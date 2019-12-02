CLOSE

Keith Duncan was more than prepared for his game-winner at Nebraska. Dargan Southard, msouthard@gannett.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

During the course of its 9-3 regular season, the Iowa football team faced plenty of pressure-packed moments, with eight outcomes decided by single digits.

And the Hawkeyes showed an impressive ability to stay calm — and come through when it counted — in adversity's face in a 27-24 win Friday at Nebraska ... right down to Keith Duncan's cool winning kick.

DVR Monday begins with a detailed look at the calm, perfect final drive.

With the ball at his 26-yard line and no timeouts, Kirk Ferentz trusted his senior quarterback.

The calm begins with Nate Stanley, who looked like a man who was making his 38th straight start, with 32 seconds left in a 24-24 game.

After his 38-yard completion to Nico Ragaini was overturned (more on that later) and before his third-and-10 laser that hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette over the middle for 22 yards, Stanley's second-and-10 incompletion was noteworthy. A veteran knew he couldn't take a sack, so he alertly used his legs to get outside and throw the ball away ... giving the Hawkeyes another chance.

How about Smith-Marsette? Even though he leaped too early on Stanley's throw, he showed the same incredible concentration he did when completing an immense third-and-22 in September at Iowa State. That put Iowa near midfield with 13 seconds left. While the review for targeting was botched (more on that later, too), it did give Iowa more time to recalibrate.

And that's when tight end Sam LaPorta took advantage of Stanley's senior savvy. The same play as before was called, except the formation was flipped — with LaPorta in the slot on the right, and Smith-Marsette to his outside. Linebacker Will Honas was lined up 6 yards off the line of scrimmage, facing LaPorta and slightly to his inside. But at the snap, Honas retreated back and to the left — toward Smith-Marsette — and that left LaPorta roaming free over the middle. Stanley saw it, and hit him between the numbers at Nebraska's 35, and LaPorta turned upfield and got to the 29 (although it was incorrectly marked at the 30) with 7 seconds left. Also impressive: How LaPorta, a true freshman, quickly got the ball to the officials and lined up so Stanley could spike the ball ... and set up Duncan's heroics.

About that 48-yard kick, which got the most ink Friday: If you have the replay, make sure to watch Duncan's shirt sleeves. They were rippling in the wind. This was hardly an easy conversion. Second, every piece of the field-goal operation was precise. Third, Duncan — a very good golfer — put a slight fade on the kick, beautifully curling it around the two leaping Cornhuskers in the middle of the line, and through the middle of the uprights — like a perfect drive down the fairway.

A well-coached, well-executed finish to the Hawkeyes' regular season.

The big plays were ... big.

One reason Iowa's defense was on the field so much, even in the first half, was because of a quick-strike offense. Two of Iowa's three longest runs of the season and its first kickoff-return TD in seven years are worth breaking down.

1. Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s 45-yard touchdown run.

This is the first time we’ve seen Brian Ferentz call this true reverse-run all year.

It worked because two key Cornhusker defenders had their eyes locked on Tyler Goodson taking a handoff to the right. From his safety spot 10 yards off the line of scrimmage, safety Marquel Dismuke ran 6 yards forward before figuring out that Goodson had pitched the ball to Smith-Marsette, who made a nice juke step at the line of scrimmage before circling left. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Caleb Tanner took a few steps toward Goodson, which allowed left tackle Alaric Jackson enough time to seal the edge of the defensive line and scoot forward to account for Tanner.

At that point, Smith-Marsette was off to the races. Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. and tight end Shaun Beyer (split left) did a nice job with downfield blocks, especially Tracy’s savvy seal-off of safety Cam Taylor-Britt, which gave Smith-Marsette a clear path up the left sideline. The only Nebraska player that wasn’t accounted for was Lamar Jackson, the cornerback who began the play lined up across from Smith-Marsette. Jackson had the only shot near the goal line, but Smith-Marsette’s speed was too much. Iowa led, 7-0, after its sixth play from scrimmage.

2. Goodson’s 55-yard touchdown run.

A blazing inside-zone run through the middle of Nebraska’s defense began with a Stanley line check. With Iowa lined up in a power, three-tight end formation and Nebraska having two defenders near lone receiver Tracy on the left, the senior quarterback liked Iowa’s numbers advantage. Then came the execution.

Two blocks were crucial. Tight end Nate Wieting, on the left, sealed outside linebacker Garrett Nelson nicely, while the rest of Iowa’s line successfully moved Nebraska right. Left guard Mark Kallenberger’s chip on defensive end Khalil Davis gave Jackson enough time to finish off Davis, then Kallenberger had time to plow into middle linebacker Collin Miller.

Goodson was so fast through the well-blocked line of scrimmage, he only had one second-level Husker to beat. And he skipped through the diving tackle attempt of Dismuke to the end zone. Iowa led, 14-3, after its 11th play from scrimmage.

3. Smith-Marsette’s 95-yard kickoff return.

A combination of design and speed. When Smith-Marsette caught the ball at his own 5-yard line, there were only three players — two from Nebraska, plus Riley Moss of Iowa to his left. Yet he followed the mass of humanity to the right ... but, strategically, not yet at full speed.

Once Smith-Marsette got to the 15, he had sucked in almost every player wearing red ... so he cut sharply to his left, at which point he turned on the jets. (His cut was so sudden, Nebraska’s trailing kicker slipped to the ground in response.)

This is where a kick returner needs to be special. And he was. Smith-Marsette, the self-proclaimed fastest man on the team, outran diving tackle attempts of Brody Belt and, eventually, the last-gasp effort of Taylor-Britt — who moments earlier returned an interception for a touchdown — and rode that familiar left sideline into the end zone. Iowa led, 24-10.

Photos: Iowa football at Nebraska, 2019 Heroes Game
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan strikes a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan strikes a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the end zone ahead of the defensive efforts of Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the end zone ahead of the defensive efforts of Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan blows kisses to the Nebraska sideline after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over the Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan blows kisses to the Nebraska sideline after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over the Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette ignites his sideline as he outruns the Nebraska defense for a kick return for touchdown on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette ignites his sideline as he outruns the Nebraska defense for a kick return for touchdown on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end Chauncey Golston holds the Heroes Game trophy over his head after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa sacks Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts after making sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa closes in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior JD Spielman in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior JD Spielman in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan (3) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs after striking a field goal in the final seconds to lead the Hawkeyes to a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Geno Stone and Brady Reiff (91) celebrate after Reiff tackled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa's Geno Stone and Brady Reiff (91) celebrate after Reiff tackled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska fans gather to cheer on the Huskers and boo Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska fans gather to cheer on the Huskers and boo Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pulls on his headphones in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pulls on his headphones in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia makes a textbook leg tackle to bring down Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia makes a textbook leg tackle to bring down Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs the ball upfield against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Nebraska receiver Chris Hackman in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore linebacker Djimon Colbert tackles Nebraska receiver Chris Hackman in the second quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) tackles Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa place kicker Keith Duncan connects for an extra point against Nebraska in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Iowa place kicker Keith Duncan connects for an extra point against Nebraska in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave, The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner tackles junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner tackles junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts to a play against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa reacts to a play against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hobbles off the field after being tackled by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hobbles off the field after being tackled by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore Oliver Martin heads onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore Oliver Martin heads onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa fan dresses in a Halloween mask during a Big 10 game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
An Iowa fan dresses in a Halloween mask during a Big 10 game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kick return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Iowa's special teams unit reach up for a PAT against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of Iowa's special teams unit reach up for a PAT against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell celebrates a defensive stop against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell celebrates a defensive stop against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley lunges forward for a first down in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley lunges forward for a first down in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta battles Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke as the pass falls incomplete in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia tackles Nebraska junior running back Dedrick Mills on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan pulls his hand away from a taunting Nebraska fan as the Hawkeyes make their way onto the field prior to kickoff on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan pulls his hand away from a taunting Nebraska fan as the Hawkeyes make their way onto the field prior to kickoff on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson Jr., runs the ball for a touchdown against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior punter Colten Rastetter, left, wins a game of rock, paper, scissors with a pair of scissors over junior kicker Keith Duncan's paper after Duncan kicked a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior punter Colten Rastetter, left, wins a game of rock, paper, scissors with a pair of scissors over junior kicker Keith Duncan's paper after Duncan kicked a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., reaches for a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., reaches for a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball after making a completion in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska freshman receiver Chris Hickman pulls down a first quarter catch against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska freshman receiver Chris Hickman pulls down a first quarter catch against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team take the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A game official gathers balloons off the field before in the first quarter between Iowa and Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
A game official gathers balloons off the field before in the first quarter between Iowa and Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa looks out over the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa looks out over the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan leads the Hawkeyes onto the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan leads the Hawkeyes onto the field for warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets his defense warmed up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker gets his defense warmed up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior punter Michael Sleep-Dalton punts the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior punter Michael Sleep-Dalton punts the ball during warmups prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., hours before kickoff of the 2019 Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska.
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., hours before kickoff of the 2019 Heroes Game between Iowa and Nebraska. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini briefly pulls in a pass against Nebraska in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The catch was later overturned and ruled incomplete after a game official reviewed the play.
Iowa freshman receiver Nico Ragaini briefly pulls in a pass against Nebraska in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The catch was later overturned and ruled incomplete after a game official reviewed the play. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley punts the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley punts the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch reacts after taking down Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa sophomore safety Jack Koerner runs the ball after pulling down an interception against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive back Wes Dvorak celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive back Wes Dvorak celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa football players (from left) Amani Jones, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Michael Ojemudia celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Herky the Hawk celebrates a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Herky the Hawk celebrates a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa Hawkeyes football fans celebrate a win over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, right, celebrates with place kicker Keith Duncan after Duncan hit a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawkeyes over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan hits a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan hits a field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta pulls in a catch late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta pulls in a catch late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior Devonte Young runs the ball after returning a kick against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior Devonte Young runs the ball after returning a kick against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls his players over last in the game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz calls his players over last in the game against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a reception late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) strips the ball away from Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller (31) strips the ball away from Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to junior running back Mekhi Sargent in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs directs his teammates as Nebraska's defense gets into formation in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs directs his teammates as Nebraska's defense gets into formation in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down by Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry in the third quarter during their Big 10 game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down by Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry in the third quarter during their Big 10 game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass in the third quarter against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after making a defensive stop against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after making a defensive stop against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scans the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley scans the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez drops back to make a pass against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez drops back to make a pass against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., is unable to pull down a catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., is unable to pull down a catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) stands in the way of Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (74) stands in the way of Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez fires a throw against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez fires a throw against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs a kick return for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley directs his offense against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley directs his offense against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman linebacker Jack Campbell explodes off the line against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman linebacker Jack Campbell explodes off the line against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
A Nebraska balloon fails to gain lift and bobbles across the turf in the first quarter against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
A Nebraska balloon fails to gain lift and bobbles across the turf in the first quarter against Iowa during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan celebrates after hitting a PAT in the first quarter against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) shakes his head as members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska senior cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) shakes his head as members of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive lineman Brady Reiff sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive lineman Brady Reiff sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the first quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team as they make their way onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz watches his team as they make their way onto the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) greets Hawkeyes fans prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) greets Hawkeyes fans prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team make their way down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes down the tunnel to the field prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a crucial fourth quarter catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls in a crucial fourth quarter catch against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior long snapper Jackson Subbert warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior long snapper Jackson Subbert warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior holder Colten Rastetter stays loose prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior holder Colten Rastetter stays loose prior to kickoff against Nebraska during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan points to the Nebraska sideline after striking a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska, 27-24, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior place kicker Keith Duncan points to the Nebraska sideline after striking a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lead Iowa over Nebraska, 27-24, on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta secures a first down late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The play put the Hawkeyes' junior place kicker Keith Duncan in position to win the game with a 48-yard field goal.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta secures a first down late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The play put the Hawkeyes' junior place kicker Keith Duncan in position to win the game with a 48-yard field goal. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94, right) and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon combine to bring down Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94, right) and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon combine to bring down Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa defense stop Nebraska from gaining yards in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Members of the Iowa defense stop Nebraska from gaining yards in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down after running the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is brought down after running the ball in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley pushes through the Nebraska defensive line for a first down in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley pushes through the Nebraska defensive line for a first down in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch looks over the Nebraska line in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior linebacker Kristian Welch looks over the Nebraska line in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore scans the Nebraska offense in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore scans the Nebraska offense in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and senior linebacker Amani Jones close in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for a tackle on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) and senior linebacker Amani Jones close in on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez for a tackle on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to freshman running back Tyler Goodson in the second quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley hands the ball off to freshman running back Tyler Goodson in the second quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a first down against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for the ball as he collides with Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman tight end Sam LaPorta (84) reaches for the ball as he collides with Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a touchdown in the first half against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs for a touchdown in the first half against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs through the grasp of Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke en route to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson runs through the grasp of Nebraska junior safety Marquel Dismuke en route to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting lines up across from the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior tight end Nate Wieting lines up across from the Nebraska defense on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette lands into the end zone in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette lands into the end zone in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley provides blocking help for junior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette as he heads to the endzone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes tackles en route to the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson escapes tackles en route to the end zone for a touchdown against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone reacts after making a defensive play in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa junior safety Geno Stone reacts after making a defensive play in the first quarter against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson warms up prior to kickoff against Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Iowa's terrific plan for talented Nebraska receiver J.D. Spielman reflected a well-schooled defensive performance.

    Spielman, already on the doorstep of Nebraska’s all-time receiving records as a junior, entered Black Friday with a hot hand — totaling 22 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in the past four games. But with the help of film study, Iowa shut him down.

    Senior cornerback Michael Ojemudia clearly had studied Nebraska’s second play from scrimmage, a screen pass to the left to Spielman. Ojemudia saw what was happening right away and beat his tight-end block to connect in the backfield with Spielman, who spun into a tackle from A.J. Epenesa and Jack Koerner for a 1-yard gain.

    Later in the first quarter, Ojemudia wasn't fooled by two deep shots to Spielman (one off a pump fake that he should have intercepted).

    And then on a first-and-10 screen to Spielman, Ojemudia darted into the backfield (thanks to Dane Belton intentionally absorbing Spielman’s key blocker) and made the tackle for a 6-yard loss.

    Two catches for minus-5 yards plus a a touchdown that shouldn’t have counted were Spielman's only three receptions of the day.

    On Spielman’s 39-yard TD catch from Luke McCaffrey in the third quarter, two lineman were illegally downfield without a flag.

    According to the NCAA rule book, an ineligible receiver cannot be more than 3 yards downfield until a passer throws a legal forward pass that crosses the neutral zone. It states, “a player is in violation of this rule if any part of his body is beyond the 3-yard limit.”

    Let’s go to the film. As McCaffrey rolled to his left, the Nebraska offensive line pushed forward as if run-blocking. That’s the whole idea of the run-pass option plays, to disguise passes as runs. But it’s also the idea of the 3-yard rule (which is a 1-yard rule in the NFL). On this play, right guard Boe Wilson’s leg was touching the 35-yard line (4 yards downfield) and left guard Trent Hixson’s entire body was at the 35. Neither was flagged.

    On the play, Ojemudia and Belton reacted to the run action … and McCaffrey looped the ball to a wide-open Spielman for six. Nebraska had only 61 passing yards outside of this one questionable play.

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz speaks after a 27-24 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Chad Leistikow, Hawk Central

    Had Iowa lost this game, bad officiating would have been the top story line.

    Still, I was asked: Was it as bad as it seemed?

    Yes, yes it was.

    I could probably write 1,000 words on this, but here are some short takes on judgment calls (or lack thereof) that went against Iowa and greatly affected the game.

    On the running into the kicker penalty on Barrington Wade that gave Nebraska a third-quarter first down? He was knocked into the punter by the backside of Nebraska lineman Matt Farniok. Bad call that kept Iowa's tiring defense on the field.

    On the face mask that pulled down Goodson? Darrion Daniels’ yanking not only wasn’t called but spun Goodson awkwardly and knocked him out of the game. Huge swing.

    On the horse-collar flag that was picked up? Referee Mike Cannon laughably announced there was no foul because Mekhi Sargent “was pulled forward” by Dismuke on his 30-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The NCAA rule book states that “all players are prohibited from grabbing the inside back collar of the shoulder pads" (which Dismuke did) … "and immediately pulling the ball carrier down.” It says nothing about direction. The only gray area is immediately; Sargent was certainly tackled quickly. Even though Sargent fumbled on the next play, Iowa might’ve approached things much differently from Nebraska’s 15 (instead of the 30) with three minutes remaining.

    On Ragaini’s apparent 38-yard catch that was overturned on review? The rule book says a pass is incomplete only if the football comes loose “immediately” when the receiver hits the ground while in the process of making a catch. In this case, Ragaini controlled the ball as he hit the ground with his left knee and left elbow. He then rolled over, still with control, until his own left hand eventually jarred the ball loose. The replay official clearly had a different definition for “immediately” — one that showed him indisputable evidence to overturn the ruling of a catch — than the officials that picked up the horse-collar flag.

    On the targeting flag that was picked up? The NCAA rule book gives many examples of a “defenseless” player, including one “who because of his physical position and focus of concentration is especially vulnerable to injury.” It adds, “When in question, a player is defenseless.” So when the back of Smith-Marsette's head was blasted by the shoulder pad of Taylor-Britt while making his 22-yard catch with 13 seconds left, the replay official’s overturning of the targeting call made no sense. Targeting includes “forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder. … When in question, it is a foul.” How that was overturned, I’ll never know.

    A few unheralded players stood out in the final DVR Monday of the regular season.

    Belton has taken full ownership of the cash position. He made a brilliant solo tackle in a 24-24 game, as Adrian Martinez tried to run left on third-and-3, to force a punt. A true freshman with a bright future.

    Koerner's interception at the end of the first half may have saved at least three Husker points, but he was terrific beyond that. On the possession after Belton’s tackle, Koerner had one biggie of his own — knifing downhill to tackle a running-free Dedrick Mills on a well-executed, third-and-8 screen. Koerner’s hustle and physical tackle stopped Mills one yard shy of a first down. He had the highest grade on the team in the game, according to Pro Football Focus — yes, even higher than Epenesa.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE