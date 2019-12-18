CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The sunglasses, the white pants, the cowboy hat, the mustache, the folksy rhetoric?

All Hayden Fry. And all part of the genius behind a 1980s resurgence that became the heyday of Iowa Hawkeyes football.

But behind that persona that represented radical change in Iowa City, perhaps the most important thing Fry brought from Texas in December of 1978 was his Master’s degree in psychology from Baylor.

Fry wound up being uniquely qualified to help the Hawkeyes ditch nearly two decades of losing football and believe that they could not only be good … but great.

Fry wasn’t slow-witted, although that's what he wanted his coaching counterparts to think.

Behind the aviator glasses was a leader, a motivator, an innovator and a master psychologist.

“This was little old Iowa,” former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long said Tuesday night, not long after the news broke that Fry had died after a long battle with cancer at 90. “It’s cliché and it’s coach speak, but he made us believe in something bigger than what we were as individuals. He made us believe.”

The stories were flowing from Long, whose career is forever intertwined with Fry’s as a player and coach, and Chuck Hartlieb — two of the most prolific passers in Hawkeye history and catalysts for an amazing 11-year run from 1981 to 1991 in which Iowa lost only 24 Big Ten Conference games and attended three Rose Bowls.

“He pulled out all your emotions and got you to play your absolute best,” said Hartlieb, who directed Iowa’s 10-win season of 1987. “He was the Bear Bryant of the '80s. He had an unbelievable aura around him.”

The stories, oh, there are plenty of them.

Everyone knows about the pink visitors’ locker room at Kinnick Stadium, a tradition that Fry’s successor, 21st-year Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, kept going.

You still see footage on national-TV broadcasts today of the pink walls, pink urinals, pink lockers ... pink everything.

The color was thought to have a calming effect, a mentality visiting coaches of course would want their team to avoid. But the mere idea of thinking about the pink walls was the calculated layer that Fry outlined in his biography, “A High Porch Picnic” (an expression in West Texas that means having a good time).

“When I talk to an opposing coach before a game and he mentions the pink walls, I know I’ve got him,” Fry wrote. “I can't recall a coach who has stirred up a fuss about the color and then beat us.”

He particularly enjoyed getting under the skin of Michigan coach Bo Schembechler.

The story has been famously told, but it’s worth memorializing.

During the pregame of the biggest matchup of Fry’s 20-year Hawkeye tenure — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan in 1985 — the ole fox sent an imposter to snap errant footballs to Iowa's punter. And to make sure Schembechler could see the staged gaffes.

"He’s snapping the ball into the ground and over the guy’s head,” Long recalled. “And Schembechler calls Fry over and says, ‘You’re not going to have this long snapper snap to your punter today, are you?'"

Fry turned to Schembechler and told him simply, “Well, we don’t plan on punting today, Coach.”

Iowa, of course, went on to win that legendary game at Kinnick Stadium by a 12-10 score on Rob Houghtlin’s walk-off field goal, a triumphant moment that epitomized the excitement of that 1985 season.

Who ever could have imagined Iowa winning three of five from mighty Michigan between 1981 and 1985?

Fry did.

And he got it done.

Fry's mind games translated into how Iowa moved the football, too.

Under Fry (who called the plays) and offensive coordinator Bill Snyder, Iowa brought an aggressive, pass-happy style to the black-and-blue Big Ten.

Three decades before RPOs took over college football, Fry’s Hawkeyes were cutting-edge innovators.

“It was a bomb here or a draw on third-and-15,” said Hartlieb, whose 3,738 passing yards in 1988 are far-and-away a school record. “He just knew you had to take chances sometimes and keep your opponent off kilter. Again, it’s that psychology of don’t stay between the rails, don’t be vanilla. That stuff rubbed off on us.

“Every single time we took the field, we felt we were going to win.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Hayden Fry through the years
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

"Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry
"Until we go undefeated and win the Rose Bowl, I'll never feel satisfied. That's something that motivates me to keep going." - Hayden Fry Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day.
Hayden Fry and Tim Dwight pal around during the Hawkeyes' 1997 media day. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995.
Bill Ennis-Inge and Damien Robinson help Coach Hayden Fry celebrate the Hawkeyes' 45-3 victory over Minnesota in 1995. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry shows approval of Scott Slutzker's touchdown in 1995 against Northwestern. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) talks with former Iowa State coach Johnny Majors (left) and Washington coach Jim Lambright (right) during a press conference before the 1995 Sun Bowl. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa.
Dan McCarney, right, served as an assistant coach under Hayden Fry at Iowa. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, wearing hat, and assistant coach Kirk Ferentz (to Fry's left) celebrate a touchdown in the 1980s. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry holds the 1995 Sun Bowl trophy after Iowa beat Washington. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry shakes a fan's hand after the Hawkeyes beat Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl win. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry, center, uses two quarterbacks on the sideline to signal in plays to the quarterback on the field. One of the two, either Matt Sherman (12) or Ryan Driscoll (7) in this case during a victory against Central Michigan in 1994, serves as a decoy. Register file photo
Fullscreen
University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game.
University of Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the media a few days before the 1995 spring game. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry with Plez Atkins during the 1996 Alamo Bowl. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry yells instructions to backup quarterback Ryan Driscoll. Rodney White/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry at the final game of his Hawkeye career at Minnesota. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long.
Coach Hayden Fry and Chuck Long. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner.
Director and CEO of UIHC R. Edward Howell and former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry laugh as Fry signs a football that was presented to Dr. George Weiner. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry (center) surrounded by media types at Iowa football media day in 1996. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry speaks to reporters Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1996, during media day in Iowa City, Iowa. Rodney White/Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Department of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research.
UI graduate student Troy Kemp plates cells under a sterile hood as Hayden Fry and Dr. Richard Williams, head of the Dept of Urology, walk through the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer Research. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern.
Iowa's Hayden Fry looks at the clock as the Hawkeyes use their final time late in the fourth quarter in a 1997 loss against Northwestern. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998.
Coach Hayden Fry congratulates Zach Bromert after a first-quarter field goal against Minnesota in 1998. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez, right, is congratulated by Iowa coach Hayden Fry after Wisconsin upset 12th ranked Iowa 13-10 Saturday, Nov. 8, 1997, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin hadn't beaten Iowa since 1976. Alvarez worked for Fry at Iowa as an assistant before coming to Wisconsin. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002.
Hayden Fry and Tom Arnold host a tour for the media of the proposed J. Hayden Fry Center For Prostate Cancer Research in the Medical Education and Biomedical Research Building at the University of Iowa in 2002. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry yells at quarterback Matt Sherman during a 28-24 defeat against Michigan in 1997. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry tries to inspire his offensive line during a 1997 game. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach.
Chuck Long, a former Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Iowa, is shown in 1997 when he was Hayden Fry's defensive backs coach. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003.
Former Iowa head coach Hayden fry shakes hands with Herky during a halftime presentation in 2003. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans.
Hayden Fry, Grand Marshal of the 2003 University of Iowa Homecoming parade, greets fans. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997.
Hayden Fry seems delighted by Randy Reiners as he meets the reserve quarterback on the sideline after a successful series of plays in 1997. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry, left, jokes with Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes after a news conference in San Antonio Saturday morning, Dec. 28, 1996. Iowa and Texas Tech will face each other in the Alamo Bowl Sunday. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry chastises reserve QB Randy Reiners in 1997 for failing to call timeout with seconds to go in first half in game vs. UNI, when Iowa was on the Panthers' one yard line. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game.
Iowa's #22 Tavian Banks gets handshake from coach Hayden Fry after scoreing 71 yard first quarter touchdown against Tulsa. It was his first TD of the game. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry, left, puts his arm around wide receiver Tim Dwight while posing for photographers during the team's annual football media day, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry watches in disbelief, along with the Hawkeyes' Robert Smith (2), as a 45-yard field goal gives Michigan the 16-13 victory against Iowa in a Big Ten Conference football game in 1983. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997.
Coach Hayden Fry has a light moment with Tim Dwight in 1997. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997.
Head Coach Hayden Fry in 1997. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen.
Hayden Fry talks to a reporter in 1997 while Tim Dwight, left, and Matt Sherman listen. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach
Hayden Fry watches the Hawkeyes finish out what would become his 100th victory as Iowa's coach Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997.
Iowa coach Hayden Fry watches as Arizona State scores in first quarter of a game in 1997. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire.
Coach Hayden Fry gets emotional during a 1998 press conference in Iowa City as he tells reporters that he'll retire. Register file photo
Fullscreen
U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville.
U of I President Mary Sue Coleman, flanked by Johnson County I-Club president Dick Villhauer, left, and Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, speaks at a 1998 breakfast for boosters in Coralville. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research.
Hayden Fry, left and Tom Arnold talk to reporters while touring a new medical building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City Friday. The facility will include the J. Hayden Fry Center for Prostate Cancer research. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry signs a Southern Methodist helmet at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York Tuesday. Fry was among 11 players and two coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003. AP file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener.
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks as an honorary captain with players Tony Moeaki (81), Ricky Stanzi (12), Pat Angerer (43) and A.J. Edds (49) before kickoff of the 2009 season opener. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz applauds with former Iowa coach Hayden Fry prior to kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fry was an honorary team captain for the 2009 season opener. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, and former coach Hayden Fry stand together during the National Anthem before the 2009 season opener when Fry served as an honorary team captain. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium.
Former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry stands on the sidelines prior to kickoff of a 2009 football game at Kinnick Stadium. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during Fry Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry speaks to the crowd after the unveiling of Hayden Fry Way during Fry Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden &amp; Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry tells a story during the "Hayden & Friends Broadcasters Panel Discussion," at FRY Fest, Friday, September 4, 2009, at the Coralville Marriott Conference Center, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996.
Iowa Coach Hayden Fry argues a call with an official during the loss to Ohio State in 1996. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13.
Iowa State Coach Dan McCarney, left, and Iowa Coach Hayden Fry meet after the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 38-13. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry addresses the crowd before they made the attempt at the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey" during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa.
Former Iowa coach Hayden Fry hugs a former player from 1985 Rose Bowl team before the attempt for Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously doing the "Hokey Pokey," during FryFest, Friday, Sept. 9, 2010, in Coralville, Iowa. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry in 1998.
Hayden Fry in 1998. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA.
Legendary Iowa football coach Hayden Fry embraces Dan Gable during "This Is Your Life, Dan Gable" at the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Convention Center kicking off FryFest 2011 on Friday, September 2 in Coralville, IA. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois.
Iowa football coach Hayden Fry walks the sidelines during a game against Illinois. Press-Citizen file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Special to the Register
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981.
Hayden Fry and then-quarterback Gordy Bohannon talk Oct. 31, 1981. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry congratulates defensive back Ron Hawley on a game-saving interception Oct. 9, 1982 versus Indiana. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry in 1958. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry celebrates a 14-13 win over Illinois, Nov. 1, 1982 in Iowa City. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official.
Hayden Fry argues a defensive pass interference call with an official. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry
Hayden Fry Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry appears in a publicity image for Baylor University during his early coaching days for the Bears. Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Hayden Fry congratulates kicker Reggie Roby after a 9-7 road win over the University of Michigan on Oct. 17, 1981 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington.
Hayden Fry and punter Reggie Roby discuss kicking strategy during an Oct. 9, 1982 game versus Indiana in Bloomington. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990.
Hayden Fry (left) and University of Washington coach Don James pose with the Rose Bowl trophy Nov. 28, 1990. Register file photo
Fullscreen
A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
A happy Hayden Fry tosses a California orange as he poses for pictures with Rose Bowl Queen Katy Potthast. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry shouts instructions from the sideline during an Oct. 2, 1982 game. Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City.
Hayden Fry is carried off the field Sept. 28, 1981 after the Hawkeyes upset No. 6 UCLA in Iowa City. Register file photo
Fullscreen
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hayden Fry coached the University of Iowa football program from 1979-1998. He is the program's winningest coach in history, and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Register file photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    More coverage on Hayden Fry

    The unforgettable bootleg run by Long on third-and-goal to beat Michigan State, 35-31, during that 1985 season that saw Iowa ranked No. 1 for five straight weeks as it rolled to a 7-0 record? Fry called that out of a timeout.

    Hartlieb also tells the story of a play call that Fry let him make — perhaps a stroke of desperation but also psychological genius.

    You remember the play, don’t you?

    At the Horseshoe in Columbus, 1987. Iowa’s trailing, 27-22. Fourth-and-23 from the Buckeyes’ 29-yard line. Just 16 seconds left.

    Iowa called timeout. Hartlieb met Fry near the sideline, with one final shot to beat Ohio State.

    “He took his sunglasses off and looked me in the eye,” Hartlieb recalled, “and said, ‘What do you think?’”

    Hartlieb responded without hesitation.

    “Lion 75 Y Trail. Marv (Cook) is our best player,’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Hartlieb recalled. “No head coach would do that today.”

    But Fry wanted his quarterback to have a belief that the play would work. And sure enough, Hartlieb found Cook along the right sideline in man-to-man coverage. The future NFL tight end caught the pass around the 10-yard line and lumbered into the end zone for a miracle touchdown and a 29-27 Hawkeye win.

    Those type of moments stemmed from a coach with a plan.

    The plan included the shtick. Like when Fry dressed in overalls, a flannel shirt and a cowboy hat following Iowa’s 21-16 win at Minnesota in 1982, after Gophers coach Joe Salem had referred to the Hawkeyes as “a bunch of farmers.”

    Fry always had a knack for grabbing his team’s attention.

    “He made it fun,” Long said. “You could not wait to go to practice every day to see what he was going to say or do next. I think that’s the big reason he has so many coaches out there.”

    Hartlieb was recently reminiscing with Mark Stoops, a former Hawkeye teammate and Kentucky’s head coach. Stoops told Hartlieb that the best football meetings he’s ever had were with Fry at Iowa.

    You could never predict what Fry would do next.

    It was enough to keep you on edge.

    It was enough to keep you coming back for more.

    And, with Fry's human connection to his players and their parents, you didn't want to let him down.

    Fry convinced his players that anything was possible.

    Like going from the bottom of the Big Ten to the top.

    "And that," Long said, "was the beauty of Hayden Fry.”

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE