on a hook and ladder play during the Trojans' Class 4A second round playoff game against Linn-Mar in Marion on Monday, Nov. 3, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
West High wide receiver Oliver Martin runs down field during the Trojans' game against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0.
West High’s Oliver Martin (8) catches a touchdown pass against Davenport North during the first half Friday in Iowa City. The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and cruised into the half at 35-0. Justin Torner / For the Press-Citizen
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    In other words, this summer's biggest Iowa football story is only beginning.

    Let’s start there. What should we expect from Martin as a now-eligible redshirt sophomore?

    Before we get to playing time, let’s first start with development. The guy who Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in July had been atop the seventh-ranked Wolverines’ depth chart coming out of the spring would have been relegated to Iowa’s scout team had his waiver been denied. 

    And that approach would have made sense. The Hawkeyes would have been foolish to spend precious game-week time with Martin in the rotation with 1s and 2s if he was next eligible to play on Sept. 5, 2020, against Northern Iowa.

    Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin is waiting to hear whether he'll be granted immediate eligibility after transferring from Michigan. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Kudos to the NCAA, whatever the reasons were in Martin's case, for ruling in favor of a 20-year-old's continued development. Thanks to the approval, Martin will now be folded into Iowa's first-team reps for the next 14 weeks, plus any bowl preparations. That time will be instrumental for his acclimation to all three receiver positions in Brian Ferentz’s offense, not only for this season, but for 2020 and 2021.

    And as we get to what to expect on the field, it bears mentioning once again: He was at the top of Michigan's depth chart.

    The kid can play. That's something the Iowa City community has known for years, as he rewrote the West High (and state) record books as a smooth, dynamic wide receiver. He's also incredibly smart. Combine those two attributes, and already there's reason to believe the growth could happen quickly.

    And it has.

    In fact, it's already been on display. 

    During the Kids Day at Kinnick scrimmage Aug. 10, Martin mostly ran with the second-team offense in three wide-receiver sets, with a backup quarterback running the show. Yet he still stood out. A sensational, leaping, 22-yard catch in between two defensive backs along the sideline was one of those "wow" plays you don't often see from an Iowa receiver. Unofficially, he made four catches for 35 yards that day.

    He'll make an impact at Iowa. The question, given his situation's uncertainty and a recent injury that forced him to miss practice time, is how soon? 

    We don't know how heavily Iowa used him this week in practice, considering Ferentz didn't know for sure about Martin's eligibility until the word came in late Wednesday morning, to the UI's compliance office. But Ferentz did say Tuesday that Martin would "absolutely" play against the RedHawks, not only alleviating any concern about Martin's health but indicating the confidence and trust the Hawkeye staff places in his ability.

    And murmurs I've heard from closed practices (when Martin's been available) could best be described as giddy, tempered enthusiasm.

    If I had to take a stab at Martin's 2019 floor, presuming good health? Fifteen to 20 catches in a run-first offense with four other valued wide-receiver mouths to feed.

    The ceiling? A total game-changer by season's end.

    The first topic of Kirk Ferentz's Week 1 press conference was Oliver Martin. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    So, let's take a peek ahead, shall we?

    Here are the first five Saturdays of Iowa’s schedule: Miami, Rutgers, Iowa State, bye week, Middle Tennessee State. Those 30-some days will give Martin a lot of time to refine his craft and understanding of the playbook. The more time on the practice field and game field with Nate Stanley, the better during that first month.

    And you do know how his second month on the field begins, right?

    That game on October 5: Iowa at Michigan.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    Photos: Behind the scenes tour inside Kinnick Stadium
    Yellow letters that spell out "Swarm" on the ceiling in the tunnel that leads towards the field is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Yellow letters that spell out "Swarm" on the ceiling in the tunnel that leads towards the field is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Yellow letters spell out the words "Together," "Back in Black," and "Physical" in the tunnel that leads down towards the field during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Yellow letters spell out the words "Together," "Back in Black," and "Physical" in the tunnel that leads down towards the field during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A stool sits inside a locker below a Tigerhawk logo during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    A stool sits inside a locker below a Tigerhawk logo during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the Hawkeyes locker room, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Members of HawkVision show off their control room while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Members of HawkVision show off their control room while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Graphics of Josey Jewell and T.J. Hockenson are pictured while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Graphics of Josey Jewell and T.J. Hockenson are pictured while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    The pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The pink guest locker room is pictured while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    The pink guest locker room is pictured while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A tag welcomes visiting players to the stadium inside the pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    A tag welcomes visiting players to the stadium inside the pink guest locker room is pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    A sign maps the field on the way out of the pink guest locker room during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    A sign maps the field on the way out of the pink guest locker room during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 look out over the field from the President's Suite in the press box during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 look out over the field from the President's Suite in the press box during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 look out over the field from the second level in the press box during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 look out over the field from the second level in the press box during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Josh Berka, associate director of event management at the University of Iowa athletics department, talks while University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour while looking out of an "Ironman Box", Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour while looking out of an "Ironman Box", Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Big Grove Brewery and Kona Brewing Company taps are pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Big Grove Brewery and Kona Brewing Company taps are pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Busch Light and Michelob Ultra taps are pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Busch Light and Michelob Ultra taps are pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Taps for Hazy Little Thing - Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Mango Cart - Golden Road Brewing are pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Taps for Hazy Little Thing - Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Mango Cart - Golden Road Brewing are pictured during a behind the scenes tour, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    University of Iowa freshman students from the class of 2023 get a behind the scenes tour inside the north end zone, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

