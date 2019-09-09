CLOSE

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addresses the media after a 30-0 win against Rutgers.

Iowa has recorded a shutout for the third time in its seven most recent Big Ten Conference games, Saturday’s 30-0 pasting of Rutgers being the latest badge of defensive honor.

That statistic is more remarkable considering that all three opponents — Maryland and Illinois last season, and now Rutgers — entered the Iowa matchup with proven big-play running backs.

So, how do the Hawkeyes choke off those big plays and keep a goose egg on the scoreboard?

Iowa gave up 115 yards to Maryland a year ago, the fewest allowed to a Big Ten opponent in the Kirk Ferentz era. Saturday's 125 against Rutgers were the second-fewest.

It may sound boring, but such success revolves around good, quality team defense. Let’s try to make it less boring by looking at the tape in this week’s installment of DVR Monday:

It’s no wonder Iowa is leaning on its 4-3 base defense, instead of a 4-2-5.

What makes Phil Parker such an excellent defensive coordinator is that he relentlessly educates his players about angles and proper spacing. Every defensive play is a math problem. Put another way, Parker calls it "playing the odds."

If Iowa is going to get beat, it’s going to require a quarterback making repeated difficult throws. The thinking is that at some point, the quarterback is bound to make a mistake. (That philosophy has helped Iowa record an FBS-high 44 interceptions in the past two-plus seasons; so, yes, the mistakes inevitably occur.)

I could’ve picked many examples of proper spacing and discipline Saturday, but one subtly effective play caught my eye.

With Rutgers in Iowa territory for the first time and trailing, 7-0, in the first quarter, outside linebacker Nick Niemann handled his responsibility beautifully.

Niemann initially shadowed the motion of running back Raheem Blackshear (a speedy junior who had nine catches for 126 yards in Rutgers’ opener). After the snap, Blackshear flashed left as if to receive a screen pass. That action could've lured Niemann into the backfield. Instead, Niemann made sure cornerback Matt Hankins could pick up Blackshear and, instead of charging, he retreated a few steps — putting himself between quarterback McLane Carter and streaking wide receiver Bo Melton.

While Melton was running free, the rangy Niemann (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) took away an easy passing lane. To hit Melton, Carter would need to loop a pass that could clear Niemann's reach but also stay in bounds. The throw went too far, falling harmlessly incomplete.

Had Niemann taken even one step toward the backfield, the throwing lane would’ve been clearer, and Carter could've hit Melton for an easy 15-yard reception.

That play made me flash back to Iowa’s opener, when D.J. Johnson (the cash player in Iowa’s 4-2-5) bit on some backfield eye candy, allowing Miami (Ohio) to strike for a 20-yard gain. Niemann’s discipline and size, in this case, stifled a potential chunk play. Instead of first-and-10 near Iowa’s 30, it was second-and-10 at the 49 … and Rutgers ultimately had to punt.

Iowa football photos: Hawkeyes host Rutgers in 2019 Big Ten opener
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy (No. 3) pulled down a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy (No. 3) pulled down a touchdown reception in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks out to the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks out to the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players hold hands while running out to the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players hold hands while running out to the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception for a first down in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception for a first down in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receivers Oliver Martin (5) and Nico Ragaini (89) stand on the sideline with punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers Oliver Martin (5) and Nico Ragaini (89) stand on the sideline with punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) adjusts his helmet after taking a tumble into the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) adjusts his helmet after taking a tumble into the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes marching band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) celebrates after a punt landed inside the 1-yard line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) celebrates after a punt landed inside the 1-yard line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade (35) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade (35) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior placekicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior placekicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) and Nate Stanley (4) after catching a touchdown pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammates Mekhi Sargent (10) and Nate Stanley (4) after catching a touchdown pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) block for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (back) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) block for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (back) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) and Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade (35) tackle Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) and Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade (35) tackle Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Herky the Hawk gets in the student section during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Herky the Hawk gets in the student section during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches action on the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter (3) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter (3) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
People in the Stead Family Children's hospital wave to fans in the stadium after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
People in the Stead Family Children's hospital wave to fans in the stadium after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
People in the Stead Family Children's hospital wave to fans in the stadium after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
People in the Stead Family Children's hospital wave to fans in the stadium after the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, from left, Cedrick Lattimore and Nick Niemann celebrate after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, from left, Cedrick Lattimore and Nick Niemann celebrate after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Musician Pat Green is acknowledged during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Musician Pat Green is acknowledged during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets ready before a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets ready before a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) gets embraced by Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) and Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) after a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) gets embraced by Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) and Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) after a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) while Rutgers lineman Michael Maietti (55) blocks against Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls for a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls for a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter (7) sets up a fake play with Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter (7) sets up a fake play with Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers defensive lineman Willington Previlon (96) attempts to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) after making it past Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers defensive lineman Willington Previlon (96) attempts to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) after making it past Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) smiles while running to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) smiles while running to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fans knock a beach ball around as the Hawkeyes played Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Fans knock a beach ball around as the Hawkeyes played Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa fans in the north end zone attempt to cool off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans in the north end zone attempt to cool off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Rutgers defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (97) leaps over a blocker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to pass while Rutgers defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (97) leaps over a blocker during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) takes a handoff from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) takes a handoff from quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes past Rutgers defenders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes past Rutgers defenders during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks for quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) blocks for quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes a snap while Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) takes a snap while Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) and Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Tristan Wirfs (74) run to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) and Tristan Wirfs (74) run to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) reacts after getting a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) reacts after getting a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) gets ready to snap the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets a high-five from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) gets past a block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann (49) gets past a block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) rushes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) attempts to get past a block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) attempts to get past a block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after getting a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) reacts after getting a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) gets assisted by training staff during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) gets assisted by training staff during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) stands during the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) stands during the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen stand on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen, from left, Tristan Wirfs and Levi Paulsen stand on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) linebacker Kristian Welch (34) fullback Brady Ross (36) and quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walk to the center of the field for the coin toss with honorary captain Tom Hayes before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass while offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass while offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a reception for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a reception for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer as Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans cheer as Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) breaks through a defender towards Rutgers' quarterback during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) breaks through a defender towards Rutgers' quarterback during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) reacts as Rutgers' Avery Young (2) advocates for a penalty during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) reacts as Rutgers' Avery Young (2) advocates for a penalty during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini takes a punt return up the field against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini takes a punt return up the field against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball up the field in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball up the field in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Toren Young on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Toren Young on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini is brought down after making a reception in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini is brought down after making a reception in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman fullback Turner Pallissard (No. 40) blocks for running back Tyler Goodson in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman fullback Turner Pallissard (No. 40) blocks for running back Tyler Goodson in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, left, escapes a tackle by Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, left, escapes a tackle by Rutgers defensive lineman Elorm Lumor in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin carries the ball after making a completion in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore wide receiver Oliver Martin carries the ball after making a completion in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman quarterback Spencer Petras throws the ball in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman quarterback Spencer Petras throws the ball in the fourth quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy runs the ball for a first down in the third quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa's defense collapses on Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa's defense collapses on Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann hits Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski moments after Sitkowski threw the ball away in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann hits Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski moments after Sitkowski threw the ball away in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley approaches the huddle before calling a play in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley approaches the huddle before calling a play in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to running back Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to running back Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tips a pass away from Rutgers receiver Isaiah Washington on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tips a pass away from Rutgers receiver Isaiah Washington on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Rutger junior safety Billy Taylor loses his helmet after being hit by Iowa freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Rutger junior safety Billy Taylor loses his helmet after being hit by Iowa freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band take the field prior to kickoff against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa Hawkeyes run to the tunnel after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes run to the tunnel after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates with Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) after scoring a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Toren Young (28) celebrates with Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) after scoring a first down during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) intercepts a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) intercepts a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets embraced by teammate Iowa running back Toren Young (28) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter (3) forcing an interception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Rutgers quarterback McLane Carter (3) forcing an interception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Carter McClane on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior linebacker Amani Jones reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Carter McClane on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy pulls in a touchdown pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a long pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a long pass in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
The Iowa offensive line gets into position to snap the ball in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Iowa offensive line gets into position to snap the ball in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception for a first down in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception for a first down in the second quarter against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa forces Rutgers quarterback McClane Carter to get rid of the ball in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa forces Rutgers quarterback McClane Carter to get rid of the ball in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver er Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception for a touchdown against Rutgers in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver er Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception for a touchdown against Rutgers in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) is pictured before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (5) is pictured before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) gets a high-five from teammate Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) after a fumble a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) gets a high-five from teammate Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) after a fumble a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa students find their seats before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa students find their seats before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with athletics director Gary Barta before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash watches players warm up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash watches players warm up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes flags wave next to a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes flags wave next to a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton touches the helmet on a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton touches the helmet on a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet on a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley touches the helmet on a statue of Nile Kinnick before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
A plane pulls an "Elite Sportsbook" banner behind it before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
A plane pulls an "Elite Sportsbook" banner behind it before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon arrives before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Creativity helped A.J. Epenesa have his best game as a Hawkeye.

    While Epenesa has enjoyed better statistical games, this was arguably the junior's best collegiate performance. The 280-pound defensive end was overpowering. But a week after Epenesa was largely limited against Miami, Parker deserves an assist.

    Iowa had Rutgers guessing where Epenesa was coming from. On Rutgers’ second third-down call of the game, Epenesa — from his usual right defensive end spot — looped left, circling around the left side of Rutgers’ offensive line. Suddenly, the Scarlet Knights had three blockers tied up with tackles Brady Reiff and Cedrick Lattimore and a fourth blocking air. That left Epenesa with a clean lane toward Carter, whose rushed pass fell incomplete. (That was the first of Epenesa’s four official quarterback hurries, though I counted at least six.)

    On Rutgers’ next possession, Epenesa stunted again on the first play (a 3-yard run) and the third play (an incomplete pass). From that point on, Rutgers opted largely to play Epenesa straight-up with redshirt freshman left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal. And that proved to be another losing battle.

    Epenesa single-handedly wrecked (no kidding) Rutgers’ next four drives. One ended with his lone sack of the day. Another, again on a stunt, created Djimon Colbert’s first career interception after Epenesa’s pressure tipped the pass.

    But my favorite play of Epenesa’s Saturday actually occurred in the third quarter. Rutgers was facing a third-and-9 from the 50, and Epenesa bull-rushed O’Neal (6-4, 305) and pushed him so forcefully backward that the lineman ran into his own quarterback to force a badly thrown incomplete pass.

    Epenesa will see varying game plans every week. But on Saturday, Iowa proved it can pack its own plan to unleash one of the nation’s most feared pass rushers.

    Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has a 19-9 record as a starter and has thrown six touchdowns vs. zero interceptions to start the 2019 season. Hawk Central

    A few passing observations about Iowa’s offense.

    For the second straight week, the Hawkeyes were effectively balanced — 194 yards rushing and 244 passing against Rutgers, after going for 213 rushing and 252 passing against Miami.

    I went into this DVR Monday curious about a few tendencies, as we try to get a handle on how Brian Ferentz will operate in Year 3 as offensive coordinator.

    Iowa ran seven plays with two running backs on the field and gained 71 yards. Three were runs and four were passes (with the notable success being a 58-yard touchdown pass from Nate Stanley to Ihmir Smith-Marsette). Ferentz showed four different running-back combinations (Mekhi Sargent/Toren Young, Sargent/Ivory Kelly-Martin, Young/Tyler Goodson and Goodson/Kelly-Martin). Young told me they’ve worked on the two running-back look (not talking fullbacks here) since the spring. On a day when Iowa had zero tight-end catches, it’s more evidence that Ferentz is leaning harder on his running backs in 2019.

    Iowa tried 10 deep passes (out of 36 attempts) Saturday, including two thrown by Spencer Petras. And I’m not even counting gains of 33 yards by Tyrone Tracy Jr. and 23 by Smith-Marsette on his second touchdowns. Ferentz’s willingness to call the long ball was rewarded with two completions (for 85 yards), two pass-interference flags (worth 30) and no turnovers. That payoff also showed up as the game went on with a freer running game.

    Petros on Petras…

    You’ll see me mention the TV announcers in DVR Monday on occasion because they get game-week access that the regular media doesn’t. And late in the fourth quarter, Fox’s Petros Papadakis gave us this line about Petras, a freshman who won Iowa’s backup quarterback nod over sophomore Peyton Mansell.

    “Brian Ferentz told us that (Petras) is cerebrally right where Nate Stanley is,” Papadakis said. “His arm talent is not there yet.”

    That first part is a glowing endorsement coming second-hand from Iowa’s offensive coordinator, considering Stanley’s intelligence has been one of his greatest assets as a third-year starter.

    Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. is happy to talk about his first career touchdown. Hear more: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Iowa’s third-down offense must be better against Iowa State.

    On the Hawkeyes’ first third-down call of the day, Sargent barely gained enough yardage to move the sticks on a third-and-1. After that, the Hawkeyes went an abysmal 1-for-12 on third down.

    What went wrong?

    One glaring miscue early on came when Iowa went five-wide on a third-and-2. Sargent, lined up in the slot, broke out to his left and was open for an easy 3-yard gain. But, whether it was by design or not, he kept drifting toward the sideline rather than settling into a spot for the easy pitch-and-catch. Stanley was a little later to deliver the ball, and by that time, Sargent had moved himself into more congested coverage and dropped the pass. Incomplete, punt.

    Then, when the Hawkeyes did have the right play, they tripped over themselves. On a third-and-10 in the second quarter, Smith-Marsette caught a tunnel screen to the right (a similar play that got him a touchdown in Iowa’s opener) with room to run. But, unfortunately, center Tyler Linderbaum’s hustle got in the way. As the freshman hunted someone to block, he appeared to cause Marsette to stumble three yards short of a first down. Iowa settled for a Keith Duncan field goal and a 17-0 lead.

    On third-and-6 in the fourth quarter, Iowa gave up its only sack of the game when Young’s blitz pick-up was insufficient on linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams, forcing Stanley to shut down the play. Again, Iowa settled for a field goal.

    These small errors were no doubt part of Sunday’s film study. And, remember, Iowa State’s defense is vastly superior to Rutgers’. Iowa expects to face a lot of crucial third downs in a hostile environment Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. How Stanley and the Hawkeyes handle those moments could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

