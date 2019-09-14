CLOSE

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was spent, as were both teams, after a Cy-Hawk classic. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

AMES, Ia. — The longest Cy-Hawk showdown ever, which stretched six hours, thanks to multiple weather delays, ultimately came down to 7½ heart-stopping minutes.

Down two, Nate Stanley took the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes one way for a field goal.

Down one, Brock Purdy took the Cyclones down the other way.

A fourth-down stop for Iowa.

A third-down stop for Iowa State.

And then, of all things, a botched fair catch decided this classic.

No. 18 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17.

Devonte Young, a senior who began his career as a wide receiver and switched to safety but never complained, recovered a Michael Sleep-Dalton punt that caromed off Iowa State’s Datrone Young.

"Probably fitting, just the way it was going," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It was crazy on all fronts.”

After horrendous clock management by the Hawkeyes, in which tight end Nate Wieting scooted out of bounds to save Iowa State 40-some seconds, the Cyclones gave it right back without giving Purdy a chance to work his magic.

Devonte Young saw gunner Terry Roberts make contact with Iowa State's Young, and the ball hit him right in the back, making it a live ball.

A monumental moment for a program plugger.

“It means a lot to me," Young said. "Covered the ball. Never lost to them.”

Stanley, who will finish his Iowa career without a loss to the Cyclones, took three victorious knees from there.

And that’s five in a row for the Hawkeyes in this series, the first such streak by either side since Iowa State won five in a row from 1998 to 2002.

And how about this stat? Iowa has not committed a turnover in any of those five wins. That covers 358 offensive snaps. 

Iowa was plus-2 in turnover margin Saturday night, and dominated special teams — including four field goals from Keith Duncan. 

By the way: Give the junior his scholarship now. His 39-yard boot with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left proved to be the game-winner.

Duncan, now 8-for-8 on field goals this season after making kicks of 25, 40, 42 and 39, said he slipped after the second delay (which spanned 2 hours, 6 minutes) ... and adjusted his approach. He made three field goals without a miss, pumping his fist before the final stroke went through the uprights.

"I had to shorten the stance and bring the weight of my foot more to the middle," Duncan explained.

About that scholarship? Hasn't happened yet.

"That's after the Big Ten championship," he said with a laugh.

Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy barely gets the ball away before getting pummeled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy barely gets the ball away before getting pummeled by Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette points ahead after pulling in a catch for a first down in the third quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette points ahead after pulling in a catch for a first down in the third quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) passes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) celebrates during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) celebrates during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell questions a call during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell questions a call during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa redshirt freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) and Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa redshirt freshman wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) and Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (R-Jr.) (3) is tackled by Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu (R-Jr.) (3) is tackled by Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) rushes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) rushes during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State place kicker Connor Assalley (R-Jr.) (96) is congratulated after kicking a field goal to make the score 17-15 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State place kicker Connor Assalley (R-Jr.) (96) is congratulated after kicking a field goal to make the score 17-15 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
An ISU fan tries to make it through the fourth quarter during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
An ISU fan tries to make it through the fourth quarter during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (Fr.) (72) waves a towel to cheer on the crowd during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg (Fr.) (72) waves a towel to cheer on the crowd during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell meet at mid-field after the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) stands with his teammates as they face the band after loosing the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) stands with his teammates as they face the band after loosing the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley dives over Iowa State's Lawrence White in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley dives over Iowa State's Lawrence White in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way over to gather the CyHawk Trophy following an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way over to gather the CyHawk Trophy following an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate an 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates a win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after running in a one-yard touchdown to put Iowa ahead of Iowa State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after running in a one-yard touchdown to put Iowa ahead of Iowa State in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith hurdles Iowa State sophomore defensive back Datrone Young in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith hurdles Iowa State sophomore defensive back Datrone Young in the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and defensive end A.J. Epenesa as they carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and defensive end A.J. Epenesa as they carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, left, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa carry the CyHawk trophy off the field after a 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) jumps over Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. (R-Fr.) (2) and is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (R-So.) (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (R-So.) (34) knocks the ball out of the hands of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton (R-So.) (1) tries to stiff arm Iowa sophmore defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton (R-So.) (1) tries to stiff arm Iowa sophmore defensive back Jack Koerner (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back Terry Roberts (16) cheers after the Hawkeyes recover a punt to seal their win during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17.
Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back Terry Roberts (16) cheers after the Hawkeyes recover a punt to seal their win during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa would go on to defeat Iowa State 18-17. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa's Terry Roberts (16) celebrates after the Hawkeyes recovered a muffed punt by Iowa State to clinch their win and the Cy-Hawk Trophy.
Iowa's Terry Roberts (16) celebrates after the Hawkeyes recovered a muffed punt by Iowa State to clinch their win and the Cy-Hawk Trophy. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Bryce Meeker pushes Iowa linebacker Amani Jones out of the way during a pass play in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Bryce Meeker pushes Iowa linebacker Amani Jones out of the way during a pass play in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith is pushed out of bounds by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith is pushed out of bounds by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the ball upfield against Iowa State in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes the ball upfield against Iowa State in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa linebackers Kristian Welch (No. 34) and Amani Jones (No. 52) team up to tackle Iowa State senior running back Sheldon Croney, Jr., in the second half on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy fires a pass in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy fires a pass in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles Iowa State's Julian Good-Jones on the line in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa battles Iowa State's Julian Good-Jones on the line in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Menacing clouds roll over Jack Trice Stadium during a weather delay on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Menacing clouds roll over Jack Trice Stadium during a weather delay on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones (Sr.) (8) is pushed out of bounds by Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State wide receiver Deshaunte Jones (Sr.) (8) is pushed out of bounds by Iowa redshirt freshman defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) sacks Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson (So.) (26) sacks Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (R-So.) (88) jumps over Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (R-So.) (88) jumps over Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks the ball out of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's (So.) (15) arms during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks the ball out of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy's (So.) (15) arms during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) looks up at the ball he fumbled as Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann (49) moves for it as well during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) looks up at the ball he fumbled as Iowa junior linebacker Nick Niemann (49) moves for it as well during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Players eye the loose ball fumbled by Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Players eye the loose ball fumbled by Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) tackles Iowa freshman tight end Jackson Frericks (88) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (R-Jr.) (12) tackles Iowa freshman tight end Jackson Frericks (88) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Iowa State took a 7-6 lead over Iowa into halftime. Brian Powers/The Register
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa Marching Band relax during a weather delay against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
A rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans watch as a rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans watch as a rainbow lights up the sky during a lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans brave the rain and lightning during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans brave the rain and lightning during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans rush the field during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans rush the field during an extended lightning delay at the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
The Iowa Marching band takes a refuge from the storm inside the Jacobsen building during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans wait out the storm during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans wait out the storm during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State basketball player George Conditt cheers up the football fans during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State basketball player George Conditt cheers up the football fans during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan slides down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans slide down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans slide down the northeast hill during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer in the stands despite a downpour and threats of hail during a lightning delay against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
A second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans cheer as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans cheer as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Fans leave their seats as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Fans leave their seats as a second lightning strike caused a delay in the first half of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell claps after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell cheers after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (So.) (15) runs during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands off to Iowa junior running back Toren Young (28) during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) avoids a tackle during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles with the ball against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Collin Olson (No. 63) makes a presence during a play in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State senior offensive lineman Collin Olson (No. 63) makes a presence during a play in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A young Iowa State fan gets an eagle-eye view of the game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
A young Iowa State fan gets an eagle-eye view of the game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State student fans cheer on the Cyclone defense on an Iowa third down in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State student fans cheer on the Cyclone defense on an Iowa third down in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa football team prepare to make their way back to the locker room following a second game delay due to lightning against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa football team prepare to make their way back to the locker room following a second game delay due to lightning against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball upfield after making a reception in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball upfield after making a reception in the second quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) celebrates his touchdown reception making the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) celebrates his touchdown reception making the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) catches a deep pass for a touchdown to make the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway (R-Sr.) (7) catches a deep pass for a touchdown to make the score 6-3 during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan kicks a field goal in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan hurdles a puddle en route to the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, during the CyHawk game against Iowa.
An Iowa State fan hurdles a puddle en route to the Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, during the CyHawk game against Iowa. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan holds a sign on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan holds a sign on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy scans the field for an open receiver against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy scans the field for an open receiver against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White tackles Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White tackles Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs steps to the line in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is finally caught by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White after running the ball for a first down on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen offers protection from the Iowa State defense in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior offensive lineman Landan Paulsen offers protection from the Iowa State defense in the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini extends to make the catch in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini extends to make the catch in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting takes the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting takes the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Members of the Iowa State marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Members of the Iowa State marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A member of the Iowa marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
A member of the Iowa marching band performs prior to kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz, right, meets with Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell prior to kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State tailgating camp shows its support for the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State tailgating camp shows its support for the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
An Iowa State fan attempts to knock a Hawkeye flag out of an Iowa fan's hand on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, prior to the start of the CyHawk series football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
An Iowa State fan attempts to knock a Hawkeye flag out of an Iowa fan's hand on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, prior to the start of the CyHawk series football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
A Cyclone fan dons a pair of Iowa State shoes on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
A Cyclone fan dons a pair of Iowa State shoes on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell shakes hands with his players during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talk before the game during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talk before the game during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Service members wait to walk onto the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks for a hand off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks for a hand off during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State fans cheer during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State players high-five fans during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State enters the field during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) tackles him during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (So.) (23) tackles him during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State fans take cover during a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State fans take cover during a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
Iowa State runs off the field for a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter.
Iowa State runs off the field for a lightning delay during the Cy-Hawk football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. A lightning strike forced a delay in the first quarter. Brian Powers/The Register
The Iowa State Marching Band plays outside the portages-potties before the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames.
The Iowa State Marching Band plays outside the portages-potties before the Cy-Hawk football game to Iowa 17-18 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Ames. Brian Powers/The Register
    Iowa was much better on third down after going 2-for-13 in that category against Rutgers.

    Before the first lightning delay, Iowa converted its first three third-down tries. Stanley found Ihmir Smith-Marsette for 11 yards on third-and-9 from Iowa’s 26 on the game's third play; then a third-and-5 on an underneath throw to Nico Ragaini for eight yards; then a third-and-7 with a rarely called quarterback run for 10. That led to Iowa chewing up half of the first quarter — 15 plays, 68 yards, 7½ minutes and three points on Duncan’s 25-yard field goal.

    It was a positive early statement and minor victory for Iowa, which was an excellent 10-for-19 on third down for the night.

    THIRD DOWNS: More on Nate Stanley's clutch proficiency

    In the second half, Stanley found Smith-Marsette on his best throw of the game for 27 yards on third-and-22. It reminded me of the important third-and-21 throw from C.J. Beathard to Matt VandeBerg for 48 yards here in 2015, a fourth-quarter toss that flipped field position and changed a 17-all game.

    Stanley later ran for 14 yards on third-and-11, a brilliant play call by Brian Ferentz, on a rollout with his receivers running deep routes. That effort set up Iowa's go-ahead touchdown on a Stanley sneak in the fourth quarter. 

    “We had a lot of tough third downs, and we converted them," Ferentz said. "That’s a value of having a quarterback who’s a veteran guy and stays poised.”

    Starting running back Mekhi Sargent played through a right wrist injury.

    Sargent wore a protective wrap around his wrist in Iowa’s initial warmup period. He was injured late in the week in practice. 

    But Sargent started the game and carried four times for 14 yards on Iowa’s initial drive. He later cranked out a 22-yarder to help set up a field goal before halftime. He shared the second-half workload with Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin but led Iowa with 58 tough yards on 13 carries.

    "There was no hint in his demeanor that he wasn't going to play tonight, and play well," Ferentz said. "That's reassuring for a coach. Boy, he fights hard out there."

    The game plan for a guy with an injured right wrist?

    "Carry the ball with your left hand," Ferentz said. "I told Brian, 'Just run him left. Simple.'"

    Some good ... and some bad from Iowa’s safeties.

    With Iowa State driving and up 7-3 late in the second quarter, Geno Stone (the strong safety) knocked the ball away from running quarterback Brock Purdy, and Koerner (the walk-on free) pounced on the fumble for the game’s first turnover at Iowa’s 18 with 5:01 left.

    That would be Iowa State’s last offensive snap of the first half, which Iowa ended with a Keith Duncan field goal. The Hawkeyes trailed at the halftime break, 7-6. If the safeties don't combine on that turnover, the Hawkeyes might've been down 14-3 instead.

    But right out of the break, Stone was left chasing Tarique Milton on a 73-yard touchdown connection that looked all too easy. Stone bit forward on play action, and the middle of the field was wide open for one of Iowa State's fastest players.

    “We blew a coverage," Stone said. "At the same time, you look at the scoreboard, and it’s still 14-6.”

    Iowa’s bye week couldn’t come at a better time.

    That’s crazy to say just two weeks into September, but the Hawkeyes need to get healthy. They were missing four Week 1 starters in this one — free safety Kaevon Merriweather (foot), defensive tackle Brady Reiff (knee), cornerback Matt Hankins (leg) and left tackle Alaric Jackson (knee). And backup cornerbacks Julius Brents (knee) and Riley Moss (leg) remained out.

    All except Moss might have a chance to get back on the field when Iowa returns to action Sept. 28 against Middle Tennessee State.

    Reiff was injured during Wednesday’s practice, opening the door for Daviyon Nixon’s first career start. Neither he nor Hankins, who was injured against Rutgers, made the trip.

    Iowa receiver Brandon Smith left the game with an apparent left shoulder injury late in the third quarter but did return and made a clutch catch on the go-ahead field-goal drive.

    Redshirt freshman D.J. Johnson got the nod at left cornerback. It started poorly. It finished well.

    In Iowa's opener, Johnson was duped into backfield action and burned for a 20-yard gain that kept him on the bench most of the rest of the game. Iowa State obviously knew that and went right after Johnson with a lateral to top receiver Deshaunte Jones. Johnson attacked the ball, and Jones threw over the top of his vacated area for a 51-yard touchdown to La'Michael Pettway to make it 7-3.

    But Johnson was resilient and stayed engaged in the game plan, earning the respect of his teammates and wound up leading the team with nine tackles, including a sack, and two pass break-ups.

    A fitting story for the night; a guy who faced adversity early but finished strong late.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 24 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

