CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Hayden Fry’s voice crackled with emotion as his Nov. 24, 1998, press conference to announce his retirement as Iowa’s football coach wound to an emotional close.

Then, tears coming from his eyes so often hidden behind his trademark sunglasses, the tough Texan and former marine uttered five unforgettable words.

“I’ll always be a Hawk.”

That’s absolutely true, even in his passing.

Fry died Tuesday night at the age of 90 under hospice care in Dallas, Texas, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He will be remembered as perhaps the most influential figure in the history of Iowa athletics. An argument could be made for Nile Kinnick or Dan Gable. Fry is probably at the front of that conversation.

Credit the late Bump Elliott for taking a chance on the cowboy-hat-wearing coach from Odessa, Texas. Fry had always been bold and different. As coach at SMU in the 1960s, Fry had been instrumental in paving the way for Jerry LeVias to become the first black scholarship athlete in the old Southwest Conference.

LeVias would later marvel at what Fry did for him as a young coach at age 35.

“Coach Fry,” LeVias said, “put his job on the line.”

It wasn’t until age 49, after back-to-back 9-2 seasons as North Texas State’s coach, that Fry jaunted to Iowa City — where being different became a necessary identity.

And Fry certainly fit the bill.

Iowa had experienced 17 straight non-winning seasons in football, a dormant time.

Yet at his introductory press conference, on Dec. 9, 1978, Fry boldly promised that good times would be returning to Hawkeye football.

“I believe I know something maybe some of the other coaches who’ve been through here didn’t know,” he said then. “I know what it takes to win, and I’m strong enough to do something about it. Whatever it takes, we’re going to do it. As long as it’s ethical and within the rules.”

Photos: Mourners lay flowers at Hayden Fry statue in remembrance of lege...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A mourner rests flowers at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
A mourner rests flowers at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
An American flag waves in the background behind a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
An American flag waves in the background behind a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old.
Flowers rest at the feet of a statue of former Iowa Hawkeyes football head coach Hayden Fry, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, along 1st Avenue/Hayden Fry Way in Coralville, Iowa. Fry died Dec. 17, he was 90 years old. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Fry had been hired under a five-year contract, worth $45,000 annually, as Iowa’s fourth coach of the 1970s.

    Three days later, Fry brought in five of his North Texas assistant coaches. One of them was 37-year-old Bill Snyder, who would become Fry’s offensive coordinator and one of many prominent branches in Fry’s eventual legendary coaching tree that would include the likes of Snyder, Barry Alvarez, Bob Stoops, Dan McCarney, Jim Leavitt, Mike Stoops and, yes, Kirk Ferentz.

    Fry brought the Tiger Hawk logo, an iconic image that permeates every corner of our state today, along with the colors of the Pittsburgh Steelers — the NFL’s dominant team of the 1970s.

    When you see the Tiger Hawk, you think Iowa. That was all Fry.

    Heck, a national network sit-com made paid homage to the national stature that Fry had obtained. Played by Craig T. Nelson, Hayden Fox was the lead character in the show “Coach,” created by Iowa alum Barry Kemp.

    And, obviously, Fry most importantly won football games at the highest level.

    Iowa's rags-to-riches story graced the pages of “Sports Illustrated." Fry had brought the upstart Hawkeyes in the conversation with longtime heavyweights Ohio State and Michigan as the powers of the Big Ten Conference.

    Fry’s 1981, 1985 and 1990 teams went to the Rose Bowl behind innovative offenses and Bill Brashier's hard-nosed defenses.

    Photos: Hayden Fry and the 1998 Iowa Hawkeyes, his last football team
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    From 1998: Iowa coach Hayden Fry talks with freshman quarterback Kyle McCann during the Hawkeyes' 37-14 victory at Illinois. McCann had just connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass with receiver Kahlil Hill.
    From 1998: Iowa coach Hayden Fry talks with freshman quarterback Kyle McCann during the Hawkeyes' 37-14 victory at Illinois. McCann had just connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass with receiver Kahlil Hill. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Kahlil Hill is greeted by teammates Austin Wheatley, left and Jeff Buch after Hill returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown against Central Michigan. Hill also had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown in the victory.
    From 1998: Kahlil Hill is greeted by teammates Austin Wheatley, left and Jeff Buch after Hill returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown against Central Michigan. Hill also had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown in the victory. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Redshirt freshman quarterback Kyle McCann whoops it up after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Central Michigan. McCann completed five of seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
    From 1998: Redshirt freshman quarterback Kyle McCann whoops it up after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against Central Michigan. McCann completed five of seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry on the sideline Oct. 5, 1998 against the Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium.
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry on the sideline Oct. 5, 1998 against the Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Joe Slattery returns an interception 47 yards for a touchdown against Illinois.
    From 1998: Iowa's Joe Slattery returns an interception 47 yards for a touchdown against Illinois. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners was the object of autograph seekers during Hawkeyes football fan/media day in Iowa City. Here he returns a pen to Garrett Knock, 7, of Cedar Rapids after signing the boy's shirt.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners was the object of autograph seekers during Hawkeyes football fan/media day in Iowa City. Here he returns a pen to Garrett Knock, 7, of Cedar Rapids after signing the boy's shirt. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Hayden Fry talks with Kyle McCann on the sideline during their loss to Ohio State.
    From 1998: Hayden Fry talks with Kyle McCann on the sideline during their loss to Ohio State. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa QB Randy Reiners tries to elude grasp of a Wisconsin defender.
    From 1998: Iowa QB Randy Reiners tries to elude grasp of a Wisconsin defender. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann looks for a receiver during the Hawkeyes' loss loss at Arizona.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann looks for a receiver during the Hawkeyes' loss loss at Arizona. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa defender Anthony Herron sacks Michigan quarterback Tom Brady for loss of two yards late in first half. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9.
    From 1998: Iowa defender Anthony Herron sacks Michigan quarterback Tom Brady for loss of two yards late in first half. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, front, and his grandfather Claas Kampman, stacks boards at the family's lumberyard in Kesley. Aaron Kampman was the Register's 1998 male athlete of the year before going on to star at Iowa and the NFL.
    From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, front, and his grandfather Claas Kampman, stacks boards at the family's lumberyard in Kesley. Aaron Kampman was the Register's 1998 male athlete of the year before going on to star at Iowa and the NFL. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa defensive lineman Jared DeVries autographs Peter Van Voorhis' T-shirt during Hawkeyes football media/fan day in Iowa City.
    From 1998: Iowa defensive lineman Jared DeVries autographs Peter Van Voorhis' T-shirt during Hawkeyes football media/fan day in Iowa City. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Wisconsin quarterback Mike Samuel slips past Iowa's Ryan Loftin for a third-quarter touchdown.
    From 1998: Wisconsin quarterback Mike Samuel slips past Iowa's Ryan Loftin for a third-quarter touchdown. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa.
    Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry prior to a game during the 1998 season, his last at Iowa. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Todd Bandhauer, right, gets off a pass despite pressure from Iowa's Ryan Loftin during the 1998 Cy-Hawk football game in Iowa City.
    From 1998: Todd Bandhauer, right, gets off a pass despite pressure from Iowa's Ryan Loftin during the 1998 Cy-Hawk football game in Iowa City. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa defensive back Eric Thigpen can't keep Minnesota's Thomas Hammer out of the end zone.
    From 1998: Iowa defensive back Eric Thigpen can't keep Minnesota's Thomas Hammer out of the end zone. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa defender Jeff Kramer stops Iowa State's J.J. Moses from reaching the end zone.
    From 1998: Iowa defender Jeff Kramer stops Iowa State's J.J. Moses from reaching the end zone. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa State tailback Darren Davis races past Iowa defenders Tarig Holman, bottom, and Aron Klein to score a touchdown in the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
    From 1998: Iowa State tailback Darren Davis races past Iowa defenders Tarig Holman, bottom, and Aron Klein to score a touchdown in the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium. AP file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback is Kyle McCann is sacked by Minnesota defensive lineman Jon Michals in the Hawkeyes final game of the season, which was also the last game Hayden Fry coached for the Hawkeyes.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback is Kyle McCann is sacked by Minnesota defensive lineman Jon Michals in the Hawkeyes final game of the season, which was also the last game Hayden Fry coached for the Hawkeyes. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa senior Aron Klein didn't care to watch the final minutes of the final game of his collegiate football career Nov. 21, 1998 at Minnesota.
    From 1998: Iowa senior Aron Klein didn't care to watch the final minutes of the final game of his collegiate football career Nov. 21, 1998 at Minnesota. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners is sacked by Minnesota defender Curtese Poole.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners is sacked by Minnesota defender Curtese Poole. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, the Des Moines Register's 1998 male athlete of the year, who went on to football stardom at the University of Iowa and in the NFL.
    From 1998: Aplington-Parkersburg's Aaron Kampman, the Des Moines Register's 1998 male athlete of the year, who went on to football stardom at the University of Iowa and in the NFL. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa State's Kevin Wilson blocks a punt by Iowa's Jason Baker early in the first quarter of the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
    From 1998: Iowa State's Kevin Wilson blocks a punt by Iowa's Jason Baker early in the first quarter of the Cyclones' 27-9 victory at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen fumbles as he is hit by Purdue's Billy Gustin, left, at West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue sacked Mullen three times in the first half, intercepted a pass and also recovered one of his fumbles in Iowa's loss.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen fumbles as he is hit by Purdue's Billy Gustin, left, at West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue sacked Mullen three times in the first half, intercepted a pass and also recovered one of his fumbles in Iowa's loss. AP file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa receiver Bashir Yamini tries to make a reception over Ohio State defender Ahmed Plummer in the end zone during the second quarter Iowa City. The pass fell incomplete.
    From 1998: Iowa receiver Bashir Yamini tries to make a reception over Ohio State defender Ahmed Plummer in the end zone during the second quarter Iowa City. The pass fell incomplete. AP file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen grimaces in pain after breaking his collarbone during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen grimaces in pain after breaking his collarbone during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen is carted off the field after his collarbone was broken during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen is carted off the field after his collarbone was broken during the first half of Iowa's loss to Ohio State. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Kyle McCann, who relieved injured quarterback Scott Mullen, is surrounded by Buckeyes defenders Mike Collins, Clinton Wayne and Jerry Rudzinski.
    From 1998: Iowa's Kyle McCann, who relieved injured quarterback Scott Mullen, is surrounded by Buckeyes defenders Mike Collins, Clinton Wayne and Jerry Rudzinski. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen was among a throng of Hawkeyes players who attended Hayden Fry's retirement press conference Nov. 23, 1998.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Scott Mullen was among a throng of Hawkeyes players who attended Hayden Fry's retirement press conference Nov. 23, 1998. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El scores the game-winning touchdown in front of Iowa's Jeff Kramer.
    From 1998: Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El scores the game-winning touchdown in front of Iowa's Jeff Kramer. AP file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa tight end Zeron Flemister hauls in an 11-yard touchdown pass despite the efforts of Indiana's Greg Yeldell.
    From 1998: Iowa tight end Zeron Flemister hauls in an 11-yard touchdown pass despite the efforts of Indiana's Greg Yeldell. AP file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners winds up on a long touchdown pass to Kevin Kasper against Northwestern.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Randy Reiners winds up on a long touchdown pass to Kevin Kasper against Northwestern. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Ryan Loftin tackles Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman in the end zone for a safety.
    From 1998: Iowa's Ryan Loftin tackles Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman in the end zone for a safety. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Hawkeyes receiver Kahlil Hill snags a 23-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern.
    From 1998: Hawkeyes receiver Kahlil Hill snags a 23-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Randy Reiners had missed Iowa's previous four games before starting against Northwestern and leading the Hawkeyes to the homecoming win.
    From 1998: Randy Reiners had missed Iowa's previous four games before starting against Northwestern and leading the Hawkeyes to the homecoming win. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Randy Reiners looks for receiver against Northwestern.
    From 1998: Randy Reiners looks for receiver against Northwestern. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Jared DeVries sacks Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman for a loss of 8 yards during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. DeVries had two sacks against the Wildcats.
    From 1998: Jared DeVries sacks Northwestern quarterback Gavin Hoffman for a loss of 8 yards during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. DeVries had two sacks against the Wildcats. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Matt Hughes (37) and Matt Bowen (9) take down Northwestern's Damien Anderson.
    From 1998: Iowa's Matt Hughes (37) and Matt Bowen (9) take down Northwestern's Damien Anderson. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    -From 1998: Ladell Betts runs for an 11-yard gain on a pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern. Betts gained 124 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving against the Wildcats.
    -From 1998: Ladell Betts runs for an 11-yard gain on a pass from Randy Reiners in first quarter against Northwestern. Betts gained 124 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving against the Wildcats. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper breaks away on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners against Northwestern.
    From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper breaks away on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Randy Reiners against Northwestern. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers is stopped by Michigan's DeWayne Patmon after catching a 25-yard pass from Kyle McCann. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9.
    From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers is stopped by Michigan's DeWayne Patmon after catching a 25-yard pass from Kyle McCann. The Hawkeyes led, 9-7, at halftime but Michigan came back to win, 12-9. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Kyle McCann is sacked by Michigan linebacker James Hall (56) in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 12-9 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
    From 1998: Kyle McCann is sacked by Michigan linebacker James Hall (56) in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' 12-9 loss at Kinnick Stadium. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Michigan's Tai Streets catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Matt Bowen.
    From 1998: Michigan's Tai Streets catches a touchdown pass in front of Iowa defensive back Matt Bowen. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne dives for extra yards against Iowa defenders Ryan Loftin (48) and Eric Thigpen.
    From 1998: Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne dives for extra yards against Iowa defenders Ryan Loftin (48) and Eric Thigpen. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann is sacked by Wisconsin's Eric Mahlik, left, and Tom Burke.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterback Kyle McCann is sacked by Wisconsin's Eric Mahlik, left, and Tom Burke. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: University of Iowa football players Kevin Kasper, left, and Kyle Trippeer survey the collapsed inflatable roof of the team's indoor practice building in June 1998 in Iowa City.
    From 1998: University of Iowa football players Kevin Kasper, left, and Kyle Trippeer survey the collapsed inflatable roof of the team's indoor practice building in June 1998 in Iowa City. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa quarterbacks Randy Reiners, left, and Scott Mullen took orders in 1998 from Hawkeye legend Chuck Long. The former Heisman Trophy runner-up switched to the offensive side of the ball as the quarterbacks coach after coaching defensive backs in 1997.
    From 1998: Iowa quarterbacks Randy Reiners, left, and Scott Mullen took orders in 1998 from Hawkeye legend Chuck Long. The former Heisman Trophy runner-up switched to the offensive side of the ball as the quarterbacks coach after coaching defensive backs in 1997. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    - -REGISTER PHOTO BY HARRY BAUMERT-IOWA CITY, IA.-SHOT 4/18/98-(U OF I SPRING GAME)- From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers runs for a first down during the Hawkeyes' spring football game.
    - -REGISTER PHOTO BY HARRY BAUMERT-IOWA CITY, IA.-SHOT 4/18/98-(U OF I SPRING GAME)- From 1998: Iowa's Trevor Bollers runs for a first down during the Hawkeyes' spring football game. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Matt Stockdale intercepts a pass intended for Kevin Kasper during Iowa's spring football game.
    From 1998: Matt Stockdale intercepts a pass intended for Kevin Kasper during Iowa's spring football game. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Hawkeyes running back Ladell Betts gains some of his 79 yards Iowa's spring football game. The first team won, 23-0. Others pictured: Cody O'Hare (28), Mike Dolezal (39) and Jesse Ghere.
    From 1998: Hawkeyes running back Ladell Betts gains some of his 79 yards Iowa's spring football game. The first team won, 23-0. Others pictured: Cody O'Hare (28), Mike Dolezal (39) and Jesse Ghere. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper gains 40 yards in the third quarter on pass from Randy Reiners against Central Michigan.
    From 1998: Iowa's Kevin Kasper gains 40 yards in the third quarter on pass from Randy Reiners against Central Michigan. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry gets emotional Nov. 23, 1998 in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he was retiring.
    From 1998: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry gets emotional Nov. 23, 1998 in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he was retiring. Register file photo
    Fullscreen
    From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the Dec. 3, 1998 press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced.
    From 1998: New Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Hawkeyes wide receiver Kahlil Hill following the Dec. 3, 1998 press conference in Iowa City where Ferentz was introduced. Register file photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      All told, Fry won 143 games at Iowa. His 230 wins in 37 years overall ranks 13th at the FBS level. He’s one spot behind Bo Schembechler; one ahead of Steve Spurrier.

      That's the kind of company that Fry maintains today.

      At Iowa, he was iconic.

      He would’ve probably coached until he was 90, too, if he could have. But at 69, at that press conference of finality, his body had been battered by prostate cancer.

      He had quietly been getting treatments at the University of Iowa hospitals, telling only his wife, Shirley. But now the results were showing on his forlorn face, on the heels of a 3-8 Iowa football season.

      But the man who learned toughness in the oil fields of West Texas went ahead and faced off with cancer. He battled for another 21 years.

      Stubborn and determined as always, until his final breath.

      He'll always be a Hawk.

      And maybe that's his ultimate legacy to so many people in our state — not just the players and coaches whose lives he touched. He brought a unique identity, winning football, packed stadiums and state pride to Iowa.

      Fry changed what it means to be a Hawk.

      Forever.

      Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

      More on the life of Hayden Fry

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE