The junior defensive end speaks after a 19-10 win against Illinois. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Ia. — While waiting for his Iowa defense to get back on the field as Illinois called back-to-back timeouts with 16 seconds left in the first half, coordinator Phil Parker decided to give the green light to something the Hawkeyes had been practicing for more than a year.

And Geno Stone was ready.

An all-out blitz, with the safety — Stone — charging into the backfield for the first sack of his three-year Hawkeye career

“He finally used it,” Stone beamed, reliving his takedown of helpless Illini quarterback Brandon Peters for a 14-yard loss on fourth-and-6 that gave Iowa the ball with 12 seconds left. “… It was pretty cool to call it. I’ve been waiting for it all year.”

A sack to end Iowa’s defensive first half, which led to an important Hawkeye field goal.

And then, a sack to end the game — as linebacker Kristian Welch’s collection of backup Matt Robinson for a 6-yard loss punctuated the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 19-10 victory before 58,331 fans at Kinnick Stadium.

MORE IOWA FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Although it’s hard to wrap words around what makes this Iowa defense so effective on the scoreboard, perhaps it’s that imagery of the first and second halves: The opposing quarterback trying to make a final play but ending up on the ground.

“Bend, don’t break. Don’t ask who started the fire, just put it out,” said Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, reciting some of the slogans used by the Hawkeye defense. “That’s what we live by.”

Iowa has allowed 767 yards over the past two weeks at Kinnick, but keeping Minnesota and Illinois to 29 points combined has resulted in two hard-fought wins.

When the defense needs to make a play this season, it has come through, more often than not.

And, hey, sometimes that means the defensive coordinator needs to brush the cobwebs off a seldom-used blitz.

Football photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois, 2019 Senior Day
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) and Landan Paulsen (68) are embraced by their parents before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) and Landan Paulsen (68) are embraced by their parents before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) waves to fans after doing an interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) waves to fans after doing an interview after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pose for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back Desmond King, who served as the honorary captain on senior day, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) Iowa wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pose for a photo with former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back Desmond King, who served as the honorary captain on senior day, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) kicks a field goal with a hold from Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) kicks a field goal with a hold from Colten Rastetter (7) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after pulling in a pass as teammate Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) reacts after pulling in a pass as teammate Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) celebrates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) pulls in a pass as Illinois' Stanley Green (7) Khalan Tolson (45) and Devon Witherspoon (31) close in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) pulls in a pass as Illinois' Stanley Green (7) Khalan Tolson (45) and Devon Witherspoon (31) close in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and Stanley Green, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and Stanley Green, left, during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) pulls in a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) punts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) gets tackled by Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz step out towards the field between plays during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz step out towards the field between plays during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois placekicker James McCourt (17) kicks a field goal with a hold from Blake Hayes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois placekicker James McCourt (17) kicks a field goal with a hold from Blake Hayes during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks into the huddle with teammates in the fourth quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) walks into the huddle with teammates in the fourth quarter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is assisted by medical staff as teammates Alex Palczewski (63) and Richie Petitbon (74) look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is assisted by medical staff as teammates Alex Palczewski (63) and Richie Petitbon (74) look on during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz calls out to players during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls out to teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) reacts after play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) celebrates with teammates A.J. Epenesa (94) and Geno Stone (9) after a fumble recovery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) celebrates with teammates A.J. Epenesa (94) and Geno Stone (9) after a fumble recovery during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is embraced by his parents before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is embraced by his parents before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe (9) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) secures a pass as Illinois' Sydney Brown (30) and Stanley Green (7) tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) secures a pass as Illinois' Sydney Brown (30) and Stanley Green (7) tackle during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws a pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) celebrates a first down with teammate Nate Wieting (39) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer (42) celebrates a first down with teammate Nate Wieting (39) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) can't come up with a ball as Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) can't come up with a ball as Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, celebrates a successful field goal with holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan, right, celebrates a successful field goal with holder Colten Rastetter during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary Ferentz meet Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) at midfield before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife Mary Ferentz meet Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) at midfield before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium from the team bus before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks into the stadium from the team bus before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue in the south end zone before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue in the south end zone before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) walks off the bus before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) walks off the bus before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue in the south end zone before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents (20) reaches out to touch the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue in the south end zone before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks into the stadium before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, left, greets running back Mekhi Sargent before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, left, greets running back Mekhi Sargent before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook, right, tosses a ball to Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook, right, tosses a ball to Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, right, attempts to give wide receiver Oliver Martin a scare during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, right, attempts to give wide receiver Oliver Martin a scare during warmups before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa specialists huddle up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa specialists huddle up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon warms up before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band performs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes run out onto the field before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes run out onto the field before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players, from left, Chauncey Golston, A.J. Epenesa, Kyler Schott, and Tristan Wirfs run out onto the field with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) runs to the bench before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) runs to the bench before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is embraced by his parents Marv Cook and Tracy before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Drew Cook (18) is embraced by his parents Marv Cook and Tracy before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Wes Dvorak (1) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back John Milani (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back John Milani (18) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back John Milani (18) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back John Milani (18) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) Landan Paulsen (68) are introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) Landan Paulsen (68) are introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) Landan Paulsen (68) are introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Levi Paulsen (66) Landan Paulsen (68) are introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter (7) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Colten Rastetter (7) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff (91) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is embraced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fullback Brady Ross (36) is embraced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Ryan Schmidt (17) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Jackson Subbert (50) is embraced by family members before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Nate Vejvoda (85) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Nate Vejvoda (85) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa long snapper Nate Vejvoda (85) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa long snapper Nate Vejvoda (85) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle stands on the sideline before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa tight end Nate Wieting (39) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) is introduced before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) is embraced by Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Devonte Young (17) is embraced by Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) stand next to each other before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (65) stand next to each other before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stands next to Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, far left, before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) stands next to Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, far left, before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Desmond King stands between Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) and Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Rob Brooks, reporter for the Hawkeye Radio Network, gives a report from midfield before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rob Brooks, reporter for the Hawkeye Radio Network, gives a report from midfield before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa and Illinois players shake hands before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Illinois players shake hands before a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Matthew Mason gets a high-five after his hype video plays during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Matthew Mason gets a high-five after his hype video plays during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) pressures Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Illinois running back Drew Brown (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Illinois running back Drew Brown (25) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a pass as Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) pulls in a pass as Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) reacts after a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) pump up the crowd after a during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) and Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle (43) pump up the crowd after a during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson (12) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson (12) drops back to pass during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talk with punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan (3) and special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talk with punter Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the locker room after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs to the locker room after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Of all people, maybe Iowa's quarterback described the dynamic the best. Nate Stanley offered his perspective from an offense that didn’t score a touchdown after its opening possession.

    “It’s kind of like a pitcher in baseball. When he doesn’t have his best stuff, the defense behind him, they’re going to try to make plays for him,” Stanley said. “That’s the same for us.”

    Other than Epenesa, who everyone projects as a first-round NFL Draft pick, there probably won’t be a first-team all-Big Ten Conference player on the Iowa defense. The bodies have shifted all season. There have been injuries. And I can count four starters that Parker has benched — including one Saturday — based on poor performance.

    Yet this defense adapts, just as it did after Donny Navarro's way-too-easy 31-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz tied Hayden Fry for No. 4 in Big Ten history with 96 conference wins, beating Illinois 19-10. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    “You saw today, we had to make adjustments. They‘d make plays," said Welch, who logged a career-high 12 tackles. "And that’s all part of it. Just rolling with it and have the pressure on you and enjoy that pressure and continue to perform.”

    Speaking of pressure: On Illinois' six plays inside Iowa’s 30-yard line, it netted five yards with an interception — with Matt Hankins plucking Peters’ end-zone toss for a touchback as the Illini tried for a go-ahead score early in the third quarter.

    Still 13-7.

    The next drive, Illinois reached Iowa’s 29 before Stone stoned Navarro for a 3-yard loss on a screen pass. Then Epenesa engulfed Dre Brown for a 4-yard loss. Two plays later, a field goal was missed.

    Still 13-7.

    Plenty of yards. No points.

    That stinginess stems from practice.

    “You guys don’t see it," Epenesa said, "but the way we practice … we’re tackling, we’re hitting, we’re moving, we’re flying around and playing hard.”

    With Iowa clinging to a 16-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter, it was Welch who poked away the ball from Peters, and Jack Koerner recovered.

    Welch said he had envisioned that exact play occurring, after watching how Michigan State forced a turnover in a similar fashion.

    That’s a dedicated senior player making a play off film study and grit.

    “Top to bottom, (we) have guys that are willing to make plays and sacrifice your body for the rest of the guys that are on the field," Welch said. "We talk about that a lot. I’m fighting for the guy next to me. That’s kind of our mentality.”

    The notion of sacrifice applied to another Hawkeye senior Saturday.

    Michael Ojemudia wasn’t sure he could play as he battled a painful foot injury, but he gave it a go.

    He lived up to a challenge given to him by Saturday’s honorary captain, Desmond King: Go get an interception. Ojemudia picked off Peters on Illinois’ third snap of the game, contributing to a plus-2 turnover margin against an Illinois team that led the country in turnover margin.

    “For senior day, I really wanted to push myself to be able to play, no matter how much it hurts, no matter how I’m feeling,” Ojemudia said afterward. “I’m proud of myself for playing this game.”

    And now Iowa is within a few games of statistical history.

    The Hawkeyes are allowing 12.2 points a game, with a trip to Nebraska and a bowl game to go. If it stands, that average would mark the lowest of the Kirk Ferentz era, eclipsing the benchmark of 13.0 posted by the 2008 defense.

    Ferentz, like the rest of us, had a hard time articulating this Hawkeye defense that is pursuing greatness but lacking in dominance. As his answer rambled, he spoke about a 2004 defensive line that all went to the NFL.

    This defense is different. But it has found a way to 8-3.

    “These guys work at it. They're really together. They prepare. And they just all kind of know what to do and where to be,” Ferentz said. “And then every now and then, we'll come up with some big plays.

    “For me personally, that's kind of been the interesting part watching them work.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

