IOWA CITY, Ia. — Considering Iowa hasn’t won a men’s basketball game in Hilton Coliseum since the 2003 NIT, there’s little historical evidence to suggest the Hawkeyes are going to steal one at Iowa State this Thursday night.

But Iowa certainly has positioned itself to break an eight-game losing streak in Ames, considering its well-rounded performance Monday.

Led by sterling nights from Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, the Hawkeyes’ version of hate week got off to a terrific start with a 72-52 win against Minnesota.

It’s the first time Iowa has played these two bitter rivals in in the same week in 36 seasons. Iowa lost to both Iowa State (in Hilton) and Minnesota (in Carver), five days apart, in January 1984 — George Raveling’s first season at Iowa.

Maybe history is due to flip.

Buy Photo Luke Garza has scored 88 points in Iowa's last three games, including a 21-point, 10-rebound performance Monday against Minnesota. But he has six career points in two games against Iowa State, something he'd like to change. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

If Garza and Wieskamp keep playing like this together, the Hawkeyes’ ceiling goes a lot higher.

Garza had 21 points and 10 rebounds, almost a ho-hum double-double after his 44-point eruption three nights earlier at Michigan.

But the real story was Wieskamp, who had his best game of the season against the Gophers — scoring 23 points, one shy of his career high, with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and no turnovers. This was the elite all-around performance the Hawkeyes have been waiting for, although Fran McCaffery pointed out Wieskamp's rebounding and defense have been solid all season.

“It’s only the beginning for him,” Garza raved. “He’s starting to break out.”

Wieskamp returned the praise for the Big Ten Conference’s leading scorer.

“(Garza) is a guy that leaves it all out on the floor,” Wieskamp said, smiling. “He’s going to be bleeding and sore the next day, but he’s going to give it everything he has.”

Now, Iowa is 7-3. A pretty solid record considering the schedule to date. It’s gone 3-2 with two games left — the Cyclones and Cincinnati — in a daunting seven-game stretch that’s included a game against the last two NCAA Tournament runners-up (Texas Tech and Michigan).

So now, Iowa State.

What’s interesting is that neither Garza nor Wieskamp has done much of anything against Iowa State in his career.

Let’s start with Wieskamp, who badly sprained his ankle against Michigan State three days before last year’s game against the Cyclones. He played through the pain — saying nothing was going to keep him from playing — but was ineffective. He scored seven points with one rebound in 22 minutes of a 98-84 Iowa win.

“That’s probably the one game on the schedule that stands out to me, being an in-state kid,” the Muscatine native said. “I know the environment’s really hostile.

“I’m excited to play healthy this time.”

The case of Garza is more perplexing. He has six career points in two games against Iowa State.

In 2017 at Hilton, Garza played seven minutes (which remains a career low) and scored two points in an 84-78 loss.

In 2018 in Iowa City, Garza had one of those games where started poorly — and couldn’t climb out of the rut. He scored just four points in 15 minutes.

On Monday, Garza showed why he has taken such a big leap from his sophomore to junior years.

Going against challenging Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (22 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks), Garza struggled early. He was just 2-for-8 from the floor with four points until the late moments of the first half. In the final 21 minutes, 38 seconds, he was 6-for-9 with 17 points.

Quite the reversal.

“In the past, sometimes when I start off like that, that kind of decides my game and I play worse and worse,” Garza said. “I made an adjustment and (decided) to be better.”

He continued.

“This year I put a huge emphasis on, no matter what, I’m going to talk on defense, I’m going to play hard, I’m going to rebound,” he said. “When my opportunities come, I’m going to score.”

Freshman guard C.J. Fredrick, one of the best pure shooters on the team, noticed how Minnesota was hedging toward Garza. Opponents have no choice but to pay significant attention to him. He's averaging 22.5 points and 9.8 rebounds a game, after all.

“When he got the ball down low, a lot of their guards were staring at the ball,” said Fredrick, who finished with 10 points. “And … they were kind of sleeping on our back cuts.”

The Hawkeyes can be optimistic that they'll put their best feet forward in Ames.

Thursday could mark senior guard Jordan Bohannon’s last game of the season, as he considers whether to shut it down and apply for a medical-hardship waiver as he plays through hip pain.

But he’s definitely playing Thursday, noting that this is “a game we circled since we lost there two years ago.”

Fredrick reported his lingering quad injury feels better than it has for a while.

And with Garza and Wieskamp humming, there’s a growing sense that maybe these two can carry the team, even if they’re without Bohannon after Thursday.

“(We’re) one of the best duos in the country in my opinion, because of how good (Wieskamp) is,” Garza said. “I think we can keep that going and keep the momentum going. When we’re both clicking, that’s when our team is at our best.”

