CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

SAN DIEGO — In Iowa football's first game after the death of an innovator that changed its program forever, the Hawkeyes put on an offensive show that would’ve made Hayden Fry proud.

Led by a Nate Stanley gem and more speed than Fox Sports’ pregame crew seemed to imagine Iowa had, the Hawkeyes outraced USC 49-24 on Friday night in the Holiday Bowl.

And, just for Hayden, the Hawkeyes threw in a few exotics along the way.

"A complete team victory," coach Kirk Ferentz said afterward.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. scored the game’s first touchdown on a 23-yard reverse run, Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored in three different ways and Iowa racked up the second-most points in a bowl game in school history.

Only Fry’s 55-17 rout of Texas in the 1984 Freedom Bowl saw more Hawkeye points, another southern California bowl trip in which Iowa overwhelmed a traditional college-football power.

Chuck Long threw a memorable six touchdown passes on that rainy night in Anaheim. And although Stanley’s numbers (18-for-27, 213 yards, two touchdowns) weren’t at that level, he did direct Iowa’s best 60 minutes of offense this season and joins Ricky Stanzi in finishing 3-for-3 in bowl games as the starting quarterback.

"All three of those bowl games were truly team wins," Stanley said. "I can't thank my teammates enough for allowing me to be in that position."

The Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, an impressive feat that included Smith-Marsette's 98-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. They consistently found ways to move the chains, part of a ball-hogging strategy to keep USC's elite receivers off the field as much as possible.

This Iowa offense — the one that failed to top 30 points in any Big Ten Conference game this season — was so dangerous that the only way USC thought to stop it was with an onside kick early in the second half.

Credit Brian Ferentz for a creative batch of plays. This is what the third-year offensive coordinator has wanted to see all season, his assortment of playmakers finding and capitalizing on mismatches. And yes, he pulled out some Hayden tricks, too, including a reverse pass that almost worked — with Smith-Marsette’s throw just barely missing Brandon Smith for a would-be touchdown.

But even after the misses, Iowa found hits. After the reverse throw, Stanley hit tight end Sam LaPorta for 14 yards. And four plays later, Smith-Marsette was celebrating in the end zone on a jet-sweep run.

“We feel like we can take the edge with most teams we play, especially with people like Ihmir and Tyrone," receiver Nico Ragaini said.

By night's end, the Hawkeyes walked away — or maybe we should say ran away — from SDCCU Stadium with a four-game win streak and 10-3 record. 

CLOSE

Phil Parker’s move to Nick Niemann was rewarded.

After USC converted multiple completions against Iowa weak-side linebacker Djimon Colbert, including on a 16-yard touchdown to Vavae Malepeai to tie it at 14-all, Parker hooked the 22-game starter. He replaced Colbert with Nick Niemann, who didn’t have much of a role otherwise with Iowa playing its 4-2-5 defense against the pass-heavy Trojans.

Niemann, a fourth-year junior, trains often at the weak side, and he was ready. As an outside linebacker when Iowa plays a 4-3, Niemann is more comfortable in pass coverage. He also pressured Kedon Slovis on a blitz that forced the first half’s lone punt. With USC’s fleet of wide receivers, it was a short-term fix that helped turn that deadlocked game into a 28-17 Iowa halftime lead.

Niemann later got home on a blitz of backup quarterback Matt Fink to help stall some USC momentum. And then, for good measure, Niemann returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown with 1:43 to play. That defensive score was Iowa's first of the year and extended the Hawkeyes' string to 12 consecutive seasons with an interception-return touchdown.

“There was no way I was taking a knee there," Niemann said. "That was our first defensive touchdown of the season. That was what I told Coach Parker, my excuse for not taking a knee."

REGGIE'S RANT: FS1 analyst Reggie Bush can't help but rant on his alma mater after USC's blowout loss 

CLOSE

Brandon Smith’s return was quickly noticed and valuable.

The Hawkeyes’ “X” receiver who suffered a a high-ankle sprain Oct. 19 that required surgery made a clutch catch on his first snap — Iowa’s third — of the game. Smith snatched a 10-yard gain on third-and-9, the type of crucial chain-moving grab he was making frequently before the injury.

All three of Smith’s first-half catches (for 26 yards) resulted in first downs. In the fourth quarter, the rangy junior from Mississippi hauled in a 6-yard touchdown from a scrambling Stanley on a nice improvisation. 

“To catch that first touchdown pass my first game back was like a dream," Smith said. "Knowing I’m back on the field, back with my friends … it was a great feeling.”

Iowa’s wide-receiver corps was down Oliver Martin (shoulder injury) but was still playing at its best — Smith back in the fold, Ihmir Smith-Marsette having a monster night, Tracy scoring on that reverse and Ragaini adding two catches for 54 yards to finish as the team's season leader in receptions.

Speed? Yeah, Iowa was good in that department on Friday night.

CLOSE

Yet, with all that ... a tight end was Iowa’s leading receiver.

Sam LaPorta sure launched himself into the 2020 season with a bang. Not only did he have the clutch, 22-yard catch that set up Keith Duncan’s winning field goal at Nebraska, he set a career-high with six receptions (for 44 yards) against USC.

The true freshman’s growth this season showed up with more key plays on a prime-time stage. His biggest conversion was a leaping, eight-yard catch on third-and-5 from Iowa’s own 15-yard line with the Hawkeyes clinging to a 28-24 lead. LaPorta received hard contact from USC’s Talano Hufanga as he caught the pass but held on.

That moved the chains and led to a 14-play, 90-yard drive that Tyler Goodson capped with a 1-yard touchdown run.

“Tight ends are a critical piece and I happened to make a few catches and get spotted out,” said LaPorta, whose 15 catches for the season were the most by any tight end (Nate Wieting had 10, Shaun Beyer seven). “The rest of my teammates were great tonight, and I can’t thank them enough.”

2019 Holiday Bowl Photos: Iowa thrashes USC, 49-24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz accepts the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right tackle Tristan Wirfs holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley celebrates after he helped the Hawks to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa running back Toren Young runs the ball in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz hugs USC head football coach Clay Helton after the Hawkeyes beat the Trojans, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates a Holiday Bowl game win over USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa waves to his family in the stands after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named most valuable offensive player after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after beating USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt holds the Holiday Bowl trophy after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Family of Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrate after Epenesa was named the defensive player of the game in Iowa's dominating 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, celebrates with Landan Paulson after the Hawkeyes beat USC, 49-24, during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa greets his family after helping the Hawkeyes to a 49-24 win over USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley leaps up to slap receiver Tyrone Tracy after Tracy scored a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann catches USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia tackles USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr., goes up for a reception as Iowa safety Geno Stone applies pressure in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa safety Dane Belton pulls the jersey of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette enters the end zone for his third touchdown of the first half against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson sprints for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after a play against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann knocks the ball away from USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with Ihmir Smith-Marsette after Smith-Marsette returned a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette returns a 98-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa reacts after sacking USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa junior right end A.J. Epenesa sacks USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa defense stops USC's Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert catches USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second quarter during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with kicker Keith Duncan after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz celebrates with right tackle Tristan Wirfs after the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Southern California receiver Drake London pulls un a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Iowa during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa senior quarterback Ryan Schmidt warms up prior to kickoff against Southern California on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa will play the University of Southern California without the Tigerhawk logo in memoriam of former head coach Hayden Fry on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fans from various parts of the country gather to talk all things Iowa and pose for a photo prior to the Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California.
Jim Slusher of Dana Point, Calif., shows off his decorated truck while tailgating on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Slusher, who is originally from Davenport, said his children attended Southern California. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fan Michael Cole dons an Iowa corn hat while tailgating prior to Holiday Bowl kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Hawkeye fans and friends Andrew Stevens, Scott Serbousek and Jill Serbousek pose for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson's family pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way into the stadium for the Holiday Bowl game against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Brady Gustafson, 11, of Dallas Center, passes by a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Brothers Brady Gustafson, 11, and Toby, 9, of Dallas Center, pose for a photo prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans play games while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
An Iowa Hawkeye superfan poses for a photo while tailgating prior to kickoff against USC on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Iowa fans make their way to the stadium prior to kickoff against USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif.
Members of the Spirit of Troy, USC Marching Band perform prior to kickoff against Iowa in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Contrary to what it looked like, this was not the same officiating crew that called the Iowa-Nebraska game.

    Boy, this Atlantic Coast Conference crew had some rough stretches. But we need to throw the replay official in there, too. To find conclusive, indisputable evidence that Slovis’ initially-ruled fumble (that Kristian Welch recovered) was a forward pass was hard to believe.

    And two plays after USC’s ensuing punt, the flag that Ragaini got for illegal touching was a joke. Ragaini was ruled to be "covered up" on the line of scrimmage and therefor an ineligible receiver. But replays showed he was clearly offset from the line, as he almost always is as the slot receiver, on his 11-yard reception that was nullified. Head-scratching.

    None of that nonsense mattered, as Stanley hit Ragaini for 24 yards on the very next play on what might have been his best throw of the night.

    But you saw on TV what we did here — the non-holding calls, the inconsistency, the moving definition of conclusive evidence ... it's frustrating to watch.

    CLOSE

    We know some NFL decisions are looming, but Alaric Jackson has made his intent clear.

    In his first interview since the end of the regular season, Iowa's starting left tackle said he never thought about going to the NFL. Frustrated that he was injured most of the season, Jackson will be back for a fifth-year senior year.

    “I’m not really interested to be honest," Jackson said of the NFL. "I had an injury earlier in the season. I want to get my degree as well, and to focus on my pass pro.”

    Jackson said he was still only about 70% healthy after a knee injury in Iowa's opener, but "it's for my team, so I played through it pretty much."

    Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Geno Stone are third-year juniors who haven't made their intentions known. I think it's best to assume all three are gone, then be happy if any of them come back. But at least Iowa got good news from Jackson.

    To close, some final things for the record book ...

    This was Keith Duncan's first game without a field goal all year, which means he fell two field goals shy of the FBS record of 31 for the season. He did make all seven of his PATs and finished with 119 points, one shy of a school record shared by Shonn Greene (2008) and Nate Kaeding (2002).

    Goodson finished with 638 rushing yards this season, making him the first true freshman to lead Iowa in that category.

    Stanley's 17-yard pass to Wieting on third-and-3 late in the fourth quarter pushed him into the No. 2 spot in Iowa history with 8,302 passing yards. He nudged past Drew Tate (8,292) with that toss. Chuck Long (10,461) remains the record holder. 

    And finally, with a third straight bowl win, Ferentz is now 9-8 at Iowa in bowl games. Only Ohio State has more (10; that  counts playoff wins) since 2001 among Big Ten teams.

    Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 25 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE