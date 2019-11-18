CLOSE

The Iowa Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Rewatching Iowa’s 23-19 victory against Minnesota, one thought on two players came to mind:

Man, what a difference Tyler Goodson and Kristian Welch make.

While quarterback Nate Stanley (total command, no turnovers) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (2½ sacks, Big Ten Conference defensive player of the week) might’ve had their best games of the season, it was a fleet freshman running back and steady senior linebacker that helped launch the Hawkeyes’ latest November magic against a top-10 opponent at Kinnick Stadium.

We start there with this week’s DVR Monday:

Maybe the outside-zone running scheme isn’t extinct.

Maybe Iowa just hasn’t had the right running back to run it.

On an eye-opening first play of Iowa’s second drive, Goodson took an outside-zone handoff to the left and used his fleet speed to turn the corner. There wasn’t much space between the edge of the line, where freshman Sam LaPorta made a nice seal block, and the boundary — but Goodson had the quickness to get there for a 9-yard gain.

On the next play, Goodson raced 21 yards around the right side. Yes, he got great blocking — including a pancake from right guard Kyler Schott. But Goodson also made linebacker Thomas Barber miss a tackle at the line of scrimmage. It was a reminder that even if the blocking is sufficient, a running back still has to make defenders miss — and Goodson clearly has that skill, something echoed by Fox analyst Brock Huard.

“Quite frankly,” Huard said, “you have to have a difference-maker at that position.”

That was evident on Goodson’s 10-yard touchdown run that finished the drive and put Iowa ahead, 13-0. First, he stiff-armed 245-pound defensive end Carter Coughlin to bounce outside to the right. Second, he skipped through a tackle attempt by 205-pound defensive back Chris Williamson. Lastly, he powered through the goal-line tackle attempt of 200-pound Benjamin St.-Juste.

Speed, balance and power. It was that threat of a running game that helped Iowa be efficient throwing the ball. Even though Goodson had a role in the losses to Michigan (34 snaps), Penn State (37 snaps) and Wisconsin (16 snaps), his first-half exposure had been limited … until Saturday. Not coincidentally, slow starts in all three games proved costly.

Unfortunately, Goodson left the game after an apparent ankle injury while running a pass route on Nate Stanley’s 8-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. He did not return, but there was encouraging news on Iowa’s depth chart Monday as he was listed on the No. 1 line at running back for the first time.

If Welch had not missed the Wisconsin game, Iowa would still be in Big Ten West contention.

I firmly believe that, especially watching the obvious and quiet impact of Welch from his middle-linebacker spot against the Gophers. You know from the stat sheet that Welch had a team-high 11 tackles, including an 8-yard sack that had the announcers raving, in his return from a 3½-game absence due to a stinger.

But here were three quiet examples of Welch’s impact that you won’t see on the stat sheet:

Minnesota’s second play from scrimmage: Welch showed his astute film study as Tanner Morgan flipped a screen pass to Cam Wiley on second-and-7. Welch noticed it happening immediately and beat Wiley to the edge, which forced the running back to turn inside — where Djimon Colbert made the tackle for no gain.

Third-and-9 from Iowa’s 32: Still on Minnesota’s first drive (with Iowa leading, 6-0), Welch showed blitz up the middle. Morgan saw it coming and looked for a hot read with slanting slot receiver Demetrius Douglas. But Welch instead quickly retreated into the Morgan-to-Douglas passing lane with impeccable timing, erasing that option. Before Morgan could find a second option, he was engulfed by Brady Reiff and Chauncey Golston for a 5-yard sack. A failed 50-yard field goal followed.

Third-and-goal from Iowa’s 6: Again, Welch showed blitz. Again, Morgan looked to slot receiver Tyler Johnson. But again, Welch’s savvy drop into coverage forced Morgan to hesitate just enough that Epenesa altered his throw. The pass floated over Johnson’s head, and Minnesota settled for a short field goal to cut Iowa’s lead to 13-3.

CLOSE

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa got plenty of pressure late in Saturday's win over Minnesota. How did he do it? Hear him explain: Mark Emmert, memmert@gannett.com

Iowa's tight-end comfort level has reached a season high.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz rotated three tight ends with extended regularity for the first time all season, stemming from LaPorta’s continued emergence and Nate Wieting’s return from a two-game injury absence.

And there was a clear plan, save a few instances. When Iowa went with a two-tight end set, Wieting and Shaun Beyer were on the field. When Iowa went with “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers), then LaPorta, a less experienced blocker, was the choice.

Ferentz creatively used some pre-snap, double-tight end motion — where both Wieting and Beyer would hop from one side of the line of scrimmage to the other — which was reminiscent of something he used with effectiveness in the 2017 Ohio State game. The first time it was tried, with Wieting and Beyer shifting right, Goodson took a toss left for 26 yards.

Of Iowa’s 21 plays with two tight ends, 16 were running calls that netted 80 yards, a solid 5.0 per carry. Not bad.

Wieting wound up playing 35 snaps and hauled in a crucial 11-yard catch on fourth-and-1. Beyer played 26. LaPorta played 18 and snared a clutch 12-yard conversion on third-and-12, helping Iowa milk key third-quarter clock.

Rolling with multiple tight ends was Ferentz’s play-calling comfort zone a year ago, with T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant at his disposal. It’s been more of a process this year, but the tight ends are finally becoming more trusted entities.

What happened to Iowa’s offense in the second half?

This was the most common critical query I received after this game. The main answer: pressure.

Remarkably, Minnesota didn’t send one single blitz in the first half on Stanley’s 10 pass attempts. The Gophers let him get comfortable, and Stanley’s big right arm was on display with clutch conversions and two touchdown passes.

But in the second half, things changed.

The Gophers, after cutting the Iowa lead to 20-13, finally started attacking.

Minnesota blitzed Stanley nine times in the second half; those nine plays netted nine yards (and included two third-down sacks). Iowa was held to 69 second-half yards.

It’s been no secret that both Stanley and his offensive line have struggled against pressure all season. It was a surprise to see Minnesota play so conservatively on defense for so long. Fortunately for Iowa, the pressure was too little, too late.

No doubt that Lovie Smith, Illinois’ coach with a defensive reputation, will look to apply pressure to the Hawkeyes next week.

Photos: No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes 23, No. 7 Minnesota 19
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts to penalty being called as Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson gets offered a hand from Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts to penalty being called as Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson gets offered a hand from Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota fans sit in the stands as Iowa Hawkeyes fans swarm the field after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Minnesota fans sit in the stands as Iowa Hawkeyes fans swarm the field after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan carries an oar that says "Go Hawks" before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
An Iowa fan carries an oar that says "Go Hawks" before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks into the stadium during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks into the stadium during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs out onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs out onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fighter Squadron 151 does a flyover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fighter Squadron 151 does a flyover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after coming up with a ball after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after coming up with a ball after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) sack Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) sack Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a push from behind for a first down on a quarterback sneak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a push from behind for a first down on a quarterback sneak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) defends as Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) defends as Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
United States sprinter Brittany Brown waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
United States sprinter Brittany Brown waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reacts after pulling in a pass against Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reacts after pulling in a pass against Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota fans react to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota fans react to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Pilots from the Fighter Squadron 151 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Pilots from the Fighter Squadron 151 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Terry Roberts (16) run onto the field as defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Terry Roberts (16) run onto the field as defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) warps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) warps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates a field goal with Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates a field goal with Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) with help from Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) with help from Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players run towards the north end zone for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players run towards the north end zone for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    An effort play by Dane Belton, Geno Stone and especially Matt Hankins might have saved the Hawkeyes.

    Down 23-13 late in the fourth quarter, Minnesota was racing against the clock. From Iowa’s 15, Morgan threw right to Johnson, a powerful 205-pound receiver who charged toward the end zone. But three Hawkeye defensive backs made sure he didn’t get in. Belton lunged from behind to grab one of Johnson’s legs; Stone arrived in support at the goal line and wrapped Johnson high; and Hankins probably made the most impressive play of all, although he didn’t even get credit for a tackle.

    Knocked to the ground by Chris Autman-Bell, Hankins — from his knees — lunged toward Johnson from the goal line and drove the receiver backward. The line judge correctly marked Johnson about a half-yard short of the end zone.

    This turned out to be an absolutely crucial play in Iowa’s favor. If Johnson bulldozes into the end zone, Minnesota’s PAT (which failed) gets attempted at the 3:59 mark. Instead, it was first-and-goal … and some pre-snap confusion ensued, forcing the Gophers to burn their second timeout with 3:30 left.

    Even though Rodney Smith scored with 3:27 left, those 32 lost seconds were big.

    Having only one timeout, P.J. Fleck opted for an onside kick. It failed, giving Iowa the ball at the Minnesota 47. If the Gophers had 3:59 and two timeouts, there’s no doubt they kick it deep with the potential to get the ball back with much better field position and roughly 3:00 on the clock (instead of the actual 1:52, at their own 20-yard line). Epenesa and Co. sealed the deal from there.

    It was a great illustration of the value of never quitting on a play.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE