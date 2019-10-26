CLOSE

EVANSTON, Ill. — Hours after it happened, it was still hard to believe that Iowa’s Tyrone Tracy Jr. made a catch surrounded by four Northwestern defenders — and somehow found his way into the South end zone at Ryan Field.

Yet the freshman from Indianapolis made it happen, spinning and sprinting for a 50-yard touchdown that changed the game … and ultimately the Hawkeyes’ three-year slide in the Northwestern series.

Iowa took the jolt of momentum and ran with it to the tune of a 20-0 blanking of Northwestern before 42,104 fans on a dreary homecoming day on the Chicago lakefront.

Offensive explosion in Evanston! 🎆



Tyrone Tracy is slippery and rips off a 50-yard @HawkeyeFootball TD: pic.twitter.com/13UxduAgXv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2019

On the play, Tracy caught a third-and-10 strike from Nate Stanley across the middle. It should have been a 15-yard gain, enough for a first down. But Tracy emerged spring-loaded out of the tackle attempt of Trae Williams, and curled out around the Wildcats defense to reach pay dirt.

Fifty magnificent yards, after Iowa had minus-three through its first eight frustrating plays — which included Stanley taking an 11-yard sack that preceded a rare missed field goal by Keith Duncan.

Suddenly, the injury absence of Brandon Smith didn’t seem like such a big story.

Suddenly, Iowa’s offensive struggles were glossed over for a minute.

Suddenly, Iowa had matched its biggest lead in three years.

That was all the overpowering Hawkeye defense needed, as it turned out.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. races up the left sideline after escaping Northwestern defenders on his way to a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter. (Photo: Matt Marton, Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa sacked helpless Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith five times.

And, more importantly, it bottled up a running game that had sliced through its defense during the past three Northwestern victories.

Northwestern finished with 64 rushing yards, and it was not for a lack of trying. It rushed 35 times and kept running into a brick-wall defensive line.

A.J. Epenesa was fantastic on run defense throughout the day, something he'll surely put on his pre-NFL Draft film.

Four years ago, a young running back electrified a banged-up Hawkeye offense.

That man then was Akrum Wadley, a spindly sophomore in 2015 who sprinted for 204 rushing yards in a 40-10 Iowa win that defined that season.

On Saturday, exciting freshman Tyler Goodson certainly gave Iowa a boost. After being largely unused in the first half (with one carry for two yards), Goodson was called upon to start the second half and was fantastic.

Goodson was the catalyst of an important, 13-play, 59-yard drive that produced Iowa’s insurmountable 17-0 lead.

Goodson’s shotgun-draw run of 12 yards on third-and-7 kick-started the march, and it was obvious Northwestern couldn’t keep up with the speedy freshman from Georgia. He uncorked another run of 12 plus others of nine and six on the march, which ended with Mekhi Sargent’s 1-yard TD run.

Goodson suffered a minor ankle injury on the drive but did return. His 10 carries for 58 yards don’t jump off the page, but he certainly has the octane the Hawkeyes need two weeks from now in Madison.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta, right, catches a pass as Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II, left, defends him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks) (Photo: David Banks, AP)

With the starting tight end out, a true freshman made his first Hawkeye splash.

The Hawkeyes gave rookie Sam LaPorta two first-half chances at a big play. It looked like he converted both times; but he actually got credit for it on the second.

LaPorta’s 41-yard gain busted Iowa out of its own end zone late in the second quarter, a massive boost in a field-position scrum. Stanley’s play-action toss caused LaPorta to make a leaping grab against a defender, then he squirted out to take the ball to the Iowa 47. That marked Iowa’s longest gain from a tight end this year, and served as an encouraging sign that the Hawkeyes could be reloading at that position pretty soon.

Earlier, LaPorta had a 34-yard catch wiped out after a questionable replay review that didn’t seem to show conclusive evidence of overturning what was ruled a juggling reception on the field.

LaPorta (6-foot-4, 242 pounds) was the third tight end Iowa took in its recruiting class of 2019 out of Highland, Illinois, but has been the only one to play. He increasingly grew trust in Iowa coaches with starter Nate Wieting missing the game with an ankle injury.

Junior Shaun Beyer got the start in Wieting’s place and made an important grab of his own in the third quarter, picking up 11 yards on a fourth-and-8 that set up Iowa’s second touchdown.

There was always going to be a hole when T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant went to the NFL early. And the hole is still there. But perhaps with Wieting’s injury, a little more optimism was found Saturday about Iowa’s tight-end future.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.