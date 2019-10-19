Photos: No. 22 Iowa defeats Purdue on homecoming at Kinnick Stadium
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of Iowa's staff attend to junior wide receiver Brandon Smith after he injured his ankle in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner hits Purdue freshman quarterback Jack Plummer near the goal line late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense chase Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer out of bounds late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fans argue a call by an official against Iowa in the fourth quarter as Purdue looked to close the scoring gap on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston hits Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith rolls up on his right ankle as he is brought down by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger lays out Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander as freshman Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent runs the ball through members of the Purdue secondary in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is afforded time to throw the ball as the offensive line holds Purdue's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley gets rid of the ball as Purdue junior defensive end Derrick Barnes rushes forward in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior receiver Brandon Smith rumbles through the Purdue defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue punter Brooks Cormier kicks the ball against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan hits an extra point in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson jumps in for a touchdown in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball for yards against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fakes a handoff to receiver Brandon Smith in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) catches a snap during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players run onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) celebrates after a turnover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) celebrates after sacking Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) celebrates a stop with Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with Colten Rastetter (7) after kicking a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer takes the snap in the second quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to running back Toren Young in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa defense take down Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz greets his defense at the sideline after a Purdue fumble in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa right tackle Tristan Wirfs watches a replay in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross is brought down by Purdue's Semisi Fakasiieik and Lawrence Johnson in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue receiver Amad Anderson, Jr., fumbles the ball for a turnover against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman wide receiver Tyrone Tracy carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini runs the ball after pulling down a catch in the second quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
An Iowa fan cheers as the Hawkeyes kick their way to a 9-0 lead over Purdue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson waits for the snap in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer looks for a receiver as the line holds Iowa's defense at bay on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan strikes an easy field goal in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Brandon Smith carries the ball after pulling in a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a catch against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa junior running back Toren Young carries the ball in the first quarter against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa freshman defensive back Dane Belton gets to Purdue's King Doerue in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) off the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) help up Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tended to by medical official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz argues a call with an official during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) catches a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) gets tackled by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) and Brennan Thieneman, right, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) gets tackled by Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, left, and linebacker Ben Holt (44) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) leaps over the line into the endzone for a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue, Saturday, Oct., 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
    IOWA CITY, Ia. — Riley Moss' revenge against Purdue was sweet.

    The young cornerback from Ankeny who was burned in a loss a year ago in West Lafayette delivered the game-turning moment of Iowa's 26-20 win against the Boilermakers on homecoming Saturday before a full house at Kinnick Stadium.

    He was a true-freshman starter last year in a 38-36 loss, when Matt Hankins was injured and Purdue exploited a young Hawkeyes secondary for four touchdown passes.

    This year, he was the ultimate pinch-hitter in the third quarter, when frustrated defensive coordinator Phil Parker yanked Hankins mid-series with Purdue driving in a 9-7 game. 

    Moss' interception of Jack Plummer, on a throw toward David Bell, at Iowa's 21-yard line, reversed the entire tone of the game and ultimately led to the Hawkeyes' first touchdown. Moss played the throw perfectly, undercutting Bell's path to the ball, and ran the pickoff back to the Iowa 28. Hankins, the recipient of a Parker lashing after getting burned repeatedly in the first half, never returned.

    The Hawkeyes' much-maligned offense responded to Moss' pick with a 72-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by Tyler Goodson's first career score. And instead of Purdue going in for the lead, Iowa had a 16-7 edge and let its top-five national defense hang on from there.

    This was not a perfect day for the 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes, but it was ultimately a successful one. They needed a win after consecutive tight-game losses to Big Ten Conference heavyweights. And now they are 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the league with Saturday's much-needed result. Purdue fell to 2-5, 1-3, despite a big day from Bell (13 catches, 197 yards).

    Iowa stayed true to an offensive-line rotation, as it searches for answers at guard.

    The Hawkeyes worked in four guards on their first three possessions and continued to juggle lineups after the Michigan and Penn State losses exposed that position as the team’s greatest weakness.

    Landan Paulsen (left guard) and Mark Kallenberger (right) got the start for a second straight week. But freshmen Cody Ince (left) and Justin Britt (right) also got their share of playing time Saturday, as coaches look to evaluate who gives them the best chance to win going forward.

    There was some good and bad.

    The good: Nate Stanley wasn’t sacked until the fourth quarter. He had been tormented to the tune of 10 sacks and quarterback pressures the previous two weeks.

    The bad: The run game was ineffective, and that’s a big disappointment against a Purdue rush defense that has not been good. Despite trying to establish the run in the first half, Iowa managed just 46 yards on 19 attempts — a paltry 2.4-yard average — in the opening 30 minutes.

    Iowa did briefly flex its run-game muscle for a crucial two-play, 35-yard touchdown drive on runs of 21 and 14 yards by Mekhi Sargent. Iowa had 30 rushes for 70 yards before that point. That touchdown rendered Purdue's score with 24 seconds to go meaningless. 

    Iowa’s curious decision to take three timeouts into the halftime locker room deserves criticism.

    After a Purdue touchdown cut Iowa’s lead to 9-7 with 38 seconds left in the second quarter, Ihmir Smith-Marsette did the smart thing by fair-catching the kickoff — well, it's the smart thing if you’re actually going to run plays as an offense.

    That gave Iowa the ball at its own 25 with its full complement of timeouts, with a senior quarterback against a deficient defense. But Iowa ran what was essentially a kneel-down play, a 1-yard plunge to Mekhi Sargent.

    Other than a turnover, there was no risk of giving Purdue the ball back with any reasonable chance to score again. Gaining 45 yards in 38 seconds is completely reasonable. But Iowa chose not to try, and fans rightfully expressed their displeasure at the head coach’s decision.

    Iowa's offensive MVP went out of the game with what looked like a significant injury.

    Wide receiver Brandon Smith couldn't put weight on his right leg after a 5-yard reception late in the game that gave him nine grabs for 106 yards, both career highs. He was helped off the field by teammates.

    Iowa does have its second idle week after the Oct. 26 game at Northwestern, which would offer some additional recovery time before the Nov. 9 showdown at Wisconsin.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

