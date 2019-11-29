CLOSE Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks after a 27-24 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

LINCOLN, Neb. — On one sideline, you had a coach with players who afterward spoke of resiliency, toughness and a refusal to quit.

On the other, you had a coach blaming players he inherited for lacking mental toughness.

Guess which team is led by Kirk Ferentz?

With all their warts and imperfections, Ferentz’s 21st Iowa Hawkeyes roster has made it to the regular-season finish line with a 9-3 record they can be proud of, thanks to Friday’s 27-24 thriller before 89,039 announced fans at Memorial Stadium.

This is the Ferentz way. His teams rarely give up. They nearly always fight to the finish.

And now, for the fifth straight year, they’ve finished the regular season with a satisfying victory against the Cornhuskers. The Heroes Trophy is theirs, as it has been for the past 1,465 days.

“It’s awesome to be able to win these close games,” said quarterback Nate Stanley, who was knocked down but not out Friday. After visiting the injury tent late in the fourth quarter, he returned to deliver two clutch throws to set up Keith Duncan’s 48-yard, winning field goal with 1 second left.

“Maybe we would like not to be in close games like this all the time, but I think it shows the resiliency of this team and the effort and passion we have to be in these close games.”

The Hawkeyes tried every which way to give away a game it had in complete control. They led 17-3 and 24-10.

The offense went into hibernation, gaining 18 total yards in the second and third quarters.

The receivers dropped passes, including one by Tyrone Tracy Jr. that would’ve been six.

Even the normally reliable Mekhi Sargent fumbled, coughing up a potential winning opportunity with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left at Nebraska’s 30-yard line.

The refs didn’t help. This crew had a terrible day. That’s not an opinion; that’s a fact.

The defense got gassed.

Several Hawkeye defensive players described a renewed fight after the Huskers tied it, 24-24, late in the third quarter. To listen to them was inspiring.

Cue two of the defense’s most gritty, respected seniors.

“We wanted that moment,” middle linebacker Kristian Welch said. “We knew we had to go out and make stops.”

“The most crazy game I’ve ever been in. But we were really resilient,” cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “Even when the crowd was turning up, we had to anchor down and give the offense some energy.”

Ojemudia was right on both counts.

This place was loud. This place had the momentum. Big Red was piling on the Hawkeyes, ready for its turnaround win in the series ... and a bowl game that would include crucial, developmental December practices.

Nope.

A.J. Epenesa, who had an incredible 14 tackles from his defensive-end spot, and his Hawkeye teammates weren’t having it.

On Nebraska’s four fourth-quarter possessions after tying it, the immovable Hawkeyes allowed just 19 net yards of field position to be gained.

“Just proud,” Ferentz said after moving into fourth place all time with his 97th Big Ten Conference win, “of how this team answered every challenge.”

Meanwhile, a coach with six Big Ten wins wasted no time in tossing his roster under a bus.

“I think this team’s confidence can sometimes be fragile,” Frost said, his second year at Nebraska done, “and that’s the team we inherited.”

Huh.

Whenever Ferentz hangs it up, I guarantee his successor won’t say anything like that.

Ferentz’s teams, by design, are resilient.

That’s one thing players talked about earlier this week, how Chris Doyle's strength and conditioning program keeps them as strong as they can be in November — when, ideally, football games matter the most.

A crossroads for this season hit Iowa in early November, after a disheartening 24-22 loss at Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes’ third one-score setback in just over a month.

Iowa had fallen to 6-3, its Big Ten West title hopes essentially finished by a rival.

Ojemudia told me a lot of guys were down after the loss to the Badgers. But, he said, having a top-10 opponent coming to Kinnick Stadium proved to be great timing. Then-No. 7 Minnesota had their full attention.

The Hawkeyes responded to deliver a focused 23-19 takedown of the Gophers, followed by a grab of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

The next week? A hard-hitting, hard-fought 19-10 win on senior day that saw emotions pour out of many Hawkeye veterans.

And Friday? Big plays early from Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Tyler Goodson. Gritty plays late, across the roster.

Ferentz, 64, doesn’t quit either. He, too, stayed the course and led the Hawkeyes to three wins to end the regular season. Next comes a bowl game with a chance to become Ferentz’s sixth 10-win team in 21 years here.

“We work like hell to get there,” the coach said of the Big Ten championship. “That’s our goal. Every year it’s been a goal. But the other part of the equation is if you experience disappointment, which happens a lot in competition, you have to keep pushing forward.”

This won't go down as Ferentz's greatest team.

But it's right there for one of his most resilient.

Eight of their 10 games against Power Five opponents were decided by single digits.

No matter what happens in the bowl game, its legacy was a never-quit approach. I can't remember a year with so many times we all say, "Well, a win's a win."

But they won nine times out of 12. That .750 clip is hard to do, especially with the demanding schedule they faced.

And they deserve to be happy about it.

Stanley and Welch, two stoic Wisconsin natives who had just played their final regular-season games as Hawkeyes, each cracked rare smiles during interviews.

“We always have a chance in every game, as long as we keep fighting and trust in each other and playing for each other,” Welch said. “That’s what it came down to today. Just continue to swing away, and we got the win.”

