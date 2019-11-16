CLOSE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — For the third November in the past four years, the Iowa Hawkeyes delivered some “Blackout” magic against a top-10 opponent.

A beaten-down defense finally got the stop it needed, and the Hawkeyes held on to stave off No. 7 Minnesota 23-19 before 67,518 fans at Kinnick Stadium.

The student section stormed the field after Nate Stanley took a final knee, helping the happy Hawkeyes celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy in the north end zone.

Iowa defensive linemen A.J. Epenesa and Joe Evans had key sacks on Minnesota's final drive to save the Hawkeyes, 23-19. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Maybe this one doesn’t have the luster of top-10 upsets of Michigan in 2016 and Ohio State in 2017, when the Hawkeyes delivered stirring “Blackout” performances as significant underdogs.

After all, Iowa was favored in this game by oddsmakers, and it had won 14 of 18 meetings against the Gophers. This “M” on the opposing helmet probably doesn’t seem quite the same as when the Wolverines had their 9-0 season spoiled by the right foot of Keith Duncan in 2016.

But the eye test was undeniable Saturday night: Minnesota is a legitimately good team. It might be the best team the Hawkeyes have faced all season — yes, I’m counting Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin, all of whom got the best of Kirk Ferentz’s team.

Minnesota’s offense was a well-oiled machine for much of Saturday night, with Tanner Morgan dicing through the Iowa defense to the tune of 368 passing yards. The Gophers’ receivers are outstanding, save a key drop or two. We’ll see some of them playing on Sundays down the road.

But when push came to shove, the Iowa defense — gashed last week against Wisconsin and probably gassed Saturday — stepped up. After Minnesota regained possession with 2 minutes to go, down four, at its own 20-yard line, defensive linemen Joe Evans and A.J. Epenesa notched back-to-back sacks.

Epenesa's was a finishing statement (he had 2.5 for the game), an 8-yard loss that knocked Morgan from the game. Backup Cole Kramer threw a deep ball on fourth-and-21 that was intercepted by Riley Moss, sealing the Hawkeyes' seventh win of the season.

Enjoy this one, Hawkeye fans. This was a good Minnesota team.

Illinois and Nebraska are next to close the regular season.

Brian Ferentz deserves an 'A' for early short-yardage play-calling that helped send Iowa to a fast start.

Iowa won the coin toss and took the football, an early sign that the offense wanted to open with an aggressive mindset. That was obvious on the first play of the game, as Stanley uncorked a deep ball to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who had a step or two on his defender. Stanley underthrew it, and the pass fell incomplete.

But the aggression continued.

On a third-and-2 from its own 30, Stanley faked a handoff to fullback Brady Ross and pitched left to Tyler Goodson, who had acres of running room in front of him. Rather than trying to grind out six feet of grass, the Hawkeyes went for the big play and gained 26 yards.

Then on a fourth-and-1 from Minnesota’s 32, Iowa didn’t settle for a long field goal. It emptied the backfield and put Stanley in shotgun. The quarterback zipped a strike to tight end Nate Wieting for 11 yards to move the chains. On the next play, Stanley hit Nico Ragaini for a 21-yard touchdown.

Later, Iowa gave the same look on a third-and-1 as it did on the early Goodson pitch. This time, Stanley plowed forward for a 4-yard sneak. Four plays later, Goodson raced into the end zone for a 10-yard score and 13-0 Hawkeye lead.

It was good to see some tendency-breaking calls in short yardage, especially after going 1-for-9 on third downs last week at Wisconsin.

P.J. Fleck’s unsportsmanlike-conduct flag didn’t give Iowa possession, but it did give Iowa momentum.

A strange sequence toward the end of the third quarter saw Minnesota’s fiery coach sprinting toward a scrum of players near the north end zone, a bizarre scene that ultimately cost the Gophers 15 yards.

Fleck charged the field after Iowa freshman Dane Belton had delivered a late blow to Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson, who dropped a fourth-down pass that would’ve been a first down.

Fox Sports officiating analyst Mike Pereira explained that even though there were fouls on both teams, it would have been Iowa’s ball either way. First, a half-the-distance walk-off for Belton’s foul; then 15 yards the other way for Fleck’s.

The Hawkeyes began moving the ball the other way almost immediately, helping to chew up valuable clock and field position. You can't question the Minnesota coach's passion, but it was misguided in this case. You can't run onto the field, especially in a one-score game between rivals.

Michael Ojemudia, a 19-game starting cornerback, was a surprise scratch Saturday.

There was no immediate word on why Ojemudia missed the game, but the fifth-year senior was in street clothes on the Iowa sideline. So, for the second straight year, Ankeny native Riley Moss found himself in the Minnesota-game spotlight.

The sophomore got his seventh career start — and first this season — against the Gophers’ cluster of talented wide receivers. It was a year ago in Minneapolis that Moss got his first career start, and he delivered two interceptions in that 48-31 Hawkeye win.

Moss acquitted himself well in this one. A well-played breakup in the end zone on a deep ball to Chris Autman-Bell forced a Minnesota punt late in the first half. And then, as mentioned, he delivered the final punctuation with the game-clinching interception.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.