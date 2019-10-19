IOWA CITY, Ia. — Riley Moss' revenge against Purdue was sweet.

The young cornerback from Ankeny who was burned in a loss a year ago in West Lafayette delivered the game-turning moment of Iowa's 26-20 win against the Boilermakers on homecoming Saturday before a full house at Kinnick Stadium.

He was a true-freshman starter last year in a 38-36 loss, when Matt Hankins was injured and Purdue exploited a young Hawkeyes secondary for four touchdown passes.

This year, he was the ultimate pinch-hitter in the third quarter, when frustrated defensive coordinator Phil Parker yanked Hankins mid-series with Purdue driving in a 9-7 game.

Buy Photo Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz applauds his defense after a second-quarter fumble inside the Hawkeye red zone. (Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

Moss' interception of Jack Plummer, on a throw toward David Bell, at Iowa's 21-yard line, reversed the entire tone of the game and ultimately led to the Hawkeyes' first touchdown. Moss played the throw perfectly, undercutting Bell's path to the ball, and ran the pickoff back to the Iowa 28. Hankins, the recipient of a Parker lashing after getting burned repeatedly in the first half, never returned.

The Hawkeyes' much-maligned offense responded to Moss' pick with a 72-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by Tyler Goodson's first career score. And instead of Purdue going in for the lead, Iowa had a 16-7 edge and let its top-five national defense hang on from there.

This was not a perfect day for the 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes, but it was ultimately a successful one. They needed a win after consecutive tight-game losses to Big Ten Conference heavyweights. And now they are 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the league with Saturday's much-needed result. Purdue fell to 2-5, 1-3, despite a big day from Bell (13 catches, 197 yards).

Iowa stayed true to an offensive-line rotation, as it searches for answers at guard.

The Hawkeyes worked in four guards on their first three possessions and continued to juggle lineups after the Michigan and Penn State losses exposed that position as the team’s greatest weakness.

Landan Paulsen (left guard) and Mark Kallenberger (right) got the start for a second straight week. But freshmen Cody Ince (left) and Justin Britt (right) also got their share of playing time Saturday, as coaches look to evaluate who gives them the best chance to win going forward.

There was some good and bad.

The good: Nate Stanley wasn’t sacked until the fourth quarter. He had been tormented to the tune of 10 sacks and quarterback pressures the previous two weeks.

The bad: The run game was ineffective, and that’s a big disappointment against a Purdue rush defense that has not been good. Despite trying to establish the run in the first half, Iowa managed just 46 yards on 19 attempts — a paltry 2.4-yard average — in the opening 30 minutes.

Iowa did briefly flex its run-game muscle for a crucial two-play, 35-yard touchdown drive on runs of 21 and 14 yards by Mekhi Sargent. Iowa had 30 rushes for 70 yards before that point. That touchdown rendered Purdue's score with 24 seconds to go meaningless.

Iowa’s curious decision to take three timeouts into the halftime locker room deserves criticism.

After a Purdue touchdown cut Iowa’s lead to 9-7 with 38 seconds left in the second quarter, Ihmir Smith-Marsette did the smart thing by fair-catching the kickoff — well, it's the smart thing if you’re actually going to run plays as an offense.

That gave Iowa the ball at its own 25 with its full complement of timeouts, with a senior quarterback against a deficient defense. But Iowa ran what was essentially a kneel-down play, a 1-yard plunge to Mekhi Sargent.

Other than a turnover, there was no risk of giving Purdue the ball back with any reasonable chance to score again. Gaining 45 yards in 38 seconds is completely reasonable. But Iowa chose not to try, and fans rightfully expressed their displeasure at the head coach’s decision.

Iowa's offensive MVP went out of the game with what looked like a significant injury.

Wide receiver Brandon Smith couldn't put weight on his right leg after a 5-yard reception late in the game that gave him nine grabs for 106 yards, both career highs. He was helped off the field by teammates.

Iowa does have its second idle week after the Oct. 26 game at Northwestern, which would offer some additional recovery time before the Nov. 9 showdown at Wisconsin.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.