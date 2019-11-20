CLOSE

Hawk Central's recap for the week of November 20. Des Moines Register

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ask someone to pick one word to describe Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa football program over 21 seasons, and chances are the word that comes back is "consistency."

The Hawkeyes have been bowl-eligible in 18 of the last 19 seasons. With Saturday’s 23-19 victory against then-No. 7 Minnesota, they clinched their 16th winning season since 2001. They’ve finished with seven wins four times; eight wins four times; nine wins twice; 10 wins twice; 11 wins twice; 12 wins once. They’ve finished in the national top 10 five times.

Yet this Iowa team can accomplish something Ferentz's previous 20 have not: Go wire-to-wire in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

That crazy fact was broached during Wednesday’s Hawk Central Facebook Live broadcast and speaks to what can still be uniquely accomplished by this team — even though a Big Ten Championship Game berth is off the table.

If Iowa (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) can beat Illinois in Saturday’s home finale (11 a.m., BTN) and Nebraska on Black Friday (1:30 p.m., BTN), it’ll probably enter bowl season at around No. 15 in the rankings (it’s currently No. 17 by the College Football Playoff committee; No. 19 by the AP; No. 20 by the coaches). And barring an embarrassing postseason loss, a 9-4 Iowa isn't falling out of the top 25.

The most recent Hawkeye team to be ranked in every AP poll, from preseason to finish line, was 1991. (Hayden Fry’s 13th Hawkeye team went 10-1-1; it started at No. 18 and finished No. 10.)

Hard to believe, I know. But ...

Ferentz's 2002 juggernaut didn’t get its first AP ranking until Sept. 29. It got as high as No. 3 and wound up No. 8.

The 2003 team that finished 10-3 and had three close losses (on par with what the 2019 Hawkeyes could achieve) began the season unranked before finishing No. 8.

The 2009 team that started 9-0 and finished No. 7 briefly slipped out of the poll after voters were unimpressed with a 17-16 season-opening escape against Northern Iowa.

Photos: No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes 23, No. 7 Minnesota 19
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) smiles after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa knocks the ball away from Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Fans rush the field after Iowa beat No. 7-ranked Minnesota 23-19 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa fans cheer as the Hawkeyes beat Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) and defensive back Jack Koerner combine to make a defensive play against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa adjusts his helmet after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the fourth quarterback at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa safety Geno Stone knocks the ball away from Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson in the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa gets to Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to cause Morgan to fumble the ball in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts to penalty being called as Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson gets offered a hand from Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts to penalty being called as Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson gets offered a hand from Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) and Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa Hawkeyes players lift the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota fans sit in the stands as Iowa Hawkeyes fans swarm the field after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Minnesota fans sit in the stands as Iowa Hawkeyes fans swarm the field after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) high-fives a young fan after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa Hawkeyes players carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy through a swarm of fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 23-19. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team carry the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after beating No. 7-ranked Minnesota, 23-19, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates a sack with Joe Evans (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Colten Rastetter (7) celebrates a field goal with placekicker Keith Duncan (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) flexes after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson, right, and tight end Shaun Beyer react after Goodson's first down run against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, celebrates a touchdown with guard Kyler Schott in the second quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after sacking Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota defensive back Chris WIlliamson (6) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) and linebacker Nick Niemann (49) react as Minnesota miss a field goal during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) rushes as Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott (64) blocks Minnesota defensive lineman Sam Renner (90) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) sheds a tackle from Minnesota defensive lineman Winston DeLattiboudere (46) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, gets a high-five from holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Minnesota wide receiver Seth Green (17) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) pressure Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) catches a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck talks into his headset during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
An Iowa fan celebrates a big defensive stop against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Members of the Iowa defense make a stop against Minnesota in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles with the ball in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball for a first down in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini, left, celebrates with teammates after he ran in a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadiumin Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Geno Stone (9) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gestures for a first down after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan carries an oar that says "Go Hawks" before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
An Iowa fan carries an oar that says "Go Hawks" before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks into the stadium during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant defensive line coach Jay Niemann walks into the stadium during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle works with players before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota holder Casey O'Brien warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs out onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) runs out onto the field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Connor Kapisak (11) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) warms up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fighter Squadron 151 does a flyover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fighter Squadron 151 does a flyover during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band perform during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) rolls out to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) tackle Minnesota running back Cam Wiley (3) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after coming up with a ball after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) reacts after coming up with a ball after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) looks to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) sack Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) and Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) sack Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) celebrates a stop with teammates Brady Reiff (91) and A.J. Epenesa (94) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson (15) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) looks over his shoulder out to the sideline as Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) steps back from the line of scrimmage during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a push from behind for a first down on a quarterback sneak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets a push from behind for a first down on a quarterback sneak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta waves to patients in the Stead Family Children's Hospital after the end of the first quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) defends as Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) defends as Minnesota's Demetrius Douglas (82) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) pumps up the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
United States sprinter Brittany Brown waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
United States sprinter Brittany Brown waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reacts after pulling in a pass against Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) reacts after pulling in a pass against Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota fans react to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota fans react to a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gets ready to call a play in the huddle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Pilots from the Fighter Squadron 151 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Pilots from the Fighter Squadron 151 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Terry Roberts (16) run onto the field as defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Terry Roberts (16) run onto the field as defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) runs to the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) warps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) warps up Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) for a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) celebrates after a stop with linebacker Barrington Wade (35) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) after a sack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) jukes a defender along the Minnesota sideline while running during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) gestures towards the sideline as fullback Brady Ross (36) runs alongside him during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) talks with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates a field goal with Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates a field goal with Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) with help from Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) with help from Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa players run towards the north end zone for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players run towards the north end zone for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) lifts up the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) celebrates after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov., 16, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The 2010 team with massive expectations opened No. 9 but fell out after its regular season ended with a stunning loss at Minnesota.

    The 2015 team that started 12-0 didn’t crack the top 25 until after beating Wisconsin in early October.

    With three one-score losses to top-13 CFP teams, this Hawkeye team’s AP ranking by week has been remarkably steady: 20 in the preseason with a high of 14 (after the 4-0 start) and a low of 23 (twice, after the losses to Penn State and Wisconsin).

    What does this mean? That answer is in the eye of the beholder.

    To me, it would speak positively to a team that met top-25 expectations, stuck together through tough losses and maybe — just maybe, with a nice bowl win — finished as Ferentz’s sixth top-10 team.

    Some other stuff that bubbled up Wednesday ...

    No one covers the Hawkeyes like Hawk Central, the Register and the Press-Citizen. Subscribe today so you don't miss a moment.​​​​​​​

    TOPIC: With Brandon Smith's return, is Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s role affected?

    Tracy's terrific three-game run (13 catches, 290 yards) during Smith's absence offered the proof that was needed to keep the speedy freshman on the field. This week, I don't think we'll see a big change. I'd be surprised if Smith, coming off ankle surgery, plays more than 15 snaps. That'll still leave a starter's workload for Tracy.

    Going forward, I think Iowa's best combination of Smith (at the "X"), Ihmir Smth-Marsette (at the "Z") and Tracy at the slot would provide the most stress for opposing defenses. Perhaps we'll need to wait until Smith is 100%, though, to see that with regularity.

    TOPIC: What are the chances A.J. Epenesa returns for his senior season?

    Assuming the junior defensive end gets a first-round NFL Draft grade from the College Advisory Committee (as everyone would expect he would) in December, then I'll put them at less than 1%. A similar percentage could be associated with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who I've seen as high as No. 3 overall for the 2020 draft. In other words, Saturday will likely mark their Kinnick Stadium finales.

    That's not inside knowledge; that's just reality. Leaving early got tight end T.J. Hockenson (No. 8 overall) a four-year rookie contract worth nearly $20 million; Noah Fant (No. 20 overall) fetched more than $12.5 million. Epenesa and Wirfs will be NFL Scouting Combine stars, too. Walking away from the windfall and security of being a first-round pick would be a shocker.

    That said, I would be surprised if either player followed Fant's choice of skipping Iowa's bowl game. 

    CLOSE

    Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was motivated by something Brandon Scherff once did. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    TOPIC: Why is Iowa such a heavy favorite against Illinois?

    The spread has grown to 15½ points, from an opening 12.

    Illinois’ metrics suggest it has gotten a lot of luck during a breakthrough 6-4 season and four-game winning streak. The Illini have been outgained by every opponent except Akron, Connecticut and Rutgers. And the thing they do best (force turnovers at a nation’s-best clip) is something that Iowa is pretty good about avoiding. Iowa has committed two turnovers in its last four games.

    And don't forget, the Hawkeyes pulverized Illinois, 63-0, a year ago. This matchup has been a one-sided mismatch in recent history.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE