Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz delivers his opening statement after the Hawkeyes improved to 5-2 overall. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Anyone who chooses to soak in Iowa football as a recreational hobby can choose to feel however they want.

Not enthused about the way the 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes beat Purdue 26-20 before 69,250 fans at Kinnick Stadium?

Hey, that’s your choice. And based on social media, a lot of you made that choice.

But I stand with Kirk Ferentz and Hawkeye players this week.

Wins are good.

Wins are worth celebrating.

A Purdue team (and coach) that has had your number two years in a row?

A Purdue team that blew out another Big Ten team by 26 points a week ago?

A Purdue team with probably more speed than any team in the conference's West Division?

No, beating Purdue doesn't deserve a parade. But yeah, you take that six-point win — which looked closer than it was, thanks to a meaningless touchdown with 24 seconds left — and savor it. Especially after one-score losses to Michigan and Penn State the past two weeks.

“To get back in the 'W' column,” defensive end A.J. Epenesa said after Iowa improved to 5-2, “that’s all we wanted.”

You may have heard that Bob Sanders, perhaps the most revered Hawkeye of the 21-year Kirk Ferentz era, was Saturday’s honorary game captain. Sanders’ presence reminded Ferentz of what the coach calls one of the program’s most important wins, during the turnaround season of 2001.

Iowa had just lost back-to-back games and welcomed Antwaan Randle-El’s Indiana squad to Kinnick. The Hoosiers’ pesky offense frustrated Iowa to the tune of 308 rushing yards, but the Hawkeyes scored late and held on for a 42-28 win.

“At some point, you’ve just got to find a way to get it done,” Ferentz said after his 157th head-coaching win at Iowa. “It's not always going to be pretty. That (2001) game was hard and difficult, but it gave us a chance to have a little momentum moving forward.

“And, when you're in conference football, that's just what you have to expect. When it is easy, boy, you go home that night saying, ‘How did that happen?’

“I'm proud of our guys, the way they persevered.”

Amen.

Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands during the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stands during the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) evades a tackle from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) evades a tackle from Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) gets embraced by teammates Brennan Thieneman (38) and Navon Mosley (27) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) gets embraced by teammates Brennan Thieneman (38) and Navon Mosley (27) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) attempts to get past a block from Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller, left, to get to quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) attempts to get past a block from Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller, left, to get to quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) calls out to the offensive line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) calls out to the offensive line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackles Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, left, hands the ball off to running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, left, hands the ball off to running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) gets tackled by Iowa defensive of Geno Stone (9) Riley Moss (33) Jack Koerner (28) and Djimon Colbert (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue running back King Doerue (22) gets tackled by Iowa defensive of Geno Stone (9) Riley Moss (33) Jack Koerner (28) and Djimon Colbert (32) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) comes up with a ball after breaking up a pass along the Purdue sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) comes up with a ball after breaking up a pass along the Purdue sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) returns a punt during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Max Cooper (19) returns a punt during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) and Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) and Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) block during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out of a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out of a tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
B.J. Armstrong waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
B.J. Armstrong waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline as time ticks down in the third quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks to the sideline as time ticks down in the third quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to avoid tackles from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) slides to avoid tackles from Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends Purdue freshman David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends Purdue freshman David Bell (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, left, and Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Seth Wallace, left, and Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell call out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) hurries Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a pass in double coverage of Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a pass in double coverage of Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) and Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) kicks a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) kicks a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) runs down the sideline after pulling in a catch as Purdue's Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman (38) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) runs down the sideline after pulling in a catch as Purdue's Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman (38) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a first down on a quarterback sneak off of block from Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a first down on a quarterback sneak off of block from Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger (71) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) talks with Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) at the line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) talks with Iowa offensive lineman Landan Paulsen (68) at the line during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Caleb Shudak (10) kicks off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackle Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) tackle Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates after stopping Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates after stopping Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa women's basketball players, including Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer check out their Big Ten Championship rings during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa women's basketball players, including Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer check out their Big Ten Championship rings during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) gets ready for a snap while under center during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) gets ready for a snap while under center during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith is brought down by the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith is brought down by the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a reception in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Brandon Smith pulls down a reception in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert breaks up a pass intended for Purdue in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert breaks up a pass intended for Purdue in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa spirit squad perform during a break in action against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa spirit squad perform during a break in action against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line get ready for the snap against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa offensive line get ready for the snap against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks a pass away from a Purdue receiver near the end zone on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive back Geno Stone (9) knocks a pass away from a Purdue receiver near the end zone on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley calls the play in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa offensive line wait for the play against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa defense stop Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense stop Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fans wave on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Fans wave on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa freshman center Tyler Linderbaum scans the field before snapping the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman center Tyler Linderbaum scans the field before snapping the ball against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs the ball down the sideline against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan, right, beats holder Colten Rastetter in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors after hitting a field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan, right, beats holder Colten Rastetter in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors after hitting a field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith takes the ball down the sidelines against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith takes the ball down the sidelines against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa football team take the field prior top kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert warms up prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert warms up prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz fires up his team prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches over his team during warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz watches over his team during warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker runs warm-up drills prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger (85) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Purdue running back King Doerue (22) Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) Purdue running back Alfred Armour (20) and Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Purdue running back King Doerue (22) Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) Purdue running back Alfred Armour (20) and Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pose for a photo after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    That’s what I saw Saturday: a team with toughness that turned back a pesky Jeff Brohm offense that bit them badly and painfully the past two years.

    This win was about Nate Stanley (23 of 33, 260 yards) fighting to the finish.

    After the quarterback’s only big mistake of the game — a poorly thrown ball that deflected off the hands of Tyler Goodson into the arms of Purdue’s Dedrick Mackey — he didn’t sulk. He sprinted to cut off the speeding, 185-pound cornerback carrying the football and tackled him hard, short of the Iowa goal line.

    “I’m not going to back down. You can hit me 100 times, but I’m going to continue to fight,” said Stanley, a gritty senior who might as well have been talking to his biggest critics in the Kinnick stands. “I’m going to do everything I can to help my teammates.”

    This win was about the defense banding together in clutch moments.

    Immediately after the interception, Iowa’s 19-7 lead could’ve shrunk to 19-14 in a hurry. Phil Parker told his defense: "This is our test for today."

    And with first-and-goal from the 9, Purdue went ... backward. A 1-yard loss, a near-interception by Djimon Colbert and an incomplete pass hurried by Chauncey Golston forced Purdue to settle for a field goal. And it remained a two-score game, at 19-10, with 11:36 to play.

    "Our mindset is always to put the fire out if that happens," said safety Geno Stone, who earlier caused and recovered a fumble that thwarted a Purdue first-half red-zone entry. "Give credit to our defensive line, they really had the quarterback running around back there."

    This win was about a beleaguered offensive line breaking through.

    The whole stadium knew Iowa was going to try to run the ball from Purdue’s 35 with 2:59 to go and a 19-13 lead. The Hawkeyes, to that point, had rushed for a measly 2.3 yards a carry against one of the Big Ten’s weaker defenses.

    But when it came time to put the game away, they found a way to carve a few holes.

    Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs didn't know there is a meme of him awkwardly hugging Keith Duncan after a kick Saturday. Hear his reaction: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

    Mekhi Sargent ran for 21 yards, then 14 — a second effort taking him into the end zone — to put the game out of reach at 26-13.

    “Four quarters. Keep pounding the ball,” said Tyler Linderbaum, the freshman center who was well aware of the heat Iowa’s interior offensive line had been feeling. “And eventually, we’ll break some big runs.”

    Iowa made enough winning plays Saturday.

    And it didn’t listen to the noise.

    When players heard Kinnick fans booing as they headed to the locker room Saturday, offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was reminded by Stanley that he was fighting for the guys wearing Hawkeye helmets — not anybody else. The Hawkeyes came out of halftime and banded together to turn a 9-7 lead into 19-7 by the first play of the fourth quarter.

    And here’s a news flash: Purdue plays hard. This is a young, hungry team that will be a West contender in 2020.

    The Boilermakers threw everything they could at the Hawkeyes.

    “They run a lot of different plays out of a lot of different formations,” Epenesa said. “They do a great job at trying to confuse us today, and they moved the ball effectively against us. But we were able to get some key stops when we needed it.”

    Moments after Iowa’s win, the news started to spread that No. 6 Wisconsin had been stunned on a last-second field goal by Illinois. The Badgers, favored by 31 points, went down.

    I’ll bet their fans would love to take a one-point win today instead of a one-point loss.

    Choose to be happy about a Big Ten win. Or don’t. 

    Here’s what Wirfs thinks.

    “I’m pretty happy right now. We’re pretty happy to be on the win train,” Wirfs said. “It was a hard-fought game; that’s how it’s going to be in conference play.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

